Poll: Vote for Your Most Anticipated Movie of August

It hasn’t exactly been a record-breaking summer at the movies, but the past couple of months have still produced a few bona fide triumphs. You know, little titles like Inside Out 2 and Twisters and Deadpool & Wolverine. Will we have anything to cheer about as the summer movie season comes to an end in August? Let us know by voting for your most anticipated movie of August before polls close on Wednesday, August 31 at 1opm PT, and check back to see if your pick made the list!

Thumbnail images by ©NEON, ©20th Century Studios, ©Lionsgate

On an Apple device? Follow Rotten Tomatoes on Apple News.