CANNES KETCHUP - Day 1: Leo, Bobby, QT, and a Big Fashion Ban

Rotten Tomatoes is in the South of France to break down the biggest news, acquisitions, early reactions, and other happenings of the 77th Cannes Film Festival daily. Check back here for ongoing updates, including the premieres of Ari Aster’s Eddington, Lynne Ramsay’s Die My Love, and the final installment of the Mission Impossible franchise, Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning.

Opening Night with Leo, Bobby, and QT

Tuesday, May 13: Kicking off the festival on Tuesday was the opening night film Leave One Day, a romantic musical centered on a rising chef Cécile (Juliette Armanet), who is about to fulfill a lifelong ambition of opening her own signature gourmet restaurant in Paris. Though it has received mixed reviews, Ben Croll of Indiewire wrote, “This is an expressly millennial nostalgia play — often endearingly so, if you ask this particular millennial — and one that, in key respects, pines for an already-globalized era.”

In truth, it was a quiet day overall, with most of the highlights coming from the Opening Night ceremony or the few things that had little to do with the films on the screen. The first bit of news of the day came from the Cannes Jury, which is comprised of Jury president Juliette Binoche and members Carlos Reygadas, Payal Kapadia, Dieudo Hamadi, Jeremy Strong, Alba Rohrwacher, Leïla Slimani, Halle Berry, and Hong Sang-soo.

Just in: Cannes has banned naked dresses, voluminous gowns, and dramatic trains 1 day before the 78th Film Festival citing “decency” and efficiency. Organizers say outfits that slow red carpet traffic or complicate theater seating will be denied entry to the red carpet. pic.twitter.com/lw6PqbB7dE — Louis Pisano (@LouisPisano) May 12, 2025

Many in the press questioned the members at the Jury press conference on the political climate around movie-making and potential film tariffs. Jury Member Jeremy Strong went as far as to say, “The truth is under attack,” adding, “The role of films is increasingly crucial in combating these forces.” The other newsworthy moment of day one was the announcement of a ban on large train dresses and nudity. Not an unreasonable request, but the choice to announce the ban so close to the festival was bemoaned by many a fashionable attendee, as many of the models and starlets learned about the ban after they arrived on the Croissette, causing panic and irritation in more than a few fashion houses.

Robert De Niro, Quentin Tarantino and Leonardo DiCaprio photographed by JR at the Cannes Film Festval. 📷 pic.twitter.com/6l54LwS4aw — Film Crave (@_filmcrave) May 14, 2025

Perhaps the best day one highlight was seeing Quentin Tarantino, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Robert De Niro on stage during the opening ceremony. DiCaprio was on hand to present De Niro with his Honorary Palme d’Or, and Tarantino opened the festival ahead of his Cannes Classic program screening of director George Sherman’s work.

MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE – The Final RECKonING BRINGs STAR POWER TO THE CROISETTE

Wednesday, May 14: On the second day of Cannes, all eyes were on the Palais and the biggest star to grace it this year: Tom Cruise. The day started with a conversation by director Christopher McQuarrie, during which Cruise popped by to heap more praise on his long-time collaborator and director of the last four installments of the franchise.

The first reviews are in for #MissionImpossibleTheFinalReckoning – currently it’s Fresh at 88% on the Tomatometer, with 68 reviews:https://t.co/s3DEDNhRnG pic.twitter.com/KUVRwdz0cm — Rotten Tomatoes (@RottenTomatoes) May 14, 2025

The eighth Mission: Impossible film was met with mostly positive albeit muted enthusiasm, a five-minute standing ovation, and is already Certified Fresh on the Tomatometer. Following up on Cruise’s last epic trip to Cannes with Top Gun: Maverick was going to be a tough sell for anyone, even Mr. Mission: Impossible himself. We will have to wait until later this month to see if audiences agree with the critics or not.

On an Apple device? Follow Rotten Tomatoes on Apple News.