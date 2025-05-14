 Share on Facebook
2025 Cannes Film Festival Red Carpet: See the Stars Arrive

The 12-day film festival welcomes Hollywood's biggest names, starting with the stars of Mission Impossible - The Final Reckoning.

May 14, 2025

The stars have officially arrived to the 78th Cannes Film Festival! Check out our red carpet gallery from opening night and the Mission Impossible – The Final Reckoning red carpet with Tom Cruise, Pom Klementieff, Hannah Waddingham, and more stars.

Currently sitting at a Certified Fresh score of 89%, the movie is winning over most critics who say it’s emotional, riveting, and the perfect Mission impossible finale. “Tom Cruise is an absolute force, pushing Ethan Hunt to thrilling new heights only he could dare.”

Check back as we update the gallery below throughout the Festival!

Pom Klementieff
Hannah Waddingham
Tramell Tillman
Andie Macdowell
Heidi Klum
Halle Berry
Zoe Saldana and Marco Perego
Angela Bassett
Heather McQuarrie and Christopher McQuarrie
Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro during the opening ceremony
Julia Garner
