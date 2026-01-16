(Photo by Warner Bros. / Courtesy Everett Collection. THE HOBBIT: THE BATTLE OF THE FIVE ARMIES)

The latest: Did you finish watching the re-release of The Lord of the Rings and want more? Why not go back and watch the animated versions? Or look at Peter Jackson’s take on its prequel, The Hobbit trilogy. Check out the list below to see what to watch if you’re still looking to scratch your Lord of the Rings itch!

How to Watch the Lord of the Rings In Order

Want to watch The Lord of the Rings movies and shows in order as they came out?

Well now, in the First Age of adaptations, whereupon artists and filmmakers attempted initial transmutation of J.R.R. Tolkien’s crystal-perfect foundation of modern fantasy into the domain of cinema, there were three animated films. First was the 1971 TV special of The Hobbit, produced and directed by Arthur Rankin Jr. and Jules Bass, covering Bilbo Baggins’ straight story for some kingly dwarven gold.

In 1978, Ralph Bakshi directed the theatrical feature The Lord of the Rings (utilizing some of the unsettling rotoscoping techniques employed in his previous Wizards), roughly adapting both The Fellowship of the Ring and The Two Towers, and introducing Frodo, Gandalf, Gollum, the One Ring, and Sauron to a broad new audience. In 1980, Rankin and Bass made another TV movie with The Return of the King. Though the Rankin/Bass and Bakshi projects were not made in coordination with another, they do tell the complete Rings saga.

The animated trilogy (1977-1980)

72% The Hobbit (1977)

48% The Lord of the Rings (1978)

67% The Return of the King (1980)

Then came the Peter Jackson age. Three films shot consecutively over 400 days in New Zealand, the early-2000s Lord of the Rings trilogy made household names (or household-ier names) out of the likes of Elijah Wood, Orlando Bloom, Viggo Mortensen, Andy Serkis and many more. A towering achievement decades on, the trilogy was created in the sweet spot within the blazing golden years of practical sets and effects, and the full emergence of computer graphics, being pioneered by Jackson’s own WETA FX for Gollum’s true-to-life presentation and large-scale battle scene planning and construction.

In these movies, we journey with the Fellowship entrusted with the care and destruction of the One Ring, travelling across the bucolic splendor of The Shire, the subterranean Mines of Moira, human capital seat Minas Tirith, the Helms Deep fortress, and Mount Doom itself. Each entry premiered in the Decembers across 2001-2003, year-end epic treasures that would go on to gross nearly $3 billion worldwide and win 17 Oscars off of 30 nominations, including Best Picture for The Return of the King.

The Lord of the Rings trilogy (2001-2003)

91% The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring (2001)

95% The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers (2002)

94% The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King (2003)

Every film since in this continuity has been a prequel. Originally, it didn’t take long after Return that talks of adapting The Hobbit began bubbling up like so many Uruk-hai babies. Guillermo del Toro was long attached to the project before dropping out in 2010, with Jackson then graduating again from producer to director. Studio constraints originally dictated that the Lord of the Rings be a two-film project before final distributor New Line Cinema saw the wisdom (and sweet box office lembas bread) in making three films, and Jackson was once again allowed to expand The Hobbit from a planned two films to three. The Hobbit films are set sixty years before the LotR trilogy.

Another prequel, the animated War of the Rohirrim, is set 183 years before the trilogy and features two factions of men (noble Rohan, and ruthless plains-dwelling Dundelings) in combat.

Two more live-action films are planned. Announced so far is another prequel, currently known as Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum, scheduled for 2026. Original trilogy actor Serkis will return to star and direct.

The Lord of the Rings prequels (2012-2014, 2024, 2026)

64% The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey (2012)

74% The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug (2013)

59% The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies (2014)

49% The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim (2024)

- - The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum (2027)

And now the Amazon age. With the movie rights tucked away in the clutches of Hollywood executives like such preciouseseses, it fell to giant industry-disrupting streamer Amazon to gain foothold in the realm of television. Amazon, with only direct access to the more ancillary (if still enormous) parts of Tolkien’s lore and a commitment of five seasons, produced The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. It’s of a separate continuity from any adaptation that’s come before. Power is set in the Second Age of Middle-Earth, up to three thousand years before the Third Age (depicted in the live-action movies). In the series, we see youngling Galadriel as she navigates an era where the Rings are created, the Nazgûl arrive, and the great capital cities of Men are developed.

The Rings of Power series (2022-)

84% The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power: Season 1 (2022)

84% The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power: Season 2 (2024)

Below is the Lord of the Rings movies and series in chronological order of release.

The Hobbit (1977)
Tomatometer icon 72% Popcornmeter icon 65%

Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: An animated adaptation of J.R.R. Tolkien's tale of the adventures of a hobbit on a quest to regain a dwarf [More]
Starring: Orson Bean, John Huston, Otto Preminger, Cyril Ritchard
Directed By: Jules Bass, Arthur Rankin Jr.

The Lord of the Rings (1978)
Tomatometer icon 48% Popcornmeter icon 64%

Critics Consensus: Ralph Bakshi's valiant attempt at rendering Tolkein's magnum opus in rotoscope never lives up to the grandeur of its source material, with a compressed running time that flattens the sweeping story and experimental animation that is more bizarre than magical.
Synopsis: This animated film by Ralph Bakshi presents the first part of J.R.R. Tolkien's renowned fantasy tale. The wise old wizard, [More]
Starring: Christopher Guard, William Squire, Michael Scholes, John Hurt
Directed By: Ralph Bakshi

The Return of the King (1980)
Tomatometer icon 67% Popcornmeter icon 39%

Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: A Hobbit faces the powers of darkness as he tries to destroy the Ring of Doom. Based on J.R.R. Tolkien's [More]
Starring: William Conrad, Orson Bean, Theodore Bikel, Paul Frees
Directed By: Jules Bass, Arthur Rankin Jr.

The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring (2001)
Tomatometer icon 91% Popcornmeter icon 95%

Critics Consensus: Full of eye-popping special effects, and featuring a pitch-perfect cast, The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring brings J.R.R. Tolkien's classic to vivid life.
Synopsis: The future of civilization rests in the fate of the One Ring, which has been lost for centuries. Powerful forces [More]
Starring: Elijah Wood, Ian McKellen, Liv Tyler, Viggo Mortensen
Directed By: Peter Jackson

The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers (2002)
Tomatometer icon 95% Popcornmeter icon 95%

Critics Consensus: The Two Towers balances spectacular action with emotional storytelling, leaving audiences both wholly satisfied and eager for the final chapter.
Synopsis: The sequel to the Golden Globe-nominated and AFI Award-winning "The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring," "The [More]
Starring: Elijah Wood, Ian McKellen, Liv Tyler, Viggo Mortensen
Directed By: Peter Jackson

The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King (2003)
Tomatometer icon 94% Popcornmeter icon 86%

Critics Consensus: Visually breathtaking and emotionally powerful, The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King is a moving and satisfying conclusion to a great trilogy.
Synopsis: The culmination of nearly 10 years' work and conclusion to Peter Jackson's epic trilogy based on the timeless J.R.R. Tolkien [More]
Starring: Elijah Wood, Ian McKellen, Liv Tyler, Viggo Mortensen
Directed By: Peter Jackson

The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey (2012)
Tomatometer icon 64% Popcornmeter icon 83%

Critics Consensus: Peter Jackson's return to Middle-earth is an earnest, visually resplendent trip, but the film's deliberate pace robs the material of some of its majesty.
Synopsis: Bilbo Baggins lives a simple life with his fellow hobbits in the Shire, until the wizard Gandalf arrives and convinces [More]
Starring: Ian McKellen, Martin Freeman, Richard Armitage, Ken Stott
Directed By: Peter Jackson

The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug (2013)
Tomatometer icon 74% Popcornmeter icon 85%

Critics Consensus: While still slightly hamstrung by "middle chapter" narrative problems and its formidable length, The Desolation of Smaug represents a more confident, exciting second chapter for the Hobbit series.
Synopsis: Having survived the first part of their unsettling journey, Bilbo Baggins and his companions continue east. More dangers await them, [More]
Starring: Ian McKellen, Martin Freeman, Richard Armitage, Benedict Cumberbatch
Directed By: Peter Jackson

The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies (2014)
Tomatometer icon 59% Popcornmeter icon 74%

Critics Consensus: Though somewhat overwhelmed by its own spectacle, The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies ends Peter Jackson's second Middle-earth trilogy on a reasonably satisfying note.
Synopsis: Having reclaimed Erebor and vast treasure from the dragon Smaug, Thorin Oakenshield sacrifices friendship and honor in seeking the Arkenstone, [More]
Starring: Ian McKellen, Martin Freeman, Richard Armitage, Evangeline Lilly
Directed By: Peter Jackson

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power: Season 1
Tomatometer icon 84% Popcornmeter icon 38%

Critics Consensus: It may not yet be the One Show to Rule Them All, but The Rings of Power enchants with its opulent presentation and deeply-felt rendering of Middle Earth.
Starring: Morfydd Clark, Robert Aramayo, Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Owain Arthur

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power: Season 2
Tomatometer icon 84% Popcornmeter icon 59%

Critics Consensus: The Rings of Power's sophomore season discovers new virtues while retaining some of its predecessor's vices, overall making for a more kinetic journey through Tolkien's world.
Starring: Morfydd Clark, Robert Aramayo, Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Owain Arthur

The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim (2024)
Tomatometer icon 49% Popcornmeter icon 81%

Critics Consensus: This animated deep cut from The Lord of the Rings mythos has plenty of spectacle, but its clichéd characters and uneven animation resemble middle of the road more than they do Middle Earth.
Synopsis: Set 183 years before the events chronicled in the original trilogy of films, "The Lord of the Rings: The War [More]
Starring: Brian Cox, Gaia Wise, Luke Pasqualino, Miranda Otto
Directed By: Kenji Kamiyama

