Best Limited Release Movies 2022

Happening depicts a teenager’s pregnancy in 1960s France, and is lauded for Anamaria Vartolomei central performance and director Audrey Diwan’s restraint and tone on the subject. Iran’s Jafar Panahi returns after four years with No Bears, and Roger Michell (Notting Hill) had his swan song with The Duke. Movies about movies were on directors’ minds this awards season, and Official Competition may have been low-key the best out of all of them. It was also a strong year for documentaries, with Fire of Love, Navalny, Descendant, All That Breathes, Gabby Giffords Won’t Back Down, and Nothing Compares filling out the rest of the top 10.

The order reflects Tomatometer scores (as of December 31, 2022) after adjustment from our ranking formula, which compensates for variation in the number of reviews when comparing movies or TV shows.

#2 Fire of Love (2022) 98% #2 Adjusted Score: 103779% Critics Consensus: Whether as a story of one couple's quixotic quest or simply a stunning collection of nature footage, Fire of Love burns bright. Synopsis: Fire of Love tells the story of two French lovers, Katia and Maurice Krafft, who died in a volcanic explosion... Fire of Love tells the story of two French lovers, Katia and Maurice Krafft, who died in a volcanic explosion... [More] Starring: Miranda July Directed By: Sara Dosa

#4 Navalny (2022) 99% #4 Adjusted Score: -1% Critics Consensus: Navalny is a documentary that's as gripping as any thriller -- but the real-life fight against authoritarianism that it details is deadly serious. Synopsis: Shot as the story unfolded, NAVALNY is a fly-on-the-wall documentary thriller about anti-authoritarian Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny. Recovering in... Shot as the story unfolded, NAVALNY is a fly-on-the-wall documentary thriller about anti-authoritarian Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny. Recovering in... [More] Starring: Alexei Navalny Directed By: Daniel Roher

#5 Descendant (2022) 100% #5 Adjusted Score: 101656% Critics Consensus: Descendant serves as a fantastically compelling example of how history can be reclaimed -- and a stirring tribute to a resilient community. Synopsis: Documentary filmmaker Margaret Brown ("The Order of Myths", "The Great Invisible") returns to her hometown of Mobile, Alabama to document... Documentary filmmaker Margaret Brown ("The Order of Myths", "The Great Invisible") returns to her hometown of Mobile, Alabama to document... [More] Starring: Directed By: Margaret Brown

#6 No Bears (2022) 100% #6 Adjusted Score: -1% Critics Consensus: No Bears bears witness to Jafar Panahi's incisive filmmaking while urging viewers to examine the complex layers of a deceptively simple story: a man oppressed and suppressed by his country. Synopsis: NO BEARS portrays two parallel love stories. In both, the lovers are troubled by hidden, inevitable obstacles, the force of... NO BEARS portrays two parallel love stories. In both, the lovers are troubled by hidden, inevitable obstacles, the force of... [More] Starring: Jafar Panahi, Naser Hashemi, Vahid Mobaseri, Bakhtiar Panjei Directed By: Jafar Panahi

#7 All That Breathes (2022) 100% #7 Adjusted Score: -1% Critics Consensus: A poetic tribute to tenacity, All That Breathes uses two brothers' tireless efforts to make a broader point about finding triumph within tragedy. Synopsis: In one of the world's most populated cities, cows, rats, monkeys, frogs, and hogs jostle cheek-by-jowl with people. Here, two... In one of the world's most populated cities, cows, rats, monkeys, frogs, and hogs jostle cheek-by-jowl with people. Here, two... [More] Starring: Directed By: Shaunak Sen

#10 Nothing Compares (2022) 99% #10 Adjusted Score: 101291% Critics Consensus: A moving look at Sinéad O'Connor's remarkable life and career, Nothing Compares is enriching viewing whether or not you're a fan of her work. Synopsis: NOTHING COMPARES is the story of Sinéad O'Connor's phenomenal rise to worldwide fame and how her iconoclastic personality resulted in... NOTHING COMPARES is the story of Sinéad O'Connor's phenomenal rise to worldwide fame and how her iconoclastic personality resulted in... [More] Starring: Shuihada' Davitt Directed By: Kathryn Ferguson

#11 Aftersun (2022) 95% #11 Adjusted Score: 101861% Critics Consensus: Led by Frankie Corio's tremendous performance, Aftersun deftly ushers audiences to the intersection between our memories of loved ones and who they really are. Synopsis: At a fading vacation resort, 11-year-old Sophie treasures rare time together with her loving and idealistic father, Calum (Paul Mescal).... At a fading vacation resort, 11-year-old Sophie treasures rare time together with her loving and idealistic father, Calum (Paul Mescal).... [More] Starring: Paul Mescal, Frankie Corio, Celia Rowlson-Hall, Kayleigh Coleman Directed By: Charlotte Wells