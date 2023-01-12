Best Streaming Movies 2022
The past few years have taught us to not sleep on streaming movies, and that sentiment will continue when you have the likes of Guillermo del Toro (Pinocchio), Pixar (Turning Red), and, of course, Beavis and Butt-head releasing their projects straight to services. Prey was a surprise hit in a franchise that hadn’t had a Certified Fresh movie in over 30 years, and Adam Sandler shows he’s got Hustle in his pocket whenever he needs it with another effective drama for Netflix.
The order reflects Tomatometer scores (as of December 31, 2022) after adjustment from our ranking formula, which compensates for variation in the number of reviews when comparing movies or TV shows.
#1
Adjusted Score: 106507%
Critics Consensus: Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio delivers fully on its title -- which is to say it's a visually stunning adaptation that embraces its source material's darkness.
Synopsis:
Academy Award®-winning director Guillermo del Toro and award-winning, stop-motion legend Mark Gustafson reimagine the classic Carlo Collodi tale of the... [More]
#2
Adjusted Score: 105109%
Critics Consensus: Heartwarming, humorous, beautifully animated, and culturally expansive, Turning Red extends Pixar's long list of family-friendly triumphs.
Synopsis:
In "Turning Red", Mei Lee is a confident, dorky thirteen-year-old torn between staying her mother's dutiful daughter and the chaos... [More]
#3
Adjusted Score: 102835%
Critics Consensus: The rare action thriller that spikes adrenaline without skimping on character development, Prey is a Predator prequel done right.
Synopsis:
Set in the Comanche Nation 300 years ago, "Prey" is the story of a young woman, Naru, a fierce and... [More]
#4
Adjusted Score: 101617%
Critics Consensus: Frighteningly timely and powerfully persuasive, The Janes offers a unique opportunity to look back at a pivotal chapter in American history through the eyes of those who helped define it.
Synopsis:
In the spring of 1972, police raided an apartment on the South Side of Chicago. Seven women were arrested and... [More]
Starring:
#5
Adjusted Score: 101101%
Critics Consensus: A fitting tribute to a titan of American music, Louis Armstrong's Black & Blues honors its subject by letting him tell his story in his own words.
Synopsis:
"Louis Armstrong's Black & Blues" offers an intimate and revealing look at the world-changing musician, presented through a lens of... [More]
#6
Adjusted Score: 100770%
Critics Consensus: Sexual awakening stories aren't in short supply, but Good Luck to You, Leo Grande proves you can still tell one with a refreshing -- and very funny -- spin.
Synopsis:
In GOOD LUCK TO YOU, LEO GRANDE, two-time Academy Award winner Emma Thompson (Love, Actually) embodies the candor and apprehension... [More]
#7
Adjusted Score: 98299%
Critics Consensus: Sr. is an illuminating look at a fascinating filmmaker -- and a poignant tribute to a father from his son.
Synopsis:
Robert Downey Jr. pays tribute to his late father in this documentary chronicling the life and eclectic career of pioneering... [More]
#8
Adjusted Score: 98501%
Critics Consensus: Fart-knockers beware: Beavis and Butt-Head are back, and they're just as stupidly hilarious (or hilariously stupid?) as ever.
Synopsis:
A tale that technically spans two centuries, BEAVIS AND BUTT-HEAD DO THE UNIVERSE promises to sit atop all future lists... [More]
#9
Adjusted Score: 98579%
Critics Consensus: Hellbender stirs a boiling cauldron of adolescent angst, serving up a coming-of-age story with dark horror overtones.
Synopsis:
A teen and her mother live simply in a home in the woods, spending their time making metal music. A... [More]
#10
Adjusted Score: 98462%
Critics Consensus: Hustle doesn't have any fancy moves, but it doesn't need them -- Adam Sandler's everyman charm makes this easy layup fun to watch.
Synopsis:
Stanley Sugerman's (Adam Sandler) love for basketball is unparalleled, but the travel weary Philadelphia 76ers scout who has higher ambitions... [More]
#11
Adjusted Score: 97854%
Critics Consensus: Sissy weaves timely themes into its rich blend of horror and dark humor, topped off by terrific work from a talented cast led by Aisha Dee.
Synopsis:
Cecilia and Emma were tween-age BFFs who were going to grow old together and never let anything come between them,... [More]
#12
Adjusted Score: 97447%
Critics Consensus: Brought to life by a tremendously talented cast, the breezily entertaining Fire Island proves there are still fresh ways to update Austen.
Synopsis:
Set in the iconic Pines, Andrew Ahn's "Fire Island" is an unapologetic, modern-day rom-com showcasing a diverse, multicultural examination of... [More]
#13
Adjusted Score: 97163%
Critics Consensus: An original animated tale that's often as daring as its characters, The Sea Beast sends audiences on a voyage well worth taking.
Synopsis:
In an era when terrifying beasts roamed the seas, monster hunters were celebrated heroes -- and none were more beloved... [More]
#14
Adjusted Score: 97046%
Critics Consensus: Although its reach occasionally exceeds its grasp, After Yang yields rich rewards for those willing to settle into its low-key wavelength.
Synopsis:
When his young daughter's beloved companion -- an android named Yang -- malfunctions, Jake (Colin Farrell) searches for a way... [More]
#15
Adjusted Score: 96885%
Critics Consensus: Equal parts entertaining and informative, Lucy and Desi takes a palpably affectionate look at the lives and legacies of its groundbreaking subjects.
Synopsis:
From director Amy Poehler, Lucy and Desi explores the unlikely partnership and enduring legacy of one of the most prolific... [More]
#16
Adjusted Score: 95842%
Critics Consensus: A housebound thriller with a 21st century spin, KIMI finds director Steven Soderbergh in crowd-pleasing form -- thanks in no small part to an outstanding performance from Zoë Kravitz.
Synopsis:
An agoraphobic tech worker discovers recorded evidence of a violent crime but is met with resistance when she tries to... [More]
#17
Adjusted Score: 98163%
Critics Consensus: Tilda Swinton² is haunting in the gothic ghost story The Eternal Daughter, an ode to familial female ties that leaves much to unravel after the fog lifts.
Synopsis:
An artist and her elderly mother confront long-buried secrets when they return to a former family home, now a hotel... [More]
#18
Adjusted Score: 96786%
Critics Consensus: Delightfully dark and impressively ambitious, A Wounded Fawn offers a grimly distinctive treat for slasher fans.
Synopsis:
Inspired by surrealist art and Greek mythology, A Wounded Fawn follows the story of Meredith Tanning (Sarah Lind, Jakob's Wife),... [More]
#19
Adjusted Score: 95354%
Critics Consensus: The sweetly nostalgic Apollo 10 1/2: A Space Age Childhood finds Richard Linklater reusing visual and thematic ingredients in a deeply personal, freshly inspired way.
Synopsis:
Apollo 10 ½: A Space Age Childhood tells the story of the first moon landing in the summer of 1969... [More]
#20
Adjusted Score: 93571%
Critics Consensus: A rich visual treat for film fans, Mad God proves that even in the age of CGI, the cinematic allure of stop-motion animation remains strong.
Synopsis:
Follow The Assassin through a forbidding world of tortured souls, decrepit bunkers, and wretched monstrosities forged from the most primordial... [More]