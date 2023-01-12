Best Streaming Movies 2022

The past few years have taught us to not sleep on streaming movies, and that sentiment will continue when you have the likes of Guillermo del Toro (Pinocchio), Pixar (Turning Red), and, of course, Beavis and Butt-head releasing their projects straight to services. Prey was a surprise hit in a franchise that hadn’t had a Certified Fresh movie in over 30 years, and Adam Sandler shows he’s got Hustle in his pocket whenever he needs it with another effective drama for Netflix.

The order reflects Tomatometer scores (as of December 31, 2022) after adjustment from our ranking formula, which compensates for variation in the number of reviews when comparing movies or TV shows.

#3 Prey (2022) 93% #3 Adjusted Score: 102835% Critics Consensus: The rare action thriller that spikes adrenaline without skimping on character development, Prey is a Predator prequel done right. Synopsis: Set in the Comanche Nation 300 years ago, "Prey" is the story of a young woman, Naru, a fierce and... Set in the Comanche Nation 300 years ago, "Prey" is the story of a young woman, Naru, a fierce and... [More] Starring: Amber Midthunder, Dakota Beavers, Stormee Kipp, Michelle Thrush Directed By: Dan Trachtenberg

#4 The Janes (2022) 100% #4 Adjusted Score: 101617% Critics Consensus: Frighteningly timely and powerfully persuasive, The Janes offers a unique opportunity to look back at a pivotal chapter in American history through the eyes of those who helped define it. Synopsis: In the spring of 1972, police raided an apartment on the South Side of Chicago. Seven women were arrested and... In the spring of 1972, police raided an apartment on the South Side of Chicago. Seven women were arrested and... [More] Starring: Directed By: Tia Lessin, Emma Pildes

#5 Louis Armstrong's Black & Blues (2022) 100% #5 Adjusted Score: 101101% Critics Consensus: A fitting tribute to a titan of American music, Louis Armstrong's Black & Blues honors its subject by letting him tell his story in his own words. Synopsis: "Louis Armstrong's Black & Blues" offers an intimate and revealing look at the world-changing musician, presented through a lens of... "Louis Armstrong's Black & Blues" offers an intimate and revealing look at the world-changing musician, presented through a lens of... [More] Starring: Louis Armstrong Directed By: Sacha Jenkins

#10 Hustle (2022) 93% #10 Adjusted Score: 98462% Critics Consensus: Hustle doesn't have any fancy moves, but it doesn't need them -- Adam Sandler's everyman charm makes this easy layup fun to watch. Synopsis: Stanley Sugerman's (Adam Sandler) love for basketball is unparalleled, but the travel weary Philadelphia 76ers scout who has higher ambitions... Stanley Sugerman's (Adam Sandler) love for basketball is unparalleled, but the travel weary Philadelphia 76ers scout who has higher ambitions... [More] Starring: Adam Sandler, Juancho Hernangomez, Queen Latifah, Ben Foster Directed By: Jeremiah Zagar

#16 Kimi (2022) 92% #16 Adjusted Score: 95842% Critics Consensus: A housebound thriller with a 21st century spin, KIMI finds director Steven Soderbergh in crowd-pleasing form -- thanks in no small part to an outstanding performance from Zoë Kravitz. Synopsis: An agoraphobic tech worker discovers recorded evidence of a violent crime but is met with resistance when she tries to... An agoraphobic tech worker discovers recorded evidence of a violent crime but is met with resistance when she tries to... [More] Starring: Zoë Kravitz, Byron Bowers, Rita Wilson, Robin Givens Directed By: Steven Soderbergh