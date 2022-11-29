37 Christmas Horror Movies Ranked Worst to Best

Rudolph’s nose isn’t the only thing getting splashed with red this year!

Christmas is known for its tranquility and cheer, a seasonal reprieve from the ills of the world…making it of course a prime target of some nasty, very naughty movies. The killers in our guide to the 31 best- and worst-reviewed Christmas horror movies range from jilted psychos (Black Christmas) to fantastic beasts (Krampus) to even so-not-jolly St. Nick himself (Rare Exports). And naturally no ho-ho-horror holiday would be complete without the classics (Gremlins), alongside the new contenders banging on the window to get in (Silent Night, Better Watch Out, Anna and the Apocalypse). After gathering all the movies, we ranked them by Tomatometer, with Certified Fresh films first.

Go ahead and make your list, check it twice, chances are you’re not surviving this holiday night! —Alex Vo

#4 Gremlins (1984) 86% 78% #4 Adjusted Score: 90400% Critics Consensus: Whether you choose to see it as a statement on consumer culture or simply a special effects-heavy popcorn flick, Gremlins is a minor classic. Synopsis: A gadget salesman is looking for a special gift for his son and finds one at a store in Chinatown.... A gadget salesman is looking for a special gift for his son and finds one at a store in Chinatown.... [More] Starring: Zach Galligan, Phoebe Cates, Hoyt Axton, Frances Lee McCain Directed By: Joe Dante