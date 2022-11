37 Christmas Horror Movies Ranked Worst to Best

Rudolph’s nose isn’t the only thing getting splashed with red this year!

Christmas is known for its tranquility and cheer, a seasonal reprieve from the ills of the world…making it of course a prime target of some nasty, very naughty movies. The killers in our guide to the 31 best- and worst-reviewed Christmas horror movies range from jilted psychos (Black Christmas) to fantastic beasts (Krampus) to even so-not-jolly St. Nick himself (Rare Exports). And naturally no ho-ho-horror holiday would be complete without the classics (Gremlins), alongside the new contenders banging on the window to get in (Silent Night, Better Watch Out, Anna and the Apocalypse). After gathering all the movies, we ranked them by Tomatometer, with Certified Fresh films first.

Go ahead and make your list, check it twice, chances are you’re not surviving this holiday night! —Alex Vo

#4 Gremlins (1984) 86% 78% #4 Adjusted Score: 90400% Critics Consensus: Whether you choose to see it as a statement on consumer culture or simply a special effects-heavy popcorn flick, Gremlins is a minor classic. Synopsis: A gadget salesman is looking for a special gift for his son and finds one at a store in Chinatown.... A gadget salesman is looking for a special gift for his son and finds one at a store in Chinatown.... [More] Starring: Zach Galligan, Phoebe Cates, Hoyt Axton, Frances Lee McCain Directed By: Joe Dante

#12 Await Further Instructions (2018) 81% 28% #12 Adjusted Score: 81065% Critics Consensus: A yuletide nightmare full of familial angst and slithering scares, Await Further Instructions is a genre treat that pretty much any horror fan will want in their stocking. Synopsis: On Christmas Day, a family wakes up to find a mysterious black substance surrounding its house, and its TV screen... On Christmas Day, a family wakes up to find a mysterious black substance surrounding its house, and its TV screen... [More] Starring: David Bradley, Abigail Cruttenden, Holly Weston, Sam Gittins Directed By: Johnny Kevorkian

#19 Black Christmas (1974) 71% 75% #19 Adjusted Score: 73061% Critics Consensus: The rare slasher with enough intelligence to wind up the tension between bloody outbursts, Black Christmas offers fiendishly enjoyable holiday viewing for genre fans. Synopsis: As winter break begins, a group of sorority sisters, including Jess (Olivia Hussey) and the often inebriated Barb (Margot Kidder),... As winter break begins, a group of sorority sisters, including Jess (Olivia Hussey) and the often inebriated Barb (Margot Kidder),... [More] Starring: Olivia Hussey, Margot Kidder, Keir Dullea, Andrea Martin Directed By: Bob Clark

#27 Wind Chill (2007) 46% 31% #27 Adjusted Score: 46085% Critics Consensus: Wind Chill is a ghost story with a clunky and unpolished script that fails to keep viewers in suspense. Synopsis: Just before their university campus goes quiet for the winter break, a young woman (Emily Blunt) asks a classmate (Ashton... Just before their university campus goes quiet for the winter break, a young woman (Emily Blunt) asks a classmate (Ashton... [More] Starring: Emily Blunt, Ashton Holmes, Martin Donovan, Chelan Simmons Directed By: Gregory Jacobs

#30 Black Christmas (2019) 39% 21% #30 Adjusted Score: 44387% Critics Consensus: Better than the 2006 remake yet not as sharp as the original, this Black Christmas stabs at timely feminist themes but mostly hits on familiar pulp. Synopsis: Hawthorne College is quieting down for the holidays as students travel home to spend time with their families. But as... Hawthorne College is quieting down for the holidays as students travel home to spend time with their families. But as... [More] Starring: Imogen Poots, Aleyse Shannon, Lily Donoghue, Brittany O'Grady Directed By: Sophia Takal