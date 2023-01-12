Best TV Series 2022

Television had a monumental year in 2022, with lots of fresh and exciting new faces joining all the usual suspects at the top of the heap. We saw the beginning of Cassian Andor’s story, rooted for Ms. Marvel to find her way, and bid a bittersweet farewell to Saul Goodman. All of the shows listed here were compelling enough to wow a majority of the critics, but it was the beginning of the end of House Targaryen that swooped in like a dragon to take home the Golden Tomato for Best TV Series of 2022.

The order reflects Tomatometer scores (as of December 31, 2022) after adjustment from our ranking formula, which compensates for variation in the number of reviews when comparing movies or TV shows.