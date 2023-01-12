Best New Series 2022

If you perused the Best TV Series category before you came here, you’ll see a lot of familiar faces, as a number of the new shows we got in 2022 also happen to be some of the best overall. In fact, the top three here mirror the top three there, with HBO’s Game of Thrones prequel series House of the Dragon taking another win. But if palace intrigue, magic, and dragons aren’t your thing, the year also introduced us to some new superheroes, a rebel operative in space, and a talented young chef, among others, in a crop of exciting new shows that promise to become our next big obsession.

The order reflects Tomatometer scores (as of December 31, 2022) after adjustment from our ranking formula, which compensates for variation in the number of reviews when comparing movies or TV shows.

« Previous Category Next Category »

House of the Dragon: Season 1 (2022)
93%

#1
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: Covering an era of tenuous peace with ferocious -- albeit abbreviated -- focus, House of the Dragon is an impressive prequel that exemplifies the court intrigue that distinguished its predecessor.
Starring: Paddy Considine, Matt Smith, Emma D'Arcy, Olivia Cooke
Directed By: George R.R. Martin, Ryan Condal, Miguel Sapochnik, Vince Gerardis

Andor: Season 1 (2022)
96%

#2
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: A gritty adventure told from the ground perspective of the Empire's reign, Andor is an exceptionally mature and political entry into the Star Wars mythos -- and one of the best yet.
Starring: Diego Luna, Stellan Skarsgard, Genevieve O'Reilly, Forest Whitaker
Directed By: Toby Haynes, Tony Gilroy, Kathleen Kennedy, Diego Luna

Ms. Marvel: Season 1 (2022)
98%

#3
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: Ms. Marvel is a genuinely fresh addition to the MCU -- both stylistically and substantively -- with Iman Vellani ably powering proceedings with her super-sized charisma.
Starring: Iman Vellani, Aramis Knight, Saagar Shaikh, Rish Shah
Directed By: Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Bisha K. Ali

The Bear: Season 1 (2022)
100%

#4
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: Like an expertly confected sandwich, The Bear assembles a perfect melange of ingredients and stacks them for optimal satisfaction -- and thankfully keeps the crust-iness for extra flavor.
Starring: Jeremy Allen White, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Ayo Edebiri, Abby Elliott
Directed By: Christopher Storer, Christopher Storer, Joanna Calo, Nate Matteson

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law: Season 1 (2022)
85%

#5
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: Whether she's fighting bad guys, defending a client, or managing her messy social life, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law passes the bar for bingeworthy viewing.
Starring: Tatiana Maslany, Mark Ruffalo, Tim Roth, Benedict Wong
Directed By: Kat Coiro, Anu Valia, Kat Coiro, Jessica Gao

Heartstopper: Season 1 (2022)
100%

#6
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: An inclusive romance told with striking sensitivity, Heartstopper is so effortlessly charming that viewers won't dare skip a beat.
Starring: Kit Connor, Joe Locke, William Gao, Yasmin Finney
Directed By: Euros Lyn, Iain Canning, Nicky Earnshaw, Hakan Kousetta

Bad Sisters: Season 1 (2022)
100%

#7
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: Dark secrets are a family affair in Bad Sisters, a riotously funny murder mystery that makes fine use of its gifted ensemble while exemplifying creator and star Sharon Horgan's penchant for salty warmth.
Starring: Sharon Horgan, Anne-Marie Duff, Claes Bang, Eva Birthistle
Directed By: Sharon Horgan, Faye Dorn, Clelia Mountford, Brett Baer

The Legend of Vox Machina: Season 1 (2022)
100%

#8
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: Fluidly animated and intelligently scripted, The Legend of Vox Machina is an addictive treat for fans of Dungeons & Dragons-style RPGs.
Starring: Laura Bailey, Taliesin Jaffe, Ashley Johnson, Liam O'Brien
Directed By: Brandon Auman, Chris Prynoski, Sung Jin Ahn

Severance: Season 1 (2022)
97%

#9
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: Audacious, mysterious, and bringing fresh insight into the perils of corporate drudgery, Severance is the complete package.
Starring: Adam Scott, Britt Lower, Patricia Arquette, Zach Cherry
Directed By: Chris Black, Dan Erickson, Ben Stiller, Nicky Weinstock

Mo: Season 1 (2022)
100%

#10
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: Frequently hilarious while possessing an absorbing sense of place, Mo is a thoughtful depiction of the immigrant experience that is light on its feet.
Starring: Mo Amer, Teresa Ruiz, Farah Bsieso, Omar Elba
Directed By: Mo Amer, Ramy Youssef, Ravi Nandan, Hallie Sekoff

Dark Winds: Season 1 (2022)
100%

#11
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: Zahn McClarnon is riveting as a coiled cop in Dark Winds, a solid procedural that derives much of its texture from an underrepresented cultural milieu.
Starring: Zahn McClarnon, Kiowa Gordon, Jessica Matten, Deanna Allison
Directed By: Chris Eyre, George R.R. Martin, Graham Roland, Robert Redford

Prehistoric Planet: Miniseries (2022)
100%

#12
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: Marrying state of the art visual effects with equally immersive narration by David Attenborough, Prehistoric Planet wondrously brings viewers back to the age of dinosaurs.
Starring: David Attenborough
Directed By: Jon Favreau, Mike Gunton

The Kids in the Hall: Season 1 (2022)
100%

#13
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: The Kids in the Hall have become seasoned comedy veterans without missing a beat, delivering a fresh set of sketches that will delight longtime fans.
Starring: Dave Foley, Bruce McCulloch, Kevin McDonald, Mark McKinney
Directed By: Lorne Michaels, Britta von Schoeler, Andy Garland, Andrew Barnsley

Somebody Somewhere: Season 1 (2022)
100%

#14
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: Led by a captivating Bridget Everett, Somebody Somewhere explores the human condition with tenderness, grace, and warmth.
Starring: Bridget Everett, Jeff Hiller, Mary Catherine Garrison, Danny McCarthy
Directed By: Paul Thureen, Hannah Bos, Carolyn Strauss, Jay Duplass

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds: Season 1 (2022)
99%

#15
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: Strange New Worlds treks across familiar territory to refreshing effect, its episodic structure and soulful cast recapturing the sense of boundless discovery that defined the franchise's roots.
Starring: Anson Mount, Rebecca Romijn, Ethan Peck, Babs Olusanmokun
Directed By: Akiva Goldsman, Alex Kurtzman, Jenny Lumet, Henry Alonso Myers

The Serpent Queen: Season 1 (2022)
100%

#16
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: The Serpent Queen dramatizes one of history's most infamous monarchs with a deft, sardonic touch, with Samantha Morton's commanding star turn likely to swallow viewers' attention whole.
Starring: Samantha Morton, Amrita Acharia, Barry Atsma, Enzo Cilenti

Interview With the Vampire: Season 1 (2022)
99%

#17
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: With a playful tone and an expansive sweep that allows Anne Rice's gothic opus to mull like a chalice of blood, Interview with the Vampire puts a stake through concerns that this story couldn't be successfully resurrected.
Starring: Jacob Anderson, Sam Reid, Bailey Bass, Eric Bogosian
Directed By: Keith Powell, Levan Akin, Alan Taylor, Alexis Ostrander

The Old Man: Season 1 (2022)
97%

#18
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: The Old Man is just as intrepid and spiky -- and derivative -- as younger action heroes, with Jeff Bridges lending invaluable gravitas to this bone-crunching thriller.
Starring: Jeff Bridges, John Lithgow, Amy Brenneman, Alia Shawkat
Directed By: Jonathan E. Steinberg, Jonathan E. Steinberg, Dan Shotz, Dan Shotz

Pachinko: Season 1 (2022)
97%

#19
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: Intricate yet intimate, Pachinko is a sweeping epic that captures the arc of history as well as the enduring bonds of family.
Starring: Yuh-Jung Youn, Lee Min-Ho, Minha Kim, Soji Arai
Directed By: Richard Middleton, Theresa Kang-Lowe, Lindsey Springer, Michael Ellenberg

Minx (2022)
97%

#20
Synopsis: In 1970s Los Angeles, an earnest young feminist joins forces with a low-rent publisher to create the first erotic magazine... [More]
Starring: Ophelia Lovibond, Jake Johnson, Idara Victor, Oscar Montoya
Directed By: Ellen Rapoport, Paul Feig, Dan Magnante, Ben Karlin

« Previous Category Next Category »

Movie & TV News