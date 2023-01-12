Best Animated Movies 2022

Guillermo del Toro played to his dark fantasy strengths with the stop-motion Pinocchio, while Pixar put out some of their zippiest character animations ever in Turning Red. Marcel the Shell with Shoes On was a plea for curiosity and integrity in turbulent times, Puss in Boots and Beavis and Butt-Head made feature-length returns after years away, and anime made another strong showing with Belle, Jujutsu Kaisen 0, and the latest in the Dragon Ball Super saga.

