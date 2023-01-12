Best Comedy Movies 2022

Fans of broad comedy will have to wait another year as the best-reviewed movies of the genre for 2022 picked up on more social cues (Fire Island, Emergency), delivered their jokes with dark aplomb (The Banshees of Inisherin), or took the form of industry satires (Official Competition, The Good Boss). Naturally, Nicolas Cage was there to bring on the weirdness with The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent.

The order reflects Tomatometer scores (as of December 31, 2022) after adjustment from our ranking formula, which compensates for variation in the number of reviews when comparing movies or TV shows.