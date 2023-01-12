Best Comic Book Movies 2022

Robert Pattinson swapped his Twilight shimmer for black eyeliner in 2022, and comic book fans everywhere rejoiced. Though many doubted the casting, this new take on the Gotham antihero is a gritty crime drama with more than enough action and emotional resonance. Matt Reeves and company managed the incredible feat despite many headwinds around the DC properties. As it turned out, Michael Giacchino, who composed The Batman’s score, also provided one of its greatest challengers in the category, directing Marvel’s Werewolf by Night. Elsewhere on our list, we also find the latest Dr. Strange installment and Thor: Love and Thunder to supply more Marvel fare.

The order reflects Tomatometer scores (as of December 31, 2022) after adjustment from our ranking formula, which compensates for variation in the number of reviews when comparing movies or TV shows.

#3 Werewolf by Night (2022) 90% #3 Adjusted Score: 93246% Critics Consensus: A spooky yarn told with taut economy, Werewolf by Night is a standout Marvel entry that proves Michael Giacchino as atmospheric and skilled a director as he is a composer. Synopsis: On a dark and somber night, a secret cabal of monster hunters emerge from the shadows and gather at the foreboding... On a dark and somber night, a secret cabal of monster hunters emerge from the shadows and gather at the foreboding... [More] Starring: Gael García Bernal, Laura Donnelly, Harriet Sansom Harris Directed By: Michael Giacchino