Best Thriller Movies 2022

Rian Johnson assembled another all-star whodunit, and critics were living for every bit of delicious, hilarious drama. Glass Onion proved that Johnson is one of this generation’s most brilliant mystery storytellers and that the Knives Out franchise is a bona fide winner. It’s no wonder that the hilarious combinations of Leslie Odom, Kate Hudson, Kathryn Hahn, and the incomparable dramatic talents of Edward Norton and Janelle Monae were enough to woo critics. But the film did beat out several beloved titles, including Aubrey Plaza’s Emily the Criminal, which was an Independent Spirit nominee, and Park Chan-wook’s Palme d’Or winner Decision to Leave, which is a shoo-in for this year’s Academy Award as an International Feature. Be sure to catch The Innocents, the Norwegian film that premiered at Sundance and received quite a bit of buzz; if not for too few reviews, it could have topped our list.

The order reflects Tomatometer scores (as of December 31, 2022) after adjustment from our ranking formula, which compensates for variation in the number of reviews when comparing movies or TV shows.

#5 The Eternal Daughter (2022) 95% #5 Adjusted Score: 98163% Critics Consensus: Tilda Swinton² is haunting in the gothic ghost story The Eternal Daughter, an ode to familial female ties that leaves much to unravel after the fog lifts. Synopsis: An artist and her elderly mother confront long-buried secrets when they return to a former family home, now a hotel... An artist and her elderly mother confront long-buried secrets when they return to a former family home, now a hotel... [More] Starring: Tilda Swinton, Joseph Mydell, Carly-Sophia Davies Directed By: Joanna Hogg