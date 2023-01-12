Best Animated Series 2022

From Disney princesses to foul-mouthed anthropomorphic animals, animated entertainment takes all forms. In 2022, we saw a stellar lineup of diverse offerings from enormously talented artists, writers, voice actors, and more. Prime Video’s The Legend of Vox Machina, an adult fantasy quest story based on campaign one of the Dungeons & Dragons web series Critical Role, presides over the year’s flock of Certified Fresh animation.

