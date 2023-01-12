Best Comedy Series 2022

It’s becoming more and more difficult to pin down what exactly constitutes a comedy these days, as evidenced by the top choices in this category. There’s the goofy mockumentary format of What We Do in the Shadows, the absurd sketch comedy of The Kids in the Hall, and the more dramatic offerings of The Bear, for example. But 2022 was also the year that we were blessed with two full seasons of FX’s Atlanta, which ended its run on a thoughtful, hilarious, and appropriately weird fourth season that knocked all of us off our feet and won the Golden Tomato.

The order reflects Tomatometer scores (as of December 31, 2022) after adjustment from our ranking formula, which compensates for variation in the number of reviews when comparing movies or TV shows.