Best Comedy Series 2022

It’s becoming more and more difficult to pin down what exactly constitutes a comedy these days, as evidenced by the top choices in this category. There’s the goofy mockumentary format of What We Do in the Shadows, the absurd sketch comedy of The Kids in the Hall, and the more dramatic offerings of The Bear, for example. But 2022 was also the year that we were blessed with two full seasons of FX’s Atlanta, which ended its run on a thoughtful, hilarious, and appropriately weird fourth season that knocked all of us off our feet and won the Golden Tomato.

The order reflects Tomatometer scores (as of December 31, 2022) after adjustment from our ranking formula, which compensates for variation in the number of reviews when comparing movies or TV shows.

Atlanta: Season 4 (2022)
98%

#1
Critics Consensus: Foregrounding its characters and namesake again after an anthological sojourn in Europe, Atlanta closes out in its sweet spot: funny, insightful, and weird as hell.
Starring: Donald Glover, Brian Tyree Henry, Lakeith Stanfield, Zazie Beetz
Directed By: Dianne McGunigle, Donald Glover, Paul Simms, Hiro Murai

The Bear: Season 1 (2022)
100%

#2
Critics Consensus: Like an expertly confected sandwich, The Bear assembles a perfect melange of ingredients and stacks them for optimal satisfaction -- and thankfully keeps the crust-iness for extra flavor.
Starring: Jeremy Allen White, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Ayo Edebiri, Abby Elliott
Directed By: Christopher Storer, Christopher Storer, Joanna Calo, Nate Matteson

Barry: Season 3 (2022)
99%

#3
Critics Consensus: Bill Hader and company can take a well-deserved bow -- Barry makes its belated return to the screen without missing a step, retaining its edge as one of television's funniest and most unsettling offerings.
Starring: Bill Hader, Stephen Root, Henry Winkler, Sarah Goldberg
Directed By: Alec Berg, Bill Hader, Alec Berg, Bill Hader

Hacks: Season 2 (2022)
100%

#4
Critics Consensus: Hacks hits the road, but Jean Smart and Hannah Einbinder remain very much at home with each other in a sterling sophomore season that finds novel ways to deepen the central pair's lovable friendship.
Starring: Jean Smart, Hannah Einbinder, Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Rose Abdoo
Directed By: Paul W. Downs, Lucia Aniello, Michael Schur, David Miner

Mo: Season 1 (2022)
100%

#5
Critics Consensus: Frequently hilarious while possessing an absorbing sense of place, Mo is a thoughtful depiction of the immigrant experience that is light on its feet.
Starring: Mo Amer, Teresa Ruiz, Farah Bsieso, Omar Elba
Directed By: Mo Amer, Ramy Youssef, Ravi Nandan, Hallie Sekoff

What We Do in the Shadows: Season 4 (2022)
100%

#6
Critics Consensus: Aside from turning this demonic household into Three Vampires and a Baby, What We Do in the Shadows doubles down on what it does best without drastically changing the formula -- and remains fang-tastic all the same.
Starring: Matt Berry, Kayvan Novak, Natasia Demetriou, Harvey Guillen
Directed By: Jemaine Clement, Paul Simms, Taika Waititi, Scott Rudin

Reservation Dogs: Season 2 (2022)
100%

#7
Critics Consensus: Reservation Dogs has bittersweet bite in its sophomore season as it mines more difficult dilemmas than before with its spiky sense of humor, making for a piquant portrait of a community and a place.
Starring: D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Devery Jacobs, Paulina Jewel Alexis, Lane Factor
Directed By: Sterlin Harjo, Taika Waititi, Garrett Basch, Blackhorse Lowe

The Kids in the Hall: Season 1 (2022)
100%

#8
Critics Consensus: The Kids in the Hall have become seasoned comedy veterans without missing a beat, delivering a fresh set of sketches that will delight longtime fans.
Starring: Dave Foley, Bruce McCulloch, Kevin McDonald, Mark McKinney
Directed By: Lorne Michaels, Britta von Schoeler, Andy Garland, Andrew Barnsley

Somebody Somewhere: Season 1 (2022)
100%

#9
Critics Consensus: Led by a captivating Bridget Everett, Somebody Somewhere explores the human condition with tenderness, grace, and warmth.
Starring: Bridget Everett, Jeff Hiller, Mary Catherine Garrison, Danny McCarthy
Directed By: Paul Thureen, Hannah Bos, Carolyn Strauss, Jay Duplass

Better Things: Season 5 (2022)
100%

#10
Critics Consensus: Bittersweet, funny as ever, and brimming with wisdom, Better Things's final sendoff is as good as it gets.
Starring: Pamela Adlon, Celia Imrie, Mikey Madison, Hannah Alligood
Directed By: Pamela Adlon, M. Blair Breard, Dave Becky, Pamela Adlon

