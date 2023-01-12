Best Docuseries 2022

With one dino-sized exception in Prehistoric Planet, the best docuseries we got in 2022 tended to center on larger-than-life celebrities, from comedians like George Carlin and Bill Cosby (for very different reasons) to artists like Andy Warhol and Kanye West. Not only that, but the one that rose to the top of the list, The Last Movie Stars, is a real-life love story of a sort, chronicling the romance and relationship of cinema icons Paul Newman and Joanne Woodward. Isn’t that nice?

The order reflects Tomatometer scores (as of December 31, 2022) after adjustment from our ranking formula, which compensates for variation in the number of reviews when comparing movies or TV shows.

Prehistoric Planet: Miniseries (2022) 100% #2 Adjusted Score: -1% Critics Consensus: Marrying state of the art visual effects with equally immersive narration by David Attenborough, Prehistoric Planet wondrously brings viewers back to the age of dinosaurs. Starring: David Attenborough Directed By: Jon Favreau, Mike Gunton

The Andy Warhol Diaries: Limited Series (2022) 97% #5 Adjusted Score: -1% Critics Consensus: Employing some risky stylistic flourishes that Andy Warhol himself might have approved of, these Diaries are a revelatory glimpse into the inner life of a purposefully unknowable artist. Starring:

Welcome to Wrexham: Season 1 (2022) 90% #6 Adjusted Score: -1% Critics Consensus: Plunking two famous funnymen into the unpredictable journey of a sports documentary, Welcome to Wrexham is a calculated gamble that pays off. Starring: Ryan Reynolds, Rob McElhenney