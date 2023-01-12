Best Drama Series 2022

It took six seasons for Jimmy McGill to complete his transformation into Saul Goodman — a full season longer than it took for us to witness Walter White’s rise and fall — but the end result was a critical hit. Anchored by fantastic performances from Bob Odenkirk and Rhea Seehorn, the sixth season of Better Call Saul garnered near-universal praise to beat the likes of Cobra Kai, Peaky Blinders, Black Bird, and Pachinkko, among others.

The order reflects Tomatometer scores (as of December 31, 2022) after adjustment from our ranking formula, which compensates for variation in the number of reviews when comparing movies or TV shows.