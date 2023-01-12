Best Horror Series 2022

While author George R.R. Martin was enjoying profound success with the Game of Thrones TV adaptation of his A Song of Ice and Fire book series, fans of author Anne Rice rightly asked, “What about The Vampire Chronicles?” AMC answered their calls in 2022 with Interview With the Vampire, the first in their Rice TV adaptations which performed so well on the Tomatometer that it bested every season of HBO’s enviable fantasy juggernaut, as well as the year’s outstanding collection of horror offerings.

The order reflects Tomatometer scores (as of December 31, 2022) after adjustment from our ranking formula, which compensates for variation in the number of reviews when comparing movies or TV shows.

Interview With the Vampire: Season 1 (2022)
99%

#1
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: With a playful tone and an expansive sweep that allows Anne Rice's gothic opus to mull like a chalice of blood, Interview with the Vampire puts a stake through concerns that this story couldn't be successfully resurrected.
Starring: Jacob Anderson, Sam Reid, Bailey Bass, Eric Bogosian
Directed By: Keith Powell, Levan Akin, Alan Taylor, Alexis Ostrander

From: Season 1 (2022)
96%

#2
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: Ably anchored by Harold Perrineau, From is an intriguing journey toward a mysterious destination.
Starring: Harold Perrineau, Catalina Sandino Moreno, Eion Bailey, Hannah Cheramy

Stranger Things: Season 4 (2022)
88%

#3
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: Darker and denser than its predecessors, Stranger Things' fourth chapter sets the stage for the show's final season in typically bingeworthy fashion.
Starring: Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard
Directed By: Matt Duffer, Ross Duffer, Shawn Levy, Dan Cohen

Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities: Season 1 (2022)
93%

#4
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: Horror maestro Guillermo del Toro lends his household name to a collection of spooky tales directed by genre veterans and promising newcomers -- with each curious trinket adding up to a treasure trove of gothic storytelling.
Starring: Guillermo del Toro, Ben Barnes, Peter Weller, Rupert Grint
Directed By: Guillermo del Toro, J. Miles Dale, Gary Ungar, Jennifer Kent

The Midnight Club: Season 1 (2022)
87%

#5
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: Mike Flanagan's hot streak of heartfelt horror stories continues strong in The Midnight Club, a tale of terminal teenagers told with jolts and joie de vivre.
Starring: Iman Benson, Igby Rigney, Ruth Codd, Annarah Shephard
Directed By: Mike Flanagan, Mike Flanagan, Trevor Macy, Leah Fong

Archive 81: Season 1 (2022)
86%

#6
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: An intriguing blend of horror and noir, Archive 81 offers addictive supernatural thrills that are haunting in the best way.
Starring: Mamoudou Athie, Dina Shihabi, Evan Jonigkeit, Matt McGorry
Directed By: Rebecca Thomas, Paul Harris Boardman, James Wan, Michael Clear

All of Us Are Dead: Season 1 (2022)
87%

#7
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: While All of Us Are Dead loses some of its bite with an overlong season, its emotional grounding puts plenty of meat on the bone.
Starring: Park Ji-hu, Yoon Chan-Young, Jo Yi-hyun, Lomon
Directed By: Lee Jae-gyu

The Walking Dead: Season 11 (2021)
80%

#8
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: While the sense of finality is diminished by the promise of even more spinoffs, The Walking Dead's eleventh conclusion is a solid enough conclusion to an epic tale of zombies that never had a clear offramp to begin with.
Starring: Norman Reedus, Melissa McBride, Lauren Cohan, Josh McDermitt
Directed By: Frank Darabont, Robert Kirkman, Gale Anne Hurd, David Alpert

1899: Season 1 (2022)
76%

#9
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: 1899 navigates its multicultural passengers through an atmospheric mystery and delivers a suspenseful journey, even if it may never reach a satisfying destination.
Starring: Emily Beecham, Aneurin Barnard, Andreas Pietschmann, Miguel Bernardeau

Wednesday: Season 1 (2022)
72%

#10
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: Wednesday isn't exactly full of woe for viewers, but without Jenna Ortega in the lead, this Addams Family-adjacent series might as well be another CW drama.
Starring: Jenna Ortega, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Riki Lindhome, Jamie McShane
Directed By: Tim Burton, Alfred Gough, Miles Millar, Kayla Alpert

