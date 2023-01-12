Best Horror Series 2022

While author George R.R. Martin was enjoying profound success with the Game of Thrones TV adaptation of his A Song of Ice and Fire book series, fans of author Anne Rice rightly asked, “What about The Vampire Chronicles?” AMC answered their calls in 2022 with Interview With the Vampire, the first in their Rice TV adaptations which performed so well on the Tomatometer that it bested every season of HBO’s enviable fantasy juggernaut, as well as the year’s outstanding collection of horror offerings.

The order reflects Tomatometer scores (as of December 31, 2022) after adjustment from our ranking formula, which compensates for variation in the number of reviews when comparing movies or TV shows.