Best Mystery & Thriller Series 2022

The winning combination of Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez has struck again. The second season of Hulu comedy Only Murders in the Building has come out on top in our Mystery & Thriller Golden Tomato Awards category. Last year, the series won Best New Series and Best Comedy Series. Interestingly, Apple TV+ released both seasons of Slow Horses in 2022, and both made the top 10 in the genre.

The order reflects Tomatometer scores (as of December 31, 2022) after adjustment from our ranking formula, which compensates for variation in the number of reviews when comparing movies or TV shows.