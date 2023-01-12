Best Romance Series 2022

Season 1 of Netflix YA drama Heartstopper won the hearts of television critics in the Best Romance category this year. Starring Kit Connor and Joe Locke, the series follows two teens who find that their friendship may be something more. The series’ first season has a perfect 100% Tomatometer score on 57 reviews, landing second in our list of Certified Fresh TV series by Tomatometer for all of 2022. And with that, the series also scored a two-season renewal.

The order reflects Tomatometer scores (as of December 31, 2022) after adjustment from our ranking formula, which compensates for variation in the number of reviews when comparing movies or TV shows.

« Previous Category Next Category »

Heartstopper: Season 1 (2022)
100%

#1
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: An inclusive romance told with striking sensitivity, Heartstopper is so effortlessly charming that viewers won't dare skip a beat.
Starring: Kit Connor, Joe Locke, William Gao, Yasmin Finney
Directed By: Euros Lyn, Iain Canning, Nicky Earnshaw, Hakan Kousetta

Everything I Know About Love: Season 1 (2022)
95%

#2
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: Frothy and a tad bit frivolous, Everything I Know About Love is less about lessons learned than the joy of the journey -- and it's an absolute blast in the bargain.
Starring: Emma Appleton, Bel Powley, Marli Siu, Aliyah Odoffin
Directed By: China Moo-Young

Starstruck: Season 2 (2022)
92%

#3
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: The honeymoon is over for Jessie and Tom's courtship as well as Starstruck's euphoric thrill, but Rose Matafeo's comedy still charms with observations about the ordinary challenges of sustaining extraordinary love.
Starring: Rose Matafeo, Nikesh Patel, Minnie Driver, Emma Sidi
Directed By: Jamie Jay Johnson

Never Have I Ever: Season 3 (2022)
92%

#4
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: Never has this charming coming of age series ever let down its fans, and this third season continues the winning streak by approaching the angst of teenage romance with frankness and charm.
Starring: Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Richa Moorjani, Poorna Jagannathan, Jaren Lewison
Directed By: Lang Fisher, Mindy Kaling

Gentleman Jack: Season 2 (2022)
95%

#5
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: Blessed with Suranne Jones' exquisite performance and some of the crispest dialogue on television, Gentleman Jack remains a total ace.
Starring: Suranne Jones, Sophie Rundle, Lydia Leonard, Gemma Whelan
Directed By: Sally Wainwright, Faith Penhale, Edward Hall, Fergus O'Brien

« Previous Category Next Category »

Movie & TV News