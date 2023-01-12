Best Romance Series 2022

Season 1 of Netflix YA drama Heartstopper won the hearts of television critics in the Best Romance category this year. Starring Kit Connor and Joe Locke, the series follows two teens who find that their friendship may be something more. The series’ first season has a perfect 100% Tomatometer score on 57 reviews, landing second in our list of Certified Fresh TV series by Tomatometer for all of 2022. And with that, the series also scored a two-season renewal.

The order reflects Tomatometer scores (as of December 31, 2022) after adjustment from our ranking formula, which compensates for variation in the number of reviews when comparing movies or TV shows.