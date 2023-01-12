Best Sci-Fi & Fantasy Series 2022

If any category best demonstrated how far we’ve come since the days when Netflix ruled streaming content, it was this one. Not only did we get a broad variety of stories in Sci-Fi & Fantasy, but the best ones came from Disney+, Paramount+, Apple TV+, HBO Max, Prime Video, and, yes, Netflix. And yet, the series that won was the only one not created exclusively for a streaming service, as HBO’s House of the Dragon triumphed here as it did in every category where it was nominated.

The order reflects Tomatometer scores (as of December 31, 2022) after adjustment from our ranking formula, which compensates for variation in the number of reviews when comparing movies or TV shows.

« Previous Category Next Category »

House of the Dragon: Season 1 (2022)
93%

#1
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: Covering an era of tenuous peace with ferocious -- albeit abbreviated -- focus, House of the Dragon is an impressive prequel that exemplifies the court intrigue that distinguished its predecessor.
Starring: Paddy Considine, Matt Smith, Emma D'Arcy, Olivia Cooke
Directed By: George R.R. Martin, Ryan Condal, Miguel Sapochnik, Vince Gerardis

Andor: Season 1 (2022)
96%

#2
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: A gritty adventure told from the ground perspective of the Empire's reign, Andor is an exceptionally mature and political entry into the Star Wars mythos -- and one of the best yet.
Starring: Diego Luna, Stellan Skarsgard, Genevieve O'Reilly, Forest Whitaker
Directed By: Toby Haynes, Tony Gilroy, Kathleen Kennedy, Diego Luna

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds: Season 1 (2022)
99%

#3
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: Strange New Worlds treks across familiar territory to refreshing effect, its episodic structure and soulful cast recapturing the sense of boundless discovery that defined the franchise's roots.
Starring: Anson Mount, Rebecca Romijn, Ethan Peck, Babs Olusanmokun
Directed By: Akiva Goldsman, Alex Kurtzman, Jenny Lumet, Henry Alonso Myers

Severance: Season 1 (2022)
97%

#4
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: Audacious, mysterious, and bringing fresh insight into the perils of corporate drudgery, Severance is the complete package.
Starring: Adam Scott, Britt Lower, Patricia Arquette, Zach Cherry
Directed By: Chris Black, Dan Erickson, Ben Stiller, Nicky Weinstock

Station Eleven: Limited Series (2021)
98%

#5
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: Station Eleven rewards patient viewers with an insightful and thematically rich assertion that -- even in the post-apocalypse -- the show must go on.
Starring: Mackenzie Davis, Himesh Patel, Daniel Zovatto, David Wilmot
Directed By: Patrick Somerville, Hiro Murai, Scott Steindorff, Dylan Russell

Russian Doll: Season 2 (2022)
97%

#6
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: Not all of Russian Doll's gambles pay off in this ambitious and thrillingly audacious second season, but the show's willingness to take risks is often its own reward.
Starring: Natasha Lyonne, Charlie Barnett, Greta Lee, Annie Murphy
Directed By: Natasha Lyonne, Amy Poehler, Leslye Headland

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power: Season 1 (2022)
85%

#7
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: It may not yet be the One Show to Rule Them All, but The Rings of Power enchants with its opulent presentation and deeply-felt rendering of Middle Earth.
Starring: Morfydd Clark, Robert Aramayo, Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Owain Arthur
Directed By: J.D. Payne, J.D. Payne, Patrick McKay, Patrick McKay

For All Mankind: Season 3 (2022)
97%

#8
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: For All Mankind's third season goes as far as Mars while maintaining a homey focus on its original ensemble, delivering another epic adventure with an intimate focus.
Starring: Joel Kinnaman, Shantel VanSanten, Jodi Balfour, Sonya Walger
Directed By: Ronald D. Moore, Ben Nedivi, Matt Wolpert, Maril Davis

Paper Girls: Season 1 (2022)
91%

#9
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: Folding together time-traveling wonder with a strong ensemble of youngsters who are as dimensional as origami, Paper Girls is an absolute blast to the future.
Starring: Camryn Jones, Riley Lai Nelet, Sofia Rosinsky, Fina Strazza
Directed By: Christopher C. Rogers, Stephany Folsom, Christopher Cantwell, Brian K. Vaughan

The Sandman: Season 1 (2022)
87%

#10
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: While it may hold few surprises for fans of the source material, The Sandman's first season satisfyingly adapts an allegedly unfilmable classic.
Starring: Tom Sturridge, Gwendoline Christie, Vivienne Acheampong, Boyd Holbrook
Directed By: Allan Heinberg, David S. Goyer, Neil Gaiman, Mike Barker

« Previous Category Next Category »

Movie & TV News