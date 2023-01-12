Best Sci-Fi & Fantasy Series 2022

If any category best demonstrated how far we’ve come since the days when Netflix ruled streaming content, it was this one. Not only did we get a broad variety of stories in Sci-Fi & Fantasy, but the best ones came from Disney+, Paramount+, Apple TV+, HBO Max, Prime Video, and, yes, Netflix. And yet, the series that won was the only one not created exclusively for a streaming service, as HBO’s House of the Dragon triumphed here as it did in every category where it was nominated.

The order reflects Tomatometer scores (as of December 31, 2022) after adjustment from our ranking formula, which compensates for variation in the number of reviews when comparing movies or TV shows.