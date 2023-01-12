Best Superhero Series 2022
The MCU grew by Moon Knight, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, and even Werewolf by Night in 2022, but it was season 1 of Ms. Marvel, about a Pakistani-American superhero and led by charming star Iman Vellani, that bested them all. Move over, Peacemaker, and The Boys need to stand aside, because this teen crime-fighter is riding a wave to the top of the genre. The petite hero will next be seen alongside Captain Marvel and Nick Fury in feature film The Marvels.
The order reflects Tomatometer scores (as of December 31, 2022) after adjustment from our ranking formula, which compensates for variation in the number of reviews when comparing movies or TV shows.
Critics Consensus: Ms. Marvel is a genuinely fresh addition to the MCU -- both stylistically and substantively -- with Iman Vellani ably powering proceedings with her super-sized charisma.
Critics Consensus: Whether she's fighting bad guys, defending a client, or managing her messy social life, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law passes the bar for bingeworthy viewing.
Critics Consensus: Managing to up the ante on what was already one of television's most audacious satires, The Boys' third season is both bracingly visceral and wickedly smart.
Critics Consensus: John Cena's still in solid form in Peacemaker, leading a bloody good time that gives writer-director James Gunn full permission to let his freak flag fly.
Critics Consensus: Its entertainment value may wax and wane a bit, but Moon Knight ultimately settles into a mostly enjoyable -- and refreshingly weird -- spot in the MCU firmament.