Best Superhero Series 2022

The MCU grew by Moon Knight, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, and even Werewolf by Night in 2022, but it was season 1 of Ms. Marvel, about a Pakistani-American superhero and led by charming star Iman Vellani, that bested them all. Move over, Peacemaker, and The Boys need to stand aside, because this teen crime-fighter is riding a wave to the top of the genre. The petite hero will next be seen alongside Captain Marvel and Nick Fury in feature film The Marvels.

The order reflects Tomatometer scores (as of December 31, 2022) after adjustment from our ranking formula, which compensates for variation in the number of reviews when comparing movies or TV shows.