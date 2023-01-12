Best True Crime Series 2022

The year was filthy with true-crime adaptations, and Apple TV+ drama Black Bird stood out above the rest of the based-on-a-true-story TV tales — Tomatometer-wise, that is. The series stars Taron Egerton as Jimmy Keene, a prisoner with a chance at redemption, and freshly-minted Golden Globe winner Paul Walter Hauser as suspected serial killer Larry Hall. While The Staircase and The Dropout have gotten a lot of awards attention this year, Black Bird scored best with critics in the category.

The order reflects Tomatometer scores (as of December 31, 2022) after adjustment from our ranking formula, which compensates for variation in the number of reviews when comparing movies or TV shows.