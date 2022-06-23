(Photo by Merrick Morton/ HBO)

The Best TV and Streaming Series of 2022 (So Far)

Season 3 of Bill Hader’s HBO dark comedy Barry takes the top spot in our list of the best TV and streaming shows of the year so far, while Obi-Wan Kenobi and Ms. Marvel are the most recently Certified Fresh series to join the list.

To be Certified Fresh, seasons must score at least 75% on the Tomatometer, with at least 20 critic reviews (five of those from Top Critics). Shows retain their Certified Fresh status even if they fall below 75%, as long as the scores stay at 70% or above.

Read Also: The Best Movies of 2022

To break any ties, seasons that have the same score are then ranked by the overall number of reviews (season only or season and episodic scores together where episodic reviews can be counted). Ties between seasons with the same score and the same number of reviews are broken by the average rating out of 10 found under “See Score Details” link beneath their Tomatometer scores on each season’s page.

Need more suggestions? Check out our comprehensive list of the best TV and streaming shows of 2021 — there are a whopping 129 Certified Fresh TV seasons on last year’s list.

Did your favorite shows of 2022 make our list of the best-reviewed TV of the year? Tell us about your picks in the comments!

The Andy Warhol Diaries: Limited Series (2022) 97% #24 Adjusted Score: -1% Critics Consensus: Employing some risky stylistic flourishes that Andy Warhol himself might have approved of, these Diaries are a revelatory glimpse into the inner life of a purposefully unknowable artist. Starring:

The House: Season 1 () 97% #21 Adjusted Score: -1% Critics Consensus: Whether you're a fan of stop-motion animation or just looking for something deeply, alluringly weird, The House will feel like home. Starring:

Looking for more TV and movies to watch? Check out our guide to the best in streaming and TV, Binge Central.

On an Apple device? Follow Rotten Tomatoes on Apple News.