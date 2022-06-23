Barry, Season 3 - Episode 8

The Best TV and Streaming Series of 2022 (So Far)

Season 3 of Bill Hader’s HBO dark comedy Barry takes the top spot in our list of the best TV and streaming shows of the year so far, while Obi-Wan Kenobi and Ms. Marvel are the most recently Certified Fresh series to join the list.

To be Certified Fresh, seasons must score at least 75% on the Tomatometer, with at least 20 critic reviews (five of those from Top Critics). Shows retain their Certified Fresh status even if they fall below 75%, as long as the scores stay at 70% or above.

To break any ties, seasons that have the same score are then ranked by the overall number of reviews (season only or season and episodic scores together where episodic reviews can be counted). Ties between seasons with the same score and the same number of reviews are broken by the average rating out of 10 found under “See Score Details” link beneath their Tomatometer scores on each season’s page.

Night Sky: Season 1 (2022)
73%

#78
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: Night Sky reaches for the stars when it really should have settled on a feature length finish, but the combined supernova of J.K. Simmons and Sissy Spacek shines bright.
Starring: Sissy Spacek, J.K. Simmons, Chai Hansen, Kiah McKirnan
Directed By: Daniel C. Connolly, Jimmy Miller, Philip Martin, Juan José Campanella

Murderville: Season 1 (2022)
74%

#77
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: Murderville's improvisational premise can lead to stretches of dead air, but the moments of spontaneous inspiration are worthwhile -- and it helps to have Will Arnett on the case.
Starring: Will Arnett, Haneefah Wood, Lilan Bowden, Phillip Smithey
Directed By: Will Arnett, Marc Forman, Jonathan Stern, Peter Principato

The Essex Serpent: Limited Series (2022)
76%

#76
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: Distinguished by biting performances and coiling ambience, The Essex Serpent is a highly accomplished Gothic romance.
Starring: Claire Danes, Tom Hiddleston, Clémence Poésy, Frank Dillane
Directed By: Clio Barnard, Hakan Kousetta

After Life: Season 2 (2020)
77%

#75
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: Though After Life's second season struggles to affirm its existence, it's a solid entry for anyone aching for a little more contemplative gallows humor.
Starring: Ricky Gervais, Kerry Godliman, Tom Basden, Tony Way
Directed By: Ricky Gervais, Duncan Hayes

I Love That for You: Season 1 (2022)
78%

#74
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: Tonal inconsistency and an ill-defined ensemble can make this comedy hard to love, but it wholly delivers as an overdue showcase for Vanessa Bayer.
Starring: Vanessa Bayer, Molly Shannon, Jenifer Lewis, Paul James
Directed By: Jessi Klein, Michael Showalter, Megan Ellison, Sue Naegle

The Outlaws: Season 1 (2021)
78%

#73
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: The Outlaws is a touch too broad to mine much nuance from its concept, but its aggressive affability and merry band of miscreants make for a solid caper.
Starring: Rhianne Barreto, Darren Boyd, Gamba Cole, Clare Perkins
Directed By: Stephen Merchant

The Lincoln Lawyer: Season 1 (2022)
79%

#72
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: David E. Kelley's adaptation of the The Lincoln Lawyer relies too much on quirk to paper over its lack of true novelty, but this is a reliable enough vehicle for fans of legal pulp.
Starring: Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Neve Campbell, Becki Newton, Jazz Raycole
Directed By: David E. Kelley, Ted Humphrey, Michael Connelly, Ross Fineman

The Gilded Age: Season 1 (2022)
79%

#71
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: Julian Fellowes' brand of upstairs, downstairs intrigue makes a seamless transatlantic transition in The Gilded Age, with an outstanding cast making the travails of the rich a compelling watch.
Starring: Christine Baranski, Cynthia Nixon, Carrie Coon, Morgan Spector
Directed By: Julian Fellowes, Gareth Neame, Michael Engler

Pam & Tommy: Miniseries (2022)
79%

#70
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: Pam & Tommy sometimes undercuts its own critique of cultural voyeurism with lurid stylization, but Lily James' performance gives this sleazy opus an undeniable heart.
Starring: Lily James, Sebastian Stan, Seth Rogen, Nick Offerman
Directed By: Craig Gillespie, Rob Siegel, D.V. DeVincentis, Craig Gillespie

Loot: Season 1 (2022)
80%

#69
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: Loot doesn't quite service comedic treasure Maya Rudolph as satisfyingly as a star vehicle should, although there are enough riches here to suggest a big return on investment -- when this promising sitcom finds its footing.
Starring: Maya Rudolph, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Ron Funches, Nat Faxon
Directed By: Alan Yang, Matt Hubbard, Maya Rudolph, Natasha Lyonne

Outer Range: Season 1 (2022)
80%

#68
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: Outer Range's plethora of subplots threaten to get sucked into a wormhole of ponderousness, but at least this sci-fi Western is anything but plain.
Starring: Josh Brolin, Imogen Poots, Lili Taylor, Tamara Podemski
Directed By: Brian Watkins, Zev Borow, Brad Pitt, Dede Gardner

The Baby: Limited Series (2022)
82%

#67
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: The Baby's tone can be as wobbly as a rocking crib, but its audacious nature of comedy and horror deserves to be nurtured.
Starring: Michelle de Swarte, Amira Ghazalla, Amber Grappy, Patrice Naiambana
Directed By: Jane Featherstone, Carolyn Strauss, Naomi De Pear, Sian Robins-Grace

Euphoria: Season 2 (2022)
82%

#66
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: As willfully provocative as ever in its second season, Euphoria still isn't for all tastes -- but when its addictive ingredients are mixed just right, the results remain intoxicating.
Starring: Zendaya, Hunter Schafer, Angus Cloud, Jacob Elordi
Directed By: Drake, Future the Prince, Sam Levinson, Ravi Nandan

Jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy: Season 1 (2022)
82%

#65
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: Blessed with an impressive level of access to its mercurial subject, Jeen-Yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy presents a thoroughly absorbing portrait of his life and career.
Starring: Ye, Yasiin Bey, Jay-Z
Directed By: Coodie, Chike Ozah

The Wilds: Season 2 (2022)
83%

#64
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: The Wilds gets a little lost after expanding its ensemble at the expense of its original hook, but the core cast remains as watchable as ever.
Starring: Rachel Griffiths, Sophia Ali, Shannon Berry, Jenna Clause
Directed By: Sarah Streicher, Amy B. Harris, Jamie Tarses, Dylan Clark

All of Us Are Dead: Season 1 (2022)
83%

#63
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: While All of Us Are Dead loses some of its bite with an overlong season, its emotional grounding puts plenty of meat on the bone.
Starring: Park Ji-hu, Yoon Chan-Young, Jo Yi-hyun, Lomon
Directed By: Lee Jae-gyu

Shining Girls: Season 1 (2022)
83%

#62
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: Shining Girls' time-bending conceit often induces a headache instead of thrills, but Elisabeth Moss' superb performance gives this mystery a riveting center of gravity.
Starring: Elisabeth Moss, Wagner Moura, Phillipa Soo, Chris Chalk
Directed By: Silka Luisa, Jennifer Davisson, Leonardo DiCaprio, Elisabeth Moss

Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty: Season 1 (2022)
84%

#61
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: Gleefully excessive in both form and function, Winning Time pairs a larger-than-life roster of characters with whiplash style to deliver an absolute slam dunk.
Starring: John C. Reilly, Quincy Isaiah, Jason Clarke, Sally Field
Directed By: Payman Benz, Adam McKay, Salli Richardson-Whitfield, Tanya Hamilton

Obi-Wan Kenobi: Limited Series (2022)
84%

#60
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: This won't be the Obi-Wan Kenobi some viewers are looking for, but Ewan McGregor's soulful performance and some refreshing twists make this a satisfying -- if circuitous -- addition to the Star Wars saga.
Starring: Ewan McGregor, Hayden Christensen, Moses Ingram, Joel Edgerton
Directed By: Deborah Chow, Kathleen Kennedy, Michelle Rejwan, Ewan McGregor

The Man Who Fell to Earth: Season 1 (2022)
85%

#59
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: The Man Who Fell to Earth may not be out of this world, but a commanding Chiwetel Ejiofor gives this space oddity an earthy gravitas.
Starring: Chiwetel Ejiofor, Naomie Harris, Jimmi Simpson, Rob Delaney
Directed By: Alex Kurtzman, Jenny Lumet, John Hlavin, Sarah Timberman

Ozark: Season 4 (2022)
85%

#58
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: Ozark hasn't gotten out clean just yet, but its mesmeric performances and taut suspense signal that the Byrde clan are as entertainingly resourceful as ever.
Starring: Jason Bateman, Laura Linney, Sofia Hublitz, Skylar Gaertner
Directed By: Jason Bateman, Chris Mundy, Bill Dubuque, Mark Williams

Angelyne: Limited Series (2022)
86%

#57
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: Emmy Rossum brings remarkable depth to a cipher in Angelyne, a glitzy look at fame for fame's sake where the inscrutability is the point.
Starring: Emmy Rossum, Ian Fisher
Directed By: Emmy Rossum, Sam Esmail, Chad Hamilton, Allison Miller

Archive 81: Season 1 (2022)
86%

#56
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: An intriguing blend of horror and noir, Archive 81 offers addictive supernatural thrills that are haunting in the best way.
Starring: Mamoudou Athie, Dina Shihabi, Evan Jonigkeit, Matt McGorry
Directed By: Rebecca Thomas, Paul Harris Boardman, James Wan, Michael Clear

The Flight Attendant: Season 2 (2022)
86%

#55
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: While there's some turbulence as The Flight Attendant charters a new course, passengers are in safe hands with Kaley Cuoco's zestful turn and the writers' knack for satisfying twists.
Starring: Kaley Cuoco, Michiel Huisman, Zosia Mamet, T.R. Knight
Directed By: Greg Berlanti, Steve Yockey, Kaley Cuoco, Greg Berlanti

Moon Knight: Season 1 (2022)
86%

#54
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: Its entertainment value may wax and wane a bit, but Moon Knight ultimately settles into a mostly enjoyable -- and refreshingly weird -- spot in the MCU firmament.
Starring: Oscar Isaac, May Calamawy, Ethan Hawke, Gaspard Ulliel
Directed By: Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum

Under the Banner of Heaven: Limited Series (2022)
88%

#53
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: While Under the Banner of Heaven gets bogged down by an overabundance of backstory, its procedural through-line is enriched by a thoughtful introspection on personal faith.
Starring: Andrew Garfield, Sam Worthington, Daisy Edgar-Jones, Denise Gough
Directed By: Brian Grazer, Ron Howard, Anna Culp, Jason Bateman

The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey: Limited Series (2022)
88%

#52
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey loses some luster in its final stretch, but Samuel L. Jackson and Dominique Fishback's sterling performances make this an unmissable elegy.
Starring: Samuel L. Jackson, Dominique Fishback, Cynthia Kaye McWilliams, Damon Gupton
Directed By: Walter Mosley, Diane Houslin, Samuel L. Jackson, LaTanya Richardson

Vikings: Valhalla: Season 1 (2022)
89%

#51
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: Reveling in the glory of straightforward adventure storytelling, Valhalla is a bloody good dramatization of Leif Eriksson's conquests.
Starring: Sam Corlett, Leo Suter, Frida Gustavsson, Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson
Directed By: Michael Hirst, Jeb Stuart, Morgan O'Sullivan, Sherry Marsh

A Very British Scandal: Miniseries (2021)
89%

#50
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: Claire Foy and Paul Bettany are delightful as a loathsome couple in A Very British Scandal, a sordid saga that's so juicy it'll leave viewers wishing the too-short runtime had afforded them a few more bites.
Starring: Claire Foy, Paul Bettany, Julia Davis, Camilla Rutherford
Directed By: Anne Sewitsky

The Dropout: Limited Series (2022)
89%

#49
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: The Dropout succeeds more as a docudrama than a dark comedy, but Amanda Seyfried's disquieting portrayal of Elizabeth Holmes brings fresh blood to this retelling of recent history.
Starring: Amanda Seyfried, Naveen Andrews, William H. Macy, Laurie Metcalf
Directed By: Liz Meriwether, Elizabeth Hannah, Liz Heldens, Katherine Pope

Naomi: Season 1 (2022)
90%

#48
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: Kaci Walfall proves a plucky enough heroine to give the deliberately-paced Naomi its own super-powered charm.
Starring: Kaci Walfall, Mary-Charles Jones, Barry Watson, Mouzam Makkar
Directed By: Ava DuVernay, Jill Blankenship, Paul Garnes, DeMane Davis

Gaslit: Season 1 (2022)
90%

#47
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: Fronted by a nervy Julia Roberts, Gaslit is less a slow burn than an acting extravaganza of big personalities enmeshed in historic scandal.
Starring: Julia Roberts, Sean Penn, Dan Stevens, Betty Gilpin
Directed By: Robbie Pickering, Matt Ross, Sam Esmail, Chad Hamilton

Reacher: Season 1 (2022)
90%

#46
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: Reacher captures the trademark bulk of its titular hero while trading away some of his definition, but fans of the novels will find plenty to love about this faithful adaptation.
Starring: Alan Ritchson, Willa Fitzgerald, Malcolm Goodwin, Marc Bendavid
Directed By: Nick Santora, Nick Santora, Lee Child, Lee Child

The Afterparty: Season 1 (2022)
90%

#45
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: The Afterparty sometimes strains to keep the jamboree of yuks going, but its ambitious melding of genres and extensive guest list of actors make for a worthwhile nightcap.
Starring: Tiffany Haddish, Sam Richardson, Zoë Chao, Ben Schwartz
Directed By: Chris Miller, Phil Lord, Anthony King

Women of the Movement: Limited Series (2022)
91%

#44
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: Women of the Movement enlivens the tragedy of Emmett Till with solid storytelling and a deeply moving pair of performances by Adrienne Warren and Cedric Joe.
Starring: Adrienne Warren, Tonya Pinkins, Cedric Joe, Ray Fisher
Directed By: Jay-Z, Tyran "Ty Ty" Smith, Will Smith, James Lassiter

Our Flag Means Death: Season 1 (2022)
91%

#43
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: Our Flag Means Death's gentle sensibility doesn't quite strike comedic gold, but its bemusing band of buccaneers are endearing enough that viewers seeking a comforting watch will find bountiful booty.
Starring: Rhys Darby, Taika Waititi, Nathan Foad, Samson Kayo
Directed By: David Jenkins, Taika Waititi, Garrett Basch, Dan Halsted

Starstruck: Season 2 (2022)
92%

#42
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: The honeymoon is over for Jessie and Tom's courtship as well as Starstruck's euphoric thrill, but Rose Matafeo's comedy still charms with observations about the ordinary challenges of sustaining extraordinary love.
Starring: Rose Matafeo, Nikesh Patel, Minnie Driver, Emma Sidi
Directed By: Jamie Jay Johnson

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel: Season 4 (2022)
92%

#41
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel has seemingly run out of fresh material, but it continues to reward fans with expert delivery and snappy presentation.
Starring: Rachel Brosnahan, Michael Zegen, Alex Borstein, Tony Shalhoub
Directed By: Daniel Palladino, Amy Sherman-Palladino

We Own This City: Season 1 (2022)
92%

#40
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: A spiritual successor to The Wire with an even more pessimistic outlook on law enforcement, We Own This City deftly explores compromised individuals to paint an overall picture of systemic corruption.
Starring: Jon Bernthal, Wunmi Mosaku, Jamie Hector, McKinley Belcher III
Directed By: Reinaldo Marcus Green, Nina K. Noble, Ed Burns, Kary Antholis

#39
#39
Adjusted Score: 92654%
Critics Consensus: Affectionate and revealing, Return to Hogwarts offers an intimate glimpse into how the making of the Harry Potter franchise delivered its own special kind of magic for those involved.
Synopsis: In this retrospective special, Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, and Emma Watson join filmmaker Chris Columbus and other legendary cast members... [More]
Starring: Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Rupert Grint, Chris Columbus
Directed By: Casey Patterson

As We See It: Season 1 (2022)
93%

#38
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: As We See It deftly sidesteps schmaltz by depicting people on the spectrum as well-rounded individuals with their own foibles, enriching both the comedy and pathos.
Starring: Rick Glassman, Albert Rutecki, Sue Ann Pien, Sosie Bacon
Directed By: Jason Katims, Jeni Mulein, Danna Stern, Dana Idisis

Julia: Season 1 (2022)
93%

#37
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: Sarah Lancashire portrays Julia Child with infectious joie de vivre in this appetizing valentine to the iconic chef.
Starring: Sarah Lancashire, David Hyde Pierce, Brittany Bradford, Bebe Neuwirth
Directed By: Chris Keyser, Daniel Goldfarb, Erwin Stoff, Kimberly Carver

The Staircase: Limited Series (2022)
93%

#36
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: The Staircase doesn't hold many surprises for those already intimate with the original documentary, but this dramatization brings a fresh perspective and texture to the mystery -- along with a terrific performance by Colin Firth.
Starring: Colin Firth, Toni Collette, Michael Stuhlbarg, Juliette Binoche
Directed By: Antonio Campos, Maggie Cohn

The Girl From Plainville: Limited Series (2022)
94%

#35
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: Grounded by a disturbingly powerful performance by Elle Fanning, The Girl from Plainville dramatizes a sordid true story with tasteful restraint.
Starring: Elle Fanning, Chloë Sevigny, Colton Ryan, Cara Buono
Directed By: Elizabeth Hannah, Patrick Macmanus, Elle Fanning, Dakota Fanning

Peacemaker: Season 1 (2022)
94%

#34
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: John Cena's still in solid form in Peacemaker, leading a bloody good time that gives writer-director James Gunn full permission to let his freak flag fly.
Starring: John Cena, Steve Agee, Jennifer Holland, Danielle Brooks
Directed By: James Gunn, Peter Safran, Matt Miller, James Gunn

Gentleman Jack: Season 2 (2022)
95%

#33
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: Blessed with Suranne Jones' exquisite performance and some of the crispest dialogue on television, Gentleman Jack remains a total ace.
Starring: Suranne Jones, Sophie Rundle, Lydia Leonard, Gemma Whelan
Directed By: Sally Wainwright, Faith Penhale, Edward Hall, Fergus O'Brien

Undone: Season 2 (2022)
95%

#32
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: Undone broadens out into a family affair in a gorgeously trippy continuation that's as heady as it is moving.
Starring: Rosa Salazar, Angelique Cabral, Bob Odenkirk, Constance Marie
Directed By: Noel Bright, Steven A. Cohen, Tommy Pallotta, Raphael Bob-Waksberg

Rick and Morty: Season 5 (2021)
95%

#31
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: Bold, bombastic, and just the right amount of baffling, Rick and Morty's fifth season is an action-packed journey that may finally put Rick in his place.
Starring: Justin Roiland, Sarah Chalke, Spencer Grammer, Chris Parnell
Directed By: Dan Harmon, Justin Roiland, Jacob Hair

This Is Going to Hurt: Limited Series (2022)
95%

#30
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: Ben Whishaw's live-wire performance of an exhausted doctor powers This is Going to Hurt, a smart drama full of humor and pain.
Starring: Ben Whishaw, Ambika Mod, Michele Austin, Alex Jennings
Directed By: Lucy Forbes

Slow Horses: Season 1 (2022)
95%

#29
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: Slow Horses refreshes the espionage genre by letting its band of snoops be bumbling, with Gary Oldman giving a masterclass in frumpy authority.
Starring: Gary Oldman, Jack Lowden, Kristin Scott Thomas
Directed By: Graham Yost, James Hawes, Will Smith, Douglas Urbanski

Single Drunk Female: Season 1 (2022)
96%

#28
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: Single Drunk Female's clear-eyed chronicle of the challenges of sobriety is a joy, thanks in part to some spiky satire and Sofia Black-D'elia's spirited star turn.
Starring: Sofia Black-D'Elia, Ally Sheedy, Rebecca Henderson, Sasha Compère
Directed By: Simone Finch, Jenni Konner, Daisy Gardner, Phil Traill

The Wonder Years: Season 1 (2021)
96%

#27
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: Sweetly nostalgic without sacrificing substance, The Wonder Years captures the magic of the original while adding necessary nuance and context to its tale of Black life in America.
Starring: Don Cheadle, Elisha "EJ" Williams, Dulé Hill, Saycon Sengbloh
Directed By: Saladin Patterson, Lee Daniels, Marc Velez, Fred Savage

Ms. Marvel: Season 1 (2022)
96%

#26
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: Ms. Marvel is a genuinely fresh addition to the MCU -- both stylistically and substantively -- with Iman Vellani ably powering proceedings with her super-sized charisma.
Starring: Iman Vellani, Aramis Knight, Saagar Shaikh, Rish Shah
Directed By: Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Bisha K. Ali

Atlanta: Season 3 (2022)
97%

#25
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: Atlanta takes Paper Boi and his entourage out of Georgia, but this inspired third season proves that the more things change, the more they stay weird.
Starring: Donald Glover, Brian Tyree Henry, Lakeith Stanfield, Zazie Beetz
Directed By: Dianne McGunigle, Donald Glover, Paul Simms, Hiro Murai

The Andy Warhol Diaries: Limited Series (2022)
97%

#24
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: Employing some risky stylistic flourishes that Andy Warhol himself might have approved of, these Diaries are a revelatory glimpse into the inner life of a purposefully unknowable artist.
Starring:

Minx: Season 1 (2022)
97%

#23
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: The rapport between Ophelia Lovibond and Jake Johnson is the irresistible centerfold of Minx, a bawdy and sharp comedy that merits a full-page spread.
Starring: Ophelia Lovibond, Jake Johnson, Idara Victor, Oscar Montoya
Directed By: Ellen Rapoport, Paul Feig, Dan Magnante, Ben Karlin

The Tourist: Season 1 (2022)
97%

#22
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: Jamie Dornan makes for a compelling guide through The Tourist, a beguiling drama that deepens its mystery with solid shocks and welcome moments of levity.
Starring: Jamie Dornan, Danielle Macdonald, Shalom Brune-Franklin, Ólafur Darri Ólafsson
Directed By: Chris Sweeney, Daniel Nettheim, Christopher Aird, Christopher Sweeney

The House: Season 1 ()
97%

#21
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: Whether you're a fan of stop-motion animation or just looking for something deeply, alluringly weird, The House will feel like home.
Starring:

The Boys Presents: Diabolical: Season 1 (2022)
97%

#20
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: Diabolical's animated shorts pack the same supersized punch as The Boys, transposing the original series' scabrous social commentary into a cartoonish medium that's just as much devilish fun -- and definitely not for kids.
Starring: Ben Schwartz, Chris Diamantopoulos, Asjha Cooper, Khary Payton
Directed By: Simon Racioppa, Eric Kripke, Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg

Russian Doll: Season 2 (2022)
97%

#19
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: Not all of Russian Doll's gambles pay off in this ambitious and thrillingly audacious second season, but the show's willingness to take risks is often its own reward.
Starring: Natasha Lyonne, Charlie Barnett, Greta Lee, Annie Murphy
Directed By: Natasha Lyonne, Amy Poehler, Leslye Headland

The Boys: Season 3 (2022)
97%

#18
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: Managing to up the ante on what was already one of television's most audacious satires, The Boys' third season is both bracingly visceral and wickedly smart.
Starring: Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty
Directed By: Eric Kripke, Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver

Abbott Elementary: Season 1 (2021)
98%

#17
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: Abbott Elementary earns top marks for its empathetic yet sidesplitting critique of the U.S. education system, plus some extra credit for a deftly handled will-they-won't-they dynamic.
Starring: Quinta Brunson, Tyler James Williams, Janelle James, Chris Perfetti
Directed By: Quinta Brunson, Justin Halpern, Patrick Schumacker, Randall Einhorn

We Need to Talk About Cosby: Season 1 (2022)
98%

#16
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: W. Kamau Bell deftly unpacks the Cosby scandal by allowing the conversation to be uncomfortable, yielding a robust examination of the disgraced entertainer and the culture that enabled him.
Starring:
Directed By: W. Kamau Bell, W. Kamau Bell, Andrew Fried, Katie A. King

Severance: Season 1 (2022)
98%

#15
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: Audacious, mysterious, and bringing fresh insight into the perils of corporate drudgery, Severance is the complete package.
Starring: Adam Scott, Britt Lower, Patricia Arquette, Zach Cherry
Directed By: Chris Black, Dan Erickson, Ben Stiller, Nicky Weinstock

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds: Season 1 (2022)
99%

#14
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: Strange New Worlds treks across familiar territory to refreshing effect, its episodic structure and soulful cast recapturing the sense of boundless discovery that defined the franchise's roots.
Starring: Anson Mount, Rebecca Romijn, Ethan Peck, Babs Olusanmokun
Directed By: Akiva Goldsman, Alex Kurtzman, Jenny Lumet, Henry Alonso Myers

Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls: Season 1 (2022)
100%

#13
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: Lizzo acquits herself splendidly as master of ceremonies in Watch Out for the Big Grrrls, a joyous reality competition that's equal parts fun and uplifting.
Starring: Lizzo, Tanisha Scott, Chawnta' Marie Van, Shirlene Quigley
Directed By: Lizzo, Makiah Green, Kevin Beisler, Julie Pizzi

The Responder: Season 1 (2022)
100%

#12
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: The Responder is unrelentingly dark and inescapably absorbing, with Martin Freeman's hangdog performance carrying the drama.
Starring: Martin Freeman, Adelayo Adedayo, Warren Brown, MyAnna Buring
Directed By: Tim Mielants, Fien Troch

Somebody Somewhere: Season 1 (2022)
100%

#11
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: Led by a captivating Bridget Everett, Somebody Somewhere explores the human condition with tenderness, grace, and warmth.
Starring: Bridget Everett, Jeff Hiller, Mary Catherine Garrison, Danny McCarthy
Directed By: Paul Thureen, Hannah Bos, Carolyn Strauss, Jay Duplass

Dark Winds: Season 1 (2022)
100%

#10
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: Zahn McClarnon is riveting as a coiled cop in Dark Winds, a solid procedural that derives much of its texture from an underrepresented cultural milieu.
Starring: Zahn McClarnon, Kiowa Gordon, Jessica Matten, Deanna Allison
Directed By: Chris Eyre, George R.R. Martin, Graham Roland, Robert Redford

The Kids in the Hall: Season 1 (2022)
100%

#9
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: The Kids in the Hall have become seasoned comedy veterans without missing a beat, delivering a fresh set of sketches that will delight longtime fans.
Starring: Dave Foley, Bruce McCulloch, Kevin McDonald, Mark McKinney
Directed By: Lorne Michaels, Britta von Schoeler, Andy Garland, Andrew Barnsley

Peaky Blinders: Season 6 (2022)
100%

#8
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: Peaky Blinders' sixth season gracefully addresses the untimely passing of star Helen McCrory while setting the stage for a fitting climax to this epic saga of likable scalawags.
Starring: Cillian Murphy, Natasha O'Keeffe, Paul Anderson, Sophie Rundle
Directed By: Anthony Byrne

For All Mankind: Season 3 (2022)
100%

#7
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: For All Mankind's third season goes as far as Mars while maintaining a homey focus on its original ensemble, delivering another epic adventure with an intimate focus.
Starring: Joel Kinnaman, Shantel VanSanten, Jodi Balfour, Sonya Walger
Directed By: Ronald D. Moore, Ben Nedivi, Matt Wolpert, Maril Davis

Prehistoric Planet: Season 1 (2022)
100%

#6
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: Marrying state of the art visual effects with equally immersive narration by David Attenborough, Prehistoric Planet wondrously brings viewers back to the age of dinosaurs.
Starring: David Attenborough
Directed By: Jon Favreau, Mike Gunton

Irma Vep: Limited Series (2022)
100%

#5
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: Catnip for cinephiles and a welcome spotlight for the spellbinding Alicia Vikander, Irma Vep is a worthwhile expansion of writer-director Olivier Assayas' cinematic opus.
Starring: Alicia Vikander, Vincent Macaigne, Jeanne Balibar, Devon Ross
Directed By: Olivier Assayas, Alicia Vikander, Sylvie Barthet, Daniel Delume

The Legend of Vox Machina: Season 1 (2022)
100%

#4
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: Fluidly animated and intelligently scripted, The Legend of Vox Machina is an addictive treat for fans of Dungeons & Dragons-style RPGs.
Starring: Laura Bailey, Taliesin Jaffe, Ashley Johnson, Liam O'Brien
Directed By: Brandon Auman, Chris Prynoski, Sung Jin Ahn

Hacks: Season 2 (2022)
100%

#3
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: Hacks hits the road, but Jean Smart and Hannah Einbinder remain very much at home with each other in a sterling sophomore season that finds novel ways to deepen the central pair's lovable friendship.
Starring: Jean Smart, Hannah Einbinder, Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Rose Abdoo
Directed By: Paul W. Downs, Lucia Aniello, Michael Schur, David Miner

Heartstopper: Season 1 (2022)
100%

#2
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: An inclusive romance told with striking sensitivity, Heartstopper is so effortlessly charming that viewers won't dare skip a beat.
Starring: Kit Connor, Joe Locke, William Gao, Yasmin Finney
Directed By: Euros Lyn, Iain Canning, Nicky Earnshaw, Hakan Kousetta

Barry: Season 3 (2022)
100%

#1
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: Bill Hader and company can take a well-deserved bow -- Barry makes its belated return to the screen without missing a step, retaining its edge as one of television's funniest and most unsettling offerings.
Starring: Bill Hader, Stephen Root, Henry Winkler, Sarah Goldberg
Directed By: Alec Berg, Bill Hader, Alec Berg, Bill Hader

