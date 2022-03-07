(Photo by GKids/courtesy Everett Collection)

Best Movies of 2022, Ranked by Tomatometer

Welcome to the best-reviewed movies of 2022! Every week, we add the latest Certified Fresh films across all genres and mediums, including superhero (The Batman), animation (Turning Red), comedy (I Want You Back), and horror (Scream).

Movies achieve Certified Fresh status by maintaining a Tomatometer score of at least 75% after a minimum number of reviews: 80 for wide releases, 40 for streaming or limited release movies, and 20 for movies premiering on television. Each movie needs at least five of its reviews to be written by Top Critics, and the only way to lose being Certified Fresh is by dropping below 70%.

Check back every Monday for new entries! (Or explore the best movies of previous years with our guides on 2021 , 2020 , 2019 , and 2018 .)

#29 Sundown (2021) 74% #29 Adjusted Score: 78262% Critics Consensus: Sundown's emotionally muted wavelength may be difficult for some viewers to tune into, but it's enlivened by Tim Roth's strong central performance. Synopsis: Neil and Alice Bennett (Tim Roth, Charlotte Gainsbourg) are the core of a wealthy family on vacation in Mexico with... Neil and Alice Bennett (Tim Roth, Charlotte Gainsbourg) are the core of a wealthy family on vacation in Mexico with... [More] Starring: Tim Roth, Charlotte Gainsbourg, Iazua Larios, Henry Goodman Directed By: Michel Franco

#26 Minamata (2020) 77% #26 Adjusted Score: 80360% Critics Consensus: Heartfelt yet jumbled, Minamata pays tribute to a remarkable real-life story perhaps better served by the documentary treatment. Synopsis: Inspired by a true story, Minamata stars Johnny Depp playing celebrated photojournalist Eugene Smith. The film takes place in 1971... Inspired by a true story, Minamata stars Johnny Depp playing celebrated photojournalist Eugene Smith. The film takes place in 1971... [More] Starring: Johnny Depp, Hiroyuki Sanada, Jun Kunimura, Minami Directed By: Andrew Levitas

#16 Cow (2021) 91% #16 Adjusted Score: 91580% Critics Consensus: A stark and emotionally resonant look at the life of a farm animal, Cow simply yet insistently asks the viewer to reconsider their relationship with their food. Synopsis: Filmmaker Andrea Arnold chronicles several years in the life of a dairy cow in England.... Filmmaker Andrea Arnold chronicles several years in the life of a dairy cow in England.... [More] Starring: Directed By: Andrea Arnold

#15 Kimi (2022) 91% #15 Adjusted Score: 96340% Critics Consensus: A housebound thriller with a 21st century spin, KIMI finds director Steven Soderbergh in crowd-pleasing form -- thanks in no small part to an outstanding performance from Zoë Kravitz. Synopsis: An agoraphobic tech worker discovers recorded evidence of a violent crime but is met with resistance when she tries to... An agoraphobic tech worker discovers recorded evidence of a violent crime but is met with resistance when she tries to... [More] Starring: Zoë Kravitz, Byron Bowers, Rita Wilson, Robin Givens Directed By: Steven Soderbergh