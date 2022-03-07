(Photo by GKids/courtesy Everett Collection)

Best Movies of 2022, Ranked by Tomatometer

Welcome to the best-reviewed movies of 2022! Every week, we add the latest Certified Fresh films across all genres and mediums, including superhero (The Batman), animation (Turning Red), comedy (I Want You Back), and horror (Scream).

Movies achieve Certified Fresh status by maintaining a Tomatometer score of at least 75% after a minimum number of reviews: 80 for wide releases, 40 for streaming or limited release movies, and 20 for movies premiering on television. Each movie needs at least five of its reviews to be written by Top Critics, and the only way to lose being Certified Fresh is by dropping below 70%.

#29

Sundown (2021)
74%

#29
Adjusted Score: 78262%
Critics Consensus: Sundown's emotionally muted wavelength may be difficult for some viewers to tune into, but it's enlivened by Tim Roth's strong central performance.
Synopsis: Neil and Alice Bennett (Tim Roth, Charlotte Gainsbourg) are the core of a wealthy family on vacation in Mexico with... [More]
Starring: Tim Roth, Charlotte Gainsbourg, Iazua Larios, Henry Goodman
Directed By: Michel Franco

#28

Dog (2022)
75%

#28
Adjusted Score: 81268%
Critics Consensus: Dog's dramatic breed is far from exotic, but solid narrative bones and well-trained work from co-director/star Channing Tatum make for a fetching viewing experience.
Synopsis: DOG is a buddy comedy that follows the misadventures of two former Army Rangers paired against their will on the... [More]
Starring: Channing Tatum, Jane Adams, Kevin Nash, Q'orianka Kilcher
Directed By: Reid Carolin, Channing Tatum

#27

Scream (2022)
76%

#27
Adjusted Score: 91601%
Critics Consensus: The fifth Scream finds the franchise working harder than ever to maintain its meta edge -- and succeeding surprisingly often.
Synopsis: Twenty-five years after a streak of brutal murders shocked the quiet town of Woodsboro, Calif., a new killer dons the... [More]
Starring: Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, David Arquette, Melissa Barrera
Directed By: Matt Bettinelli-Olpin, Tyler Gillett

#26

Minamata (2020)
77%

#26
Adjusted Score: 80360%
Critics Consensus: Heartfelt yet jumbled, Minamata pays tribute to a remarkable real-life story perhaps better served by the documentary treatment.
Synopsis: Inspired by a true story, Minamata stars Johnny Depp playing celebrated photojournalist Eugene Smith. The film takes place in 1971... [More]
Starring: Johnny Depp, Hiroyuki Sanada, Jun Kunimura, Minami
Directed By: Andrew Levitas

#25

See for Me (2021)
79%

#25
Adjusted Score: 81609%
Critics Consensus: A home invasion thriller with a nifty twist, See for Me is further elevated by Skyler Davenport's magnetic lead performance.
Synopsis: Sophie, a young blind woman, house-sitting at a secluded mansion, finds herself under invasion by thieves seeking a hidden safe.... [More]
Starring: Skyler Davenport, Laura Vandervoort, Kim Coates, Jessica Parker Kennedy
Directed By: Randall Okita

#24

Fresh (2022)
80%

#24
Adjusted Score: 86472%
Critics Consensus: As gripping as it is upsetting, Fresh makes a provocative meal out of the horror of modern dating.
Synopsis: FRESH follows Noa (Daisy Edgar-Jones), who meets the alluring Steve (Sebastian Stan) at a grocery store and -- given her... [More]
Starring: Daisy Edgar-Jones, Sebastian Stan, Jojo T. Gibbs, Andrea Bang
Directed By: Mimi Cave

#23

Here Before (2021)
85%

#23
Adjusted Score: 88158%
Critics Consensus: Resting its slowly twisting tale on a magnetic Andrea Riseborough performance, Here Before is a solidly unsettling effort from debuting writer-director Stacey Gregg.
Synopsis: When a new family moves in next door, their young daughter, Megan, quickly captivates Laura, stirring up painful memories of... [More]
Starring: Andrea Riseborough, Jonjo O'Neill, Niamh Dornan, Eileen O'Higgins
Directed By: Stacey Gregg

#22

Cyrano (2021)
85%

#22
Adjusted Score: 97291%
Critics Consensus: Uneven yet ultimately hard to resist, Joe Wright's Cyrano puts a well-acted musical spin on the oft-adapted classic tale.
Synopsis: Award-winning director Joe Wright envelops moviegoers in a symphony of emotions with music, romance, and beauty in Cyrano, re-imagining the... [More]
Starring: Peter Dinklage, Haley Bennett, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Ben Mendelsohn
Directed By: Joe Wright

#21

The Batman (2022)
86%

#21
Adjusted Score: 108028%
Critics Consensus: A grim, gritty, and gripping super-noir, The Batman ranks among the Dark Knight's bleakest -- and most thrillingly ambitious -- live-action outings.
Synopsis: Batman ventures into Gotham City's underworld when a sadistic killer leaves behind a trail of cryptic clues. As the evidence... [More]
Starring: Robert Pattinson, Zoë Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright, Colin Farrell
Directed By: Matt Reeves

#20

I Want You Back (2022)
87%

#20
Adjusted Score: 93121%
Critics Consensus: With a stellar cast playing well-rounded characters, I Want You Back is the rare rom-com that delivers its romance as capably as its comedy.
Synopsis: Peter (Charlie Day) and Emma (Jenny Slate) are total strangers, but when they meet, one thing instantly bonds them: they... [More]
Starring: Charlie Day, Jenny Slate, Scott Eastwood, Manny Jacinto
Directed By: Jason Orley

#19

After Yang (2021)
87%

#19
Adjusted Score: 95518%
Critics Consensus: Although its reach occasionally exceeds its grasp, After Yang yields rich rewards for those willing to settle into its low-key wavelength.
Synopsis: When his young daughter's beloved companion -- an android named Yang -- malfunctions, Jake (Colin Farrell) searches for a way... [More]
Starring: Colin Farrell, Jodie Turner-Smith, Justin H. Min, Malea Emma Tjandrawidjaja
Directed By: Kogonada

#18
#18
Adjusted Score: 88459%
Critics Consensus: Refreshingly unique and ultimately enchanting, What Do We See When We Look at the Sky is an ode to love that finds magic in the mundane.
Synopsis: In the Georgian riverside town of Kutaisi, summertime romance and World Cup fever are in the air. After a pair... [More]
Starring: Giorgi Ambroladze, Oliko Barbakadze, Giorgi Bochorishvili, Irina Chelidze
Directed By: Aleksandre Koberidze, Alexandre Koberidze

#17
#17
Adjusted Score: 90337%
Critics Consensus: Strawberry Mansion's sci-fi premise provides cover for a film whose dream logic and surreal visuals are underscored by quietly poignant themes.
Synopsis: In 2035, our dreams are no longer our own-they're infused with product placement and auditors assess unpaid taxes on our... [More]
Starring: Kentucker Audley, Albert Birney, Ephraim Birney, Reed Birney
Directed By: Kentucker Audley, Albert Birney, Albert Birney

#16

Cow (2021)
91%

#16
Adjusted Score: 91580%
Critics Consensus: A stark and emotionally resonant look at the life of a farm animal, Cow simply yet insistently asks the viewer to reconsider their relationship with their food.
Synopsis: Filmmaker Andrea Arnold chronicles several years in the life of a dairy cow in England.... [More]
Starring:
Directed By: Andrea Arnold

#15

Kimi (2022)
91%

#15
Adjusted Score: 96340%
Critics Consensus: A housebound thriller with a 21st century spin, KIMI finds director Steven Soderbergh in crowd-pleasing form -- thanks in no small part to an outstanding performance from Zoë Kravitz.
Synopsis: An agoraphobic tech worker discovers recorded evidence of a violent crime but is met with resistance when she tries to... [More]
Starring: Zoë Kravitz, Byron Bowers, Rita Wilson, Robin Givens
Directed By: Steven Soderbergh

#14
#14
Adjusted Score: 94161%
Critics Consensus: Compartment No. 6 can get a little stuffy within its narrative confines, but this well-acted, subtly told love story rewards the viewer's patience.
Synopsis: A young Finnish woman escapes an enigmatic love affair in Moscow by boarding a train to the arctic port of... [More]
Starring: Seidi Haarla, Dinara Drukarova, Tomi Alatalo, Juri Borisov
Directed By: Juho Kuosmanen

#13
#13
Adjusted Score: 95622%
Critics Consensus: A serious-minded drama that's also a propulsive thriller, Catch the Fair One anchors its powerful performances in real-life horror.
Synopsis: A Native American boxer embarks on the fight of her life when she goes in search of her missing sister.... [More]
Starring: Kali Reis, Daniel Henshall, Tiffany Chu, Michael Drayer
Directed By: Josef Kubota Wladyka

#12

The Pink Cloud (2021)
93%

#12
Adjusted Score: 95656%
Critics Consensus: An eerily relevant debut from writer-director Iuli Gerbase, The Pink Cloud reaches into the emotional fault lines of pandemic life and comes away with striking observations about human behavior.
Synopsis: A mysterious and deadly pink cloud appears across the globe, forcing everyone to stay home. Strangers at the outset, Giovana... [More]
Starring: Eduardo Mendonça, Girley Paes, Kaya Rodrigues, Renata de Lélis
Directed By: Iuli Gerbase

#11

Lucy and Desi (2022)
93%

#11
Adjusted Score: 96383%
Critics Consensus: Equal parts entertaining and informative, Lucy and Desi takes a palpably affectionate look at the lives and legacies of its groundbreaking subjects.
Synopsis: From director Amy Poehler, Lucy and Desi explores the unlikely partnership and enduring legacy of one of the most prolific... [More]
Starring: Lucie Arnaz, Lucille Ball, Desi Arnaz, Bette Midler
Directed By: Amy Poehler

#10

The Duke (2020)
94%

#10
Adjusted Score: 94754%
Critics Consensus: A sweet swan song for director Roger Michell, The Duke offers a well-acted and engaging dramatization of an entertainingly improbable true story.
Synopsis: In 1961, Kempton Bunton, a 60-year old taxi driver, stole Goya's portrait of the Duke of Wellington from the National... [More]
Starring: Helen Mirren, Jim Broadbent, Fionn Whitehead, Aimee Kelly
Directed By: Roger Michell

#9

Ali & Ava (2021)
94%

#9
Adjusted Score: 94870%
Critics Consensus: Ali & Ava's tender, naturalistic love story adds another powerful chapter to writer-director Clio Barnard's filmography.
Synopsis: Both lonely for different reasons, ALI and AVA meet through their shared affection for SOFIA (6), the child of ALI's... [More]
Starring: Adeel Akhtar, Claire Rushbrook, Ellora Torchia, Shaun Thomas
Directed By: Clio Barnard

#8

The Fallout (2021)
94%

#8
Adjusted Score: 95834%
Critics Consensus: Empathetic and well-acted, The Fallout uses the aftermath of teen trauma to grapple with the experience of grief.
Synopsis: Bolstered by new friendships forged under sudden and tragic circumstances, high schooler Vada (Jenna Ortega) begins to reinvent herself, while... [More]
Starring: Jenna Ortega, Maddie Ziegler, Niles Fitch, Will Ropp
Directed By: Megan Park

#7

Belle (2021)
94%

#7
Adjusted Score: 99692%
Critics Consensus: A remarkable story brought to life with dazzling animation, Belle finds writer-director Mamoru Hosoda setting a brilliant new benchmark.
Synopsis: Suzu is a shy, everyday high school student living in a rural village. For years, she has only been a... [More]
Starring: Kylie McNeill, Chace Crawford, Paul Castro Jr., Manny Jacinto
Directed By: Mamoru Hosoda

#6
#6
Adjusted Score: 97051%
Critics Consensus: Lingui, the Sacred Bonds uses one family's fraught story to offer a forceful rejoinder to the oppressive norms of patriarchal culture.
Synopsis: On the outskirts of N'Djamena in Chad, Amina lives alone with her only 15-year-old daughter Maria. Her already fragile world... [More]
Starring: Achouackh Abakar, Rihane Khalil Alio, Youssouf Djaoro, Briya Gomdigue
Directed By: Mahamat-Saleh Haroun

#5

Come From Away (2021)
98%

#5
Adjusted Score: 98347%
Critics Consensus: Come from Away sifts through the wreckage of tragedy to find hope -- and the healing power of human connection.
Synopsis: "Come From Away" is the filmed version of the award-winning Broadway musical which tells the story of 7,000 people stranded... [More]
Starring: Petrina Bromley, Jenn Colella, De'Lon Grant, Joel Hatch
Directed By: Christopher Ashley

#4
#4
Adjusted Score: 98885%
Critics Consensus: Who We Are: A Chronicle of Racism in America offers a stirring and persuasive reckoning with a subject that's as fundamental as it is highly charged.
Synopsis: Interweaving lecture, personal anecdotes, interviews, and shocking revelations, in WHO WE ARE: A Chronicle of Racism in America, criminal defense/civil... [More]
Starring: Jeffery Robinson
Directed By: Emily Kunstler, Sarah Kunstler

#3

Hellbender (2021)
98%

#3
Adjusted Score: 100076%
Critics Consensus: Hellbender stirs a boiling cauldron of adolescent angst, serving up a coming-of-age story with dark horror overtones.
Synopsis: A teen and her mother live simply in a home in the woods, spending their time making metal music. A... [More]
Starring: Zelda Adams, Toby Poser, Lulu Adams, John Adams
Directed By: John Adams, Zelda Adams, Toby Poser

#2
#2
Adjusted Score: 100284%
Critics Consensus: Poly Styrene: I Am a Cliché pays worthy tribute to its trailblazing subject with a documentary that honors her life as engagingly as it chronicles her career.
Synopsis: Poly Styrene was the first woman of color in the UK to front a successful rock band. She introduced the... [More]
Starring: Ruth Negga, Thurston Moore, Kathleen Hanna, Vivienne Westwood
Directed By: Celeste Bell, Paul Sng

#1

Writing with Fire (2021)
100%

#1
Adjusted Score: 101523%
Critics Consensus: Writing with Fire pays stirring tribute to the power of journalism -- and presents a chilling glimpse of the forces aligned against it.
Synopsis: In a cluttered news landscape dominated by men emerges India's only newspaper run by Dalit women. Chief reporter Meera and... [More]
Starring:
Directed By: Rintu Thomas, Sushmit Ghosh

