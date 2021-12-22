(Photo by Macall Polay/©Warner Bros.)
The Best Movies of 2021, Ranked by Tomatometer
Rotten Tomatoes is collecting every new Certified Fresh movie into one list, creating our guide to the best movies of 2021. Among them you’ll find blockbusters (Shang-Chi), documentaries (Lily Topples the World), awards contenders (The Green Knight), the cutting-edge in horror (The Night House).
Movies achieve Certified Fresh status by maintaining a steady Tomatometer score of at least 75% after a minimum number of reviews, with that number depending on how the movie was released. For wide releases (of which there were significantly fewer this year, as you can imagine), the minimum number of reviews is 80. For streaming or limited release movies, that number is 40. And finally, it’s 20 reviews for movies premiering on television. Across all release types, each movie needs at least five of its reviews to be published by Top Critics. Once a movie goes Certified Fresh, the only way to lose it is by dropping below 70%.
After the world-altering year of 2020, critics and audiences and studio heads alike are navigating 2021 with its evolving distribution models and industry standards. So far, streaming continues to deliver the goods straight to the people while theaters have now reopened in earnest, and are delivering some big hits (Free Guy, Black Widow, and yes, Shang-Chi).
Read on for the best movies of 2021, ranked by Tomatometer, and check back often as we update the list!
Newly added: Parallel Mothers, The Tragedy of Macbeth, Memoria, The Novice, Spider-Man: No Way Home, The Lost Daughter, Boiling Point, Hive.
#235
Adjusted Score: 75072%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
New York in the 90s: After leaving graduate school to pursue her dream of becoming a writer, Joanna (Margaret Qualley)... [More]
#234
Adjusted Score: 77520%
Critics Consensus: Although it traffics in familiar territory, Palmer is elevated by worthy themes and a strong ensemble led by an impressive Justin Timberlake.
Synopsis:
Former high school football star Eddie Palmer (Justin Timberlake) went from hometown hero to convicted felon, earning himself 12 years... [More]
#233
Adjusted Score: 78623%
Critics Consensus: Blue Bayou can be indelicate in its attempts to tug the heartstrings, but solid acting and a genuinely affecting story make this drama difficult to ignore.
Synopsis:
From award-winning writer/director Justin Chon, Blue Bayou is the moving and timely story of a uniquely American family fighting for... [More]
#232
Adjusted Score: 95760%
Critics Consensus: Cruella can't quite answer the question of why its title character needed an origin story, but this dazzling visual feast is awfully fun to watch whenever its leading ladies lock horns.
Synopsis:
Academy Award (R) winner Emma Stone ("La La Land") stars in Disney's "Cruella," an all-new live-action feature film about the... [More]
#231
Adjusted Score: 76879%
Critics Consensus: Percy vs Goliath teeters toward heavy-handed messaging, but Christopher Walken's work in the central role helps keep this fact-based story upright.
Synopsis:
Academy Award® Winner Christopher Walken*, Zach Braff and Christina Ricci star in the true story of a small-town farmer taking... [More]
#230
Adjusted Score: 77126%
Critics Consensus: Pixie borrows shamelessly from multiple like-minded heist thrillers; fortunately, Olivia Cooke's outstanding lead performance makes for a great getaway vehicle.
Synopsis:
Pixie Hardy sets out to avenge her mother's death and attempts a heist that will give her the means to... [More]
#229
Adjusted Score: 81597%
Critics Consensus: The World to Come is made from ingredients that will be familiar to fans of period forbidden romance movies, but they're given fresh life thanks to an excellent cast.
Synopsis:
In this powerful 19th century romance set in the American Northeast, Abigail (Katherine Waterston), a farmer's wife, and her new... [More]
#228
Adjusted Score: 85681%
Critics Consensus: The Mauritanian takes a frustratingly generic approach to a real-life story that might have been inspirational in other hands, but Tahar Rahim's performance elevates the uneven material.
Synopsis:
Directed by Kevin Macdonald and based on the NY Times best-selling memoir "Guantánamo Diary" by Mohamedou Ould Slahi, this is... [More]
#227
Adjusted Score: 96904%
Critics Consensus: Delivering squarely on its title, Godzilla vs. Kong swats away character development and human drama to deliver all the spectacle you'd expect from giant monsters slugging it out.
Synopsis:
Legends collide in "Godzilla vs. Kong" as these mythic adversaries meet in a spectacular battle for the ages, with the... [More]
#226
Adjusted Score: 76471%
Critics Consensus: Spoor stylishly taps into a deep well of anger to deliver an unusual yet largely effective revenge thriller with environmental and feminist overtones.
Synopsis:
A retired woman gets mixed up in a mystery when avid hunters in her mountain village begin turning up dead,... [More]
#225
Adjusted Score: 77532%
Critics Consensus: A horror story with unexpected emotional resonance, Son uses its familial focus to counter a certain queasy familiarity.
Synopsis:
After a mysterious group of individuals breaks into Laura's home and attempts to steal her eight-year-old son, David, the two... [More]
#224
Adjusted Score: 77999%
Critics Consensus: With a hard fantasy story that stands in service of its eye-catching animation, The Spine of Night is a distinctive treat for genre enthusiasts.
Synopsis:
When ancient, dark magic falls into sinister hands, a group of heroes from different eras and cultures must band together... [More]
#223
Adjusted Score: 79347%
Critics Consensus: Its characters' time-loop journey is a little bumpy and fairly familiar, but heartfelt charm and likeable leads make A Map of Tiny Perfect Things worth following.
Synopsis:
The film tells the story of quick-witted teen Mark, contentedly living the same day in an endless loop whose world... [More]
#222
Adjusted Score: 83618%
Critics Consensus: Although Malignant isn't particularly scary, director James Wan's return to horror contains plenty of gory thrills -- and a memorably bonkers twist.
Synopsis:
Paralyzed by fear from shocking visions, a woman's torment worsens as she discovers her waking dreams are terrifying realities.... [More]
#221
Adjusted Score: 79200%
Critics Consensus: Discomfiting by design, Surge will wear some viewers down -- but Ben Whishaw's mesmerizing performance keeps the action gripping even when it's hard to take.
Synopsis:
Joseph (Ben Whishaw) is trapped in a soulless job, living a life devoid of emotion and meaning. After an impulsive... [More]
#220
Adjusted Score: 78381%
Critics Consensus: It's hard to ignore the parts that are left unexamined, but WeWork: Or the Making and Breaking of a $47 Billion Unicorn does well enough by its real-life stranger-than-fiction story.
Synopsis:
WeWork: or The Making and Breaking of a $47 Billion Unicorn is a feature documentary that explores the rise and... [More]
#219
Adjusted Score: 82158%
Critics Consensus: Pacing problems prevent Stowaway from fully engaging, but it's distinguished by its thoughtful, well-acted approach to a story built on an excruciating moral dilemma.
Synopsis:
A three-person crew on a mission to Mars faces an impossible choice when an unplanned passenger jeopardizes the lives of... [More]
#218
Adjusted Score: 80019%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Frankie (John Pollono), Swaino (Jon Bernthal) and Packie (Shea Wigham) are lifelong friends who share a love of the Red... [More]
#217
Adjusted Score: 80344%
Critics Consensus: With ingeniously gross hidden-camera bits that often find their unsuspecting marks at their best, Bad Trip turns out to be a surprisingly uplifting ride.
Synopsis:
Hidden cameras capture two best friends pulling hilarious and inventive pranks on an unsuspecting public.... [More]
#216
Adjusted Score: 81407%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Gunner (Lonnie Chavis) sets out on a quest to save his ill mother (Rosario Dawson) by searching for a mythic... [More]
#215
Adjusted Score: 83635%
Critics Consensus: Part creature feature, part war movie, and part social commentary, Shadow in the Cloud doesn't always blend its ingredients evenly -- but it's frequently pulpy fun.
Synopsis:
In the throes of World War II, Captain Maude Garrett (CHLOË GRACE MORETZ) joins the all-male crew of a B-17... [More]
#214
Adjusted Score: 81744%
Critics Consensus: The dramatic heft and dread of The Night delivers haunting psychological frights -- and an impressive feature directorial debut for Kourosh Ahari.
Synopsis:
After a night out with friends, an exhausted married couple, Babak (Shahab Hosseini), Neda (Niousha Noor) and their baby take... [More]
#213
Adjusted Score: 81226%
Critics Consensus: Diminishing returns have set in for this trilogy, but To All the Boys: Always and Forever has just enough of the original's effervescent charm to serve as a worthy conclusion.
Synopsis:
Senior year of high school takes center stage as Lara Jean returns from a family trip to Korea and considers... [More]
#212
Adjusted Score: 83530%
Critics Consensus: It may not be as effervescent as its title character, but Everybody's Talking About Jamie remains an infectiously enjoyable musical with an uplifting message.
Synopsis:
Inspired by true events, Everybody's Talking About Jamie follows Jamie New (Max Harwood), a teenager from Sheffield, who dreams of... [More]
#211
Adjusted Score: 88082%
Critics Consensus: In the Earth's bleak kaleidoscope of horror is a hallucinogenic meditation on the residual pandemic fears that haunt humanity.
Synopsis:
As the world searches for a cure to a disastrous virus, a scientist and park scout venture deep in the... [More]
#210
Adjusted Score: 90220%
Critics Consensus: A searing swipe at late-stage capitalism, I Care A Lot is an exhilarating pitch black comedy with a wicked performance from Rosamund Pike.
Synopsis:
Poised with sharklike self-assurance, Marla Grayson (Academy Award nominee Rosamund Pike) is a professional, court-appointed guardian for dozens of elderly... [More]
#209
Adjusted Score: 104401%
Critics Consensus: Black Widow's deeper themes are drowned out in all the action, but it remains a solidly entertaining standalone adventure that's rounded out by a stellar supporting cast.
Synopsis:
Natasha Romanoff, aka Black Widow, confronts the darker parts of her ledger when a dangerous conspiracy with ties to her... [More]
#208
Adjusted Score: 82039%
Critics Consensus: Fans of uplifting sports dramas will find Safety in this skillfully told fact-based story about an athlete overcoming adversity.
Synopsis:
“Safety” is a drama inspired by the empowering story of former Clemson University football safety Ray McElrathbey (Jay Reeves), a... [More]
#207
Adjusted Score: 81777%
Critics Consensus: Stylish and exciting, Cliff Walkers sees director Zhang Yimou trying his hand at the spy thriller genre with generally impressive results.
Synopsis:
Based on the script by Quan Yongxian, CLIFF WALKERS is director Zhang Yimou's first foray into the spy genre. Set... [More]
#206
Adjusted Score: 82018%
Critics Consensus: Offering a hauntingly lush style and plenty of gore, Bloodthirsty successfully captures the nightmarish darkness behind being hungry like the wolf in the quest for fame.
Synopsis:
Grey, an indie singer, whose first album was a smash hit, gets an invitation to work with notorious music producer... [More]
#205
Adjusted Score: 81562%
Critics Consensus: A bizarrely memorable sci-fi/comedy hybrid, Fried Barry may be an acquired taste, but it certainly isn't chicken.
Synopsis:
Aliens take over the body of a drug addict and take it for a joyride through Cape Town.... [More]
#204
Adjusted Score: 82165%
Critics Consensus: A slow-burning thriller that teeters between reality and delusion, Knocking views social issues through a blurred lens streaked with horror.
Synopsis:
After suffering a traumatic incident, Molly (Cecilia Milocco) moves into a new apartment to begin her path to recovery, but... [More]
#203
Adjusted Score: 82769%
Critics Consensus: Savagely funny and viscerally unsettling, The Columnist takes the unbridled vitriol of social media to its bloodily over-the-top conclusion.
Synopsis:
Femke Boot (Katja Herbers) is a columnist who is obsessed with reading the endless abusive messages and death threats posted... [More]
#202
Adjusted Score: 83658%
Critics Consensus: While not François Ozon's best work, Summer of 85 serves as a beguiling, bittersweet ode to teen love and its lingering after-effects.
Synopsis:
When Alexis capsizes off the coast of France, David comes to the rescue and opens his eyes to a new... [More]
#201
Adjusted Score: 84727%
Critics Consensus: It isn't the first animated film to confront technology creep, but in terms of striking an entertaining balance between humor and heart, Ron's Gone Wrong gets it right.
Synopsis:
Twentieth Century Studios and Locksmith Animation's "Ron's Gone Wrong" is the story of Barney, a socially awkward middle-schooler and Ron,... [More]
#200
Adjusted Score: 86319%
Critics Consensus: Well-acted and solidly directed, Concrete Cowboy lassos old-fashioned uplift with its story of a father and son in a little-seen corner of American culture.
Synopsis:
Sent to live with his estranged father for the summer, a rebellious teen finds kinship in a tight-knit Philadelphia community... [More]
#199
Adjusted Score: 88385%
Critics Consensus: Bright, colorful, and unabashedly silly, Barb & Star Go to Vista Del Mar reaffirms that Annie Mumolo and Kristen Wiig are still as fun -- and funny -- as ever.
Synopsis:
Take a trip and break out of your shell with Barb and Star. From the gals who brought you Bridesmaids... [More]
#198
Adjusted Score: 96013%
Critics Consensus: Combining a clever concept, sweet, self-aware humor, and a charming cast, Free Guy is frivolous fun.
Synopsis:
In "Free Guy," a bank teller who discovers he is actually a background player in an open-world video game, decides... [More]
#197
Adjusted Score: 84147%
Critics Consensus: Traditional horror may not be on the menu, but for fans of the gruesomely disquieting, The Feast more than lives up to its name.
Synopsis:
An affluent family gathers at their lavish home in the Welsh mountains for a dinner party, hosting a local businessman... [More]
#196
Adjusted Score: 84018%
Critics Consensus: The Most Beautiful Boy in the World tells an undeniably familiar cautionary tale, but it's no less unbearably tragic in the telling.
Synopsis:
In 1971at the world premiere of Death in Venice in London, Italian director Luchino Visconti proclaimed Björn Andrésen, the teen... [More]
#195
Adjusted Score: 85105%
Critics Consensus: Uneven yet admirably ambitious, Violet takes a thoughtful look at the occasionally profound difference between a person's private thoughts and public face.
Synopsis:
What would you do if you weren't afraid? After realizing she's spent years allowing fear to drive every decision she... [More]
#194
Adjusted Score: 86278%
Critics Consensus: It doesn't add many new ingredients to the genre, but action fans in the mood for an old-school thriller will be happy to buy what Copshop is selling.
Synopsis:
On the run from a lethal assassin, a wily con artist devises a scheme to hide out inside a small-town... [More]
#193
Adjusted Score: 82388%
Critics Consensus: Although it sometimes struggles to make sense of its story, Dementer presents a unique -- and chillingly dark -- perspective on healthcare horror.
Synopsis:
The film follows Katie, a young woman who flees a backwoods cult and takes a job at a care center... [More]
#192
Adjusted Score: 84039%
Critics Consensus: It may occasionally veer into discordant territory, but The Audition remains a darkly illuminating character study led by a forceful turn from Nina Hoss.
#191
Adjusted Score: 84532%
Critics Consensus: A stranger-than-fiction account of a too-incredible-to-be-true story, Misha and the Wolves is an engaging documentary wrapped in a thrilling mystery.
Synopsis:
A woman's dramatic memoir of surviving the Holocaust takes the world by storm, until a falling-out causes her publisher to... [More]
Starring:
#190
Adjusted Score: 83772%
Critics Consensus: An effective spine-tingler despite clear budget constraints, Caveat suggests a deliciously dark filmmaking future for writer-director Damian Mc Carthy.
Synopsis:
When a lone drifter with partial memory loss, Isaac, accepts a job to look after his landlord's niece, Olga, for... [More]
#189
Adjusted Score: 84485%
Critics Consensus: Boys from County Hell stands out as an uncommonly good time in the crowded vampire genre -- and proves the Irish countryside is a fine setting for slaying the undead.
Synopsis:
Strange events unfold in Six Mile Hill -- a sleepy Irish town that claims to have been traveled by the... [More]
#188
Adjusted Score: 88418%
Critics Consensus: Fear Street Part One: 1994 kicks off the trilogy in promising fashion, honoring the source material with plenty of retro slasher appeal.
Synopsis:
After a series of brutal slayings, a teen and her friends take on an evil force that's plagued their notorious... [More]
#187
Adjusted Score: 99786%
Critics Consensus: Spencer can frustrate with its idiosyncratic depiction of its subject's life, but Kristen Stewart's finely modulated performance anchors the film's flights of fancy.
Synopsis:
The marriage of Princess Diana and Prince Charles has long since grown cold. Though rumors of affairs and a divorce... [More]
#186
Adjusted Score: 107570%
Critics Consensus: Dune occasionally struggles with its unwieldy source material, but those issues are largely overshadowed by the scope and ambition of this visually thrilling adaptation.
Synopsis:
Paul Atreides, a brilliant and gifted young man born into a great destiny beyond his understanding, must travel to the... [More]
#185
Adjusted Score: 84582%
Critics Consensus: Night Raiders strikes grim parallels between its dystopian setting and the present, offering a disturbing reminder that the horrors of the past are often very much still with us.
Synopsis:
The year is 2043. A military occupation controls disenfranchised cities in post-war North America. Children are property of the State.... [More]
#184
Adjusted Score: 84596%
Critics Consensus: Akilla's Escape occasionally loses sight of its strongest assets, but solid acting and a smart story make this a neo-noir worth watching.
Synopsis:
A drug dealer finds his moral code challenged when he interrupts an armed robbery and captures one of the gang... [More]
#183
Adjusted Score: 84579%
Critics Consensus: Although Port Authority frustrates with its inaccurate portrayal of the culture it attempts to represent, it remains an absorbing and well-acted drama.
Synopsis:
After getting kicked out of his home in central Pennsylvania, Paul (Fionn Whitehead) arrives to NYC's dizzying central station with... [More]
#182
Adjusted Score: 85717%
Critics Consensus: Homeroom offers an encouraging -- and engaging -- look at young people preparing to leave high school behind and shape the future.
Synopsis:
In "Homeroom," Oakland High School's class of 2020 confronts an unprecedented year. Anxiety over test scores and college applications gives... [More]
#181
Adjusted Score: 85308%
Critics Consensus: A supernatural horror story grounded in real-world trauma, The Power marks writer-director Corinna Faith as an emerging talent to watch.
Synopsis:
London, 1974. As Britain prepares for electrical blackouts to sweep across the country, trainee nurse Val (Rose Williams) arrives for... [More]
#180
Adjusted Score: 85683%
Critics Consensus: If its narrative ambitions aren't always equaled by its chilling visuals, Gaia remains an effective slice of ecological horror.
Synopsis:
An injured forest ranger on a routine mission is saved by two off-the-grid survivalists. What is initially a welcome rescue... [More]
#179
Adjusted Score: 91359%
Critics Consensus: Precariously walking a tightrope of varying genres and tones, Benedetta provokes salient questions about sexual freedom and its relationship to faith.
Synopsis:
A 17th-century nun becomes entangled in a forbidden lesbian affair, but it's her shocking religious visions that threaten to shake... [More]
#178
Adjusted Score: 98467%
Critics Consensus: Nobody doesn't break any new ground for the genre, but this viscerally violent thriller smashes, shatters, and destroys plenty of other things -- all while proving Bob Odenkirk has what it takes to be an action star.
Synopsis:
Emmy winner Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul, The Post, Nebraska) stars as Hutch Mansell, an underestimated and overlooked dad and... [More]
#177
Adjusted Score: 105692%
Critics Consensus: It isn't the sleekest or most daring 007 adventure, but No Time to Die concludes Daniel Craig's franchise tenure in satisfying style.
Synopsis:
In No Time To Die, Bond has left active service and is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica. His peace... [More]
#176
Adjusted Score: 86195%
Critics Consensus: Its themes are occasionally undercut by its storytelling, but outstanding performances give The Mad Women's Ball a poignant, disturbing power.
Synopsis:
A committed woman and a tormented nurse prepare to attend a famous ball at a neurological clinic in the 19th... [More]
#175
Adjusted Score: 95497%
Critics Consensus: The Courier delivers a rousingly effective old-school spy adventure elevated by a thrilling fact-based story and Benedict Cumberbatch's nervy central performance.
Synopsis:
THE COURIER is a true-life spy thriller, the story of an unassuming British businessman Greville Wynne (Benedict Cumberbatch) recruited into... [More]
#174
Adjusted Score: 99778%
Critics Consensus: The Last Duel's critique of systemic misogyny isn't as effective as it might have been, but it remains a well-acted and thought-provoking drama infused with epic grandeur.
Synopsis:
The Last Duel is a cinematic and thought-provoking drama set in the midst of the Hundred Years War that explores... [More]
#173
Adjusted Score: 90170%
Critics Consensus: Well-acted and visually striking, Come True offers an eerily effective reminder of how the sleeping subconscious can be fertile ground for horror.
Synopsis:
Looking for an escape from her recurring nightmares, 18-year-old Sarah (Julia Sarah Stone) submits to a university sleep study, but... [More]
#172
Adjusted Score: 89470%
Critics Consensus: Jakob's Wife gives genre legend Barbara Crampton an opportunity to carry an old-school horror story -- and she bloody well delivers.
Synopsis:
Anne is married to a small-town minister and feels like her life and marriage have been shrinking over the past... [More]
#171
Adjusted Score: 90726%
Critics Consensus: Vivo offers few surprises, but this attractively animated adventure is enlivened by the catchy songs contributed by star Lin-Manuel Miranda.
Synopsis:
From Netflix and Sony Pictures AnimaFrom Netflix and Sony Pictures Animation -- the studio that brought you Oscar winner Spider-Man:... [More]
#170
Adjusted Score: 90836%
Critics Consensus: Led by Simon Rex's magnetic performance, Red Rocket is another vibrant, ground-level look at modern American life from director/co-writer Sean Baker.
Synopsis:
The audacious new film from writer-director Sean Baker (The Florida Project, Tangerine), starring Simon Rex in a magnetic, live-wire performance,... [More]
#169
Adjusted Score: 92391%
Critics Consensus: Werewolves Within is the rare horror comedy that offers equal helpings of either genre -- and adds up to a whole lot of fun in the bargain.
Synopsis:
After a proposed pipeline creates divisions within the small town of Beaverfield, and a snowstorm traps its residents together inside... [More]
#168
Adjusted Score: 95336%
Critics Consensus: Led by Oscar Isaac's gripping performance, The Card Counter adds another weighty chapter to Paul Schrader's long inquiry into man's moral responsibility.
Synopsis:
Redemption is the long game in Paul Schrader's THE CARD COUNTER. Told with Schrader's trademark cinematic intensity, the revenge thriller... [More]
#167
Adjusted Score: 98916%
Critics Consensus: A deeply personal project for writer-director Kenneth Branagh, Belfast transcends its narrative deficits with powerful performances and directorial craft.
Synopsis:
BELFAST is a movie straight from Branagh's own experience. A nine-year-old boy must chart a path towards adulthood through a... [More]
#166
Adjusted Score: 89165%
Critics Consensus: Led by Ezra Dewey's standout performance, The Djinn serves up a scary, sleekly effective cautionary tale about being careful what you wish for.
Synopsis:
A mute boy becomes trapped in his apartment with a sinister monster after making a wish to fulfill his heart's... [More]
#165
Adjusted Score: 91792%
Critics Consensus: Minor but charming, the well-acted Bergman Island uses the titular filmmaker's legacy as the launchpad for a dreamlike rumination on romance and creativity.
Synopsis:
BERGMAN ISLAND follows a couple of American filmmakers, Chris (Vicky Krieps) and Tony (Tim Roth), who retreat to the mythical... [More]
#164
Adjusted Score: 97032%
Critics Consensus: It isn't as bold and fearless as its characters, but The Harder They Fall fills its well-worn template with style, energy, and a fantastic cast.
Synopsis:
When outlaw Nat Love (Jonathan Majors) discovers that his enemy Rufus Buck (Idris Elba) is being released from prison he... [More]
#163
Adjusted Score: 97076%
Critics Consensus: Led by Rebecca Hall's gripping central performance, The Night House offers atmospheric horror that engages intellectually as well as emotionally.
Synopsis:
Reeling from the unexpected death of her husband, Beth (Rebecca Hall) is left alone in the lakeside home he built... [More]
#162
Adjusted Score: 98124%
Critics Consensus: Thrillingly provocative and original, Titane reaffirms writer-director Julia Ducournau's delightfully disturbing vision.
Synopsis:
Titane: A metal highly resistant to heat and corrosion, with high tensile strength alloys, often used in medical prostheses due... [More]
#161
Adjusted Score: 88415%
Critics Consensus: Skillfully directed by Kim A. Snyder, Us Kids is a stirring portrait of hope that prevails in the face of tragedy.
Synopsis:
Us Kids is an insightful, rousing coming-of-age story of youth leaders determined to fight for justice at a critical time... [More]
#160
Adjusted Score: 89818%
Critics Consensus: For viewers tuned into Quentin Dupieux's frequently absurd wavelength, Keep an Eye Out offers another delightfully off-kilter triumph.
Synopsis:
An absurd all-night interrogation takes place in a 1970s police station.... [More]
#159
Adjusted Score: 88886%
Critics Consensus: A fiendishly goofy premise, strong performances, and a strong dose of winkingly meta humor help Vicious Fun deliver on its title.
Synopsis:
Joel, a caustic 1980's film critic for a national horror magazine, finds himself unwittingly trapped in a self-help group for... [More]
#158
Adjusted Score: 90079%
Critics Consensus: Operation Varsity Blues uses a unique stylistic blend of documentary and re-enactments to compellingly piece together the details of a torn-from-the-tabloids scandal.
Synopsis:
Reenactments tell the story of the mastermind behind a scam to get children from wealthy families into the top American... [More]
#157
Adjusted Score: 90135%
Critics Consensus: A finely calibrated WWII-era thriller, Wife of a Spy delicately balances the weight of national loyalty against our moral obligations to our fellow human beings.
Synopsis:
The year is 1940 in Kobe, on the eve of the outbreak of World War II. Local merchant and amateur... [More]
#156
Adjusted Score: 89501%
Critics Consensus: Its title may be unwieldy, but Preparations to Be Together for an Unknown Period of Time looks at the nature of love with commendable clarity.
Synopsis:
A neurosurgeon returns to Budapest to reunite with the love of her life: a man who says they have never... [More]
#155
Adjusted Score: 89864%
Critics Consensus: Ailey pays invigorating tribute to its subject's brilliant legacy -- and offers a tantalizing introduction to the rest of a fascinating story.
Synopsis:
Alvin Ailey was a trailblazing pioneer who found salvation through dance. AILEY traces the full contours of this brilliant and... [More]
#154
Adjusted Score: 92707%
Critics Consensus: Oxygen gets the white-knuckle maximum out of its claustrophobic setting, with director Alexandre Aja and star Mélanie Laurent making this a must-watch thriller for sci-fi fans.
Synopsis:
Oxygen is a French survival thriller directed by Alexandre Aja. The film tells the story of a young woman (Mélanie... [More]
#153
Adjusted Score: 91976%
Critics Consensus: Violation presents a powerful depiction of one woman's trauma -- and its uncomfortably gripping aftermath.
Synopsis:
With her marriage about to implode, Miriam returns to her hometown to seek solace in the comfort of her younger... [More]
#152
Adjusted Score: 92402%
Critics Consensus: A smart and subversive twist on slasher horror, Fear Street Part II: 1978 shows that summer camp has never been scarier thanks to stellar performances from Sadie Sink, Emily Rudd, and Ryan Simpkins.
Synopsis:
A summer of fun turns into a gruesome fight for survival as a killer terrorizes Camp Nightwing in the cursed... [More]
#151
Adjusted Score: 94660%
Critics Consensus: Spurred on by an excellent Toni Collette, Dream Horse has a comfortably crowd-pleasing gait that makes the most of the story's familiar formula.
Synopsis:
The film tells the inspiring true story of Dream Alliance, an unlikely race horse bred by small town bartender, Jan... [More]
#150
Adjusted Score: 97333%
Critics Consensus: tick, tick... BOOM! makes musical magic out of a story focused on the creative process -- an impressive feat for debuting director Lin-Manuel Miranda.
Synopsis:
Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award winner Lin-Manuel Miranda makes his feature directorial debut with tick, tick...BOOM!, an adaptation of the... [More]
#149
Adjusted Score: 100069%
Critics Consensus: Zola captures the stranger-than-fiction appeal of the viral Twitter thread that inspired it -- and announces director/co-writer Janicza Bravo as a filmmaker to watch.
Synopsis:
"Y'all wanna hear a story about why me & this bitch here fell out? It's kind of long but full... [More]
#148
Adjusted Score: 91409%
Critics Consensus: Held aloft by Deragh Campbell in the title role, Anne at 13,000 Ft tells the soaring story of a woman who's lost her moorings.
Synopsis:
Anne hasn't been the same since the jump. While skydiving for her best friend Sara's bachelorette party, the 27-year-old felt... [More]
#147
Adjusted Score: 95031%
Critics Consensus: Undine draws on folklore for a dark fantasy whose murky storytelling is often offset by the enchanting romance at its core.
Synopsis:
Christian Petzold (PHOENIX, TRANSIT) boldly reimagines the ancient myth of Undine in this suspenseful tale of romance and betrayal in... [More]
#146
Adjusted Score: 95945%
Critics Consensus: A knockout feature directorial debut from Edson Oda, Nine Days is an ethereal and evocative film about the meaning of life - elevated by a phenomenal performance from Winston Duke.
Synopsis:
A man interviews five unborn souls to determine which one can be given life on Earth.... [More]
#145
Adjusted Score: 96186%
Critics Consensus: Occasionally uneven but bold and viscerally effective, Censor marks a bloody good step forward for British horror.
Synopsis:
Film censor Enid takes pride in her meticulous work, guarding unsuspecting audiences from the deleterious effects of watching the gore-filled... [More]
#144
Adjusted Score: 106227%
Critics Consensus: The Green Knight honors and deconstructs its source material in equal measure, producing an absorbing adventure that casts a fantastical spell.
Synopsis:
An epic fantasy adventure based on the timeless Arthurian legend, THE GREEN KNIGHT tells the story of Sir Gawain (Dev... [More]
#143
Adjusted Score: 91415%
Critics Consensus: A gripping action story as well as sobering commentary on colonialism, High Ground is a vividly engrossing attempt to grapple with Australian history.
Synopsis:
Travis never thought he would cross paths again with Australian indigenous Gutjuk, when he saved the life of this young... [More]
#142
Adjusted Score: 91405%
Critics Consensus: A slasher with flair and crafty patience for the kill, The Stylist marks writer-director Jill Gevargizian as an uncommonly sharp genre filmmaker.
Synopsis:
We all dream of being someone else... but for Claire (Najarra Townsend, Contracted), that dream goes from an obsession to... [More]
#141
Adjusted Score: 91466%
Critics Consensus: Les Nôtres deftly hits expected beats to tell a story of betrayal whose finely calibrated direction and performances make it all the more harrowing.
Synopsis:
To the tight-knit community of Sainte-Adeline, Quebec, Magalie appears as a normal suburban high school sophomore surrounded by friends. But... [More]
#140
Adjusted Score: 91535%
Critics Consensus: The Oak Room contains a taut, spooky tale that proves southern gothic can flourish in the snowy north.
Synopsis:
While a drifter tries to settle an old debt with a grizzled bartender by telling him a story, the night's... [More]
#139
Adjusted Score: 90898%
Critics Consensus: The Queen of Black Magic mixes buried trauma with supernatural horror to produce a dark blend that genre fans will savor.
Synopsis:
A family travels to the distant, rural orphanage where the father was raised to pay their respects to the facility's... [More]
#138
Adjusted Score: 90945%
Critics Consensus: A striking debut from director/co-writer Dea Kulumbegashvili, Beginning grapples convincingly with complex ideas while offering a brilliant showcase for star Ia Sukhitashvili.
Synopsis:
A missionary's life spirals out of control after extremists burn down a Jehovah's Witnesses church in a remote Georgian village.... [More]
#137
Adjusted Score: 90942%
Critics Consensus: Spurts of dark humor gush out of I Blame Society's satirical approach to filmmaking and celebrity culture, prodded by sharp societal observations from writer-director-star Gillian Wallace Horvat.
Synopsis:
The lines between art and real life begin to blur when an ambitious filmmaker realizes she's good at getting away... [More]
#136
Adjusted Score: 92005%
Critics Consensus: A refreshingly optimistic look at urban community life, The Outside Story is further distinguished by a layered leading performance from Brian Tyree Henry.
Synopsis:
Brian Tyree Henry takes on his first big screen lead role as Charles Young, a broken-hearted video editor. Perceiving a... [More]
#135
Adjusted Score: 92065%
Critics Consensus: Beans opens a compelling window into the indigenous coming-of-age experience -- and serves as an affecting debut for Kiawentiio.
Synopsis:
Twelve-year-old Beans is on the edge: torn between innocent childhood and reckless adolescence; forced to grow up fast and become... [More]
#134
Adjusted Score: 92135%
Critics Consensus: Raging Fire forsakes character development to go all in on action -- and fortunately, writer-director Benny Chan Chi-Shun and star Donnie Yen are more than capable of delivering the goods.
Synopsis:
Bong (Donnie Yen) is a highly respected hardline cop with a long history of success on dangerous cases. However, his... [More]
#133
Adjusted Score: 93313%
Critics Consensus: As playfully provocative as its title, Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn uses a potentially prurient premise to highlight the hypocrisy of societal norms.
Synopsis:
Emi, a schoolteacher, finds her reputation under threat after a personal sex tape is uploaded onto the internet. Forced to... [More]
#132
Adjusted Score: 93373%
Critics Consensus: A slow-burning crime drama anchored by a solid central performance from Eric Bana, The Dry offers gripping thrills for genre fans.
Synopsis:
A federal agent investigates the decades-old death of a teenage girl in his drought-stricken hometown.... [More]
#131
Adjusted Score: 94669%
Critics Consensus: Moffie uses one South African soldier's story to grapple against a series of thorny questions -- with rough yet rewarding results.
Synopsis:
The year is 1981 and South Africa's white minority government is embroiled in a conflict on the southern Angolan border.... [More]
#130
Adjusted Score: 95755%
Critics Consensus: Consistently clever and creepy, The Vigil mines richly atmospheric supernatural horror from a deep well of religious traditions.
Synopsis:
Steeped in ancient Jewish lore and demonology, THE VIGIL is a supernatural horror film set over the course of a... [More]
#129
Adjusted Score: 97657%
Critics Consensus: Together Together explores love and parenthood from unexpected angles, capturing a broad spectrum of emotions through Patti Harrison and Ed Helms' starring performances.
Synopsis:
When young loner Anna is hired as the gestational surrogate for Matt, a single man in his 40s who wants... [More]
#128
Adjusted Score: 99137%
Critics Consensus: Encanto's setting and cultural perspective are new for Disney, but the end result is the same -- enchanting, beautifully animated fun for the whole family.
Synopsis:
The Madrigals are an extraordinary family who live hidden in the mountains of Colombia in a charmed place called the... [More]
#127
Adjusted Score: 101582%
Critics Consensus: While Passing's delicate approach has a dampening effect on its story, debuting director Rebecca Hall makes the most of an impressive cast -- and handles thorny themes with impressive dexterity.
Synopsis:
In 1920s New York City, a Black woman finds her world upended when her life becomes intertwined with a former... [More]
#126
Adjusted Score: 109658%
Critics Consensus: Enlivened by writer-director James Gunn's singularly skewed vision, The Suicide Squad marks a funny, fast-paced rebound that plays to the source material's violent, anarchic strengths.
Synopsis:
Welcome to hell--a.k.a. Belle Reve, the prison with the highest mortality rate in the US of A. Where the worst... [More]
#125
Adjusted Score: 119029%
Critics Consensus: A boldly provocative, timely thriller, Promising Young Woman is an auspicious feature debut for writer-director Emerald Fennell -- and a career highlight for Carey Mulligan.
Synopsis:
Nothing in Cassie's life is what it appears to be -- she's wickedly smart, tantalizingly cunning, and she's living a... [More]
#124
Adjusted Score: 91581%
Critics Consensus: True Mothers uses an intractable conflict to explore the bonds of parenthood with director/co-writer Naomi Kawase's usual sensitivity and grace.
Synopsis:
An adopted son's mother receives an unexpected visit from the boy's biological mother.... [More]
#123
Adjusted Score: 92760%
Critics Consensus: The Man Who Sold His Skin uses the tension between art and commerce as powerful fuel for a sobering story about freedom and human dignity.
Synopsis:
Sam Ali, a young sensitive and impulsive Syrian, left his country for Lebanon to escape the war. To be able... [More]
#122
Adjusted Score: 92924%
Critics Consensus: While Wild Indian might have benefited from a more probing approach to its themes, it's held together by Lyle Mitchell Corbine Jr.'s skilled direction and a strong performance from lead Michael Greyeyes.
Synopsis:
Decades after covering up his classmate's murder, Michael (Michael Greyeyes) has moved on from his reservation and fractured past. When... [More]
#121
Adjusted Score: 94046%
Critics Consensus: It's hard not to hear echoes of similarly desperate stories, but Holler drowns them out with strong performances and palpable empathy.
Synopsis:
In a forgotten pocket of Southern Ohio where American manufacturing and opportunity are dying up, a determined young woman finds... [More]
#120
Adjusted Score: 93588%
Critics Consensus: Tough but stirring, Little Fish uses one couple's pandemic love story to illustrate the strength of human connection in trying times.
Synopsis:
Little Fish, the fourth feature film from director Chad Hartigan, is a romance set in a near-future Seattle teetering on... [More]
#119
Adjusted Score: 97572%
Critics Consensus: An emotionally raw and respectful portrait of Anthony Bourdain, Roadrunner marks another unflinchingly honest documentary from director Morgan Neville.
Synopsis:
It's not where you go. It's what you leave behind.... Chef, writer, adventurer, provocateur: Anthony Bourdain lived his life unabashedly.... [More]
#118
Adjusted Score: 103606%
Critics Consensus: King Richard transcends sport biopic formulas with refreshingly nuanced storytelling -- and a towering performance from Will Smith in the title role.
Synopsis:
Armed with a clear vision and a brazen 78-page plan, Richard Williams is determined to write his daughters, Venus and... [More]
#117
Adjusted Score: 106086%
Critics Consensus: Slight but suffused with infectious joy, the beguiling Luca proves Pixar can play it safe while still charming audiences of all ages.
Synopsis:
Set in a beautiful seaside town on the Italian Riviera, Disney and Pixar's original feature film "Luca" is a coming-of-age... [More]
#116
Adjusted Score: 109360%
Critics Consensus: Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings isn't entirely free of Marvel's familiar formula, but this exciting origin story expands the MCU in more ways than one.
Synopsis:
Marvel Studios' "Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings" stars Simu Liu as Shang-Chi, who must confront the past... [More]
#115
Adjusted Score: 111053%
Critics Consensus: A nerve-wracking continuation of its predecessor, A Quiet Place Part II expands the terrifying world of the franchise without losing track of its heart.
Synopsis:
Following the deadly events at home, the Abbott family must now face the terrors of the outside world as they... [More]
#114
Adjusted Score: 94018%
Critics Consensus: Truman & Tennessee: An Intimate Conversation lives up to its title with an absorbing and revealing look at a pair of American literary giants.
Synopsis:
The work, lives, and personal journeys of iconic American artists Truman Capote and Tennesee Williams coalesce with creative combustion in... [More]
#113
Adjusted Score: 94075%
Critics Consensus: Days of the Bagnold Summer draws on well-rounded performances from its leads to fill in the familiar outlines of its coming-of-age story with gentle humor and tender insight.
Synopsis:
Based on the critically acclaimed graphic novel, DAYS OF THE BAGNOLD SUMMER is a funny yet sweet coming-of-age story about... [More]
#112
Adjusted Score: 94197%
Critics Consensus: Deft direction and an expertly assembled ensemble further elevate Only the Animals' intelligent, absorbing mystery.
Synopsis:
Following the disappearance of the glamorous and secretive Evelyne Ducat (Valeria Bruni Tedeschi) during a blizzard in the highlands of... [More]
#111
Adjusted Score: 93544%
Critics Consensus: V/H/S/94 gets the franchise back on track with a gory buffet of shorts that should delight horror anthology fans.
Synopsis:
A Shudder Original Film, V/H/S/94 is the fourth installment in the hit horror anthology franchise and marks the return of... [More]
#110
Adjusted Score: 93743%
Critics Consensus: Smart, well-acted, and above all scary, Coming Home in the Dark finds first-time director James Ashcroft making his mark with a white-knuckle ride for horror fans.
Synopsis:
A family's idyllic outing at an isolated coastline descends into terror when high school teacher Alan 'Hoaggie' Hoaganraad, his wife... [More]
#109
Adjusted Score: 93725%
Critics Consensus: Mandibles finds writer-director Quentin Dupieux off on another thoroughly original flight of fancy that will captivate like-minded audiences while baffling others.
Synopsis:
Two hapless losers discover a giant fly in the trunk of a stolen car and decide to domesticate it in... [More]
#108
Adjusted Score: 94988%
Critics Consensus: Over the top and enthusiastically strange, PG: Psycho Goreman delivers all the cheesy midnight-movie goodness promised by its title.
Synopsis:
Siblings Mimi and Luke unwittingly resurrect an ancient alien overlord who was entombed on Earth millions of years ago after... [More]
#107
Adjusted Score: 97313%
Critics Consensus: The Humans takes its Tony-winning source material from stage to screen without sacrificing the essence of writer-director Stephen Karam's dysfunctional drama.
Synopsis:
Erik Blake has gathered three generations of his Pennsylvania family to celebrate Thanksgiving at his daughter's apartment in lower Manhattan.... [More]
#106
Adjusted Score: 98184%
Critics Consensus: A profoundly uplifting portrait of the refugee experience, Limbo is distinguished by its offbeat tone -- and overall impressive work from debuting director Ben Sharrock.
Synopsis:
Recently nominated for two BAFTA® awards for Best British Film and Best Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer,... [More]
#105
Adjusted Score: 98110%
Critics Consensus: While it may not be on par with his best crime capers, No Sudden Move finds Soderbergh on entertainingly familiar ground -- and making the most of an excellent cast.
Synopsis:
Set in 1954 Detroit, NO SUDDEN MOVE centers on a group of small-time criminals who are hired to steal what... [More]
#104
Adjusted Score: 102114%
Critics Consensus: A brilliantly unsettling blend of body horror and psychological thriller, Saint Maud marks an impressive debut for writer-director Rose Glass.
Synopsis:
The debut film from writer-director Rose Glass, Saint Maud is a chilling and boldly original vision of faith, madness, and... [More]
#103
Adjusted Score: 93965%
Critics Consensus: A heartwarming look at the way a meaningful bond can transcend just about any barrier, this documentary will leave you asking your friends to come and see My Octopus Teacher with you.
Synopsis:
A diver swims with an octopus that lives in a kelp forest off the coast of South Africa.... [More]
#102
Adjusted Score: 93411%
Critics Consensus: Wildland reaches past the familiar tropes of its gangster drama setup to tell an evocative and refreshingly original coming-of-age story.
Synopsis:
Following a car accident, which kills her mother, 17-year-old Ida moves in with her estranged aunt and her aunt's grown... [More]
#101
Adjusted Score: 93465%
Critics Consensus: A lightly humorous look at impending parenthood, Baby Done finds laughs -- and moments of genuine honesty -- in a life-altering event.
Synopsis:
When Zoe (Rose Matafeo) and Tim (Matthew Lewis) find out they are having a baby, they resolve to not let... [More]
#100
Adjusted Score: 93533%
Critics Consensus: Although its rather workmanlike approach may be an awkward fit, The Capote Tapes offers a consistently engaging primer for its sublime subject.
Synopsis:
Answered Prayers was meant to be Truman Capote's greatest masterpiece, an epic portrait of New York's glittering jet-set society. Instead,... [More]
#99
Adjusted Score: 93524%
Critics Consensus: Pray Away presents a compassionate picture of the damage wrought by so-called conversion therapy -- on its subjects as well as its proponents.
Synopsis:
Five evangelicals in the 1970s break away and form Exodus International, a group that claims that gay people can become... [More]
Starring:
#98
Adjusted Score: 94580%
Critics Consensus: The Alpinist surmounts its subject's indifference to deliver a fascinating and thrillingly filmed investigation into a life spent defying danger.
Synopsis:
Marc-André Leclerc climbs alone, far from the limelight. On remote alpine faces, the free-spirited 23-year-old Canadian makes some of the... [More]
#97
Adjusted Score: 94596%
Critics Consensus: An enchanting debut for writer-director-star Suzanne Lindon, Spring Blossom captures first love with fittingly delicate beauty.
Synopsis:
Suzanne (Suzanne Lindon) is sixteen. She is bored with people her own age. From the outside, everything appears lovely in... [More]
#96
Adjusted Score: 94639%
Critics Consensus: Memoria finds writer-director Apichatpong Weerasethakul branching out into English-language filmmaking without forsaking any of his own lyrical cinematic vocabulary.
Synopsis:
Ever since being startled by a loud 'bang' at daybreak, Jessica (Tilda Swinton) is unable to sleep. In Bogotá to... [More]
#95
Adjusted Score: 94643%
Critics Consensus: Well-acted by its young leads, Martyrs Lane tells a slow-burning ghost story that gathers real emotional weight.
Synopsis:
In this unsettling ghost story, Leah, 10, lives in a large, old house with her family but can't quite work... [More]
#94
Adjusted Score: 94762%
Critics Consensus: A layered look at fame in the digital era, Lily Topples the World benefits immensely from a subject with an uplifting story and immense charm.
Synopsis:
LILY TOPPLES THE WORLD follows 20-year-old sensation Lily Hevesh -- the world's most acclaimed domino toppler and the only girl... [More]
#93
Adjusted Score: 94320%
Critics Consensus: All Light, Everywhere poses thought-provoking questions about our view of objective reality -- and the implications for our growing reliance on surveillance technology.
Synopsis:
ALL LIGHT, EVERYWHERE is an exploration of the shared histories of cameras, weapons, policing and justice. As surveillance technologies become... [More]
#92
Adjusted Score: 95085%
Critics Consensus: A rich blend of thrilling horror and sharp social commentary, Lucky acts as a bloody good calling card for director Natasha Kermani and writer-star Brea Grant.
Synopsis:
A self-help book author finds herself stalked by a threatening figure who returns to her house night after night. She... [More]
#91
Adjusted Score: 95165%
Critics Consensus: Final Account falls shy of the definitive statement suggested by its title, but the belated reckoning on display remains chillingly valuable viewing.
Synopsis:
FINAL ACCOUNT is an urgent portrait of the last living generation of everyday people to participate in Adolf Hitler's Third... [More]
Starring:
#90
Adjusted Score: 96328%
Critics Consensus: Udo Kier's layered performance lends Swan Song a nuance and poignancy that offset its potentially outlandish story.
Synopsis:
Legendary actor Udo Kier stars as retired hairdresser Pat Pitsenbarger, who escapes the confines of his small-town Sandusky, Ohio nursing... [More]
#89
Adjusted Score: 96043%
Critics Consensus: Some Kind of Heaven could have gone deeper into its subject, but it remains a breezily entertaining look at some interesting people.
Synopsis:
With Some Kind of Heaven, first-time feature director Lance Oppenheim cracks the manicured facade of The Villages, America’s largest retirement... [More]
Starring:
#88
Adjusted Score: 96917%
Critics Consensus: The Killing of Two Lovers unites deft direction and an artfully assembled cast in service of a powerful story.
Synopsis:
The Killing of Two Lovers follows David, who desperately tries to keep his family of six together during a separation... [More]
#87
Adjusted Score: 99127%
Critics Consensus: An absorbingly reflective documentary that benefits from its subject's self-chronicling, Val offers an intimate look at a unique life and career.
Synopsis:
For over 40 years Val Kilmer, one of Hollywood's most mercurial and/or misunderstood actors has been documenting his own life... [More]
#86
Adjusted Score: 100177%
Critics Consensus: Licorice Pizza finds Paul Thomas Anderson shifting into a surprisingly comfortable gear -- and getting potentially star-making performances out of his fresh-faced leads.
Synopsis:
Alana Kane and Gary Valentine grow up, run around and fall in love in California's San Fernando Valley in the... [More]
#85
Adjusted Score: 109473%
Critics Consensus: Steven Spielberg's West Side Story presents a new look at the classic musical that lives up to its beloved forebear -- and in some respects might even surpass it.
Synopsis:
Love at first sight strikes when young Tony spots Maria at a high school dance in 1957 New York City.... [More]
#84
Adjusted Score: 94946%
Critics Consensus: Led by Alec Utgoff's impressive starring performance, Never Gonna Snow Again blends elements of sci-fi, satire, and surreal drama with an assured hand.
Synopsis:
On a gray, foggy morning outside a large Polish city, Zhenia (Alec Utgoff), a masseur from the East, enters the... [More]
#83
Adjusted Score: 95790%
Critics Consensus: Led by a reliably solid performance from Tim Blake Nelson, Old Henry serves up a supple cut of vintage western rawhide.
Synopsis:
Old Henry is an action-Western about a widowed farmer and his son who warily take in a mysterious, injured man... [More]
#82
Adjusted Score: 97858%
Critics Consensus: Drawing on another terrific performance from Honor Swinton Byrne, The Souvenir Part II continues its story with profound emotional complexity and elegant storytelling.
Synopsis:
In the aftermath of her tumultuous relationship with a charismatic but manipulative older man, Julie begins to untangle her fraught... [More]
#81
Adjusted Score: 99120%
Critics Consensus: About Endlessness sees writer-director Roy Andersson surveying the human condition with equal parts striking clarity, tenderness, and deadpan existential wit.
Synopsis:
ABOUT ENDLESSNESS is a reflection on human life in all its beauty and cruelty, its splendor and banality. We wander,... [More]
#80
Adjusted Score: 102344%
Critics Consensus: The sweet chemistry between Joaquin Phoenix and Woody Norman is complemented by writer-director Mike Mills' empathetic work, helping C'mon C'mon transcend its familiar trappings.
Synopsis:
Johnny (Joaquin Phoenix) and his young nephew (Woody Norman) forge a tenuous but transformational relationship when they are unexpectedly thrown... [More]
#79
Adjusted Score: 108981%
Critics Consensus: Another gorgeously animated, skillfully voiced entry in the Disney canon, Raya and the Last Dragon continues the studio's increased representation while reaffirming that its classic formula is just as reliable as ever.
Synopsis:
Long ago, in the fantasy world of Kumandra, humans and dragons lived together in harmony. But when sinister monsters known... [More]
#78
Adjusted Score: 112613%
Critics Consensus: A bigger, bolder Spider-Man sequel, No Way Home expands the franchise's scope and stakes without losing sight of its humor and heart.
Synopsis:
For the first time in the cinematic history of Spider-Man, our friendly neighborhood hero's identity is revealed, bringing his Super... [More]
#77
Adjusted Score: 114160%
Critics Consensus: Lights up for In the Heights, a joyous celebration of heritage and community fueled by dazzling direction and singalong songs.
Synopsis:
The creator of "Hamilton" and the director of "Crazy Rich Asians" invite you to the event of the summer, where... [More]
#76
Adjusted Score: 96413%
Critics Consensus: Bound together by Maxine Peake's magnetic portrayal of the main character, Fanny Lye Deliver'd offers impactful, richly layered period drama.
Synopsis:
In 1657 England, Fanny Lye transcends her oppressive marriage to discover a new world of possibilities -- but at a... [More]
#75
Adjusted Score: 96411%
Critics Consensus: El Planeta taps into real-life economic anxiety to present a darkly humorous glimpse of life spent teetering on the edge of financial ruin.
Synopsis:
Amidst the devastation of post-crisis Spain, a mother and daughter bluff and grift to keep up the lifestyle they think... [More]
#74
Adjusted Score: 96965%
Critics Consensus: Anchored by the believable bond between its leads, Wildfire tells a heartfelt and realistic story of sisters peering into their family's past.
Synopsis:
Two reunited Irish sisters uncover secrets from their mother's past.... [More]
#73
Adjusted Score: 96965%
Critics Consensus: Jimmy Carter: Rock & Roll President warmly -- and tunefully -- highlights a rarely explored facet of the 39th U.S. President's tenure.
Synopsis:
A portrait showing how Jimmy Carter's lifelong passion for music gave him an unexpected edge as a presidential candidate. Through... [More]
#72
Adjusted Score: 96502%
Critics Consensus: Lapsis binds economic anxiety to an unsettling sci-fi story set in the not-too-distant future, with smartly inventive results.
Synopsis:
In a parallel present, delivery man Ray Tincelli is struggling to support himself and his ailing younger brother. After a... [More]
#71
Adjusted Score: 98494%
Critics Consensus: Like the show whose groundbreaking creation it commemorates, Street Gang: How We Got to Sesame Street is as enlightening as it is purely entertaining.
Synopsis:
Street Gang will take us inside the minds and hearts of the Sesame Street creators to help us understand not... [More]
#70
Adjusted Score: 100570%
Critics Consensus: An affecting profile of screen legend Rita Moreno, Just a Girl is at once a sharp critique of the industry's crushing inequities and a beautiful homage to an artist who never backed down despite the odds.
Synopsis:
Over a 70+ year career, Rita Moreno defied both her humble upbringing and relentless racism to become a celebrated and... [More]
#69
Adjusted Score: 103263%
Critics Consensus: Mass requires a lot of its audience, but rewards that emotional labor with a raw look at grief that establishes writer-director Fran Kranz as a filmmaker of tremendous promise.
Synopsis:
Years after an unspeakable tragedy tore their lives apart, two sets of parents (Jason Isaacs and Martha Plimpton, Reed Birney... [More]
#68
Adjusted Score: 110951%
Critics Consensus: Brought to life by a stellar ensemble led by Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog reaffirms writer-director Jane Campion as one of her generation's finest filmmakers.
Synopsis:
Severe, pale-eyed, handsome, Phil Burbank is brutally beguiling. All of Phil's romance, power and fragility is trapped in the past... [More]
#67
Adjusted Score: 96837%
Critics Consensus: The rare film that captures the passion that drives the mastery of creative pursuits, The Disciple reaffirms writer-director Chaitanya Tamhane as an emerging master of his craft.
Synopsis:
A vocalist who has devoted his life to the study of classical Indian music begins to question whether he will... [More]
#66
Adjusted Score: 96835%
Critics Consensus: A rare opportunity to look back at history being made, The Human Factor offers an engrossing behind-the-scenes look at efforts to end generations of bloodshed.
Synopsis:
With unprecedented access to the foremost American negotiators, THE HUMAN FACTOR is the behind-the-scenes story from the last 25 years,... [More]
Starring:
#65
Adjusted Score: 98074%
Critics Consensus: Plan B doesn't overplay its timely message -- and it doesn't have to, thanks to a sharp, funny script and the sparkling chemistry between its charming stars.
Synopsis:
After a regrettable sexual encounter, a straight-laced student and her best friend have 24 hours to hunt down a Plan... [More]
#64
Adjusted Score: 98139%
Critics Consensus: Gripping and clear-eyed, In the Same Breath captures history as it's being written -- and governmental failures as they amplify worldwide tragedy.
Synopsis:
IN THE SAME BREATH recounts the experiences of people on the ground in the earliest days of the novel coronavirus... [More]
Starring:
#63
Adjusted Score: 98200%
Critics Consensus: Test Pattern surveys the aftermath of a woman's assault -- and uncovers the many ways in which personal trauma can be compounded by systemic injustice.
Synopsis:
Young couple Renesha (Brittany S. Hall) and Evan (Will Brill) negotiate a variety of questions, judgments, and other comments on... [More]
#62
Adjusted Score: 96299%
Critics Consensus: A remarkable first feature for writer-director Lauren Hadaway, The Novice paints a thrilling -- and disturbing -- portrait of obsession.
Synopsis:
Isabelle Fuhrman (Orphan) plays Alex Dall, a queer college freshman who joins her university's rowing team and undertakes an obsessive... [More]
#61
Adjusted Score: 98105%
Critics Consensus: Stray takes a patient, meditative look at the lives of Istanbul's stray dog population -- and uncovers truths of the human condition in the process.
Synopsis:
STRAY explores what it means to live as a being without status or security, following three strays as they embark... [More]
Starring:
#60
Adjusted Score: 98153%
Critics Consensus: A slim-cut slice of bizarre horror, Slaxx effectively balances quirk with gore -- and has the good sense to get out before its oddball premise starts showing its seams.
Synopsis:
A possessed pair of jeans is brought to life to punish the unscrupulous practices of a trendy clothing company. Shipped... [More]
#59
Adjusted Score: 98330%
Critics Consensus: A blunt yet visceral depiction of society's treatment of the elderly, The Amusement Park sees George A. Romero exploring a different -- yet still chilling -- type of terror.
Synopsis:
Recently discovered and restored 46 years after its completion by the George A. Romero Foundation and produced by Suzanne Desrocher-Romero,... [More]
#58
Adjusted Score: 99436%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
The Rescue chronicles the enthralling, against-all-odds story that transfixed the world in 2018: the daring rescue of twelve boys and... [More]
#57
Adjusted Score: 101058%
Critics Consensus: Led by a stellar Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth strips the classic story down to its visual and narrative essentials.
Synopsis:
Power-hungry Macbeth sets his sights on the Scottish throne after receiving a prophecy from three witches.... [More]
#56
Adjusted Score: 99968%
Critics Consensus: Small in narrative scope but deeply impactful, Petite Maman is a delicate, powerfully acted meditation on grief.
Synopsis:
After her grandmother dies, Nelly (Joséphine Sanz) is taken to her mother's childhood home. While her parents go about cleaning... [More]
#55
Adjusted Score: 101037%
Critics Consensus: Billie Eilish: The World's a Little Blurry offers an enlightening -- and sometimes uncomfortable -- look behind the scenes of a young star's ascension.
Synopsis:
"Billie Eilish: The World's A Little Blurry" tells the true coming-of-age story of the singer-songwriter and her rise to global... [More]
#54
Adjusted Score: 102546%
Critics Consensus: A darkly humorous revenge thriller with satisfying depth and a dash of savory quirk, Riders of Justice makes another compelling case for Mads Mikkelsen as an all-purpose leading man.
Synopsis:
RIDERS OF JUSTICE follows recently-deployed Markus (Mads Mikkelsen), who is forced to return home to care for his teenage daughter... [More]
#53
Adjusted Score: 96538%
Critics Consensus: With a thought-provoking concept brought to humorous life by a pair of well-matched leads, I'm Your Man is an AI rom-com whose intelligence is anything but artificial.
Synopsis:
In order to obtain funds for her research, Alma (Maren Eggert) is persuaded to participate in an extraordinary study. For... [More]
#52
Adjusted Score: 103376%
Critics Consensus: Their albums may be cult favorites, but this Edgar Wright-directed documentary offers an introduction to Sparks that has something for everyone.
Synopsis:
How can one rock band be successful, underrated, hugely influential, and criminally overlooked all at the same time? Edgar Wright's... [More]
#51
Adjusted Score: 108911%
Critics Consensus: CODA's story offers few surprises, but strong representation and a terrific cast -- led by Emilia Jones' brilliant performance -- bring this coming-of-age story vividly to life.
Synopsis:
Seventeen-year-old Ruby (Emilia Jones) is the sole hearing member of a deaf family -- a CODA, child of deaf adults.... [More]
#50
Adjusted Score: 115585%
Critics Consensus: An electrifying dramatization of historical events, Judas and the Black Messiah is a forceful condemnation of racial injustice -- and a major triumph for its director and stars.
Synopsis:
FBI informant William O'Neal infiltrates the Illinois Black Panther Party and is tasked with keeping tabs on their charismatic leader,... [More]
#49
Adjusted Score: 98502%
Critics Consensus: The Reason I Jump's moving personal perspective succeeds in providing an authentic understanding of its subjects' journeys.
Synopsis:
Based on the best-selling book by Naoki Higashida, THE REASON I JUMP is an immersive cinematic exploration of neuro-diversity through... [More]
Starring:
#48
Adjusted Score: 98743%
Critics Consensus: A tense, terrifying, and all-around outstanding feature debut for its co-directing duo, The Boy Behind the Door should thrill discerning horror fans.
Synopsis:
In The Boy Behind the Door, a night of unimaginable terror awaits twelve-year-old Bobby (Lonnie Chavis) and his best friend,... [More]
#47
Adjusted Score: 98864%
Critics Consensus: The Human Voice unites Pedro Almodóvar and Tilda Swinton for a short film whose rich rewards are belied by its abbreviated length.
Synopsis:
A woman watches time passing next to the suitcases of her ex-lover -- who is supposed to come pick her... [More]
#46
Adjusted Score: 100590%
Critics Consensus: A documentary that feels like a heist thriller, The Lost Leonardo paints an arresting portrait of some of the art world's most colorful characters.
Synopsis:
THE LOST LEONARDO tells the inside story behind the Salvator Mundi, the most expensive painting ever sold at $450 million,... [More]
#45
Adjusted Score: 100434%
Critics Consensus: A remarkable feature debut for director Heidi Ewing, I Carry You with Me finds universally resonant themes in a specific, richly detailed time and place.
Synopsis:
Based on true love, this decades spanning romance begins in Mexico between an aspiring chef (Armando Espitia) and a teacher... [More]
#44
Adjusted Score: 100473%
Critics Consensus: Gunda takes an absorbingly meditative look at farm life from the animals' perspective, tacitly posing questions about our relationship to food along the way.
Synopsis:
Experiential cinema in its purest form, GUNDA chronicles the unfiltered lives of a mother pig, a flock of chickens, and... [More]
Starring:
#43
Adjusted Score: 102444%
Critics Consensus: The Truffle Hunters explores a world most viewers will know nothing about -- with delightfully savory results.
Synopsis:
A handful of men search for rare, expensive and delicious white Alba truffles deep in the forests of Piedmont, Italy.... [More]
Starring:
#42
Adjusted Score: 104116%
Critics Consensus: A ruefully funny calling card for debuting director Emma Seligman, Shiva Baby transcends its sitcom setup with strong performances and satisfying insights.
Synopsis:
While at a Jewish funeral service with her parents, a college student has an awkward encounter with her sugar daddy... [More]
#41
Adjusted Score: 109548%
Critics Consensus: Like the animal itself, Pig defies the hogwash of expectations with a beautiful odyssey of loss and love anchored by Nicolas Cage's affectingly raw performance.
Synopsis:
Living alone in the Oregon wilderness, a truffle hunter returns to Portland to find the person who stole his beloved... [More]
#40
Adjusted Score: 98752%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
A Swazi girl embarks on a dangerous mission to save her twin brothers.... [More]
#39
Adjusted Score: 98536%
Critics Consensus: A deft and illuminating journalistic investigation, Assassins depicts the mechanics of North Korean politics to a chilling effect.
Synopsis:
The audacious murder of the brother of North Korea’s Supreme Leader Kim Jon Un in a crowded Malaysian airport sparked... [More]
Starring:
#38
Adjusted Score: 98585%
Critics Consensus: A hard-hitting drama that feels disconcertingly real, 7 Prisoners blends sharp storytelling with a searing social conscience.
Synopsis:
18-year-old Mateus (Christian Malheiros) hopes to provide a better life for his working-class family in the countryside. Accepting a new... [More]
#37
Adjusted Score: 98585%
Critics Consensus: Gripping from start to finish, Boiling Point uses its bold formal approach to support a thrilling tightrope of a tale.
Synopsis:
On the busiest night of the year at one of the hottest restaurants in London, charismatic, commanding head chef Andy... [More]
#36
Adjusted Score: 98644%
Critics Consensus: Days poetically explores the experience of loneliness, reaffirming that few filmmakers understand the human condition as deeply as Ming-liang Tsai.
Synopsis:
Kang lives alone in a big house. Through a glass façade, he looks out onto the treetops lashed by wind... [More]
#35
Adjusted Score: 98778%
Critics Consensus: Attica revisits the titular riot with intelligence, compassion, and anger, presenting a version of events that honors history as much as it exemplifies the art of documentary filmmaking.
Synopsis:
During the summer of 1971, tensions between inmates and guards at the Attica Correctional Facility are at an all-time high.... [More]
#34
Adjusted Score: 98837%
Critics Consensus: Demon Slayer's visually stunning animation and masterful action set pieces serve a heartfelt plot that is sure to satisfy fans.
Synopsis:
Falling forever into an endless dream... Tanjiro and the group have completed their rehabilitation training at the Butterfly Mansion, and... [More]
#33
Adjusted Score: 99145%
Critics Consensus: A movingly personal work from writer-director Maria Sødahl, Hope sees stars Bræin Hovig and Stellan Skarsgård powerfully portraying a turning point in one couple's long love story.
Synopsis:
ANJA lives with TOMAS in a large family of biological children and stepchildren. For a number of years the two... [More]
#32
Adjusted Score: 98898%
Critics Consensus: Unsettling and compelling in equal measure, My Heart Can't Beat Unless You Tell It To casts a visually striking and thought-provoking spell.
Synopsis:
Dwight (Patrick Fugit) prowls the streets after dark. He searches each night for the lonely and forlorn, looking for people... [More]
#31
Adjusted Score: 98898%
Critics Consensus: Well-acted and appropriately beautiful, Sweat takes a thoughtful, empathetic look at social media fame.
Synopsis:
Beloved fitness influencer Sylwia seemingly has it made: hundreds of thousands of social media followers, endorsement deals, photo spreads in... [More]
#30
Adjusted Score: 98959%
Critics Consensus: There Is No Evil thoughtfully poses troubling questions about man's responsibility to man -- and leaves the viewer to try and answer them.
Synopsis:
Shot in secret and smuggled out of Iran, There is No Evil is an anthology film comprising four moral tales... [More]
#29
Adjusted Score: 100201%
Critics Consensus: As visually thrilling as it is edifying, Becoming Cousteau pays fitting tribute to a pioneering explorer and environmental advocate.
Synopsis:
Adventurer, filmmaker, inventor, author, unlikely celebrity and conservationist: For over four decades, Jacques-Yves Cousteau and his explorations under the ocean... [More]
#28
Adjusted Score: 100928%
Critics Consensus: Apples explores human identity from a surreal and often humorous perspective, with peculiar yet ultimately thought-provoking results.
#27
Adjusted Score: 100682%
Critics Consensus: The Paper Tigers blends action, comedy, and heart to produce a fresh martial arts movie with plenty of throwback charm.
Synopsis:
Three martial artists--notorious in their prime as "the three tigers"--have grown into middle-aged men one kick from a pulled muscle.... [More]
#26
Adjusted Score: 101579%
Critics Consensus: Befitting the culinary aesthetic favored by the brilliant chef it honors, Julia uses fresh, simple ingredients to create a sumptuous documentary feast.
Synopsis:
JULIA tells the story of the legendary cookbook author and television superstar who changed the way Americans think about food,... [More]
#25
Adjusted Score: 101851%
Critics Consensus: A remarkable feature debut for director/co-writer Filippo Meneghetti, Two of Us tells a deceptively complex love story while presenting a rich acting showcase for its three leads.
Synopsis:
Two retired women, Nina and Madeleine, have been secretly in love for decades. Everybody, including Madeleine’s family, thinks they are... [More]
#24
Adjusted Score: 103178%
Critics Consensus: Depicting the refugee experience through vivid animation, Flee pushes the boundaries of documentary filmmaking to present a moving memoir of self-discovery.
Synopsis:
FLEE tells the story of Amin Nawabi as he grapples with a painful secret he has kept hidden for 20... [More]
Starring:
#23
Adjusted Score: 103378%
Critics Consensus: The Velvet Underground takes a fittingly idiosyncratic approach to delivering a rock documentary that captures the band as well as its era.
Synopsis:
The Velvet Underground created a new sound that changed the world of music, cementing its place as one of rock... [More]
#22
Adjusted Score: 107100%
Critics Consensus: Eye-catching and energetic, The Mitchells vs. the Machines delivers a funny, feel-good story that the whole family can enjoy.
Synopsis:
Young Katie Mitchell embarks on a road trip with her proud parents, younger brother and beloved dog to start her... [More]
#21
Adjusted Score: 112933%
Critics Consensus: Led by stellar performances and artfully helmed by writer-director Florian Zeller, The Father presents a devastatingly empathetic portrayal of dementia.
Synopsis:
Anthony (Academy Award Winner, Anthony Hopkins) is 80, mischievous, living defiantly alone and rejecting the carers that his daughter, Anne... [More]
#20
Adjusted Score: 114611%
Critics Consensus: Led by arresting performances from Steven Yeun and Yeri Han, Minari offers an intimate and heart-wrenching portrait of family and assimilation in 1980s America.
Synopsis:
A tender and sweeping story about what roots us, Minari follows a Korean-American family that moves to a tiny Arkansas... [More]
#19
Adjusted Score: 101142%
Critics Consensus: A slow-burning descent into desperation, Identifying Features uses one shattered family's ordeal to offer a harrowing look at the immigrant experience.
Synopsis:
A woman tries to find her son's whereabouts after he leaves Mexico to find work in the United States.... [More]
#18
Adjusted Score: 105486%
Critics Consensus: MLK/FBI presents a sobering overview of the American intelligence community's efforts to discredit and destroy a leader of the civil rights movement.
Synopsis:
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. is remembered today as an American hero: a bridge-builder, a shrewd political tactician, and a... [More]
#17
Adjusted Score: 110380%
Critics Consensus: Deftly interweaving incredible live footage with a series of revealing interviews, Summer of Soul captures the spirit and context of a watershed moment while tying it firmly to the present.
Synopsis:
In his acclaimed debut as a filmmaker, Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson presents a powerful and transporting documentary-part music film, part historical... [More]
#16
Adjusted Score: 101415%
Critics Consensus: Acasa, My Home presents a powerful documentary portrait of one family's odyssey that illustrates bittersweet truths about freedom and society.
Synopsis:
A rural Romanian couple and their nine children must learn to live in the big city.... [More]
Starring:
#15
Adjusted Score: 101465%
Critics Consensus: An uncommonly patient thriller, Azor elegantly slips the viewer into its cool grasp and never lets go.
Synopsis:
Argentina, the late 1970s. Private banker Yvan (Fabrizio Rongione) arrives from Geneva with his wife Ines (Stéphanie Cléau) to replace... [More]
#14
Adjusted Score: 101459%
Critics Consensus: Urgent and empathetic, Changing the Game takes an affecting and admirably nuanced look at young transgender athletes.
Synopsis:
This intimate story takes us into the lives of three high school athletes from across the US -- all at... [More]
#13
Adjusted Score: 101536%
Critics Consensus: Narratively slight yet cumulatively absorbing, The Woman Who Ran finds writer-director Hong Sang-soo continuing to work in a beguilingly minor key.
Synopsis:
The 24th feature from Hong Sangsoo, THE WOMAN WHO RAN follows Gamhee (Kim Minhee), who has three separate encounters with... [More]
#12
Adjusted Score: 101532%
Critics Consensus: Woodlands Dark and Days Bewitched: A History of Folk Horror takes a fascinating deep dive that'll leave like-minded viewers making numerous new additions to their streaming queues.
Synopsis:
WOODLANDS DARK AND DAYS BEWITCHED is the first feature-length documentary on the history of folk horror, exploring the phenomenon from... [More]
#11
Adjusted Score: 101525%
Critics Consensus: Anchored by Yllka Gashi's outstanding performance, Hive leads viewers on one woman's fact-based quest for self-determination in a patriarchal society.
Synopsis:
HIVE is a searing drama based on the true story of Fahrije (Yllka Gashi), who, like many of the other... [More]
#10
Adjusted Score: 101593%
Critics Consensus: A coming-of-age drama that thoughtfully handles hard-hitting themes, Paper Spiders is anchored by heartbreaking performances from its leads.
Synopsis:
Dawn (Lili Taylor) recently lost her husband and experiences growing anxiety as her daughter Melanie (Stefania Owen) plans to move... [More]
#9
Adjusted Score: 101596%
Critics Consensus: A clear-eyed look at an extraordinary subject, Mayor makes essential viewing out of one politician's quest to preserve dignity in the midst of bureaucracy.
Synopsis:
A look at the life of Musa Hadid, the charismatic mayor of Palestinian city Ramallah, who aspires to lead the... [More]
#8
Adjusted Score: 101656%
Critics Consensus: Sabaya presents a scary and sobering look at human suffering -- and the efforts of those dedicated to ending it.
Synopsis:
Members of a group risk their lives trying to save Yazidi women and girls who are being held as sex... [More]
Starring:
#7
Adjusted Score: 101837%
Critics Consensus: Beautifully filmed and emotionally impactful, Luzzu uses one man's story to capture the struggles of a region at a cultural crossroads.
Synopsis:
A hardworking Maltese fisherman, Jesmark is faced with an agonizing choice. He can repair his leaky luzzu -- a traditional,... [More]
#6
Adjusted Score: 102359%
Critics Consensus: A brilliant forum for Penélope Cruz's talent, Parallel Mothers reaffirms the familiar pleasures of Almodóvar's filmmaking while proving he's still capable of growth.
Synopsis:
Two women, Janis and Ana, coincide in a hospital room where they are going to give birth. Both are single... [More]
#5
Adjusted Score: 104645%
Critics Consensus: The Worst Person in the World concludes Joachim Trier's Oslo Trilogy with a romantic comedy that delightfully subverts the genre's well-worn tropes.
Synopsis:
The Worst Person in the World is a modern dramedy about the quest for love and meaning in contemporary Oslo.... [More]
#4
Adjusted Score: 102556%
Critics Consensus: Led by Noée Abita's outstanding central performance, Slalom offers a moving account of oppression and abuse in the guise of mentorship.
Synopsis:
This riveting, Cannes-selected #MeToo drama from debut filmmaker Charlène Favier follows the relationship between a teenage ski prodigy and her... [More]
#3
Adjusted Score: 102967%
Critics Consensus: Quo Vadis, Aida? uses one woman's heartbreaking conflict to offer a searing account of war's devastating human toll.
Synopsis:
Bosnia, July 11th 1995. Aida is a translator for the United Nations in the small town of Srebrenica. When the... [More]
#2
Adjusted Score: 104878%
Critics Consensus: Drive My Car's imposing runtime holds a rich, patiently engrossing drama that reckons with self-acceptance and regret.
Synopsis:
Two years after his wife's unexpected death, Yusuke Kafuku (Hidetoshi Nishijima), a renowned stage actor and director, receives an offer... [More]
#1
Adjusted Score: 104879%
Critics Consensus: A raw, fly-on-the-wall recounting of hospital life in Wuhan in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, 76 Days is an engrossing and potent documentary - and a surprisingly comforting portrait of humanity.
Synopsis:
Health care workers and patients combat the COVID-19 outbreak during a lockdown in Wuhan, China.... [More]
Starring:
