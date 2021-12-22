(Photo by Macall Polay/©Warner Bros.)

The Best Movies of 2021, Ranked by Tomatometer

Rotten Tomatoes is collecting every new Certified Fresh movie into one list, creating our guide to the best movies of 2021. Among them you’ll find blockbusters (Shang-Chi), documentaries (Lily Topples the World), awards contenders (The Green Knight), the cutting-edge in horror (The Night House).

Movies achieve Certified Fresh status by maintaining a steady Tomatometer score of at least 75% after a minimum number of reviews, with that number depending on how the movie was released. For wide releases (of which there were significantly fewer this year, as you can imagine), the minimum number of reviews is 80. For streaming or limited release movies, that number is 40. And finally, it’s 20 reviews for movies premiering on television. Across all release types, each movie needs at least five of its reviews to be published by Top Critics . Once a movie goes Certified Fresh, the only way to lose it is by dropping below 70%.

After the world-altering year of 2020, critics and audiences and studio heads alike are navigating 2021 with its evolving distribution models and industry standards. So far, streaming continues to deliver the goods straight to the people while theaters have now reopened in earnest, and are delivering some big hits (Free Guy, Black Widow, and yes, Shang-Chi).

Read on for the best movies of 2021, ranked by Tomatometer, and check back often as we update the list!

Newly added: Parallel Mothers, The Tragedy of Macbeth, Memoria, The Novice, Spider-Man: No Way Home, The Lost Daughter, Boiling Point, Hive.

#234 Palmer (2021) 72% #234 Adjusted Score: 77520% Critics Consensus: Although it traffics in familiar territory, Palmer is elevated by worthy themes and a strong ensemble led by an impressive Justin Timberlake. Synopsis: Former high school football star Eddie Palmer (Justin Timberlake) went from hometown hero to convicted felon, earning himself 12 years... Former high school football star Eddie Palmer (Justin Timberlake) went from hometown hero to convicted felon, earning himself 12 years... [More] Starring: Justin Timberlake, Juno Temple, Alisha Wainwright, June Squibb Directed By: Fisher Stevens

#230 Pixie (2020) 75% #230 Adjusted Score: 77126% Critics Consensus: Pixie borrows shamelessly from multiple like-minded heist thrillers; fortunately, Olivia Cooke's outstanding lead performance makes for a great getaway vehicle. Synopsis: Pixie Hardy sets out to avenge her mother's death and attempts a heist that will give her the means to... Pixie Hardy sets out to avenge her mother's death and attempts a heist that will give her the means to... [More] Starring: Olivia Cooke, Alec Baldwin, Ben Hardy, Daryl McCormack Directed By: Barnaby Thompson

#221 Surge (2020) 77% #221 Adjusted Score: 79200% Critics Consensus: Discomfiting by design, Surge will wear some viewers down -- but Ben Whishaw's mesmerizing performance keeps the action gripping even when it's hard to take. Synopsis: Joseph (Ben Whishaw) is trapped in a soulless job, living a life devoid of emotion and meaning. After an impulsive... Joseph (Ben Whishaw) is trapped in a soulless job, living a life devoid of emotion and meaning. After an impulsive... [More] Starring: Ben Whishaw, Ellie Haddington, Ian Gelder, Jasmine Jobson Directed By: Aneil Karia

#209 Black Widow (2021) 79% #209 Adjusted Score: 104401% Critics Consensus: Black Widow's deeper themes are drowned out in all the action, but it remains a solidly entertaining standalone adventure that's rounded out by a stellar supporting cast. Synopsis: Natasha Romanoff, aka Black Widow, confronts the darker parts of her ledger when a dangerous conspiracy with ties to her... Natasha Romanoff, aka Black Widow, confronts the darker parts of her ledger when a dangerous conspiracy with ties to her... [More] Starring: Scarlett Johansson, Florence Pugh, David Harbour, Rachel Weisz Directed By: Cate Shortland

#207 Cliff Walkers (2021) 80% #207 Adjusted Score: 81777% Critics Consensus: Stylish and exciting, Cliff Walkers sees director Zhang Yimou trying his hand at the spy thriller genre with generally impressive results. Synopsis: Based on the script by Quan Yongxian, CLIFF WALKERS is director Zhang Yimou's first foray into the spy genre. Set... Based on the script by Quan Yongxian, CLIFF WALKERS is director Zhang Yimou's first foray into the spy genre. Set... [More] Starring: Zhang Yi, Yu Hewei, Qin Hailu Directed By: Zhang Yimou

#206 Bloodthirsty (2020) 80% #206 Adjusted Score: 82018% Critics Consensus: Offering a hauntingly lush style and plenty of gore, Bloodthirsty successfully captures the nightmarish darkness behind being hungry like the wolf in the quest for fame. Synopsis: Grey, an indie singer, whose first album was a smash hit, gets an invitation to work with notorious music producer... Grey, an indie singer, whose first album was a smash hit, gets an invitation to work with notorious music producer... [More] Starring: Lauren Beatty, Greg Bryk, Katharine King So, Judith Buchan Directed By: Amelia Moses

#204 Knocking (2021) 80% #204 Adjusted Score: 82165% Critics Consensus: A slow-burning thriller that teeters between reality and delusion, Knocking views social issues through a blurred lens streaked with horror. Synopsis: After suffering a traumatic incident, Molly (Cecilia Milocco) moves into a new apartment to begin her path to recovery, but... After suffering a traumatic incident, Molly (Cecilia Milocco) moves into a new apartment to begin her path to recovery, but... [More] Starring: Cecilia Milocco, Ville Virtanen, Meliz Karlge, Albin Grenholm Directed By: Frida Kempff

#195 Violet (2021) 82% #195 Adjusted Score: 85105% Critics Consensus: Uneven yet admirably ambitious, Violet takes a thoughtful look at the occasionally profound difference between a person's private thoughts and public face. Synopsis: What would you do if you weren't afraid? After realizing she's spent years allowing fear to drive every decision she... What would you do if you weren't afraid? After realizing she's spent years allowing fear to drive every decision she... [More] Starring: Olivia Munn, Luke Bracey, Justin Theroux, Dennis Boutsikaris Directed By: Justine Bateman

#194 Copshop (2021) 82% #194 Adjusted Score: 86278% Critics Consensus: It doesn't add many new ingredients to the genre, but action fans in the mood for an old-school thriller will be happy to buy what Copshop is selling. Synopsis: On the run from a lethal assassin, a wily con artist devises a scheme to hide out inside a small-town... On the run from a lethal assassin, a wily con artist devises a scheme to hide out inside a small-town... [More] Starring: Gerard Butler, Frank Grillo, Alexis Louder, Toby Huss Directed By: Joe Carnahan

#192 Das Vorspiel (2020) 83% #192 Adjusted Score: 84039% Critics Consensus: It may occasionally veer into discordant territory, but The Audition remains a darkly illuminating character study led by a forceful turn from Nina Hoss. Synopsis: ... ... [More] Starring: Nina Hoss Directed By: Ina Weisse

#191 Misha and the Wolves (2021) 83% #191 Adjusted Score: 84532% Critics Consensus: A stranger-than-fiction account of a too-incredible-to-be-true story, Misha and the Wolves is an engaging documentary wrapped in a thrilling mystery. Synopsis: A woman's dramatic memoir of surviving the Holocaust takes the world by storm, until a falling-out causes her publisher to... A woman's dramatic memoir of surviving the Holocaust takes the world by storm, until a falling-out causes her publisher to... [More] Starring: Directed By: Sam Hobkinson

#187 Spencer (2021) 83% #187 Adjusted Score: 99786% Critics Consensus: Spencer can frustrate with its idiosyncratic depiction of its subject's life, but Kristen Stewart's finely modulated performance anchors the film's flights of fancy. Synopsis: The marriage of Princess Diana and Prince Charles has long since grown cold. Though rumors of affairs and a divorce... The marriage of Princess Diana and Prince Charles has long since grown cold. Though rumors of affairs and a divorce... [More] Starring: Kristen Stewart, Sally Hawkins, Timothy Spall, Sean Harris Directed By: Pablo Larraín

#186 Dune (2021) 83% #186 Adjusted Score: 107570% Critics Consensus: Dune occasionally struggles with its unwieldy source material, but those issues are largely overshadowed by the scope and ambition of this visually thrilling adaptation. Synopsis: Paul Atreides, a brilliant and gifted young man born into a great destiny beyond his understanding, must travel to the... Paul Atreides, a brilliant and gifted young man born into a great destiny beyond his understanding, must travel to the... [More] Starring: Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin Directed By: Denis Villeneuve

#185 Night Raiders (2021) 84% #185 Adjusted Score: 84582% Critics Consensus: Night Raiders strikes grim parallels between its dystopian setting and the present, offering a disturbing reminder that the horrors of the past are often very much still with us. Synopsis: The year is 2043. A military occupation controls disenfranchised cities in post-war North America. Children are property of the State.... The year is 2043. A military occupation controls disenfranchised cities in post-war North America. Children are property of the State.... [More] Starring: Elle-Maija Tailfeathers, Brooklyn Letexier-Hart, Alex Tarrant, Amanda Plummer Directed By: Danis Goulet

#182 Homeroom (2021) 84% #182 Adjusted Score: 85717% Critics Consensus: Homeroom offers an encouraging -- and engaging -- look at young people preparing to leave high school behind and shape the future. Synopsis: In "Homeroom," Oakland High School's class of 2020 confronts an unprecedented year. Anxiety over test scores and college applications gives... In "Homeroom," Oakland High School's class of 2020 confronts an unprecedented year. Anxiety over test scores and college applications gives... [More] Starring: Denilson Garibo, Libby Schaaf Directed By: Peter Nicks

#179 Benedetta (2021) 84% #179 Adjusted Score: 91359% Critics Consensus: Precariously walking a tightrope of varying genres and tones, Benedetta provokes salient questions about sexual freedom and its relationship to faith. Synopsis: A 17th-century nun becomes entangled in a forbidden lesbian affair, but it's her shocking religious visions that threaten to shake... A 17th-century nun becomes entangled in a forbidden lesbian affair, but it's her shocking religious visions that threaten to shake... [More] Starring: Virginie Efira, Charlotte Rampling, Lambert Wilson, Daphné Patakia Directed By: Paul Verhoeven

#178 Nobody (2021) 84% #178 Adjusted Score: 98467% Critics Consensus: Nobody doesn't break any new ground for the genre, but this viscerally violent thriller smashes, shatters, and destroys plenty of other things -- all while proving Bob Odenkirk has what it takes to be an action star. Synopsis: Emmy winner Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul, The Post, Nebraska) stars as Hutch Mansell, an underestimated and overlooked dad and... Emmy winner Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul, The Post, Nebraska) stars as Hutch Mansell, an underestimated and overlooked dad and... [More] Starring: Bob Odenkirk, Connie Nielsen, Alexey Serebryakov, Christopher Lloyd Directed By: Ilya Naishuller

#169 Werewolves Within (2021) 86% #169 Adjusted Score: 92391% Critics Consensus: Werewolves Within is the rare horror comedy that offers equal helpings of either genre -- and adds up to a whole lot of fun in the bargain. Synopsis: After a proposed pipeline creates divisions within the small town of Beaverfield, and a snowstorm traps its residents together inside... After a proposed pipeline creates divisions within the small town of Beaverfield, and a snowstorm traps its residents together inside... [More] Starring: Sam Richardson, Milana Vayntrub, George Basil, Sarah Burns Directed By: Josh Ruben

#167 Belfast (2021) 86% #167 Adjusted Score: 98916% Critics Consensus: A deeply personal project for writer-director Kenneth Branagh, Belfast transcends its narrative deficits with powerful performances and directorial craft. Synopsis: BELFAST is a movie straight from Branagh's own experience. A nine-year-old boy must chart a path towards adulthood through a... BELFAST is a movie straight from Branagh's own experience. A nine-year-old boy must chart a path towards adulthood through a... [More] Starring: Caitriona Balfe, Judi Dench, Jamie Dornan, Ciarán Hinds Directed By: Kenneth Branagh

#161 Us Kids (2020) 88% #161 Adjusted Score: 88415% Critics Consensus: Skillfully directed by Kim A. Snyder, Us Kids is a stirring portrait of hope that prevails in the face of tragedy. Synopsis: Us Kids is an insightful, rousing coming-of-age story of youth leaders determined to fight for justice at a critical time... Us Kids is an insightful, rousing coming-of-age story of youth leaders determined to fight for justice at a critical time... [More] Starring: Emma González Directed By: Kim A. Snyder

#158 Operation Varsity Blues: The College Admissions Scandal (2021) 88% #158 Adjusted Score: 90079% Critics Consensus: Operation Varsity Blues uses a unique stylistic blend of documentary and re-enactments to compellingly piece together the details of a torn-from-the-tabloids scandal. Synopsis: Reenactments tell the story of the mastermind behind a scam to get children from wealthy families into the top American... Reenactments tell the story of the mastermind behind a scam to get children from wealthy families into the top American... [More] Starring: Matthew Modine Directed By: Chris Smith

#155 Ailey (2021) 88% #155 Adjusted Score: 89864% Critics Consensus: Ailey pays invigorating tribute to its subject's brilliant legacy -- and offers a tantalizing introduction to the rest of a fascinating story. Synopsis: Alvin Ailey was a trailblazing pioneer who found salvation through dance. AILEY traces the full contours of this brilliant and... Alvin Ailey was a trailblazing pioneer who found salvation through dance. AILEY traces the full contours of this brilliant and... [More] Starring: Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater Directed By: Jamila Wignot

#154 Oxygen (2021) 88% #154 Adjusted Score: 92707% Critics Consensus: Oxygen gets the white-knuckle maximum out of its claustrophobic setting, with director Alexandre Aja and star Mélanie Laurent making this a must-watch thriller for sci-fi fans. Synopsis: Oxygen is a French survival thriller directed by Alexandre Aja. The film tells the story of a young woman (Mélanie... Oxygen is a French survival thriller directed by Alexandre Aja. The film tells the story of a young woman (Mélanie... [More] Starring: Mélanie Laurent, Mathieu Amalric, Malik Zidi, Marc Saez Directed By: Alexandre Aja

#149 Zola (2020) 88% #149 Adjusted Score: 100069% Critics Consensus: Zola captures the stranger-than-fiction appeal of the viral Twitter thread that inspired it -- and announces director/co-writer Janicza Bravo as a filmmaker to watch. Synopsis: "Y'all wanna hear a story about why me & this bitch here fell out? It's kind of long but full... "Y'all wanna hear a story about why me & this bitch here fell out? It's kind of long but full... [More] Starring: Taylour Paige, Riley Keough, Nicholas Braun, Colman Domingo Directed By: Janicza Bravo

#147 Undine (2020) 89% #147 Adjusted Score: 95031% Critics Consensus: Undine draws on folklore for a dark fantasy whose murky storytelling is often offset by the enchanting romance at its core. Synopsis: Christian Petzold (PHOENIX, TRANSIT) boldly reimagines the ancient myth of Undine in this suspenseful tale of romance and betrayal in... Christian Petzold (PHOENIX, TRANSIT) boldly reimagines the ancient myth of Undine in this suspenseful tale of romance and betrayal in... [More] Starring: Paula Beer, Franz Rogowski, Maryam Zaree, Jacob Matschenz Directed By: Christian Petzold

#146 Nine Days (2020) 89% #146 Adjusted Score: 95945% Critics Consensus: A knockout feature directorial debut from Edson Oda, Nine Days is an ethereal and evocative film about the meaning of life - elevated by a phenomenal performance from Winston Duke. Synopsis: A man interviews five unborn souls to determine which one can be given life on Earth.... A man interviews five unborn souls to determine which one can be given life on Earth.... [More] Starring: Winston Duke, Zazie Beetz, Bill Skarsgård, Benedict Wong Directed By: Edson Oda

#145 Censor (2021) 89% #145 Adjusted Score: 96186% Critics Consensus: Occasionally uneven but bold and viscerally effective, Censor marks a bloody good step forward for British horror. Synopsis: Film censor Enid takes pride in her meticulous work, guarding unsuspecting audiences from the deleterious effects of watching the gore-filled... Film censor Enid takes pride in her meticulous work, guarding unsuspecting audiences from the deleterious effects of watching the gore-filled... [More] Starring: Niamh Algar, Michael Smiley, Nicholas Burns, Vincent Franklin Directed By: Prano Bailey-Bond

#138 Beginning (2020) 90% #138 Adjusted Score: 90945% Critics Consensus: A striking debut from director/co-writer Dea Kulumbegashvili, Beginning grapples convincingly with complex ideas while offering a brilliant showcase for star Ia Sukhitashvili. Synopsis: A missionary's life spirals out of control after extremists burn down a Jehovah's Witnesses church in a remote Georgian village.... A missionary's life spirals out of control after extremists burn down a Jehovah's Witnesses church in a remote Georgian village.... [More] Starring: Ia Sukhitashvili, Rati Oneli, Kakha Kintsurashvili Directed By: Dea Kulumbegashvili

#135 Beans (2020) 90% #135 Adjusted Score: 92065% Critics Consensus: Beans opens a compelling window into the indigenous coming-of-age experience -- and serves as an affecting debut for Kiawentiio. Synopsis: Twelve-year-old Beans is on the edge: torn between innocent childhood and reckless adolescence; forced to grow up fast and become... Twelve-year-old Beans is on the edge: torn between innocent childhood and reckless adolescence; forced to grow up fast and become... [More] Starring: Kiawentiio, Violah Beauvais, Rainbow Dickerson, Joel Montgrand Directed By: Tracey Deer

#129 Together Together (2021) 90% #129 Adjusted Score: 97657% Critics Consensus: Together Together explores love and parenthood from unexpected angles, capturing a broad spectrum of emotions through Patti Harrison and Ed Helms' starring performances. Synopsis: When young loner Anna is hired as the gestational surrogate for Matt, a single man in his 40s who wants... When young loner Anna is hired as the gestational surrogate for Matt, a single man in his 40s who wants... [More] Starring: Ed Helms, Patti Harrison, Tig Notaro, Julio Torres Directed By: Nikole Beckwith

#127 Passing (2021) 90% #127 Adjusted Score: 101582% Critics Consensus: While Passing's delicate approach has a dampening effect on its story, debuting director Rebecca Hall makes the most of an impressive cast -- and handles thorny themes with impressive dexterity. Synopsis: In 1920s New York City, a Black woman finds her world upended when her life becomes intertwined with a former... In 1920s New York City, a Black woman finds her world upended when her life becomes intertwined with a former... [More] Starring: Tessa Thompson, Ruth Negga, André Holland, Alexander Skarsgård Directed By: Rebecca Hall

#121 Holler (2020) 91% #121 Adjusted Score: 94046% Critics Consensus: It's hard not to hear echoes of similarly desperate stories, but Holler drowns them out with strong performances and palpable empathy. Synopsis: In a forgotten pocket of Southern Ohio where American manufacturing and opportunity are dying up, a determined young woman finds... In a forgotten pocket of Southern Ohio where American manufacturing and opportunity are dying up, a determined young woman finds... [More] Starring: Jessica Barden, Pamela Adlon, Gus Halper, Austin Amelio Directed By: Nicole Riegel

#120 Little Fish (2020) 91% #120 Adjusted Score: 93588% Critics Consensus: Tough but stirring, Little Fish uses one couple's pandemic love story to illustrate the strength of human connection in trying times. Synopsis: Little Fish, the fourth feature film from director Chad Hartigan, is a romance set in a near-future Seattle teetering on... Little Fish, the fourth feature film from director Chad Hartigan, is a romance set in a near-future Seattle teetering on... [More] Starring: Olivia Cooke, Jack O'Connell, Soko, Raúl Castillo Directed By: Chad Hartigan

#109 Mandibles (2020) 92% #109 Adjusted Score: 93725% Critics Consensus: Mandibles finds writer-director Quentin Dupieux off on another thoroughly original flight of fancy that will captivate like-minded audiences while baffling others. Synopsis: Two hapless losers discover a giant fly in the trunk of a stolen car and decide to domesticate it in... Two hapless losers discover a giant fly in the trunk of a stolen car and decide to domesticate it in... [More] Starring: Grégoire Ludig, David Marsais, Adèle Exarchopoulos, India Hair Directed By: Quentin Dupieux

#106 Limbo (2020) 92% #106 Adjusted Score: 98184% Critics Consensus: A profoundly uplifting portrait of the refugee experience, Limbo is distinguished by its offbeat tone -- and overall impressive work from debuting director Ben Sharrock. Synopsis: Recently nominated for two BAFTA® awards for Best British Film and Best Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer,... Recently nominated for two BAFTA® awards for Best British Film and Best Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer,... [More] Starring: Amir El-Masry, Vikash Bhai, Ola Orebiyi, Kwabena Ansah Directed By: Ben Sharrock

#103 My Octopus Teacher (2020) 93% #103 Adjusted Score: 93965% Critics Consensus: A heartwarming look at the way a meaningful bond can transcend just about any barrier, this documentary will leave you asking your friends to come and see My Octopus Teacher with you. Synopsis: A diver swims with an octopus that lives in a kelp forest off the coast of South Africa.... A diver swims with an octopus that lives in a kelp forest off the coast of South Africa.... [More] Starring: Craig Foster Directed By: Pippa Ehrlich, James Reed

#99 Pray Away (2020) 93% #99 Adjusted Score: 93524% Critics Consensus: Pray Away presents a compassionate picture of the damage wrought by so-called conversion therapy -- on its subjects as well as its proponents. Synopsis: Five evangelicals in the 1970s break away and form Exodus International, a group that claims that gay people can become... Five evangelicals in the 1970s break away and form Exodus International, a group that claims that gay people can become... [More] Starring: Directed By: Kristine Stolakis

#94 Lily Topples The World (2021) 93% #94 Adjusted Score: 94762% Critics Consensus: A layered look at fame in the digital era, Lily Topples the World benefits immensely from a subject with an uplifting story and immense charm. Synopsis: LILY TOPPLES THE WORLD follows 20-year-old sensation Lily Hevesh -- the world's most acclaimed domino toppler and the only girl... LILY TOPPLES THE WORLD follows 20-year-old sensation Lily Hevesh -- the world's most acclaimed domino toppler and the only girl... [More] Starring: Lily Hevesh Directed By: Jeremy Workman

#93 All Light, Everywhere (2021) 93% #93 Adjusted Score: 94320% Critics Consensus: All Light, Everywhere poses thought-provoking questions about our view of objective reality -- and the implications for our growing reliance on surveillance technology. Synopsis: ALL LIGHT, EVERYWHERE is an exploration of the shared histories of cameras, weapons, policing and justice. As surveillance technologies become... ALL LIGHT, EVERYWHERE is an exploration of the shared histories of cameras, weapons, policing and justice. As surveillance technologies become... [More] Starring: Keaver Brenai, Keaver Brenai Directed By: Theo Anthony

#92 Lucky (2020) 93% #92 Adjusted Score: 95085% Critics Consensus: A rich blend of thrilling horror and sharp social commentary, Lucky acts as a bloody good calling card for director Natasha Kermani and writer-star Brea Grant. Synopsis: A self-help book author finds herself stalked by a threatening figure who returns to her house night after night. She... A self-help book author finds herself stalked by a threatening figure who returns to her house night after night. She... [More] Starring: Brea Grant, Hunter C. Smith, Kristina Klebe, Kausar Mohammed Directed By: Natasha Kermani

#91 Final Account (2020) 93% #91 Adjusted Score: 95165% Critics Consensus: Final Account falls shy of the definitive statement suggested by its title, but the belated reckoning on display remains chillingly valuable viewing. Synopsis: FINAL ACCOUNT is an urgent portrait of the last living generation of everyday people to participate in Adolf Hitler's Third... FINAL ACCOUNT is an urgent portrait of the last living generation of everyday people to participate in Adolf Hitler's Third... [More] Starring: Directed By: Luke Holland

#89 Some Kind of Heaven (2020) 93% #89 Adjusted Score: 96043% Critics Consensus: Some Kind of Heaven could have gone deeper into its subject, but it remains a breezily entertaining look at some interesting people. Synopsis: With Some Kind of Heaven, first-time feature director Lance Oppenheim cracks the manicured facade of The Villages, America’s largest retirement... With Some Kind of Heaven, first-time feature director Lance Oppenheim cracks the manicured facade of The Villages, America’s largest retirement... [More] Starring: Directed By: Lance Oppenheim

#87 Val (2021) 93% #87 Adjusted Score: 99127% Critics Consensus: An absorbingly reflective documentary that benefits from its subject's self-chronicling, Val offers an intimate look at a unique life and career. Synopsis: For over 40 years Val Kilmer, one of Hollywood's most mercurial and/or misunderstood actors has been documenting his own life... For over 40 years Val Kilmer, one of Hollywood's most mercurial and/or misunderstood actors has been documenting his own life... [More] Starring: Val Kilmer, Jack Kilmer Directed By: Ting Poo, Leo Scott

#72 Lapsis (2020) 95% #72 Adjusted Score: 96502% Critics Consensus: Lapsis binds economic anxiety to an unsettling sci-fi story set in the not-too-distant future, with smartly inventive results. Synopsis: In a parallel present, delivery man Ray Tincelli is struggling to support himself and his ailing younger brother. After a... In a parallel present, delivery man Ray Tincelli is struggling to support himself and his ailing younger brother. After a... [More] Starring: Madeline Wise, Dean Imperial, Ivory Aquino, Babe Howard Directed By: Noah Hutton

#69 Mass (2021) 95% #69 Adjusted Score: 103263% Critics Consensus: Mass requires a lot of its audience, but rewards that emotional labor with a raw look at grief that establishes writer-director Fran Kranz as a filmmaker of tremendous promise. Synopsis: Years after an unspeakable tragedy tore their lives apart, two sets of parents (Jason Isaacs and Martha Plimpton, Reed Birney... Years after an unspeakable tragedy tore their lives apart, two sets of parents (Jason Isaacs and Martha Plimpton, Reed Birney... [More] Starring: Reed Birney, Ann Dowd, Jason Isaacs, Martha Plimpton Directed By: Fran Kranz

#66 The Human Factor (2019) 96% #66 Adjusted Score: 96835% Critics Consensus: A rare opportunity to look back at history being made, The Human Factor offers an engrossing behind-the-scenes look at efforts to end generations of bloodshed. Synopsis: With unprecedented access to the foremost American negotiators, THE HUMAN FACTOR is the behind-the-scenes story from the last 25 years,... With unprecedented access to the foremost American negotiators, THE HUMAN FACTOR is the behind-the-scenes story from the last 25 years,... [More] Starring: Directed By: Dror Moreh

#64 In the Same Breath (2021) 96% #64 Adjusted Score: 98139% Critics Consensus: Gripping and clear-eyed, In the Same Breath captures history as it's being written -- and governmental failures as they amplify worldwide tragedy. Synopsis: IN THE SAME BREATH recounts the experiences of people on the ground in the earliest days of the novel coronavirus... IN THE SAME BREATH recounts the experiences of people on the ground in the earliest days of the novel coronavirus... [More] Starring: Directed By: Nanfu Wang

#62 The Novice (2021) 95% #62 Adjusted Score: 96299% Critics Consensus: A remarkable first feature for writer-director Lauren Hadaway, The Novice paints a thrilling -- and disturbing -- portrait of obsession. Synopsis: Isabelle Fuhrman (Orphan) plays Alex Dall, a queer college freshman who joins her university's rowing team and undertakes an obsessive... Isabelle Fuhrman (Orphan) plays Alex Dall, a queer college freshman who joins her university's rowing team and undertakes an obsessive... [More] Starring: Isabelle Fuhrman, Amy Forsyth, Dilone, Kate Drummond Directed By: Lauren Hadaway

#61 Stray (2021) 96% #61 Adjusted Score: 98105% Critics Consensus: Stray takes a patient, meditative look at the lives of Istanbul's stray dog population -- and uncovers truths of the human condition in the process. Synopsis: STRAY explores what it means to live as a being without status or security, following three strays as they embark... STRAY explores what it means to live as a being without status or security, following three strays as they embark... [More] Starring: Directed By: Elizabeth Lo

#60 Slaxx (2020) 96% #60 Adjusted Score: 98153% Critics Consensus: A slim-cut slice of bizarre horror, Slaxx effectively balances quirk with gore -- and has the good sense to get out before its oddball premise starts showing its seams. Synopsis: A possessed pair of jeans is brought to life to punish the unscrupulous practices of a trendy clothing company. Shipped... A possessed pair of jeans is brought to life to punish the unscrupulous practices of a trendy clothing company. Shipped... [More] Starring: Romane Denis, Brett Donahue, Sehar Bhojani, Stephen Bogaert Directed By: Elza Kephart

#51 CODA (2021) 96% #51 Adjusted Score: 108911% Critics Consensus: CODA's story offers few surprises, but strong representation and a terrific cast -- led by Emilia Jones' brilliant performance -- bring this coming-of-age story vividly to life. Synopsis: Seventeen-year-old Ruby (Emilia Jones) is the sole hearing member of a deaf family -- a CODA, child of deaf adults.... Seventeen-year-old Ruby (Emilia Jones) is the sole hearing member of a deaf family -- a CODA, child of deaf adults.... [More] Starring: Emilia Jones, Troy Kotsur, Marlee Matlin, Daniel Durant Directed By: Siân Heder

#49 The Reason I Jump (2020) 97% #49 Adjusted Score: 98502% Critics Consensus: The Reason I Jump's moving personal perspective succeeds in providing an authentic understanding of its subjects' journeys. Synopsis: Based on the best-selling book by Naoki Higashida, THE REASON I JUMP is an immersive cinematic exploration of neuro-diversity through... Based on the best-selling book by Naoki Higashida, THE REASON I JUMP is an immersive cinematic exploration of neuro-diversity through... [More] Starring: Directed By: Jerry Rothwell

#47 The Human Voice (2020) 97% #47 Adjusted Score: 98864% Critics Consensus: The Human Voice unites Pedro Almodóvar and Tilda Swinton for a short film whose rich rewards are belied by its abbreviated length. Synopsis: A woman watches time passing next to the suitcases of her ex-lover -- who is supposed to come pick her... A woman watches time passing next to the suitcases of her ex-lover -- who is supposed to come pick her... [More] Starring: Tilda Swinton Directed By: Pedro Almodóvar

#44 Gunda (2020) 97% #44 Adjusted Score: 100473% Critics Consensus: Gunda takes an absorbingly meditative look at farm life from the animals' perspective, tacitly posing questions about our relationship to food along the way. Synopsis: Experiential cinema in its purest form, GUNDA chronicles the unfiltered lives of a mother pig, a flock of chickens, and... Experiential cinema in its purest form, GUNDA chronicles the unfiltered lives of a mother pig, a flock of chickens, and... [More] Starring: Directed By: Victor Kossakovsky

#43 The Truffle Hunters (2020) 97% #43 Adjusted Score: 102444% Critics Consensus: The Truffle Hunters explores a world most viewers will know nothing about -- with delightfully savory results. Synopsis: A handful of men search for rare, expensive and delicious white Alba truffles deep in the forests of Piedmont, Italy.... A handful of men search for rare, expensive and delicious white Alba truffles deep in the forests of Piedmont, Italy.... [More] Starring: Directed By: Michael Dweck, Gregory Kershaw

#42 Shiva Baby (2020) 97% #42 Adjusted Score: 104116% Critics Consensus: A ruefully funny calling card for debuting director Emma Seligman, Shiva Baby transcends its sitcom setup with strong performances and satisfying insights. Synopsis: While at a Jewish funeral service with her parents, a college student has an awkward encounter with her sugar daddy... While at a Jewish funeral service with her parents, a college student has an awkward encounter with her sugar daddy... [More] Starring: Rachel Sennott, Molly Gordon, Polly Draper, Danny Deferrari Directed By: Emma Seligman

#41 Pig (2021) 97% #41 Adjusted Score: 109548% Critics Consensus: Like the animal itself, Pig defies the hogwash of expectations with a beautiful odyssey of loss and love anchored by Nicolas Cage's affectingly raw performance. Synopsis: Living alone in the Oregon wilderness, a truffle hunter returns to Portland to find the person who stole his beloved... Living alone in the Oregon wilderness, a truffle hunter returns to Portland to find the person who stole his beloved... [More] Starring: Nicolas Cage, Alex Wolff, Adam Arkin, Nina Belforte Directed By: Michael Sarnoski

#40 Liyana (2017) 98% #40 Adjusted Score: 98752% Critics Consensus: No consensus yet. Synopsis: A Swazi girl embarks on a dangerous mission to save her twin brothers.... A Swazi girl embarks on a dangerous mission to save her twin brothers.... [More] Starring: Gcina Mhlophe Directed By: Aaron Kopp, Amanda Kopp

#39 Assassins (2020) 98% #39 Adjusted Score: 98536% Critics Consensus: A deft and illuminating journalistic investigation, Assassins depicts the mechanics of North Korean politics to a chilling effect. Synopsis: The audacious murder of the brother of North Korea’s Supreme Leader Kim Jon Un in a crowded Malaysian airport sparked... The audacious murder of the brother of North Korea’s Supreme Leader Kim Jon Un in a crowded Malaysian airport sparked... [More] Starring: Directed By: Ryan White

#36 Days (2020) 98% #36 Adjusted Score: 98644% Critics Consensus: Days poetically explores the experience of loneliness, reaffirming that few filmmakers understand the human condition as deeply as Ming-liang Tsai. Synopsis: Kang lives alone in a big house. Through a glass façade, he looks out onto the treetops lashed by wind... Kang lives alone in a big house. Through a glass façade, he looks out onto the treetops lashed by wind... [More] Starring: Kang-sheng Lee, Anong Houngheuangsy Directed By: Ming-liang Tsai

#35 Attica (2021) 98% #35 Adjusted Score: 98778% Critics Consensus: Attica revisits the titular riot with intelligence, compassion, and anger, presenting a version of events that honors history as much as it exemplifies the art of documentary filmmaking. Synopsis: During the summer of 1971, tensions between inmates and guards at the Attica Correctional Facility are at an all-time high.... During the summer of 1971, tensions between inmates and guards at the Attica Correctional Facility are at an all-time high.... [More] Starring: Clarence Jones Directed By: Stanley Nelson, Traci A. Curry

#29 Becoming Cousteau (2021) 98% #29 Adjusted Score: 100201% Critics Consensus: As visually thrilling as it is edifying, Becoming Cousteau pays fitting tribute to a pioneering explorer and environmental advocate. Synopsis: Adventurer, filmmaker, inventor, author, unlikely celebrity and conservationist: For over four decades, Jacques-Yves Cousteau and his explorations under the ocean... Adventurer, filmmaker, inventor, author, unlikely celebrity and conservationist: For over four decades, Jacques-Yves Cousteau and his explorations under the ocean... [More] Starring: Vincent Cassel, Jacques-Yves Cousteau Directed By: Liz Garbus

#26 Julia (2021) 98% #26 Adjusted Score: 101579% Critics Consensus: Befitting the culinary aesthetic favored by the brilliant chef it honors, Julia uses fresh, simple ingredients to create a sumptuous documentary feast. Synopsis: JULIA tells the story of the legendary cookbook author and television superstar who changed the way Americans think about food,... JULIA tells the story of the legendary cookbook author and television superstar who changed the way Americans think about food,... [More] Starring: Julia Child Directed By: Julie Cohen, Betsy West

#24 Flee (2021) 98% #24 Adjusted Score: 103178% Critics Consensus: Depicting the refugee experience through vivid animation, Flee pushes the boundaries of documentary filmmaking to present a moving memoir of self-discovery. Synopsis: FLEE tells the story of Amin Nawabi as he grapples with a painful secret he has kept hidden for 20... FLEE tells the story of Amin Nawabi as he grapples with a painful secret he has kept hidden for 20... [More] Starring: Directed By: Jonas Poher Rasmussen

#16 Acasa, My Home (2020) 100% #16 Adjusted Score: 101415% Critics Consensus: Acasa, My Home presents a powerful documentary portrait of one family's odyssey that illustrates bittersweet truths about freedom and society. Synopsis: A rural Romanian couple and their nine children must learn to live in the big city.... A rural Romanian couple and their nine children must learn to live in the big city.... [More] Starring: Directed By: Radu Ciorniciuc

#9 Mayor (2020) 100% #9 Adjusted Score: 101596% Critics Consensus: A clear-eyed look at an extraordinary subject, Mayor makes essential viewing out of one politician's quest to preserve dignity in the midst of bureaucracy. Synopsis: A look at the life of Musa Hadid, the charismatic mayor of Palestinian city Ramallah, who aspires to lead the... A look at the life of Musa Hadid, the charismatic mayor of Palestinian city Ramallah, who aspires to lead the... [More] Starring: Musa Hadid Directed By: David Osit

#8 Sabaya (2021) 100% #8 Adjusted Score: 101656% Critics Consensus: Sabaya presents a scary and sobering look at human suffering -- and the efforts of those dedicated to ending it. Synopsis: Members of a group risk their lives trying to save Yazidi women and girls who are being held as sex... Members of a group risk their lives trying to save Yazidi women and girls who are being held as sex... [More] Starring: Directed By: Hogir Hirori

#7 Luzzu (2021) 100% #7 Adjusted Score: 101837% Critics Consensus: Beautifully filmed and emotionally impactful, Luzzu uses one man's story to capture the struggles of a region at a cultural crossroads. Synopsis: A hardworking Maltese fisherman, Jesmark is faced with an agonizing choice. He can repair his leaky luzzu -- a traditional,... A hardworking Maltese fisherman, Jesmark is faced with an agonizing choice. He can repair his leaky luzzu -- a traditional,... [More] Starring: Jesmark Scicluna, Michela Farrugia, David Scicluna, Frida Cauchi Directed By: Alex Camilleri

#4 Slalom (2020) 100% #4 Adjusted Score: 102556% Critics Consensus: Led by Noée Abita's outstanding central performance, Slalom offers a moving account of oppression and abuse in the guise of mentorship. Synopsis: This riveting, Cannes-selected #MeToo drama from debut filmmaker Charlène Favier follows the relationship between a teenage ski prodigy and her... This riveting, Cannes-selected #MeToo drama from debut filmmaker Charlène Favier follows the relationship between a teenage ski prodigy and her... [More] Starring: Noée Abita, Jérémie Renier, Marie Denarnaud, Muriel Combeau Directed By: Charlène Favier

#1 76 Days (2020) 100% #1 Adjusted Score: 104879% Critics Consensus: A raw, fly-on-the-wall recounting of hospital life in Wuhan in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, 76 Days is an engrossing and potent documentary - and a surprisingly comforting portrait of humanity. Synopsis: Health care workers and patients combat the COVID-19 outbreak during a lockdown in Wuhan, China.... Health care workers and patients combat the COVID-19 outbreak during a lockdown in Wuhan, China.... [More] Starring: Directed By: Hao Wu, Weixi Chen

