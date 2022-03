(Photo by Pixar / courtesy Everett Collection)

All Pixar Movies Ranked By Tomatometer

When Disney distributed Pixar’s Toy Story as an autumn alternative to traditional 2D animated features in 1995, could the studio have predicted that it would instead set the gold standard and template for theatrical cartoons for decades to come? After all, the slide from peak Disney Renaissance had only just begun (their releases that year were Pocahontas and A Goofy Movie) and Pixar was up to that point a studio that only made commercials and shorts; a feature-length 3D animated movie was a miracle in of itself, and they were not equipped to churn out quality yearly releases like Walt Disney Animation.

Pixar’s follow-up took three years to hit theaters, and though A Bug’s Life is looked back on in the canon as a minor Pixar effort, everyone in 1998 rushed out to see it, and it again ended up grossing more than Disney’s then recent works like Hercules and Mulan. 1999’s Toy Story 2 was a cultural event, and established Pixar as the one to take animation to the highest heights in the new century. What followed was a then-unprecedented run of Certified Fresh hits and box office smashes, from Monsters, Inc. and Finding Nemo to The Incredibles, WALL-E, and Up.

2011’s Cars 2 broke the streak with Pixar’s first Rotten film, and the studio has since spent the past decade oscillating between returning to the sequel well (Monsters University, Finding Dory) and pulling up original property (Coco, Inside Out), closing out with Toy Story 4. For 2020, Onward was pulled from theaters after two due to the pandemic, while Soul went straight to Disney+ in hopes of salvaging a year of chaos. Luca and Turning Red continue to expand the breadth and color of their stories. Now, we’re ranking all Pixar movies by Tomatometer!

#8 Coco (2017) 97% #8 Adjusted Score: 124521% Critics Consensus: Coco's rich visual pleasures are matched by a thoughtful narrative that takes a family-friendly -- and deeply affecting -- approach to questions of culture, family, life, and death. Synopsis: Despite his family's generations-old ban on music, young Miguel dreams of becoming an accomplished musician like his idol Ernesto de... Despite his family's generations-old ban on music, young Miguel dreams of becoming an accomplished musician like his idol Ernesto de... [More] Starring: Anthony Gonzalez, Gael García Bernal, Benjamin Bratt, Alanna Ubach Directed By: Lee Unkrich

#10 Ratatouille (2007) 96% #10 Adjusted Score: 106515% Critics Consensus: Fast-paced and stunningly animated, Ratatouille adds another delightfully entertaining entry -- and a rather unlikely hero -- to the Pixar canon. Synopsis: Remy (Patton Oswalt), a resident of Paris, appreciates good food and has quite a sophisticated palate. He would love to... Remy (Patton Oswalt), a resident of Paris, appreciates good food and has quite a sophisticated palate. He would love to... [More] Starring: Patton Oswalt, Ian Holm, Lou Romano, Brian Dennehy Directed By: Brad Bird

#13 Soul (2020) 95% #13 Adjusted Score: 120344% Critics Consensus: A film as beautiful to contemplate as it is to behold, Soul proves Pixar's power to deliver outstanding all-ages entertainment remains undimmed. Synopsis: Joe is a middle-school band teacher whose life hasn't quite gone the way he expected. His true passion is jazz... Joe is a middle-school band teacher whose life hasn't quite gone the way he expected. His true passion is jazz... [More] Starring: Jamie Foxx, Tina Fey, Phylicia Rashad, Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson Directed By: Pete Docter

#14 WALL-E (2008) 95% #14 Adjusted Score: 106247% Critics Consensus: Wall-E's stellar visuals testify once again to Pixar's ingenuity, while its charming star will captivate younger viewers -- and its timely story offers thought-provoking subtext. Synopsis: WALL-E, short for Waste Allocation Load Lifter Earth-class, is the last robot left on Earth. He spends his days tidying... WALL-E, short for Waste Allocation Load Lifter Earth-class, is the last robot left on Earth. He spends his days tidying... [More] Starring: Ben Burtt, Elissa Knight, Jeff Garlin, Fred Willard Directed By: Andrew Stanton

#17 Incredibles 2 (2018) 93% #17 Adjusted Score: 117246% Critics Consensus: Incredibles 2 reunites Pixar's family crimefighting team for a long-awaited follow-up that may not quite live up to the original, but comes close enough to earn its name. Synopsis: Telecommunications guru Winston Deavor enlists Elastigirl to fight crime and make the public fall in love with superheroes once again.... Telecommunications guru Winston Deavor enlists Elastigirl to fight crime and make the public fall in love with superheroes once again.... [More] Starring: Craig T. Nelson, Holly Hunter, Sarah Vowell, Huck Milner Directed By: Brad Bird

#19 Luca (2021) 91% #19 Adjusted Score: 107069% Critics Consensus: Slight but suffused with infectious joy, the beguiling Luca proves Pixar can play it safe while still charming audiences of all ages. Synopsis: Set in a beautiful seaside town on the Italian Riviera, Disney and Pixar's original feature film "Luca" is a coming-of-age... Set in a beautiful seaside town on the Italian Riviera, Disney and Pixar's original feature film "Luca" is a coming-of-age... [More] Starring: Jacob Tremblay, Jack Dylan Grazer, Emma Berman, Maya Rudolph Directed By: Enrico Casarosa

#20 Onward (2020) 88% #20 Adjusted Score: 112737% Critics Consensus: It may suffer in comparison to Pixar's classics, but Onward makes effective use of the studio's formula -- and stands on its own merits as a funny, heartwarming, dazzlingly animated adventure. Synopsis: Teenage elf brothers Ian and Barley embark on a magical quest to spend one more day with their late father.... Teenage elf brothers Ian and Barley embark on a magical quest to spend one more day with their late father.... [More] Starring: Tom Holland, Chris Pratt, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Octavia Spencer Directed By: Dan Scanlon

#21 Monsters University (2013) 80% #21 Adjusted Score: 87410% Critics Consensus: Offering Monsters, Inc. fans a return visit with beloved characters, Monsters University delivers funny and thoughtful family entertainment for viewers of any age. Synopsis: Ever since he was a kid monster, Mike Wazowski (Billy Crystal) has dreamed of becoming a Scarer. To make his... Ever since he was a kid monster, Mike Wazowski (Billy Crystal) has dreamed of becoming a Scarer. To make his... [More] Starring: Billy Crystal, John Goodman, Steve Buscemi, Helen Mirren Directed By: Dan Scanlon

#23 The Good Dinosaur (2015) 76% #23 Adjusted Score: 84034% Critics Consensus: The Good Dinosaur delivers thrillingly beautiful animation in service of a worthy story that, even if it doesn't quite live up to the lofty standards set by Pixar, still adds up to charming, family-friendly entertainment. Synopsis: Luckily for young Arlo, his parents (Jeffrey Wright, Frances McDormand) and his two siblings, the mighty dinosaurs were not wiped... Luckily for young Arlo, his parents (Jeffrey Wright, Frances McDormand) and his two siblings, the mighty dinosaurs were not wiped... [More] Starring: Jeffrey Wright, Frances McDormand, Maleah Padilla, Ryan Teeple Directed By: Peter Sohn