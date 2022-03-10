(Photo by Pixar / courtesy Everett Collection)

All Pixar Movies Ranked By Tomatometer

When Disney distributed Pixar’s Toy Story as an autumn alternative to traditional 2D animated features in 1995, could the studio have predicted that it would instead set the gold standard and template for theatrical cartoons for decades to come? After all, the slide from peak Disney Renaissance had only just begun (their releases that year were Pocahontas and A Goofy Movie) and Pixar was up to that point a studio that only made commercials and shorts; a feature-length 3D animated movie was a miracle in of itself, and they were not equipped to churn out quality yearly releases like Walt Disney Animation.

Pixar’s follow-up took three years to hit theaters, and though A Bug’s Life is looked back on in the canon as a minor Pixar effort, everyone in 1998 rushed out to see it, and it again ended up grossing more than Disney’s then recent works like Hercules and Mulan. 1999’s Toy Story 2 was a cultural event, and established Pixar as the one to take animation to the highest heights in the new century. What followed was a then-unprecedented run of Certified Fresh hits and box office smashes, from Monsters, Inc. and Finding Nemo to The IncrediblesWALL-E, and Up.

2011’s Cars 2 broke the streak with Pixar’s first Rotten film, and the studio has since spent the past decade oscillating between returning to the sequel well (Monsters University, Finding Dory) and pulling up original property (Coco, Inside Out), closing out with Toy Story 4. For 2020, Onward was pulled from theaters after two due to the pandemic, while Soul went straight to Disney+ in hopes of salvaging a year of chaos. Luca and Turning Red continue to expand the breadth and color of their stories. Now, we’re ranking all Pixar movies by Tomatometer!

MORE DISNEY: All Disney+ Shows and Original Movies RankedThe 100 Best Movies on Disney+ | All Disney Animated Movies Ranked | All Star Wars Movies Ranked | All MCU Movies Ranked 

#1

Toy Story 2 (1999)
100%

#1
Adjusted Score: 107492%
Critics Consensus: The rare sequel that arguably improves on its predecessor, Toy Story 2 uses inventive storytelling, gorgeous animation, and a talented cast to deliver another rich moviegoing experience for all ages.
Synopsis: Woody (Tom Hanks) is stolen from his home by toy dealer Al McWhiggin (Wayne Knight), leaving Buzz Lightyear (Tim Allen)... [More]
Starring: Tom Hanks, Tim Allen, Joan Cusack, Kelsey Grammer
Directed By: Ash Brannon, John Lasseter, Lee Unkrich

#2

Toy Story (1995)
100%

#2
Adjusted Score: 106168%
Critics Consensus: Entertaining as it is innovative, Toy Story reinvigorated animation while heralding the arrival of Pixar as a family-friendly force to be reckoned with.
Synopsis: Woody (Tom Hanks), a good-hearted cowboy doll who belongs to a young boy named Andy (John Morris), sees his position... [More]
Starring: Tom Hanks, Tim Allen, Don Rickles, Jim Varney
Directed By: John Lasseter

#3

Finding Nemo (2003)
99%

#3
Adjusted Score: 109302%
Critics Consensus: Breathtakingly lovely and grounded by the stellar efforts of a well-chosen cast, Finding Nemo adds another beautifully crafted gem to Pixar's crown.
Synopsis: Marlin (Albert Brooks), a clown fish, is overly cautious with his son, Nemo (Alexander Gould), who has a foreshortened fin.... [More]
Starring: Albert Brooks, Ellen DeGeneres, Alexander Gould, Willem Dafoe
Directed By: Andrew Stanton

#4

Inside Out (2015)
98%

#4
Adjusted Score: 114370%
Critics Consensus: Inventive, gorgeously animated, and powerfully moving, Inside Out is another outstanding addition to the Pixar library of modern animated classics.
Synopsis: Riley (Kaitlyn Dias) is a happy, hockey-loving 11-year-old Midwestern girl, but her world turns upside-down when she and her parents... [More]
Starring: Amy Poehler, Phyllis Smith, Richard Kind, Bill Hader
Directed By: Pete Docter

#5

Toy Story 3 (2010)
98%

#5
Adjusted Score: 110892%
Critics Consensus: Deftly blending comedy, adventure, and honest emotion, Toy Story 3 is a rare second sequel that really works.
Synopsis: With their beloved Andy preparing to leave for college, Woody (Tom Hanks), Buzz Lightyear (Tim Allen), Jessie (Joan Cusack), and... [More]
Starring: Tom Hanks, Tim Allen, Joan Cusack, Ned Beatty
Directed By: Lee Unkrich

#6

Up (2009)
98%

#6
Adjusted Score: 110116%
Critics Consensus: An exciting, funny, and poignant adventure, Up offers an impeccably crafted story told with wit and arranged with depth, as well as yet another visual Pixar treat.
Synopsis: Carl Fredricksen (Ed Asner), a 78-year-old balloon salesman, is about to fulfill a lifelong dream. Tying thousands of balloons to... [More]
Starring: Ed Asner, Christopher Plummer, Jordan Nagai, Bob Peterson
Directed By: Pete Docter, Bob Peterson

#7

Toy Story 4 (2019)
97%

#7
Adjusted Score: 125157%
Critics Consensus: Heartwarming, funny, and beautifully animated, Toy Story 4 manages the unlikely feat of extending -- and perhaps concluding -- a practically perfect animated saga.
Synopsis: Woody, Buzz Lightyear and the rest of the gang embark on a road trip with Bonnie and a new toy... [More]
Starring: Tom Hanks, Tim Allen, Annie Potts, Tony Hale
Directed By: Josh Cooley

#8

Coco (2017)
97%

#8
Adjusted Score: 124521%
Critics Consensus: Coco's rich visual pleasures are matched by a thoughtful narrative that takes a family-friendly -- and deeply affecting -- approach to questions of culture, family, life, and death.
Synopsis: Despite his family's generations-old ban on music, young Miguel dreams of becoming an accomplished musician like his idol Ernesto de... [More]
Starring: Anthony Gonzalez, Gael García Bernal, Benjamin Bratt, Alanna Ubach
Directed By: Lee Unkrich

#9

The Incredibles (2004)
97%

#9
Adjusted Score: 107411%
Critics Consensus: Bringing loads of wit and tons of fun to the animated superhero genre, The Incredibles easily lives up to its name.
Synopsis: In this lauded Pixar animated film, married superheroes Mr. Incredible (Craig T. Nelson) and Elastigirl (Holly Hunter) are forced to... [More]
Starring: Craig T. Nelson, Holly Hunter, Samuel L. Jackson, Jason Lee
Directed By: Brad Bird

#10

Ratatouille (2007)
96%

#10
Adjusted Score: 106515%
Critics Consensus: Fast-paced and stunningly animated, Ratatouille adds another delightfully entertaining entry -- and a rather unlikely hero -- to the Pixar canon.
Synopsis: Remy (Patton Oswalt), a resident of Paris, appreciates good food and has quite a sophisticated palate. He would love to... [More]
Starring: Patton Oswalt, Ian Holm, Lou Romano, Brian Dennehy
Directed By: Brad Bird

#11

Monsters, Inc. (2001)
96%

#11
Adjusted Score: 103091%
Critics Consensus: Clever, funny, and delightful to look at, Monsters, Inc. delivers another resounding example of how Pixar elevated the bar for modern all-ages animation.
Synopsis: Monsters Incorporated is the largest scare factory in the monster world, and James P. Sullivan (John Goodman) is one of... [More]
Starring: John Goodman, Billy Crystal, Mary Gibbs, Steve Buscemi
Directed By: Pete Docter

#12

Turning Red (2022)
95%

#12
Adjusted Score: 100250%
Critics Consensus: Heartwarming, humorous, beautifully animated, and culturally expansive, Turning Red extends Pixar's long list of family-friendly triumphs.
Synopsis: In "Turning Red", Mei Lee is a confident, dorky thirteen-year-old torn between staying her mother's dutiful daughter and the chaos... [More]
Starring: Rosalie Chiang, Sandra Oh, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, James Hong
Directed By: Domee Shi

#13

Soul (2020)
95%

#13
Adjusted Score: 120344%
Critics Consensus: A film as beautiful to contemplate as it is to behold, Soul proves Pixar's power to deliver outstanding all-ages entertainment remains undimmed.
Synopsis: Joe is a middle-school band teacher whose life hasn't quite gone the way he expected. His true passion is jazz... [More]
Starring: Jamie Foxx, Tina Fey, Phylicia Rashad, Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson
Directed By: Pete Docter

#14

WALL-E (2008)
95%

#14
Adjusted Score: 106247%
Critics Consensus: Wall-E's stellar visuals testify once again to Pixar's ingenuity, while its charming star will captivate younger viewers -- and its timely story offers thought-provoking subtext.
Synopsis: WALL-E, short for Waste Allocation Load Lifter Earth-class, is the last robot left on Earth. He spends his days tidying... [More]
Starring: Ben Burtt, Elissa Knight, Jeff Garlin, Fred Willard
Directed By: Andrew Stanton

#15

Finding Dory (2016)
94%

#15
Adjusted Score: 116146%
Critics Consensus: Funny, poignant, and thought-provoking, Finding Dory delivers a beautifully animated adventure that adds another entertaining chapter to its predecessor's classic story.
Synopsis: Dory (Ellen DeGeneres) is a wide-eyed, blue tang fish who suffers from memory loss every 10 seconds or so. The... [More]
Starring: Ellen DeGeneres, Albert Brooks, Ed O'Neill, Kaitlin Olson
Directed By: Andrew Stanton

#16

Turning Red (2022)
95%

#16
Adjusted Score: 100250%
Critics Consensus: Heartwarming, humorous, beautifully animated, and culturally expansive, Turning Red extends Pixar's long list of family-friendly triumphs.
Synopsis: In "Turning Red", Mei Lee is a confident, dorky thirteen-year-old torn between staying her mother's dutiful daughter and the chaos... [More]
Starring: Rosalie Chiang, Sandra Oh, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, James Hong
Directed By: Domee Shi

#17

Incredibles 2 (2018)
93%

#17
Adjusted Score: 117246%
Critics Consensus: Incredibles 2 reunites Pixar's family crimefighting team for a long-awaited follow-up that may not quite live up to the original, but comes close enough to earn its name.
Synopsis: Telecommunications guru Winston Deavor enlists Elastigirl to fight crime and make the public fall in love with superheroes once again.... [More]
Starring: Craig T. Nelson, Holly Hunter, Sarah Vowell, Huck Milner
Directed By: Brad Bird

#18

A Bug's Life (1998)
92%

#18
Adjusted Score: 96411%
Critics Consensus: A Bug's Life is a rousing adventure that blends animated thrills with witty dialogue and memorable characters - and another smashing early success for Pixar.
Synopsis: Flik (Dave Foley) is an inventive ant who's always messing things up for his colony. His latest mishap was destroying... [More]
Starring: Dave Foley, Kevin Spacey, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Hayden Panettiere
Directed By: John Lasseter, Andrew Stanton

#19

Luca (2021)
91%

#19
Adjusted Score: 107069%
Critics Consensus: Slight but suffused with infectious joy, the beguiling Luca proves Pixar can play it safe while still charming audiences of all ages.
Synopsis: Set in a beautiful seaside town on the Italian Riviera, Disney and Pixar's original feature film "Luca" is a coming-of-age... [More]
Starring: Jacob Tremblay, Jack Dylan Grazer, Emma Berman, Maya Rudolph
Directed By: Enrico Casarosa

#20

Onward (2020)
88%

#20
Adjusted Score: 112737%
Critics Consensus: It may suffer in comparison to Pixar's classics, but Onward makes effective use of the studio's formula -- and stands on its own merits as a funny, heartwarming, dazzlingly animated adventure.
Synopsis: Teenage elf brothers Ian and Barley embark on a magical quest to spend one more day with their late father.... [More]
Starring: Tom Holland, Chris Pratt, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Octavia Spencer
Directed By: Dan Scanlon

#21
#21
Adjusted Score: 87410%
Critics Consensus: Offering Monsters, Inc. fans a return visit with beloved characters, Monsters University delivers funny and thoughtful family entertainment for viewers of any age.
Synopsis: Ever since he was a kid monster, Mike Wazowski (Billy Crystal) has dreamed of becoming a Scarer. To make his... [More]
Starring: Billy Crystal, John Goodman, Steve Buscemi, Helen Mirren
Directed By: Dan Scanlon

#22

Brave (2012)
78%

#22
Adjusted Score: 88543%
Critics Consensus: Brave offers young audiences and fairy tale fans a rousing, funny fantasy adventure with a distaff twist and surprising depth.
Synopsis: Merida (Kelly Macdonald), the impetuous but courageous daughter of Scottish King Fergus (Billy Connolly) and Queen Elinor (Emma Thompson), is... [More]
Starring: Kelly Macdonald, Billy Connolly, Emma Thompson, Julie Walters
Directed By: Mark Andrews, Brenda Chapman

#23
#23
Adjusted Score: 84034%
Critics Consensus: The Good Dinosaur delivers thrillingly beautiful animation in service of a worthy story that, even if it doesn't quite live up to the lofty standards set by Pixar, still adds up to charming, family-friendly entertainment.
Synopsis: Luckily for young Arlo, his parents (Jeffrey Wright, Frances McDormand) and his two siblings, the mighty dinosaurs were not wiped... [More]
Starring: Jeffrey Wright, Frances McDormand, Maleah Padilla, Ryan Teeple
Directed By: Peter Sohn

#24

Cars (2006)
74%

#24
Adjusted Score: 82895%
Critics Consensus: Cars offers visual treats that more than compensate for its somewhat thinly written story, adding up to a satisfying diversion for younger viewers.
Synopsis: While traveling to California to race against The King (Richard Petty) and Chick Hicks (Michael Keaton) for the Piston Cup... [More]
Starring: Owen Wilson, Paul Newman, Bonnie Hunt, Larry the Cable Guy
Directed By: John Lasseter

#25

Cars 3 (2017)
69%

#25
Adjusted Score: 85639%
Critics Consensus: Cars 3 has an unexpectedly poignant story to go with its dazzling animation, suggesting Pixar's most middle-of-the-road franchise may have a surprising amount of tread left.
Synopsis: Blindsided by a new generation of blazing-fast cars, the legendary Lighting McQueen finds himself pushed out of the sport that... [More]
Starring: Owen Wilson, Cristela Alonzo, Armie Hammer, Chris Cooper
Directed By: Brian Fee

#26

Cars 2 (2011)
39%

#26
Adjusted Score: 47953%
Critics Consensus: Cars 2 is as visually appealing as any other Pixar production, but all that dazzle can't disguise the rusty storytelling under the hood.
Synopsis: Racecar Lightning McQueen (Owen Wilson) and his tow-truck buddy, Mater (Larry the Cable Guy), have had their share of adventures... [More]
Starring: Owen Wilson, Larry the Cable Guy, Michael Caine, Emily Mortimer
Directed By: John Lasseter

Movie & TV News

Tag Cloud

ID Tumblr transformers The Witch action-comedy free movies GIFs marvel comics boxoffice scary cooking Crunchyroll Disney dark toronto adaptation spanish true crime chucky Podcast Spike Lifetime Schedule emmy awards award winner universal monsters james bond Exclusive Video DirecTV sequel composers Prime Video diversity dogs Best Picture rotten movies we love crime RT History Hallmark japan spinoff Summer Universal Pictures TCM Sony Pictures Fox Searchlight golden globe awards hollywood Amazon basketball Pirates Mary Tyler Moore OWN Instagram Live binge NBC SundanceTV Film Anna Paquin comic DC streaming service series rom-coms comic book movies telelvision foreign laika Certified Fresh nfl critics Fox News reviews Star Wars Amazon Prime Video harry potter romantic comedy high school cancelled TV shows unscripted Comedy streaming movies kong Tomatazos king kong PBS slashers monster movies cancelled toy story critic resources Disney+ Disney Plus YouTube screen actors guild President Shondaland target dreamworks mutant Character Guide Esquire blaxploitation San Diego Comic-Con Biopics trophy Rocky Paramount Plus olympics kids Oscars 2021 lord of the rings comic books Year in Review Bravo ratings halloween tv BET Awards fast and furious popular latino CMT movies classics Alien ESPN feel good versus technology ViacomCBS Cannes Chernobyl Heroines PlayStation Vudu fresh dragons posters OneApp Britbox Amazon Studios BBC CNN miniseries Cosplay dexter crime drama Trivia indie joker SDCC Extras Song of Ice and Fire Action political drama Legendary superman ABC Family live action Discovery Channel hidden camera VOD New York Comic Con best TV renewals live event Christmas Image Comics Spectrum Originals black japanese E3 Shudder thriller Neflix TCA Awards SXSW scene in color jurassic park documentaries LGBT A24 Hollywood Foreign Press Association CBS All Access The Walt Disney Company war comics Cartoon Network Fall TV dramedy Awards Tour asian-american mission: impossible TCA Superheroe football crime thriller cats finale singing competition USA scorecard Academy Awards natural history USA Network parents serial killer Apple TV Plus tv talk First Look Comics on TV Sundance Now Mary Poppins Returns Showtime TV movies A&E godzilla 45 biography pirates of the caribbean Television Critics Association Holiday zombie medical drama SXSW 2022 teaser Turner Classic Movies doctor who Winter TV Mindy Kaling APB crossover WGN 99% Awards theme song HBO Max IFC Rocketman art house animated Infographic ghosts Paramount Network ABC Signature Superheroes NBA game of thrones Sundance TV FXX kaiju Black History Month king arthur superhero Fargo Valentine's Day Pet Sematary 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards Disney streaming service streaming 21st Century Fox Crackle DC Universe Toys TruTV Box Office Rock book adaptation 2016 Disney Plus festivals Netflix Christmas movies facebook spanish language Star Trek wonder woman MCU El Rey suspense comedies 93rd Oscars TLC children's TV indiana jones Writers Guild of America canceled TV shows franchise cops X-Men AMC Plus worst movies TCA 2017 Reality cults Spring TV MSNBC blockbusters Marvel Studios hispanic heritage month LGBTQ Captain marvel saw Trailer Country spider-verse YA criterion social media Calendar police drama Arrowverse game show Hulu science fiction Tokyo Olympics vampires cancelled television Pride Month leaderboard know your critic 71st Emmy Awards genre Premiere Dates name the review YouTube Red 007 BET Turner Hear Us Out South by Southwest Film Festival 2018 Comic Book Elton John independent batman ABC Peacock Teen Acorn TV MTV PaleyFest prank films Winners revenge FX Baby Yoda Hallmark Christmas movies Wes Anderson hispanic E! Women's History Month slasher Western Martial Arts Horror deadpool HBO Go rt labs 2015 richard e. Grant Chilling Adventures of Sabrina robots supernatural quibi casting boxing reboot History Tubi worst RT21 vs. 2017 Lionsgate GoT Stephen King razzies based on movie scary movies nbcuniversal Set visit stop motion Mystery screenings Walt Disney Pictures 4/20 Adult Swim Amazon Prime renewed TV shows sequels TV aapi new york Logo justice league Creative Arts Emmys cartoon spy thriller Grammys TV Land BBC America DC Comics Lifetime Christmas movies 20th Century Fox Marvel satire Red Carpet Musicals Fantasy 24 frames Syfy mcc Broadway VICE The Purge TNT Starz Tarantino spider-man Pixar The Walking Dead Funimation Columbia Pictures video on demand Music Comic-Con@Home 2021 twilight Film Festival spain Nickelodeon young adult video all-time sitcom HFPA The Academy Nominations Disney Channel international stand-up comedy adenture book debate directors Super Bowl HBO FX on Hulu GLAAD Netflix TIFF dc Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt nature women NYCC zero dark thirty canceled a nightmare on elm street what to watch marvel cinematic universe cinemax biopic Rom-Com gangster Epix Binge Guide cars talk show Brie Larson french WarnerMedia IMDb TV Black Mirror obituary Interview mob TV One heist movie aliens Masterpiece Lucasfilm halloween remakes Freeform American Society of Cinematographers stoner documentary Emmy Nominations Travel Channel Thanksgiving black comedy psychological thriller Quiz Pop TV cancelled TV series First Reviews adventure 2020 dceu Mary poppins Sneak Peek rotten Musical DGA disaster The Arrangement romance CBS Best Director ITV IFC Films Classic Film television Warner Bros. psycho australia Best Actress 73rd Emmy Awards christmas movies golden globes strong female leads space sports AMC historical drama movie festival Nat Geo zombies jamie lee curtis royal family Dark Horse Comics concert comic book movie Endgame Best and Worst elevated horror Comedy Central hist trailers Best Actor CW Seed YouTube Premium National Geographic 72 Emmy Awards period drama discovery sopranos BBC One Animation Photos anthology italian mockumentary VH1 Marathons Marvel Television Countdown green book travel Watching Series Family Election Polls and Games FOX Video Games Kids & Family The CW politics sag awards breaking bad legend Ghostbusters werewolf Reality Competition 2019 Ovation See It Skip It die hard news Trophy Talk new zealand Pacific Islander Holidays Sundance 90s rt archives 1990s Mudbound blockbuster docuseries anime Apple Sci-Fi Universal comiccon Paramount Tags: Comedy TBS 79th Golden Globes Awards Emmys Television Academy Opinion witnail docudrama Ellie Kemper Food Network Avengers Apple TV+ south america archives rt labs critics edition TCA Winter 2020 Pop BAFTA new star wars movies child's play Drama venice
Copyright ©  2018 Fandango. All rights reserved.
Terms of Service         Privacy Policy