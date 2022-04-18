(Photo by A24/ courtesy Everett Collection)

17 Movies To Watch If You Loved Everything Everywhere All At Once

If you recently fell in love with some multiverse madness (sorry Doctor Strange, you just got upstaged), here are 17 more movies like Everything Everywhere All At Once that share some cinematic DNA in their stories, themes, and stars and artists.

An easy, slightly sloppy way to describe Everything Everywhere All At Once is that it’s like The Matrix filtered through the demented mind prism of the guys who made Swiss Army Man. For that 2016 movie, people came for the farting corpse of Daniel Radcliffe, but stayed for the left-field feels. This sincere blend of pathos and the absurd has been the early signature of directors Dan Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, aka Daniels, and they crank it to maximum heat for Everything Everywhere. Daniels are open about The Matrix’s influence on their movie, and like the 1999 sci-fi classic, they transform a mundane hero (Michelle Yeoh’s Evelyn Wang, just trying to do her taxes) into a vessel for conjuring alternate realities, personalities, and philosophies to undercut modern-day nihilism.

Yeoh calls the role “something I’ve been waiting for, for a long time.” It’s a statement that’s at first surprising considering how long and successful her movie career has been, but then sad considering all the opportunities that have likely vanished for even a legendary Asian actress in her 50s. Everything Everywhere encourages viewers to explore Yeoh’s filmography. Check out Hong Kong action classic Supercop, in which she holds her own with Jackie Chan; Supercop 2, where Yeoh takes the lead; and international breakthrough Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon.

Ke Huy Quan co-stars as Evelyn’s husband Waymond in his first major role in 20 years after exiting the industry for lack of work. Audiences know him as Data from The Goonies and Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom’s Short Round. Naturally, Daniels include callbacks: Quan repeats the “very funny” line he says often in Temple and, like Data, gets a lot of mileage out of a fanny pack. But beyond the jokes, Quan absolutely crushes it in Evelyn’s movie star universe as a dramatic romantic figure. These aching, misty neon scenes are an ode to Wong Kar Wai’s films, especially In the Mood for Love and 2046.

Incidentally, Quan was an assistant director on 2046, and did behind-the-scenes action work on The One. That 2001 Jet Li movie is also about different realities clashing together for some ridiculous fun. More multiverse romps include Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, the Jared Leto romantic fantasy Mr. Nobody, and the sprawling Cloud Atlas.

Nestled within Everything Everywhere are themes of intergenerational trauma and families broken by emotional and physical distances. Even basic communication becomes an ordeal, highlighted by how Evelyn speaks Cantonese to her father, Mandarin to her husband, and Chinglish to her daughter Joy (Stephanie Hsu). Joy’s sexuality is a source of conflict in the film, and more of that can be seen in Alice Wu’s 2004 comedy Saving Face, a dramedy about a young lesbian Chinese-American who’s estranged from her 49-year-old mother until one day she shows up pregnant. Meanwhile, the 2018 Oscar-nominated documentary Minding the Gap is among the most quietly powerful explorations of the generation gap, centered on three young skaters (one Asian-American) growing up in the Rust Belt.

But maybe you’re just here for the wild antics and action sequences, like Everything Everywhere’s infamous trophy fight. Brothers Andy and Brian Le play the aggressors in that scene, and they’re also the movie’s fight choreographers. The two make appearances in recent action-comedy The Paper Tigers, about three middle-aged former martial arts prodigies who must avenge their sifu. And Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, which features the best fights in the MCU, almost feels like a nexus universe point, featuring the Le brothers (Andy played Death Dealer, Brian worked on stunts), Yeoh (she plays Shang-Chi’s aunt), Hsu (part of the incredulous married couple who’s friends with Shang-Chi and Katy), and Tony Leung, who starred in In the Mood for Love.

#1
#1
Adjusted Score: 88994%
Critics Consensus: It may be too "dark" for some, but Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom remains an ingenious adventure spectacle that showcases one of Hollywood's finest filmmaking teams in vintage form.
Synopsis: The second of the Lucas/Spielberg Indiana Jones epics is set a year or so before the events in Raiders of... [More]
Starring: Harrison Ford, Kate Capshaw, Ke Huy Quan, Amrish Puri
Directed By: Steven Spielberg

#2

The Goonies (1985)
76%

#2
Adjusted Score: 79602%
Critics Consensus: The Goonies is an energetic, sometimes noisy mix of Spielbergian sentiment and funhouse tricks that will appeal to kids and nostalgic adults alike.
Synopsis: When two brothers find out they might lose their house they are desperate to find a way to keep their... [More]
Starring: Sean Astin, Josh Brolin, Jeff Cohen, Corey Feldman
Directed By: Richard Donner

#3

Supercop (1992)
96%

#3
Adjusted Score: 98782%
Critics Consensus: Blending hand-to-hand combat with breathtaking stunts and slapstick comedy, Supercop reminds us why Jackie Chan is one of the world's great entertainers.
Synopsis: To infiltrate a drug cartel, police Inspector Chan Ka Kui (Jackie Chan) goes undercover in a Chinese prison. There, he... [More]
Starring: Jackie Chan, Michelle Yeaoh, Maggie Cheung, Ken Tsang
Directed By: Stanley Tong

#4

Supercop 2 (1993)
60%

#4
Adjusted Score: 60428%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: A policewoman (Michelle Yeoh) tries to break up a Hong Kong crime syndicate headed by a former lover.... [More]
Starring: Michelle Yeoh, Rongguang Yu, Athena Chu, Siu-wong Fan
Directed By: Stanley Tong

#5

The Matrix (1999)
88%

#5
Adjusted Score: 93932%
Critics Consensus: Thanks to the Wachowskis' imaginative vision, The Matrix is a smartly crafted combination of spectacular action and groundbreaking special effects.
Synopsis: Neo (Keanu Reeves) believes that Morpheus (Laurence Fishburne), an elusive figure considered to be the most dangerous man alive, can... [More]
Starring: Keanu Reeves, Laurence Fishburne, Carrie-Anne Moss, Hugo Weaving
Directed By: Andy Wachowski, Larry Wachowski

#6
#6
Adjusted Score: 102808%
Critics Consensus: The movie that catapulted Ang Lee into the ranks of upper echelon Hollywood filmmakers, Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon features a deft mix of amazing martial arts battles, beautiful scenery, and tasteful drama.
Synopsis: In 19th century Qing Dynasty China, a warrior (Chow Yun-Fat) gives his sword, Green Destiny, to his lover (Michelle Yeoh)... [More]
Starring: Chow Yun-Fat, Michelle Yeoh, Zhang Ziyi, Chen Chang
Directed By: Ang Lee

#7
#7
Adjusted Score: 95080%
Critics Consensus: This understated romance, featuring good performances by its leads, is both visually beautiful and emotionally moving.
Synopsis: In 1962, journalist Chow Mo-wan (Tony Leung Chiu Wai) and his wife move into a Hong Kong apartment, but Chow's... [More]
Starring: Tony Leung Chiu Wai, Maggie Cheung Man-yuk, Lai Chen, Rebecca Pan
Directed By: Kar Wai Wong

#8

The One (2001)
13%

#8
Adjusted Score: 16083%
Critics Consensus: The One plays more like a video game than a movie and borrows freely from other, better sci-fi actioners, burying Jet Li's spectacular talents under heaps of editing and special effects.
Synopsis: In a stunning dual role, international star Jet Li portrays Gabriel Yulaw, a police officer confronted with a sinister form... [More]
Starring: Jet Li, Carla Gugino, Delroy Lindo, Jason Statham
Directed By: James Wong

#9

2046 (2004)
86%

#9
Adjusted Score: 90890%
Critics Consensus: Director Wong Kar-Wai has created in 2046 another visually stunning, atmospheric, and melancholy movie about unrequited love and loneliness.
Synopsis: A train in a futuristic landscape takes passengers to a place where they can recapture their memories, a place from... [More]
Starring: Tony Leung Chiu Wai, Gong Li, Takuya Kimura, Faye Wong
Directed By: Kar Wai Wong

#10

Saving Face (2004)
86%

#10
Adjusted Score: 89246%
Critics Consensus: A charming tale of a love affair that overcomes cultural taboos.
Synopsis: Wil (Michelle Krusiec) is a lesbian, but she not dare tell her widowed mother, Hwei-lan (Joan Chen), or her very... [More]
Starring: Michelle Krusiec, Joan Chen, Lynn Chen, Jessica Hecht
Directed By: Alice Wu

#11

Mr. Nobody (2009)
68%

#11
Adjusted Score: 67410%
Critics Consensus: Mr. Nobody's narrative tangles may bedevil as much as they entertain, but its big ambitions and absorbing visuals make for an intriguing addition to director Jaco Van Dormael's filmography.
Synopsis: In 2092 the last mortal human (Jared Leto) on Earth reflects on his long past and thinks about the lives... [More]
Starring: Jared Leto, Sarah Polley, Diane Kruger, Linh Dan Pham
Directed By: Jaco Van Dormael

#12

Cloud Atlas (2012)
66%

#12
Adjusted Score: 78191%
Critics Consensus: Its sprawling, ambitious blend of thought-provoking narrative and eye-catching visuals will prove too unwieldy for some, but the sheer size and scope of Cloud Atlas are all but impossible to ignore.
Synopsis: Actors (Tom Hanks, Halle Berry, Jim Broadbent) take on multiple roles in an epic that spans five centuries. An attorney... [More]
Starring: Tom Hanks, Halle Berry, Jim Broadbent, Hugo Weaving
Directed By: Lana Wachowski, Lilly Wachowski, Tom Tykwer

#13

Swiss Army Man (2016)
72%

#13
Adjusted Score: 85410%
Critics Consensus: Disarmingly odd and thoroughly well-acted, Swiss Army Man offers adventurous viewers an experience as rewarding as it is impossible to categorize.
Synopsis: Being stranded on a deserted island leaves young Hank (Paul Dano) bored, lonely and without hope. As a rope hangs... [More]
Starring: Paul Dano, Daniel Radcliffe, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Antonia Ribero
Directed By: Daniel Scheinert, Daniel Kwan

#14
#14
Adjusted Score: 121561%
Critics Consensus: Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse matches bold storytelling with striking animation for a purely enjoyable adventure with heart, humor, and plenty of superhero action.
Synopsis: Bitten by a radioactive spider in the subway, Brooklyn teenager Miles Morales suddenly develops mysterious powers that transform him into... [More]
Starring: Shameik Moore, Jake Johnson, Hailee Steinfeld, Mahershala Ali
Directed By: Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey, Rodney Rothman

#15

Minding the Gap (2018)
100%

#15
Adjusted Score: 107065%
Critics Consensus: Minding the Gap draws on more than a decade of documentary footage to assemble a poignant picture of young American lives that resonates far beyond its onscreen subjects.
Synopsis: Three young men bond together to escape volatile families in their Rust Belt hometown. As they face adult responsibilities, unexpected... [More]
Starring: Bing Liu
Directed By: Bing Liu

#16

The Paper Tigers (2020)
98%

#16
Adjusted Score: 100587%
Critics Consensus: The Paper Tigers blends action, comedy, and heart to produce a fresh martial arts movie with plenty of throwback charm.
Synopsis: Three martial artists--notorious in their prime as "the three tigers"--have grown into middle-aged men one kick from a pulled muscle.... [More]
Starring: Alain Uy, Ron Yuan, Mykel Shannon Jenkins, Jae Suh Park
Directed By: Quoc Bao Tran

#17
#17
Adjusted Score: 109465%
Critics Consensus: Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings isn't entirely free of Marvel's familiar formula, but this exciting origin story expands the MCU in more ways than one.
Synopsis: Marvel Studios' "Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings" stars Simu Liu as Shang-Chi, who must confront the past... [More]
Starring: Simu Liu, Awkwafina, Meng'er Zhang, Fala Chen
Directed By: Destin Daniel Cretton

