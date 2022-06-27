(Photo by Warner Bros./ courtesy Everett Collection)

All 49 Billion-Dollar Movies, Ranked by Tomatometer

We heard it in a Hollywood movie once: “A million dollars isn’t cool. You know what’s cool? A billion dollars.”

And in this town, it’s true. A movie making that minimum seven figures isn’t cool, it’s a box office bomb. But 10 figures? Now we’re talking. Cracking a billion dollars globally requires a mighty recipe of the hottest stars, the shiniest filmmaking technology, and an engaging plot with twists and turns that never becomes super-duper complicated. And, of course, you’ll need an audience willing to turn out in droves the world over, from America to Lebanon to Zambia.

Now we’ve compiled all of the movies that have achieved just that and ranked them by Tomatometer. It’s a compelling window into our era of blockbusters and inflation. The Transformers and Pirates of the Caribbean series each have multiple entries, in the years before the franchises were run into the ground. Alice in Wonderland showed the way for Disney and these newfangled live-action remakes. The last Lord of the Rings was rewarded by fans with the highest gross of the trilogy, goodwill that transferred into The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey, and then evaporated after that. The presence of the Jurassic and Star Wars movies, along with Skyfall, shows you can still wring plenty of money out of long-in-the-tooth franchise.

Then there’s the superheroes. The Dark Knight movies officially ushered in the era of big business for those who take their comic-book moviemaking seriously. Marvel took a lighter step, focusing on interconnected stories that create serious FOMO for those who skip the multiplex line, in movies like Avengers, Spider-Man, Captain Marvel, and Black Panther.

Re-releases of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone was enough to get it over the edge, while Spider-Man: No Way Home had no problem swinging over the line! And now, Top Gun: Maverick is the latest to land in the billion zone.

#1

Toy Story 3 (2010)
98%

#1
Adjusted Score: 110888%
Critics Consensus: Deftly blending comedy, adventure, and honest emotion, Toy Story 3 is a rare second sequel that really works.
Synopsis: With their beloved Andy preparing to leave for college, Woody (Tom Hanks), Buzz Lightyear (Tim Allen), Jessie (Joan Cusack), and... [More]
Starring: Tom Hanks, Tim Allen, Joan Cusack, Ned Beatty
Directed By: Lee Unkrich

#2

Zootopia (2016)
98%

#2
Adjusted Score: 116346%
Critics Consensus: The brilliantly well-rounded Zootopia offers a thoughtful, inclusive message that's as rich and timely as its sumptuously state-of-the-art animation -- all while remaining fast and funny enough to keep younger viewers entertained.
Synopsis: From the largest elephant to the smallest shrew, the city of Zootopia is a mammal metropolis where various animals live... [More]
Starring: Ginnifer Goodwin, Jason Bateman, Shakira, Idris Elba
Directed By: Byron Howard, Rich Moore

#3

Toy Story 4 (2019)
97%

#3
Adjusted Score: 125245%
Critics Consensus: Heartwarming, funny, and beautifully animated, Toy Story 4 manages the unlikely feat of extending -- and perhaps concluding -- a practically perfect animated saga.
Synopsis: Woody, Buzz Lightyear and the rest of the gang embark on a road trip with Bonnie and a new toy... [More]
Starring: Tom Hanks, Tim Allen, Annie Potts, Tony Hale
Directed By: Josh Cooley

#4
#4
Adjusted Score: 120509%
Critics Consensus: Top Gun: Maverick pulls off a feat even trickier than a 4G inverted dive, delivering a long-belated sequel that surpasses its predecessor in wildly entertaining style.
Synopsis: After more than thirty years of service as one of the Navy’s top aviators, Pete “Maverick” Mitchell (Tom Cruise) is... [More]
Starring: Tom Cruise, Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm
Directed By: Joseph Kosinski

#5

Black Panther (2018)
96%

#5
Adjusted Score: 129321%
Critics Consensus: Black Panther elevates superhero cinema to thrilling new heights while telling one of the MCU's most absorbing stories -- and introducing some of its most fully realized characters.
Synopsis: After the death of his father, T'Challa returns home to the African nation of Wakanda to take his rightful place... [More]
Starring: Chadwick Boseman, Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong'o, Danai Gurira
Directed By: Ryan Coogler

#6
#6
Adjusted Score: 110106%
Critics Consensus: Thrilling, powerfully acted, and visually dazzling, Deathly Hallows Part II brings the Harry Potter franchise to a satisfying -- and suitably magical -- conclusion.
Synopsis: A clash between good and evil awaits as young Harry (Daniel Radcliffe), Ron (Rupert Grint) and Hermione (Emma Watson) prepare... [More]
Starring: Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, Emma Watson, Ralph Fiennes
Directed By: David Yates

#7
#7
Adjusted Score: 128400%
Critics Consensus: Exciting, entertaining, and emotionally impactful, Avengers: Endgame does whatever it takes to deliver a satisfying finale to Marvel's epic Infinity Saga.
Synopsis: Adrift in space with no food or water, Tony Stark sends a message to Pepper Potts as his oxygen supply... [More]
Starring: Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth
Directed By: Anthony Russo, Joe Russo

#8

The Dark Knight (2008)
94%

#8
Adjusted Score: 108309%
Critics Consensus: Dark, complex, and unforgettable, The Dark Knight succeeds not just as an entertaining comic book film, but as a richly thrilling crime saga.
Synopsis: With the help of allies Lt. Jim Gordon (Gary Oldman) and DA Harvey Dent (Aaron Eckhart), Batman (Christian Bale) has... [More]
Starring: Christian Bale, Heath Ledger, Aaron Eckhart, Michael Caine
Directed By: Christopher Nolan

#9

Finding Dory (2016)
94%

#9
Adjusted Score: 116214%
Critics Consensus: Funny, poignant, and thought-provoking, Finding Dory delivers a beautifully animated adventure that adds another entertaining chapter to its predecessor's classic story.
Synopsis: Dory (Ellen DeGeneres) is a wide-eyed, blue tang fish who suffers from memory loss every 10 seconds or so. The... [More]
Starring: Ellen DeGeneres, Albert Brooks, Ed O'Neill, Kaitlin Olson
Directed By: Andrew Stanton

#10
#10
Adjusted Score: 111494%
Critics Consensus: Packed with action and populated by both familiar faces and fresh blood, The Force Awakens successfully recalls the series' former glory while injecting it with renewed energy.
Synopsis: Thirty years after the defeat of the Galactic Empire, the galaxy faces a new threat from the evil Kylo Ren... [More]
Starring: Harrison Ford, Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher, Adam Driver
Directed By: J.J. Abrams

#11
#11
Adjusted Score: 115869%
Critics Consensus: A bigger, bolder Spider-Man sequel, No Way Home expands the franchise's scope and stakes without losing sight of its humor and heart.
Synopsis: For the first time in the cinematic history of Spider-Man, our friendly neighborhood hero's identity is revealed, bringing his Super... [More]
Starring: Tom Holland, Zendaya, Benedict Cumberbatch, Jacob Batalon
Directed By: Jon Watts

#12

Incredibles 2 (2018)
93%

#12
Adjusted Score: 117285%
Critics Consensus: Incredibles 2 reunites Pixar's family crimefighting team for a long-awaited follow-up that may not quite live up to the original, but comes close enough to earn its name.
Synopsis: Telecommunications guru Winston Deavor enlists Elastigirl to fight crime and make the public fall in love with superheroes once again.... [More]
Starring: Craig T. Nelson, Holly Hunter, Sarah Vowell, Huck Milner
Directed By: Brad Bird

#13
#13
Adjusted Score: 103504%
Critics Consensus: Visually breathtaking and emotionally powerful, The Lord of the Rings - The Return of the King is a moving and satisfying conclusion to a great trilogy.
Synopsis: The culmination of nearly 10 years' work and conclusion to Peter Jackson's epic trilogy based on the timeless J.R.R. Tolkien... [More]
Starring: Elijah Wood, Ian McKellen, Liv Tyler, Viggo Mortensen
Directed By: Peter Jackson

#14

Skyfall (2012)
92%

#14
Adjusted Score: 108875%
Critics Consensus: Sam Mendes brings Bond surging back with a smart, sexy, riveting action thriller that qualifies as one of the best 007 films to date.
Synopsis: When James Bond's (Daniel Craig) latest assignment goes terribly wrong, it leads to a calamitous turn of events: Undercover agents... [More]
Starring: Daniel Craig, Judi Dench, Javier Bardem, Ralph Fiennes
Directed By: Sam Mendes

#15

Jurassic Park (1993)
92%

#15
Adjusted Score: 102589%
Critics Consensus: Jurassic Park is a spectacle of special effects and life-like animatronics, with some of Spielberg's best sequences of sustained awe and sheer terror since Jaws.
Synopsis: In Steven Spielberg's massive blockbuster, paleontologists Alan Grant (Sam Neill) and Ellie Sattler (Laura Dern) and mathematician Ian Malcolm (Jeff... [More]
Starring: Sam Neill, Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum, Richard Attenborough
Directed By: Steven Spielberg

#16
#16
Adjusted Score: 127954%
Critics Consensus: Star Wars: The Last Jedi honors the saga's rich legacy while adding some surprising twists -- and delivering all the emotion-rich action fans could hope for.
Synopsis: Luke Skywalker's peaceful and solitary existence gets upended when he encounters Rey, a young woman who shows strong signs of... [More]
Starring: Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher, Adam Driver, Daisy Ridley
Directed By: Rian Johnson

#17
#17
Adjusted Score: 106752%
Critics Consensus: Thanks to a script that emphasizes its heroes' humanity and a wealth of superpowered set pieces, The Avengers lives up to its hype and raises the bar for Marvel at the movies.
Synopsis: When Thor's evil brother, Loki (Tom Hiddleston), gains access to the unlimited power of the energy cube called the Tesseract,... [More]
Starring: Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth
Directed By: Joss Whedon

#18
#18
Adjusted Score: 119047%
Critics Consensus: A breezily unpredictable blend of teen romance and superhero action, Spider-Man: Far from Home stylishly sets the stage for the next era of the MCU.
Synopsis: Peter Parker's relaxing European vacation takes an unexpected turn when Nick Fury shows up in his hotel room to recruit... [More]
Starring: Tom Holland, Samuel L. Jackson, Jake Gyllenhaal, Marisa Tomei
Directed By: Jon Watts

#19
#19
Adjusted Score: 118222%
Critics Consensus: Captain America: Civil War begins the next wave of Marvel movies with an action-packed superhero blockbuster boasting a decidedly non-cartoonish plot and the courage to explore thought-provoking themes.
Synopsis: Political pressure mounts to install a system of accountability when the actions of the Avengers lead to collateral damage. The... [More]
Starring: Chris Evans, Robert Downey Jr., Scarlett Johansson, Sebastian Stan
Directed By: Anthony Russo, Joe Russo

#20

Frozen (2013)
90%

#20
Adjusted Score: 100592%
Critics Consensus: Beautifully animated, smartly written, and stocked with singalong songs, Frozen adds another worthy entry to the Disney canon.
Synopsis: When their kingdom becomes trapped in perpetual winter, fearless Anna (Kristen Bell) joins forces with mountaineer Kristoff (Jonathan Groff) and... [More]
Starring: Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel, Jonathan Groff, Josh Gad
Directed By: Chris Buck, Jennifer Lee

#21
#21
Adjusted Score: 104240%
Critics Consensus: The Dark Knight Rises is an ambitious, thoughtful, and potent action film that concludes Christopher Nolan's franchise in spectacular fashion.
Synopsis: It has been eight years since Batman (Christian Bale), in collusion with Commissioner Gordon (Gary Oldman), vanished into the night.... [More]
Starring: Christian Bale, Anne Hathaway, Tom Hardy, Marion Cotillard
Directed By: Christopher Nolan

#22

Titanic (1997)
87%

#22
Adjusted Score: 102581%
Critics Consensus: A mostly unqualified triumph for James Cameron, who offers a dizzying blend of spectacular visuals and old-fashioned melodrama.
Synopsis: James Cameron's "Titanic" is an epic, action-packed romance set against the ill-fated maiden voyage of the R.M.S. Titanic; the pride... [More]
Starring: Leonardo DiCaprio, Kate Winslet, Billy Zane, Kathy Bates
Directed By: James Cameron

#23
#23
Adjusted Score: 115720%
Critics Consensus: Avengers: Infinity War ably juggles a dizzying array of MCU heroes in the fight against their gravest threat yet, and the result is a thrilling, emotionally resonant blockbuster that (mostly) realizes its gargantuan ambitions.
Synopsis: Iron Man, Thor, the Hulk and the rest of the Avengers unite to battle their most powerful enemy yet --... [More]
Starring: Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, Josh Brolin, Chadwick Boseman
Directed By: Anthony Russo, Joe Russo

#24
#24
Adjusted Score: 114475%
Critics Consensus: Rogue One draws deep on Star Wars mythology while breaking new narrative and aesthetic ground -- and suggesting a bright blockbuster future for the franchise.
Synopsis: Former scientist Galen Erso lives on a farm with his wife and young daughter, Jyn. His peaceful existence comes crashing... [More]
Starring: Felicity Jones, Diego Luna, Alan Tudyk, Donnie Yen
Directed By: Gareth Edwards

#25

Avatar (2009)
82%

#25
Adjusted Score: 95193%
Critics Consensus: It might be more impressive on a technical level than as a piece of storytelling, but Avatar reaffirms James Cameron's singular gift for imaginative, absorbing filmmaking.
Synopsis: On the lush alien world of Pandora live the Na'vi, beings who appear primitive but are highly evolved. Because the... [More]
Starring: Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang
Directed By: James Cameron

#26

Furious 7 (2015)
81%

#26
Adjusted Score: 92765%
Critics Consensus: Serving up a fresh round of over-the-top thrills while adding unexpected dramatic heft, Furious 7 keeps the franchise moving in more ways than one.
Synopsis: After defeating international terrorist Owen Shaw, Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel), Brian O'Conner (Paul Walker) and the rest of the crew... [More]
Starring: Vin Diesel, Paul Walker, Dwayne Johnson, Michelle Rodriguez
Directed By: James Wan

#27
#27
Adjusted Score: 89177%
Critics Consensus: Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone adapts its source material faithfully while condensing the novel's overstuffed narrative into an involving -- and often downright exciting -- big-screen magical caper.
Synopsis: Adaptation of the first of J.K. Rowling's popular children's novels about Harry Potter, a boy who learns on his eleventh... [More]
Starring: Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, Emma Watson, John Cleese
Directed By: Chris Columbus

#28

Captain Marvel (2019)
79%

#28
Adjusted Score: 113004%
Critics Consensus: Packed with action, humor, and visual thrills, Captain Marvel introduces the MCU's latest hero with an origin story that makes effective use of the franchise's signature formula.
Synopsis: Captain Marvel is an extraterrestrial Kree warrior who finds herself caught in the middle of an intergalactic battle between her... [More]
Starring: Brie Larson, Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou
Directed By: Anna Boden, Ryan Fleck

#29

Iron Man 3 (2013)
79%

#29
Adjusted Score: 93256%
Critics Consensus: With the help of its charismatic lead, some impressive action sequences, and even a few surprises, Iron Man 3 is a witty, entertaining adventure and a strong addition to the Marvel canon.
Synopsis: Plagued with worry and insomnia since saving New York from destruction, Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.), now, is more dependent... [More]
Starring: Robert Downey Jr., Gwyneth Paltrow, Don Cheadle, Guy Pearce
Directed By: Shane Black

#30

Frozen II (2019)
77%

#30
Adjusted Score: 98239%
Critics Consensus: Frozen II can't quite recapture the showstopping feel of its predecessor, but it remains a dazzling adventure into the unknown.
Synopsis: Elsa the Snow Queen has an extraordinary gift -- the power to create ice and snow. But no matter how... [More]
Starring: Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel, Josh Gad, Jonathan Groff
Directed By: Chris Buck, Jennifer Lee

#31
#31
Adjusted Score: 91247%
Critics Consensus: Exuberant and eye-popping, Avengers: Age of Ultron serves as an overstuffed but mostly satisfying sequel, reuniting its predecessor's unwieldy cast with a few new additions and a worthy foe.
Synopsis: When Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) jump-starts a dormant peacekeeping program, things go terribly awry, forcing him, Thor (Chris Hemsworth),... [More]
Starring: Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Evans
Directed By: Joss Whedon

#32
#32
Adjusted Score: 99761%
Critics Consensus: With an enchanting cast, beautifully crafted songs, and a painterly eye for detail, Beauty and the Beast offers a faithful yet fresh retelling that honors its beloved source material.
Synopsis: Belle (Emma Watson), a bright, beautiful and independent young woman, is taken prisoner by a beast (Dan Stevens) in its... [More]
Starring: Emma Watson, Dan Stevens, Luke Evans, Kevin Kline
Directed By: Bill Condon

#33

Jurassic World (2015)
71%

#33
Adjusted Score: 86378%
Critics Consensus: Jurassic World can't match the original for sheer inventiveness and impact, but it works in its own right as an entertaining -- and visually dazzling -- popcorn thriller.
Synopsis: Located off the coast of Costa Rica, the Jurassic World luxury resort provides a habitat for an array of genetically... [More]
Starring: Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Irrfan Khan, Vincent D'Onofrio
Directed By: Colin Trevorrow

#34

Joker (2019)
68%

#34
Adjusted Score: 106180%
Critics Consensus: Joker gives its infamous central character a chillingly plausible origin story that serves as a brilliant showcase for its star -- and a dark evolution for comics-inspired cinema.
Synopsis: Forever alone in a crowd, failed comedian Arthur Fleck seeks connection as he walks the streets of Gotham City. Arthur... [More]
Starring: Joaquin Phoenix, Robert De Niro, Zazie Beetz, Frances Conroy
Directed By: Todd Phillips

#35
#35
Adjusted Score: 90219%
Critics Consensus: The Fate of the Furious opens a new chapter in the franchise, fueled by the same infectious cast chemistry and over-the-top action fans have come to expect.
Synopsis: With Dom and Letty married, Brian and Mia retired and the rest of the crew exonerated, the globe-trotting team has... [More]
Starring: Vin Diesel, Dwayne Johnson, Charlize Theron, Jason Statham
Directed By: F. Gary Gray

#36

Aquaman (2018)
65%

#36
Adjusted Score: 90715%
Critics Consensus: Aquaman swims with its entertainingly ludicrous tide, offering up CGI superhero spectacle that delivers energetic action with an emphasis on good old-fashioned fun.
Synopsis: Once home to the most advanced civilization on Earth, the city of Atlantis is now an underwater kingdom ruled by... [More]
Starring: Jason Momoa, Amber Heard, Willem Dafoe, Patrick Wilson
Directed By: James Wan

#37
#37
Adjusted Score: 77914%
Critics Consensus: Peter Jackson's return to Middle-earth is an earnest, visually resplendent trip, but the film's deliberate pace robs the material of some of its majesty.
Synopsis: Bilbo Baggins (Martin Freeman) lives a simple life with his fellow hobbits in the shire, until the wizard Gandalf (Ian... [More]
Starring: Ian McKellen, Martin Freeman, Richard Armitage, Ken Stott
Directed By: Peter Jackson

#38

Despicable Me 3 (2017)
59%

#38
Adjusted Score: 70519%
Critics Consensus: Despicable Me 3 should keep fans of the franchise consistently entertained with another round of colorful animation and zany -- albeit somewhat scattershot -- humor.
Synopsis: The mischievous Minions hope that Gru will return to a life of crime after the new boss of the Anti-Villain... [More]
Starring: Steve Carell, Kristen Wiig, Trey Parker, Miranda Cosgrove
Directed By: Pierre Coffin, Kyle Balda

#39

Aladdin (2019)
57%

#39
Adjusted Score: 80348%
Critics Consensus: Aladdin retells its classic source material's story with sufficient spectacle and skill, even if it never approaches the dazzling splendor of the animated original.
Synopsis: Aladdin is a lovable street urchin who meets Princess Jasmine, the beautiful daughter of the sultan of Agrabah. While visiting... [More]
Starring: Will Smith, Mena Massoud, Naomi Scott, Marwan Kenzari
Directed By: Guy Ritchie

#40

Minions (2015)
55%

#40
Adjusted Score: 63203%
Critics Consensus: The Minions' brightly colored brand of gibberish-fueled insanity stretches to feature length in their self-titled Despicable Me spinoff, with uneven but often hilarious results.
Synopsis: Evolving from single-celled yellow organisms at the dawn of time, Minions live to serve, but find themselves working for a... [More]
Starring: Sandra Bullock, Jon Hamm, Michael Keaton, Allison Janney
Directed By: Pierre Coffin, Kyle Balda

#41
#41
Adjusted Score: 63142%
Critics Consensus: Gone is Depp's unpredictability and much of the humor and originality of the first movie.
Synopsis: When ghostly pirate Davy Jones (Bill Nighy) comes to collect a blood debt, Capt. Jack Sparrow (Johnny Depp) must find... [More]
Starring: Johnny Depp, Orlando Bloom, Keira Knightley, Bill Nighy
Directed By: Gore Verbinski

#42
#42
Adjusted Score: 84150%
Critics Consensus: Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker suffers from a frustrating lack of imagination, but concludes this beloved saga with fan-focused devotion.
Synopsis: When it's discovered that the evil Emperor Palpatine did not die at the hands of Darth Vader, the rebels must... [More]
Starring: Carrie Fisher, Mark Hamill, Adam Driver, Daisy Ridley
Directed By: J.J. Abrams

#43

The Lion King (2019)
52%

#43
Adjusted Score: 78590%
Critics Consensus: While it can take pride in its visual achievements,The Lion King is a by-the-numbers retelling that lacks the energy and heart that made the original so beloved--though for some fans that may just be enough.
Synopsis: Simba idolizes his father, King Mufasa, and takes to heart his own royal destiny on the plains of Africa. But... [More]
Starring: Donald Glover, Seth Rogen, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Alfre Woodard
Directed By: Jon Favreau

#44
#44
Adjusted Score: 61449%
Critics Consensus: Tim Burton's Alice sacrifices the book's minimal narrative coherence -- and much of its heart -- but it's an undeniable visual treat.
Synopsis: A young girl when she first visited magical Underland, Alice Kingsleigh (Mia Wasikowska) is now a teenager with no memory... [More]
Starring: Johnny Depp, Mia Wasikowska, Helena Bonham Carter, Anne Hathaway
Directed By: Tim Burton

#45
#45
Adjusted Score: 61779%
Critics Consensus: Burdened by exposition and populated with stock characters, The Phantom Menace gets the Star Wars prequels off to a bumpy -- albeit visually dazzling -- start.
Synopsis: Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor) is a young apprentice Jedi knight under the tutelage of Qui-Gon Jinn (Liam Neeson) ; Anakin... [More]
Starring: Liam Neeson, Ewan McGregor, Natalie Portman, Jake Lloyd
Directed By: George Lucas

#46
#46
Adjusted Score: 73145%
Critics Consensus: Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom adds another set piece-packed entry to the blockbuster franchise, although genuinely thrilling moments are in increasingly short supply.
Synopsis: Three years after the destruction of the Jurassic World theme park, Owen Grady and Claire Dearing return to the island... [More]
Starring: Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Jeff Goldblum, Ted Levine
Directed By: J.A. Bayona

#47
#47
Adjusted Score: 45965%
Critics Consensus: Its special effects -- and 3D shots -- are undeniably impressive, but they aren't enough to fill up its loud, bloated running time, or mask its thin, indifferent script.
Synopsis: Sam Witwicky (Shia LaBeouf) and his new girlfriend, Carly (Rosie Huntington-Whiteley), join the fray when the evil Decepticons renew their... [More]
Starring: Shia LaBeouf, Josh Duhamel, John Turturro, Tyrese Gibson
Directed By: Michael Bay

#48
#48
Adjusted Score: 43602%
Critics Consensus: It's shorter and leaner than the previous sequel, but this Pirates runs aground on a disjointed plot and a non-stop barrage of noisy action sequences.
Synopsis: The checkered past of Capt. Jack Sparrow (Johnny Depp) catches up to him when he encounters Angelica (Penélope Cruz), a... [More]
Starring: Johnny Depp, Penélope Cruz, Ian McShane, Geoffrey Rush
Directed By: Rob Marshall

#49
#49
Adjusted Score: 26263%
Critics Consensus: With the fourth installment in Michael Bay's blockbuster Transformers franchise, nothing is in disguise: Fans of loud, effects-driven action will find satisfaction, and all others need not apply.
Synopsis: After an epic battle, a great city lies in ruins, but the Earth itself is saved. As humanity begins to... [More]
Starring: Mark Wahlberg, Stanley Tucci, Li Bingbing, Kelsey Grammer
Directed By: Michael Bay

