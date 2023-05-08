(Photo by United Artists, Sony Pictures / courtesy Everett Collection)

James Bond Movies In Order: How To Watch All 27 007 Movies

Dr. No celebrates its 60th anniversary!

If you’re looking to watch all the James Bond movies in order, you’ll hit the good stuff right away: All the Sean Connery movies in his first run are classics of the franchise. Before hitting Connery’s departure from the 007 role in 1971’s Diamonds Are Forever, you’ll encounter George Lazenby’s solo entry (1969’s On Her Majesty’s Secret Service) and 1967’s comedy spoof Casino Royale, which was made outside of Eon Productions, the company founded to steer Bond from the book to the big screen.

Roger Moore took on the mantle from 1973’s Live and Let Die to 1985’s A View to a Kill, with Connery returning one last time in the non-Eon Never Say Never Again in 1983.

Timothy Dalton appeared twice as Bond to close out the ’80s with The Living Daylights and License to Kill.

After six years, the longest period between switching lead actors, Pierce Brosnan debuted with 1995’s GoldenEye, and exited with 2002’s Die Another Day.

2006 saw the introduction of Daniel Craig as the latest Bond in town with Casino Royale, and he will be retiring with the long-delayed No Time to Die. With its 2021 release, Craig will hold the record for longest continuous actor to represent Bond.

Continue on to see the full list on how to watch all the James Bond movies in order! —Alex Vo

#25 Goldfinger (1964) 99% #25 Adjusted Score: 105027% Critics Consensus: Goldfinger is where James Bond as we know him comes into focus - it features one of 007's most famous lines ("A martini. Shaken, not stirred.") and a wide range of gadgets that would become the series' trademark. Synopsis: Special agent 007 (Sean Connery) comes face to face with one of the most notorious villains of all time, and... Special agent 007 (Sean Connery) comes face to face with one of the most notorious villains of all time, and... [More] Starring: Sean Connery, Gert Fröbe, Honor Blackman, Shirley Eaton Directed By: Guy Hamilton

#24 Thunderball (1965) 85% #24 Adjusted Score: 92232% Critics Consensus: Lavishly rendered set pieces and Sean Connery's enduring charm make Thunderball a big, fun adventure, even if it doesn't quite measure up to the series' previous heights. Synopsis: Led by one-eyed evil mastermind Emilio Largo (Adolfo Celi), the terrorist group SPECTRE hijacks two warheads from a NATO plane... Led by one-eyed evil mastermind Emilio Largo (Adolfo Celi), the terrorist group SPECTRE hijacks two warheads from a NATO plane... [More] Starring: Sean Connery, Claudine Auger, Adolfo Celi, Luciana Paluzzi Directed By: Terence Young

#16 Moonraker (1979) 59% #16 Adjusted Score: 63217% Critics Consensus: Featuring one of the series' more ludicrous plots but outfitted with primo gadgets and spectacular sets, Moonraker is both silly and entertaining. Synopsis: Agent 007 (Roger Moore) blasts into orbit in this action-packed adventure that takes him to Venice, Rio De Janeiro and... Agent 007 (Roger Moore) blasts into orbit in this action-packed adventure that takes him to Venice, Rio De Janeiro and... [More] Starring: Roger Moore, Lois Chiles, Michaël Lonsdale, Richard Kiel Directed By: Lewis Gilbert

#15 For Your Eyes Only (1981) 69% #15 Adjusted Score: 72258% Critics Consensus: For Your Eyes Only trades in some of the outlandish Bond staples for a more sober outing, and the result is a satisfying adventure, albeit without some of the bombastic thrills fans may be looking for. Synopsis: When a British ship is sunk in foreign waters, the world's superpowers begin a feverish race to find its cargo:... When a British ship is sunk in foreign waters, the world's superpowers begin a feverish race to find its cargo:... [More] Starring: Roger Moore, Carole Bouquet, Topol, Lynn-Holly Johnson Directed By: John Glen

#9 GoldenEye (1995) 80% #9 Adjusted Score: 84774% Critics Consensus: The first and best Pierce Brosnan Bond film, GoldenEye brings the series into a more modern context, and the result is a 007 entry that's high-tech, action-packed, and urbane. Synopsis: When a powerful satellite system falls into the hands of Alec Trevelyan, AKA Agent 006 (Sean Bean), a former ally-turned-enemy,... When a powerful satellite system falls into the hands of Alec Trevelyan, AKA Agent 006 (Sean Bean), a former ally-turned-enemy,... [More] Starring: Pierce Brosnan, Sean Bean, Izabella Scorupco, Famke Janssen Directed By: Martin Campbell

#5 Casino Royale (2006) 94% #5 Adjusted Score: 103737% Critics Consensus: Casino Royale disposes of the silliness and gadgetry that plagued recent James Bond outings, and Daniel Craig delivers what fans and critics have been waiting for: a caustic, haunted, intense reinvention of 007. Synopsis: After receiving a license to kill, British Secret Service agent James Bond (Daniel Craig) heads to Madagascar, where he uncovers... After receiving a license to kill, British Secret Service agent James Bond (Daniel Craig) heads to Madagascar, where he uncovers... [More] Starring: Daniel Craig, Eva Green, Mads Mikkelsen, Judi Dench Directed By: Martin Campbell

#3 Skyfall (2012) 92% #3 Adjusted Score: 107899% Critics Consensus: Sam Mendes brings Bond surging back with a smart, sexy, riveting action thriller that qualifies as one of the best 007 films to date. Synopsis: When James Bond's (Daniel Craig) latest assignment goes terribly wrong, it leads to a calamitous turn of events: Undercover agents... When James Bond's (Daniel Craig) latest assignment goes terribly wrong, it leads to a calamitous turn of events: Undercover agents... [More] Starring: Daniel Craig, Judi Dench, Javier Bardem, Ralph Fiennes Directed By: Sam Mendes

#2 Spectre (2015) 63% #2 Adjusted Score: 77253% Critics Consensus: Spectre nudges Daniel Craig's rebooted Bond closer to the glorious, action-driven spectacle of earlier entries, although it's admittedly reliant on established 007 formula. Synopsis: A cryptic message from the past leads James Bond (Daniel Craig) to Mexico City and Rome, where he meets the... A cryptic message from the past leads James Bond (Daniel Craig) to Mexico City and Rome, where he meets the... [More] Starring: Daniel Craig, Christoph Waltz, Léa Seydoux, Ralph Fiennes Directed By: Sam Mendes

On an Apple device? Follow Rotten Tomatoes on Apple News.