Furiosa First Reactions: Brutal, Masterful, and Absolutely Epic

Here’s what critics are saying about Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga:
Furiosa is a BLAST!
– Peter Gray, The AU Review
Great news, Furiosa is a masterful examination of one of the greatest characters of the last 20 years.
– BJ Colangelo, Slashfilm
It brings me great joy to report that Furiosa is really, really f–king good.
– David Ehrlich, IndieWire
Furiosa engulfs you. At times it almost seems to exceed the canvas of the IMAX format it is THAT big – and yet at times has a deeply affecting intimacy. Echoing cinematic elements from the ‘50s through the ‘80s, it’s a rich, smart vision the cast revels in.
– Simon Thompson, The Wrap
Furiosa is myth-making at its finest… a powerful, moving, gritty tale of revenge in the middle of a world gone wild.
– Bill Bria, Slashfilm
It was great.
– Esther Zuckerman, Bloomberg News
All hail George Miller.
– Josh Horowitz, MTV
Furiosa is epic, beautiful, and everything I wanted for my queen.
– Rachel Lesihman, The Mary Sue
(Photo by Warner Bros. Pictures)
Made in the spirit of Fury Road, it’s still its own beast that thrives on exaggerated action and characters.
– Peter Gray, The AU Review
A phenomenal, powerful shift in approach from Fury Road that continues to prove Miller is the master of the modern myth.
– BJ Colangelo, Slashfilm
It operates in an extremely different gear than Fury Road (in ways that I suspect will frustrate some people), but also manages to make that movie even richer while carving its own legend in the wasteland.
– David Ehrlich, IndieWire
It’s an antithesis to Fury Road in that where that film is sparse, this is verbose and epic, and where once was a nigh silent film is now a massive canvas of dystopia, despair, and glory.
– David Crow, Den of Geek
Furiosa is not Fury Road, and that’s ok. It’s not trying to be. What it is is something uniquely gnarly and yes, epic.
– Josh Horowitz, MTV
This won’t match up to Fury Road’s splendor but it also doesn’t need to.
– Therese Lacson, Collider
It’s one of the most brutal Mad Max films yet.
– John Nguyen, Nerd Reactor
(Photo by Jasin Boland/©Warner Bros. Pictures)
Sensational.
– Doug Jamieson, The Jam Report
Fantastic.
– Josh Horowitz, MTV
Anya Taylor-Joy makes Furiosa her own in an often silent yet deafeningly loud physical performance (while still paying l more than a little homage to Charlize before the end).
– David Crow, Den of Geek
Anya Taylor-Joy owns.
– Bill Bria, Slashfilm
This is Chris Hemsworth’s chance to prove his worth as a character actor.
– Peter Gray, The AU Review
Chris Hemsworth chews every piece of scenery in sight.
– Doug Jamieson, The Jam Report
Hemsworth was born to play bad guys. LET HIM!!
– BJ Colangelo, Slashfilm
Chris Hemsworth is like a villainous Thor with his red cape and long hair.
– John Nguyen, Nerd Reactor
Chris Hemsworth is leading his best life as Dementus: Lucifer if he had an Aussie accent.
– David Crow, Den of Geek
Hemsworth kills.
– Bill Bria, Slashfilm
(Photo by Jasin Boland/©Warner Bros. Pictures)
Furiosa is two-and-a-half hours of colorful mayhem.
– John Nguyen, Nerd Reactor
Furiosa is a visual feast and spectacular marvel.
– David Crow, Den of Geek
Gorgeously shot and the action sequences are mind-blowing.… The CGI is often ghastly.
– Doug Jamieson, The Jam Report
Another epic world-building experience from the chaotically creative George Miller, the overt CGI may irk some, but there’s no denying the fascinating opportunities he’s created further in this universe.
– Peter Gray, The AU Review
Much of the film struggles with inconsistent pacing due to the segmented story.
– Therese Lacson, Collider
The narrative lags considerably.
– Doug Jamieson, The Jam Report
(Photo by ©Warner Bros. Pictures)
I would and could easily watch 15 hours of Anya Taylor Joy and Alyla Browne as Furiosa.
– Therese Lacson, Collider
I can’t wait to see it again and again and really dig in.
– Josh Horowitz, MTV
Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga opens in theaters everywhere on May 24, 2024.
