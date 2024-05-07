Furiosa First Reactions: Brutal, Masterful, and Absolutely Epic

Here’s what critics are saying about Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga:

Is this another great entry in the Mad Max franchise?

Furiosa is a BLAST!

– Peter Gray, The AU Review

Great news, Furiosa is a masterful examination of one of the greatest characters of the last 20 years.

– BJ Colangelo, Slashfilm

It brings me great joy to report that Furiosa is really, really f–king good.

– David Ehrlich, IndieWire

Furiosa engulfs you. At times it almost seems to exceed the canvas of the IMAX format it is THAT big – and yet at times has a deeply affecting intimacy. Echoing cinematic elements from the ‘50s through the ‘80s, it’s a rich, smart vision the cast revels in.

– Simon Thompson, The Wrap

Furiosa is myth-making at its finest… a powerful, moving, gritty tale of revenge in the middle of a world gone wild.

– Bill Bria, Slashfilm

It was great.

– Esther Zuckerman, Bloomberg News

All hail George Miller.

– Josh Horowitz, MTV

Furiosa is epic, beautiful, and everything I wanted for my queen.

– Rachel Lesihman, The Mary Sue

How does Furiosa compare to Fury Road?

Made in the spirit of Fury Road, it’s still its own beast that thrives on exaggerated action and characters.

– Peter Gray, The AU Review

A phenomenal, powerful shift in approach from Fury Road that continues to prove Miller is the master of the modern myth.

– BJ Colangelo, Slashfilm

It operates in an extremely different gear than Fury Road (in ways that I suspect will frustrate some people), but also manages to make that movie even richer while carving its own legend in the wasteland.

– David Ehrlich, IndieWire

It’s an antithesis to Fury Road in that where that film is sparse, this is verbose and epic, and where once was a nigh silent film is now a massive canvas of dystopia, despair, and glory.

– David Crow, Den of Geek

Furiosa is not Fury Road, and that’s ok. It’s not trying to be. What it is is something uniquely gnarly and yes, epic.

– Josh Horowitz, MTV

This won’t match up to Fury Road’s splendor but it also doesn’t need to.

– Therese Lacson, Collider

It’s one of the most brutal Mad Max films yet.

– John Nguyen, Nerd Reactor

How is Anya Taylor-Joy as Furiosa?

Anya Taylor-Joy makes Furiosa her own in an often silent yet deafeningly loud physical performance (while still paying l more than a little homage to Charlize before the end).

– David Crow, Den of Geek

What about Chris Hemsworth’s villain?

This is Chris Hemsworth’s chance to prove his worth as a character actor.

– Peter Gray, The AU Review

Chris Hemsworth chews every piece of scenery in sight.

– Doug Jamieson, The Jam Report

Hemsworth was born to play bad guys. LET HIM!!

– BJ Colangelo, Slashfilm

Chris Hemsworth is like a villainous Thor with his red cape and long hair.

– John Nguyen, Nerd Reactor

Chris Hemsworth is leading his best life as Dementus: Lucifer if he had an Aussie accent.

– David Crow, Den of Geek

How does it look?

Furiosa is two-and-a-half hours of colorful mayhem.

– John Nguyen, Nerd Reactor

Furiosa is a visual feast and spectacular marvel.

– David Crow, Den of Geek

Gorgeously shot and the action sequences are mind-blowing.… The CGI is often ghastly.

– Doug Jamieson, The Jam Report

Another epic world-building experience from the chaotically creative George Miller, the overt CGI may irk some, but there’s no denying the fascinating opportunities he’s created further in this universe.

– Peter Gray, The AU Review

Any complaints about the script?

Much of the film struggles with inconsistent pacing due to the segmented story.

– Therese Lacson, Collider

The narrative lags considerably.

– Doug Jamieson, The Jam Report

Does it leave us wanting more?

I would and could easily watch 15 hours of Anya Taylor Joy and Alyla Browne as Furiosa.

– Therese Lacson, Collider

I can’t wait to see it again and again and really dig in.

– Josh Horowitz, MTV

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga opens in theaters everywhere on May 24, 2024.

