All Jurassic Park and World Movies Ranked by Tomatometer

Jurassic Park was a next-gen leap in the evolution of the Hollywood blockbuster, combining the high concept of man versus dinosaur with CGI, practical effects, and Steven Spielberg’s unmatched yet still growing directing prowess. Throw in some fleshed-out characters and a clever script dipped in the amber of moral and ethical quandary, and no wonder Jurassic Park became the highest-grossing film ever upon release in 1993.

Spielberg returned for sequel The Lost World: Jurassic Park, and Sam Neill’s chracter Dr. Alan Grant came back for 2001’s Jurassic Park III. The franchise lay dormant until 2015’s Jurassic World, and its sequel Fallen Kingdom, which go all-in on theme park spectacle. World stars Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard join OG JP crew Neill, Laura Dern, and Jeff Goldblum for the finale, Dominion.

Now see all Jurassic Park and World movies ranked by Tomatometer!

#1

Jurassic Park (1993)
92%

#1
Adjusted Score: 102508%
Critics Consensus: Jurassic Park is a spectacle of special effects and life-like animatronics, with some of Spielberg's best sequences of sustained awe and sheer terror since Jaws.
Synopsis: In Steven Spielberg's massive blockbuster, paleontologists Alan Grant (Sam Neill) and Ellie Sattler (Laura Dern) and mathematician Ian Malcolm (Jeff... [More]
Starring: Sam Neill, Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum, Richard Attenborough
Directed By: Steven Spielberg

#2

Jurassic World (2015)
71%

#2
Adjusted Score: 86344%
Critics Consensus: Jurassic World can't match the original for sheer inventiveness and impact, but it works in its own right as an entertaining -- and visually dazzling -- popcorn thriller.
Synopsis: Located off the coast of Costa Rica, the Jurassic World luxury resort provides a habitat for an array of genetically... [More]
Starring: Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Irrfan Khan, Vincent D'Onofrio
Directed By: Colin Trevorrow

#3
#3
Adjusted Score: 57565%
Critics Consensus: The Lost World demonstrates how far CG effects have come in the four years since Jurassic Park; unfortunately, it also proves how difficult it can be to put together a truly compelling sequel.
Synopsis: John Hammond (Richard Attenborough) summons chaos theorist Ian Malcolm (Jeff Goldblum) to his home with some startling information -- while... [More]
Starring: Jeff Goldblum, Julianne Moore, Pete Postlethwaite, Arliss Howard
Directed By: Steven Spielberg

#4
#4
Adjusted Score: 55530%
Critics Consensus: Jurassic Park III is darker and faster than its predecessors, but that doesn't quite compensate for the franchise's continuing creative decline.
Synopsis: After being persuaded by a wealthy businessman to conduct an aerial tour of Isla Sorna, InGen's second site for a... [More]
Starring: Sam Neill, William H. Macy, Tea Leoni, Alessandro Nivola
Directed By: Joe Johnston

#5
#5
Adjusted Score: 74143%
Critics Consensus: Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom adds another set piece-packed entry to the blockbuster franchise, although genuinely thrilling moments are in increasingly short supply.
Synopsis: Three years after the destruction of the Jurassic World theme park, Owen Grady and Claire Dearing return to the island... [More]
Starring: Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Jeff Goldblum, Ted Levine
Directed By: J.A. Bayona

#6
#6
Adjusted Score: 44561%
Critics Consensus: Jurassic World Dominion might be a bit of an improvement over its immediate predecessors, but this franchise has lumbered a long way down from its classic start.
Synopsis: This summer, experience the epic conclusion to the Jurassic era as two generations unite for the first time. Chris Pratt... [More]
Starring: Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum
Directed By: Colin Trevorrow

Movie & TV News

Tag Cloud

Comic Book latino Fargo SXSW book franchise Fox News NBC YA crime thriller best AMC Plus leaderboard HBO Go deadpool Geeked Week The CW Disney singing competition japanese marvel comics SXSW 2022 Universal halloween tv ratings Mudbound Quiz 71st Emmy Awards Captain marvel nfl adenture godzilla Emmy Nominations 2018 romantic comedy sag awards E! IFC Films Amazon Prime DC Universe Comedy Superheroes Comic-Con@Home 2021 The Witch VH1 comedies Red Carpet trailers Countdown fresh ESPN broadcast Year in Review The Arrangement Extras Mary Tyler Moore vs. batman YouTube Red FXX suspense south america child's play 1990s Lucasfilm CNN toy story comics FX Comics on TV Image Comics science fiction Marathons historical drama TV Sony Pictures diversity USA NYCC A24 CMT Super Bowl First Reviews 99% stoner obi wan 2017 spy thriller Creative Arts Emmys Musical dexter Infographic films worst movies 4/20 Disney+ Disney Plus APB Lifetime Christmas movies Masterpiece Acorn TV psycho President Western The Academy mob biopic green book interviews fast and furious See It Skip It scene in color Rom-Com finale El Rey Tubi BET Awards Polls and Games Sundance Film Festival Paramount Pictures Star Trek remakes Television Academy 2021 Christmas hispanic heritage month razzies Logo emmy awards The Walt Disney Company Tarantino TCA Winter 2020 Academy Awards HBO target true crime natural history Toys Holidays TCA 2017 Musicals concert Martial Arts Alien travel comic book movies posters Starz Dark Horse Comics PBS 2020 Mindy Kaling YouTube foreign canceled critics slasher Best Actor comic books spider-man 2016 nature Netflix SDCC SundanceTV asian-american Avengers ghosts cancelled TV series dragons blaxploitation Turner Classic Movies wonder woman RT History sequel Marvel Television Anna Paquin Spike Summer rotten movies we love crime cars TIFF Arrowverse spider-verse 21st Century Fox spinoff Ellie Kemper Spring TV Nickelodeon monster movies BBC cats jurassic park TCA Awards Hear Us Out BBC One Best Picture ABC IMDb TV Fall TV art house game show Chilling Adventures of Sabrina CBS Crunchyroll Oscars TBS psychological thriller Binge Guide stand-up comedy CW Seed Awards Tour summer TV preview IFC criterion Rocky versus sequels Oscar king kong Grammys cops docudrama anthology Legendary Amazon Studios parents Mary Poppins Returns MSNBC Music Shondaland critic resources 93rd Oscars Song of Ice and Fire DC streaming service action-comedy teaser Valentine's Day rom-coms Baby Yoda USA Network vampires Paramount Vudu Marvel chucky know your critic Trailer indiana jones Amazon Television Critics Association Comedy Central Film venice comic HBO Max Pacific Islander Awards crime drama Apple TV Plus 94th Oscars black comedy reviews Tokyo Olympics Writers Guild of America women prank Trophy Talk Turner zombie discovery kong Sundance Now DGA dark king arthur cancelled television BBC America 24 frames 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards spanish language 79th Golden Globes Awards nbcuniversal Wes Anderson doctor who Rock young adult thriller cooking E3 Lionsgate MGM X-Men blockbusters Video Games Discovery Channel Britbox AMC TV Land sopranos streamig joker popular screenings dceu Hollywood Foreign Press Association HFPA saw Animation independent Pop OWN Interview debate crossover WarnerMedia Holiday live action BET serial killer National Geographic cults Horror Hallmark Netflix Christmas movies supernatural Winners golden globes A&E Showtime cinemax harry potter politics video twilight GoT genre zero dark thirty Disney Plus hist adventure TV One live event reboot streaming Lifetime mcc ITV Drama movie superman directors Set visit mockumentary gangster children's TV aapi Sony Character Guide cartoon award winner scary Black History Month a nightmare on elm street cancelled screen actors guild war video on demand Brie Larson docuseries Podcast biography tv talk period drama 72 Emmy Awards TCA Nat Geo toronto Food Network Spectrum Originals unscripted Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt DirecTV police drama First Look trophy technology casting Photos Cannes Syfy royal family binge hollywood Teen Schedule boxing 2019 Universal Pictures Peacock Pet Sematary indie Country kids die hard heist movie PlayStation rotten Thanksgiving 20th Century Fox PaleyFest BAFTA obituary Trivia classics lord of the rings Reality rt labs james bond Esquire theme song stop motion Walt Disney Pictures Apple laika superhero 90s South by Southwest Film Festival marvel cinematic universe Sneak Peek Shudder Tags: Comedy LGBT Funimation TCM Amazon Prime Video feel good witnail CBS All Access GIFs high school The Purge rt labs critics edition YouTube Premium basketball Kids & Family news festival football Superheroe Watching Series Hulu kaiju series ViacomCBS documentary Pride Month Premiere Dates Hallmark Christmas movies Paramount Network aliens Apple TV+ olympics Mystery streaming movies Cartoon Network Best and Worst composers international Pop TV Fantasy TV renewals strong female leads Stephen King werewolf universal monsters free movies Exclusive Video Women's History Month breaking bad Best Actress dramedy christmas movies movies black television hispanic slashers italian festivals archives talk show Best Director Election golden globe awards New York Comic Con 73rd Emmy Awards Biopics ABC Family Focus Features Travel Channel VICE Elton John facebook new york comic book movie Rocketman Pirates disaster Warner Bros. Adult Swim elevated horror MTV RT21 robots scary movies adaptation Broadway WGN VOD book adaptation hidden camera social media Disney streaming service Freeform game of thrones telelvision TruTV Fox Searchlight Star Wars Disney Channel dreamworks Endgame jamie lee curtis American Society of Cinematographers Heroines justice league Calendar boxoffice DC Comics Cosplay rt archives medical drama Pixar Star Wars Celebration Crackle japan Black Mirror miniseries richard e. Grant spain mission: impossible Sundance TV based on movie Ghostbusters FX on Hulu what to watch animated summer TV scorecard ID Reality Competition dc Box Office new star wars movies canceled TV shows GLAAD The Walking Dead Tumblr sports Family 007 cancelled TV shows San Diego Comic-Con History zombies anime dogs pirates of the caribbean satire transformers Certified Fresh Neflix 2015 Bravo TV movies mutant Chernobyl 45 quibi political drama all-time revenge Epix ABC Signature sitcom Ovation space renewed TV shows halloween FOX Winter TV new zealand summer preview Nominations comiccon french blockbuster Classic Film worst LGBTQ NBA legend MCU Prime Video Marvel Studios romance Columbia Pictures Action spanish Tomatazos Opinion TLC Instagram Live australia name the review OneApp Sci-Fi Mary poppins documentaries TNT Emmys Paramount Plus
Copyright ©  2018 Fandango. All rights reserved.
Terms of Service         Privacy Policy