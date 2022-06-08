All Jurassic Park and World Movies Ranked by Tomatometer

Jurassic Park was a next-gen leap in the evolution of the Hollywood blockbuster, combining the high concept of man versus dinosaur with CGI, practical effects, and Steven Spielberg’s unmatched yet still growing directing prowess. Throw in some fleshed-out characters and a clever script dipped in the amber of moral and ethical quandary, and no wonder Jurassic Park became the highest-grossing film ever upon release in 1993.

Spielberg returned for sequel The Lost World: Jurassic Park, and Sam Neill’s chracter Dr. Alan Grant came back for 2001’s Jurassic Park III. The franchise lay dormant until 2015’s Jurassic World, and its sequel Fallen Kingdom, which go all-in on theme park spectacle. World stars Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard join OG JP crew Neill, Laura Dern, and Jeff Goldblum for the finale, Dominion.

Now see all Jurassic Park and World movies ranked by Tomatometer!