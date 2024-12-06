Golden Globe Nominations 2025: When and How To Watch

The nominees for the 82nd annual Golden Globe Awards will be announced by Mindy Kaling and Morris Chestnut on Monday, December 9, beginning at 8:15 a.m. ET/5:15 a.m. PT, and can be watched on the CBS news site, YouTube channel, or mobile app. Ten nomination categories will be revealed exclusively on CBS Mornings at 8:30 a.m. ET/5:30 a.m. PT.

A complete nomination list in the 27 award categories, including the two newest award categories Cinematic and Box Office Achievement in Motion Pictures and Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy, will be available on GoldenGlobes.com and CBSNews.com following the live announcement.

Emmy-nominated stand-up Nikki Glaser is set to host this year’s Golden Globes. “I am absolutely thrilled to be hosting,” she said in a statement.

“It’s one of my favorite nights of television, and now I get a front-row seat. The Golden Globes is not only a huge night for TV and film but also for comedy. It’s one of the few times that show business not only allows but encourages itself to be lovingly mocked (at least I hope so). (God, I hope so.) It’s an exciting yet challenging gig because it’s live, unpredictable, and in front of Hollywood’s biggest stars (who also might be getting wasted while seated next to their recent exes). Some of my favorite jokes of all time have come from past Golden Globes opening monologues when Tina, Amy, or Ricky have said exactly what we all didn’t know we desperately needed to hear. I just hope to continue in that time honored tradition (that might also get me cancelled). This is truly a dream job.”

Winners will be revealed on Sunday, January 5, 2025, from 8-11 PM ET / 5-8 PM PT, live on the CBS Television Network. The event will also stream on Paramount+ in the U.S., available live for Paramount+ with Showtime subscribers and on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the following day.

Check back December 9th for the full list of nominees as they are announced below.

Best Motion Picture – Drama

Best Performance By An Actress In A Motion Picture – Drama

Best Performance By An Actor In A Motion Picture – Drama

Best Motion Picture – Musical Or Comedy

Best Performance By An Actress In A Motion Picture – Musical Or Comedy

Best Performance By An Actor In A Motion Picture – Musical Or Comedy

Best Motion Picture – Animated

Best Motion Picture – Non-English Language

Best Performance By An Actress In A Supporting Role In Any Motion Picture

Best Performance By An Actor In A Supporting Role In Any Motion Picture

Best Director – Motion Picture

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture

Best Original Score – Motion Picture

Best Original Song – Motion Picture

Best Television Series – Drama

Best Performance By An Actress In A Television Series – Drama

Best Performance By An Actor In A Television Series – Drama

Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Best Performance By An Actress In A Television Series – Musical Or Comedy

Best Performance By An Actor In A Television Series – Musical Or Comedy

Best Supporting Actress, Television

Best Supporting Actor, Television

Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series Or Motion Picture Made For Television

Best Performance By An Actress In A Limited Series, Anthology Series, Or A Motion Picture Made For Television

Best Performance By An Actor In A Limited Series, Anthology Series, Or A Motion Picture Made For Television

Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy or Television

Cinematic and Box Office Achievement

