(Photo by 20th Century Fox Film Corp./courtesy Everett Collection)

All Bruce Willis Movies Ranked

Where there’s a Willis, there’s a way. A way to make it from TV sitcom star to eternal everyman action movie hero (Die Hard). A way to make a talking baby movie work (Look Who’s Talking) to the tune of $300 million at the box office in the ’80s. And a way to throw it all away with misfires like Bonfire of the Vanities and Hudson Hawk. And a way to get it all back again by kickstarting the ’90s indie boom with Pulp Fiction.

Since then, Bruce has continued to have a wild career, with the occasional crucial movie released at the exact right time to freshen up his image, whether in epic blockbusters (Armageddon), muted horror (The Sixth Sense), twee comedy (Moonrise Kingdom), or sci-fi cult classics (Looper). Recent highlights include Glass, the surprise finale to M. Night Shyamalan’s trilogy that started with Unbreakable and Glass, and Edward Norton passion project Motherless Brooklyn. And now we’re ranking all Bruce Willis movies by Tomatometer!

#2 Looper (2012) 93% #2 Adjusted Score: 104263% Critics Consensus: As thought-provoking as it is thrilling, Looper delivers an uncommonly smart, bravely original blend of futuristic sci-fi and good old-fashioned action. Synopsis: In a future society, time-travel exists, but it's only available to those with the means to pay for it on... In a future society, time-travel exists, but it's only available to those with the means to pay for it on... [More] Starring: Bruce Willis, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Emily Blunt, Paul Dano Directed By: Rian Johnson

#5 Nobody's Fool (1994) 91% #5 Adjusted Score: 94228% Critics Consensus: It's solidly directed by Robert Benton and stacked with fine performances from an impressive cast, but above all, Nobody's Fool is a showcase for some of Paul Newman's best late-period work. Synopsis: Donald "Sully" Sullivan (Paul Newman) is an expert at avoiding adult responsibilities. At 60, he divides all his time between... Donald "Sully" Sullivan (Paul Newman) is an expert at avoiding adult responsibilities. At 60, he divides all his time between... [More] Starring: Paul Newman, Jessica Tandy, Melanie Griffith, Bruce Willis Directed By: Robert Benton

#12 Red (2010) 72% #12 Adjusted Score: 79530% Critics Consensus: It may not be the killer thrill ride you'd expect from an action movie with a cast of this caliber, but Red still thoroughly outshines most of its big-budget counterparts with its wit and style. Synopsis: After surviving an assault from a squad of hit men, retired CIA agent Frank Moses (Bruce Willis) reassembles his old... After surviving an assault from a squad of hit men, retired CIA agent Frank Moses (Bruce Willis) reassembles his old... [More] Starring: Bruce Willis, Morgan Freeman, John Malkovich, Helen Mirren Directed By: Robert Schwentke

#16 Die Hard 2 (1990) 69% #16 Adjusted Score: 72287% Critics Consensus: It lacks the fresh thrills of its predecessor, but Die Hard 2 still works as an over-the-top -- and reasonably taut -- big-budget sequel, with plenty of set pieces to paper over the plot deficiencies. Synopsis: A year after his heroics in L.A, detective John McClane (Bruce Willis) is mixed up in another terrorist plot, this... A year after his heroics in L.A, detective John McClane (Bruce Willis) is mixed up in another terrorist plot, this... [More] Starring: Bruce Willis, Bonnie Bedelia, William Atherton, Reginald VelJohnson Directed By: Renny Harlin

#26 Look Who's Talking (1989) 56% #26 Adjusted Score: 55422% Critics Consensus: Look Who's Talking holds some appeal thanks to its affable stars and Amy Heckerling's energetic direction, but a silly script doesn't allow wit to get a word in edgewise. Synopsis: The romantic ups and downs of accountant Mollie Jensen (Kirstie Alley) are viewed cynically by a most unusual bystander --... The romantic ups and downs of accountant Mollie Jensen (Kirstie Alley) are viewed cynically by a most unusual bystander --... [More] Starring: John Travolta, Kirstie Alley, Olympia Dukakis, George Segal Directed By: Amy Heckerling

#27 Alpha Dog (2006) 54% #27 Adjusted Score: 60147% Critics Consensus: A glossy yet unflinching portrait of violent, hedonistic teenagers. Bruce Willis and Sharon Stone chew the scenery, while Justin Timberlake gives a noteworthy performance. Synopsis: Teenage dealer Johnny Truelove (Emile Hirsch) and his friends kidnap the impressionable younger brother (Anton Yelchin) of a junkie (Ben... Teenage dealer Johnny Truelove (Emile Hirsch) and his friends kidnap the impressionable younger brother (Anton Yelchin) of a junkie (Ben... [More] Starring: Bruce Willis, Emile Hirsch, Justin Timberlake, Ben Foster Directed By: Nick Cassavetes

#28 Death Becomes Her (1992) 54% #28 Adjusted Score: 57355% Critics Consensus: Hawn and Streep are as fabulous as Death Becomes Her's innovative special effects; Zemeckis' satire, on the other hand, is as hollow as the world it mocks. Synopsis: When a novelist loses her man to a movie star and former friend, she winds up in a psychiatric hospital.... When a novelist loses her man to a movie star and former friend, she winds up in a psychiatric hospital.... [More] Starring: Meryl Streep, Bruce Willis, Goldie Hawn, Isabella Rossellini Directed By: Robert Zemeckis

#29 Lucky Number Slevin (2006) 52% #29 Adjusted Score: 57494% Critics Consensus: Trying too hard to be clever in a Pulp Fiction kind of way, this film succumbs to a convoluted plot, overly stylized characters, and dizzying set design. Synopsis: A case of mistaken identity puts a man named Slevin (Josh Hartnett) in the middle of a war between two... A case of mistaken identity puts a man named Slevin (Josh Hartnett) in the middle of a war between two... [More] Starring: Josh Hartnett, Morgan Freeman, Ben Kingsley, Lucy Liu Directed By: Paul McGuigan

#35 Red 2 (2013) 44% #35 Adjusted Score: 50140% Critics Consensus: While it's still hard to argue with its impeccable cast or the fun they often seem to be having, Red 2 replaces much of the goofy fun of its predecessor with empty, over-the-top bombast. Synopsis: Former CIA black-ops agent Frank Moses (Bruce Willis) and his old partner, Marvin Boggs (John Malkovich), are caught in the... Former CIA black-ops agent Frank Moses (Bruce Willis) and his old partner, Marvin Boggs (John Malkovich), are caught in the... [More] Starring: Bruce Willis, John Malkovich, Mary-Louise Parker, Anthony Hopkins Directed By: Dean Parisot

#38 The Expendables (2010) 42% #38 Adjusted Score: 49354% Critics Consensus: It makes good on the old-school action it promises, but given all the talent on display, The Expendables should hit harder. Synopsis: Mercenary leader Barney Ross (Sylvester Stallone) and his loyal men take on what they think is a routine assignment: a... Mercenary leader Barney Ross (Sylvester Stallone) and his loyal men take on what they think is a routine assignment: a... [More] Starring: Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham, Jet Li, Terry Crews Directed By: Sylvester Stallone

#41 Armageddon (1998) 38% #41 Adjusted Score: 43420% Critics Consensus: Lovely to look at but about as intelligent as the asteroid that serves as the movie's antagonist, Armageddon slickly sums up the cinematic legacies of producer Jerry Bruckheimer and director Michael Bay. Synopsis: When an asteroid threatens to collide with Earth, NASA honcho Dan Truman (Billy Bob Thornton) determines the only way to... When an asteroid threatens to collide with Earth, NASA honcho Dan Truman (Billy Bob Thornton) determines the only way to... [More] Starring: Bruce Willis, Billy Bob Thornton, Liv Tyler, Ben Affleck Directed By: Michael Bay

#43 Surrogates (2009) 37% #43 Adjusted Score: 40561% Critics Consensus: Though it sports a slick look and feel, Surrogates fails to capitalize on a promising premise, relying instead on mindless action and a poor script. Synopsis: In the near future, people live their lives free of pain, danger and complications through robotic representations of themselves, called... In the near future, people live their lives free of pain, danger and complications through robotic representations of themselves, called... [More] Starring: Bruce Willis, Radha Mitchell, Rosamund Pike, Boris Kodjoe Directed By: Jonathan Mostow

#52 Marauders (2016) 24% #52 Adjusted Score: 23434% Critics Consensus: From its clichéd story to Bruce Willis' rote performance, Marauders is a crime thriller content to settle for merely competent -- a goal it all too rarely achieves. Synopsis: FBI agents (Christopher Meloni, Dave Bautista) uncover a conspiracy while trying to nail a group of deadly bank robbers.... FBI agents (Christopher Meloni, Dave Bautista) uncover a conspiracy while trying to nail a group of deadly bank robbers.... [More] Starring: Bruce Willis, Christopher Meloni, Dave Bautista, Adrian Grenier Directed By: Steven C. Miller

#55 Mercury Rising (1998) 21% #55 Adjusted Score: 23475% Critics Consensus: Mercury Rising lays the action on thick, but can never find a dramatic pulse to keep viewers -- or Bruce Willis -- engaged with its maudlin story. Synopsis: "Mercury Rising" stars Bruce Willis as Art Jeffries, a renegade FBI agent who combats ruthless federal agents to protect Simon... "Mercury Rising" stars Bruce Willis as Art Jeffries, a renegade FBI agent who combats ruthless federal agents to protect Simon... [More] Starring: Bruce Willis, Alec Baldwin, Miko Hughes, Chi McBride Directed By: Harold Becker

#62 Death Wish (2018) 18% #62 Adjusted Score: 26730% Critics Consensus: Death Wish is little more than a rote retelling that lacks the grit and conviction of the original -- and also suffers from spectacularly bad timing. Synopsis: Dr. Paul Kersey is a surgeon who often sees the consequences of the city's violence in the emergency room. When... Dr. Paul Kersey is a surgeon who often sees the consequences of the city's violence in the emergency room. When... [More] Starring: Bruce Willis, Vincent D'Onofrio, Elisabeth Shue, Camila Morrone Directed By: Eli Roth

#69 North (1994) 14% #69 Adjusted Score: 14713% Critics Consensus: Laden with schmaltz and largely bereft of evident narrative purpose, North represents an early major disappointment from previously sure-handed director Rob Reiner. Synopsis: North (Elijah Wood) is a talented and bright kid, but his mom (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) and dad (Jason Alexander) are utterly... North (Elijah Wood) is a talented and bright kid, but his mom (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) and dad (Jason Alexander) are utterly... [More] Starring: Elijah Wood, Bruce Willis, Jon Lovitz, Mathew McCurley Directed By: Rob Reiner

#74 Perfect Stranger (2007) 10% #74 Adjusted Score: 15047% Critics Consensus: Despite the presence of Halle Berry and Bruce Willis, Perfect Stranger is too convoluted to work, and features a twist ending that's irritating and superfluous. It's a techno-thriller without thrills. Synopsis: Rowena Price (Halle Berry), a reporter, uses her investigative skills to solve the murder of a friend. Her search leads... Rowena Price (Halle Berry), a reporter, uses her investigative skills to solve the murder of a friend. Her search leads... [More] Starring: Halle Berry, Bruce Willis, Giovanni Ribisi, Gary Dourdan Directed By: James Foley

#83 Vice (2015) 4% #83 Adjusted Score: 3237% Critics Consensus: Bruce Willis and Thomas Jane are visibly bored by the dreary material in this sci-fi hodgepodge, proving that star power in service of a lousy script is no virtue. Synopsis: A self-aware, artificial human (Ambyr Childers) becomes caught in the crossfire between a cop (Thomas Jane) and the creator (Bruce... A self-aware, artificial human (Ambyr Childers) becomes caught in the crossfire between a cop (Thomas Jane) and the creator (Bruce... [More] Starring: Bruce Willis, Thomas Jane, Ambyr Childers, Colin Egglesfield Directed By: Brian A. Miller