All Bruce Willis Movies Ranked
Where there’s a Willis, there’s a way. A way to make it from TV sitcom star to eternal everyman action movie hero (Die Hard). A way to make a talking baby movie work (Look Who’s Talking) to the tune of $300 million at the box office in the ’80s. And a way to throw it all away with misfires like Bonfire of the Vanities and Hudson Hawk. And a way to get it all back again by kickstarting the ’90s indie boom with Pulp Fiction.
Since then, Bruce has continued to have a wild career, with the occasional crucial movie released at the exact right time to freshen up his image, whether in epic blockbusters (Armageddon), muted horror (The Sixth Sense), twee comedy (Moonrise Kingdom), or sci-fi cult classics (Looper). Recent highlights include Glass, the surprise finale to M. Night Shyamalan’s trilogy that started with Unbreakable and Glass, and Edward Norton passion project Motherless Brooklyn. And now we’re ranking all Bruce Willis movies by Tomatometer!
#1
Adjusted Score: 98863%
Critics Consensus: Its many imitators (and sequels) have never come close to matching the taut thrills of the definitive holiday action classic.
Synopsis:
New York City policeman John McClane (Bruce Willis) is visiting his estranged wife (Bonnie Bedelia) and two daughters on Christmas... [More]
#2
Adjusted Score: 104263%
Critics Consensus: As thought-provoking as it is thrilling, Looper delivers an uncommonly smart, bravely original blend of futuristic sci-fi and good old-fashioned action.
Synopsis:
In a future society, time-travel exists, but it's only available to those with the means to pay for it on... [More]
#3
Adjusted Score: 105019%
Critics Consensus: Warm, whimsical, and poignant, the immaculately framed and beautifully acted Moonrise Kingdom presents writer/director Wes Anderson at his idiosyncratic best.
Synopsis:
The year is 1965, and the residents of New Penzance, an island off the coast of New England, inhabit a... [More]
#4
Adjusted Score: 98079%
Critics Consensus: One of the most influential films of the 1990s, Pulp Fiction is a delirious post-modern mix of neo-noir thrills, pitch-black humor, and pop-culture touchstones.
Synopsis:
Vincent Vega (John Travolta) and Jules Winnfield (Samuel L. Jackson) are hitmen with a penchant for philosophical discussions. In this... [More]
#5
Adjusted Score: 94228%
Critics Consensus: It's solidly directed by Robert Benton and stacked with fine performances from an impressive cast, but above all, Nobody's Fool is a showcase for some of Paul Newman's best late-period work.
Synopsis:
Donald "Sully" Sullivan (Paul Newman) is an expert at avoiding adult responsibilities. At 60, he divides all his time between... [More]
#6
Adjusted Score: 91757%
Critics Consensus: The plot's a bit of a jumble, but excellent performances and mind-blowing plot twists make 12 Monkeys a kooky, effective experience.
Synopsis:
Traveling back in time isn't simple, as James Cole (Bruce Willis) learns the hard way. Imprisoned in the 2030s, James... [More]
#7
Adjusted Score: 93039%
Critics Consensus: M Night Shayamalan's The Sixth Sense is a twisty ghost story with all the style of a classical Hollywood picture, but all the chills of a modern horror flick.
Synopsis:
Young Cole Sear (Haley Joel Osment) is haunted by a dark secret: he is visited by ghosts. Cole is frightened... [More]
#8
Adjusted Score: 91373%
Critics Consensus: Live Free or Die Hard may be preposterous, but it's an efficient, action-packed summer popcorn flick with thrilling stunts and a commanding performance by Bruce Willis. Fans of the previous Die Hard films will not be disappointed.
Synopsis:
As the nation prepares to celebrate Independence Day, veteran cop John McClane (Bruce Willis) carries out another routine assignment: bringing... [More]
#9
Adjusted Score: 87308%
Critics Consensus: Visually groundbreaking and terrifically violent, Sin City brings the dark world of Frank Miller's graphic novel to vivid life.
Synopsis:
In this quartet of neo-noir tales, a mysterious salesman (Josh Hartnett) narrates a tragic story of co-dependency, while a musclebound... [More]
#10
Adjusted Score: 75981%
Critics Consensus: A cool and hip grindhouse throwback, Planet Terror is an unpredictable zombie thrillride.
Synopsis:
An ordinary evening in a small Texas town becomes a grisly nightmare when a horde of flesh-eating zombies goes on... [More]
#11
Adjusted Score: 82425%
Critics Consensus: Even if it's not an animation classic, Over the Hedge is clever and fun, and the jokes cater to family members of all ages.
Synopsis:
When Verne (Garry Shandling) and fellow woodland friends awake from winter's hibernation, they find they have some new neighbors: humans,... [More]
#12
Adjusted Score: 79530%
Critics Consensus: It may not be the killer thrill ride you'd expect from an action movie with a cast of this caliber, but Red still thoroughly outshines most of its big-budget counterparts with its wit and style.
Synopsis:
After surviving an assault from a squad of hit men, retired CIA agent Frank Moses (Bruce Willis) reassembles his old... [More]
#13
Adjusted Score: 75417%
Critics Consensus: With a weaker ending, Unbreakable is not as a good as The Sixth Sense. However, it is a quietly suspenseful film that intrigues and engages, taking the audience through unpredictable twists and turns along the way.
Synopsis:
David Dunn (Bruce Willis) is the sole survivor of a devastating train wreck. Elijah Price (Samuel L. Jackson) is a... [More]
#14
Adjusted Score: 73765%
Critics Consensus: Visually inventive and gleefully over the top, Luc Besson's The Fifth Element is a fantastic piece of pop sci-fi that never takes itself too seriously.
Synopsis:
In the 23rd century, a New York City cabbie, Korben Dallas (Bruce Willis), finds the fate of the world in... [More]
#15
Adjusted Score: 72827%
Critics Consensus: Beavis and Butt-Head Do America is unabashedly offensive, unapologetically stupid, and unexpectedly funny.
Synopsis:
Two of the biggest animated slackers around, Beavis (Mike Judge) and Butt-head (also Judge) get a kick-start when two crooks... [More]
#16
Adjusted Score: 72287%
Critics Consensus: It lacks the fresh thrills of its predecessor, but Die Hard 2 still works as an over-the-top -- and reasonably taut -- big-budget sequel, with plenty of set pieces to paper over the plot deficiencies.
Synopsis:
A year after his heroics in L.A, detective John McClane (Bruce Willis) is mixed up in another terrorist plot, this... [More]
#17
Adjusted Score: 67407%
Critics Consensus: With a slow build to a dramatic conclusion, In Country benefits largely from its strong acting, particularly by Emily Lloyd in the lead role.
Synopsis:
Samantha Hughes (Emily Lloyd) lives with her uncle, Emmett Smith (Bruce Willis), in a small Kentucky town. After her high... [More]
#18
Adjusted Score: 72411%
Critics Consensus: Taut, violent, and suitably self-deprecating, The Expendables 2 gives classic action fans everything they can reasonably expect from a star-studded shoot-'em-up -- for better and for worse.
Synopsis:
Mercenary leader Barney Ross (Sylvester Stallone), Lee Christmas (Jason Statham) and the rest of the Expendables team reunite when Mr.... [More]
#19
Adjusted Score: 76552%
Critics Consensus: Motherless Brooklyn's imposing length requires patience, but strong performances and a unique perspective make this a mystery worth investigating.
Synopsis:
Lionel Essrog is a lonely private detective who doesn't let Tourette's syndrome stand in the way of his job. Gifted... [More]
#20
Adjusted Score: 69382%
Critics Consensus: The story may not warrant its lengthy running time, but the cast of Bandits makes it an enjoyable ride.
Synopsis:
Joe (Bruce Willis) and Terry (Billy Bob Thornton) have escaped from prison. Cutting a swath from Oregon through California, these... [More]
#21
Adjusted Score: 62818%
Critics Consensus: Well-made and solidly acted, Hart's War is modestly compelling. However, the movie suffers from having too many subplots.
Synopsis:
Lieutenant Tommy Hart (Colin Farrell) is a second year law student who is enlisted as an officer's aide in World... [More]
#22
Adjusted Score: 63913%
Critics Consensus: Die Hard with a Vengeance benefits from Bruce Willis and Samuel L. Jackson's barbed interplay, but clatters to a bombastic finish in a vain effort to cover for an overall lack of fresh ideas.
Synopsis:
Detective John McClane (Bruce Willis) is now divorced, alcoholic and jobless after getting fired for his reckless behavior and bad... [More]
#23
Adjusted Score: 62853%
Critics Consensus: The Astronaut Farmer is a charming, inspirational drama that successfully avoids modern cinematic cliches while appealing to the optimistic dreamer in all of us.
Synopsis:
Charles Farmer (Billy Bob Thornton), a rancher who once trained to be an astronaut, decides to fulfill a lifelong dream:... [More]
#24
Adjusted Score: 48514%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
A loathsome man ends up dead, but it's not clear who's to blame. If ever a person got what he... [More]
#25
Adjusted Score: 61935%
Critics Consensus: Despite strong performances from Bruce Willis and Mos Def, 16 Blocks is a shopworn entry in the buddy-action genre.
Synopsis:
Boozy and world-weary, NYPD Detective Jack Mosley (Bruce Willis) draws a routine assignment to transport trial witness Eddie Bunker (Mos... [More]
#26
Adjusted Score: 55422%
Critics Consensus: Look Who's Talking holds some appeal thanks to its affable stars and Amy Heckerling's energetic direction, but a silly script doesn't allow wit to get a word in edgewise.
Synopsis:
The romantic ups and downs of accountant Mollie Jensen (Kirstie Alley) are viewed cynically by a most unusual bystander --... [More]
#27
Adjusted Score: 60147%
Critics Consensus: A glossy yet unflinching portrait of violent, hedonistic teenagers. Bruce Willis and Sharon Stone chew the scenery, while Justin Timberlake gives a noteworthy performance.
Synopsis:
Teenage dealer Johnny Truelove (Emile Hirsch) and his friends kidnap the impressionable younger brother (Anton Yelchin) of a junkie (Ben... [More]
#28
Adjusted Score: 57355%
Critics Consensus: Hawn and Streep are as fabulous as Death Becomes Her's innovative special effects; Zemeckis' satire, on the other hand, is as hollow as the world it mocks.
Synopsis:
When a novelist loses her man to a movie star and former friend, she winds up in a psychiatric hospital.... [More]
#29
Adjusted Score: 57494%
Critics Consensus: Trying too hard to be clever in a Pulp Fiction kind of way, this film succumbs to a convoluted plot, overly stylized characters, and dizzying set design.
Synopsis:
A case of mistaken identity puts a man named Slevin (Josh Hartnett) in the middle of a war between two... [More]
#30
Adjusted Score: 55688%
Critics Consensus: What Just Happened has some inspired comic moments, but this inside-baseball take on Hollywood lacks satirical bite.
Synopsis:
During the course of an ordinary week in Hollywood, movie producer Ben (Robert De Niro) must navigate his way through... [More]
#31
Adjusted Score: 23763%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
After the theft of copies of SAT exams from a principal's office, teenage reporter Bobby Funke (Reece Thompson) sets out... [More]
#32
Adjusted Score: 54200%
Critics Consensus: Despite some fine performances and memorable scenes, Fast Food Nation is more effective as Eric Schlosser's eye-opening non-fiction book than as Richard Linklater's fictionalized, mostly punchless movie.
Synopsis:
Don Henderson (Greg Kinnear), a marketing executive for a national burger chain must leave blissful ignorance behind when his boss... [More]
#33
Adjusted Score: 52244%
Critics Consensus: Critics find The Kid to be too sweet and the movie's message to be annoyingly simplistic.
#34
Adjusted Score: 45554%
Critics Consensus: The Last Boy Scout is as explosive, silly, and fun as it does represent the decline of the buddy-cop genre.
Synopsis:
Once a first-rate Secret Service agent, Joe Hallenbeck (Bruce Willis) is now a gruff private investigator whose latest gig is... [More]
#35
Adjusted Score: 50140%
Critics Consensus: While it's still hard to argue with its impeccable cast or the fun they often seem to be having, Red 2 replaces much of the goofy fun of its predecessor with empty, over-the-top bombast.
Synopsis:
Former CIA black-ops agent Frank Moses (Bruce Willis) and his old partner, Marvin Boggs (John Malkovich), are caught in the... [More]
#36
Adjusted Score: 45780%
Critics Consensus: An exciting, well-paced action film.
Synopsis:
After terrorists attack a bus in Brooklyn, a Broadway theater and FBI headquarters, FBI anti-terrorism expert Anthony Hubbard (Denzel Washington)... [More]
#37
Adjusted Score: 46459%
Critics Consensus: Despite a charming cast, The Whole Nine Yards can't tickle funny bones consistently enough to distract from its sitcom-like story.
Synopsis:
Jimmy "The Tulip" Tudeski (Bruce Willis), a mob hitman-turned-informant, ratted on the mob and put his life in jeopardy. Now... [More]
#38
Adjusted Score: 49354%
Critics Consensus: It makes good on the old-school action it promises, but given all the talent on display, The Expendables should hit harder.
Synopsis:
Mercenary leader Barney Ross (Sylvester Stallone) and his loyal men take on what they think is a routine assignment: a... [More]
#39
Adjusted Score: 50253%
Critics Consensus: A Dame to Kill For boasts the same stylish violence and striking visual palette as the original Sin City, but lacks its predecessor's brutal impact.
Synopsis:
The damaged denizens of Sin City return for another round of stories from the mind of Frank Miller. In "Just... [More]
#40
Adjusted Score: 41738%
Critics Consensus: The Rugrats franchise has gone from fresh to formulaic.
Synopsis:
Chuckie (Nancy Cartwright) and Tommy (Elizabeth Daily) find themselves stranded with their parents on a remote island. By coincidence, the... [More]
#41
Adjusted Score: 43420%
Critics Consensus: Lovely to look at but about as intelligent as the asteroid that serves as the movie's antagonist, Armageddon slickly sums up the cinematic legacies of producer Jerry Bruckheimer and director Michael Bay.
Synopsis:
When an asteroid threatens to collide with Earth, NASA honcho Dan Truman (Billy Bob Thornton) determines the only way to... [More]
#42
Adjusted Score: 35073%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
In 1935, Bronx teenager Billy Behan (Loren Dean) attracts the attention of powerful mobster Dutch Schultz (Dustin Hoffman) and quickly... [More]
#43
Adjusted Score: 40561%
Critics Consensus: Though it sports a slick look and feel, Surrogates fails to capitalize on a promising premise, relying instead on mindless action and a poor script.
Synopsis:
In the near future, people live their lives free of pain, danger and complications through robotic representations of themselves, called... [More]
#44
Adjusted Score: 36286%
Critics Consensus: Last Man Standing's brooding atmosphere and bursts of artfully arranged action prove intriguing yet ultimately insufficient substitutes for a consistently compelling story.
Synopsis:
Loyal to nobody but himself, John Smith (Bruce Willis) hires his services out to Fredo Strozzi (Ned Eisenberg), a bootlegging... [More]
#45
Adjusted Score: 61857%
Critics Consensus: Glass displays a few glimmers of M. Night Shyamalan at his twisty world-building best, but ultimately disappoints as the conclusion to the writer-director's long-gestating trilogy.
Synopsis:
David Dunn tries to stay one step ahead of the law while delivering vigilante justice on the streets of Philadelphia.... [More]
#46
Adjusted Score: 41578%
Critics Consensus: Grisly and cliched, audiences may feel they're being held Hostage.
Synopsis:
After one of his hostage negotiations goes awry, LAPD officer Jeff Talley (Bruce Willis) quits the force and relocates his... [More]
#47
Adjusted Score: 37509%
Critics Consensus: Tries to be high-minded, but in the end, it's just a stylish action movie.
Synopsis:
The Nigerian government has fallen, and the country is on the verge of civil war. Lt. A.K. Waters (Bruce Willis)... [More]
#48
Adjusted Score: 32836%
Critics Consensus: Hudson Hawk's kitchen-sink approach to its blend of action and slapstick results in a surreal, baffling misfire.
Synopsis:
Thief extraordinaire Hudson Hawk (Bruce Willis) has just been released from prison and all he wants is a nice cappuccino.... [More]
#49
Adjusted Score: 35390%
Critics Consensus: Though arguably superior to its predecessor, G.I. Joe: Retaliation is overwhelmed by its nonstop action and too nonsensical and vapid to leave a lasting impression.
Synopsis:
In the continuing adventures of the G.I. Joe team, Duke (Channing Tatum), second-in-command Roadblock (Dwayne Johnson), and the rest of... [More]
#50
Adjusted Score: 30879%
Critics Consensus: A lack of chemistry between Bruce Willis and Michelle Pfeiffer fatally undermines the dull and predictable Story of Us.
Synopsis:
After 15 years of marriage, Katie (Michelle Pfeiffer) and her husband, Ben (Bruce Willis), have grown apart. While they keep... [More]
#51
Adjusted Score: 26412%
Critics Consensus: The movie is overwhelmed by its chaotic visual effects and disjointed storyline.
Synopsis:
An unhappy car dealer (Bruce Willis) believes that a dime-store author/philosopher (Albert Finney) has the answers to life's important questions.... [More]
#52
Adjusted Score: 23434%
Critics Consensus: From its clichéd story to Bruce Willis' rote performance, Marauders is a crime thriller content to settle for merely competent -- a goal it all too rarely achieves.
Synopsis:
FBI agents (Christopher Meloni, Dave Bautista) uncover a conspiracy while trying to nail a group of deadly bank robbers.... [More]
#53
Adjusted Score: 24133%
Critics Consensus: The Jackal is a relatively simple chase thriller incapable of adding thrills or excitement as the plot chugs along.
Synopsis:
During an FBI raid on a Moscow nightclub, the brother of Russian gangster Terek Murad (David Hayman) is killed. Murad... [More]
#54
Adjusted Score: 22562%
Critics Consensus: Bruce willie shot aside, the only other things popping out in Color of Night are some ridiculous plot contortions and majorly camp moments.
Synopsis:
Attempts on his life escalate as a New York psychologist (Bruce Willis) closes in on a colleague's killer in Los... [More]
#55
Adjusted Score: 23475%
Critics Consensus: Mercury Rising lays the action on thick, but can never find a dramatic pulse to keep viewers -- or Bruce Willis -- engaged with its maudlin story.
Synopsis:
"Mercury Rising" stars Bruce Willis as Art Jeffries, a renegade FBI agent who combats ruthless federal agents to protect Simon... [More]
#56
Adjusted Score: 22133%
Critics Consensus: Once Upon a Time in Venice has a little more of a spark than typical late-period Bruce Willis tough guy movies, but it's still a steep, disappointing tumble from his best work.
Synopsis:
Steve Ford is a private detective in Venice Beach, Calif., who's good with the ladies, bad with the punches and... [More]
#57
Adjusted Score: 20029%
Critics Consensus: Blind Date has all the ingredients for a successful madcap comedy, but the end results suggest director Blake Edwards has lost his once-reliable touch.
Synopsis:
When bachelor Walter Davis (Bruce Willis) is set up with his sister-in-law's pretty cousin, Nadia Gates (Kim Basinger), a seemingly... [More]
#58
Adjusted Score: 13498%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Having retired from a life of gunfights and peacekeeping, the great Wyatt Earp (James Garner) has landed a job as... [More]
#59
Adjusted Score: 20136%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
#61
Adjusted Score: 5870%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
In this dazzling action cyber-thriller, Bruce Willis (Pulp Fiction) plays Robert, a retired CIA agent living at a secret resort... [More]
#62
Adjusted Score: 26730%
Critics Consensus: Death Wish is little more than a rote retelling that lacks the grit and conviction of the original -- and also suffers from spectacularly bad timing.
Synopsis:
Dr. Paul Kersey is a surgeon who often sees the consequences of the city's violence in the emergency room. When... [More]
#63
Adjusted Score: 24238%
Critics Consensus: Cop Out is a cliched buddy action/comedy that suffers from stale gags and slack pacing.
Synopsis:
Veteran detective Jimmy Monroe (Bruce Willis) needs money to pay for his daughter's upcoming wedding, so he decides it's time... [More]
#64
Adjusted Score: 18365%
Critics Consensus: A clumsy misstep for director Stephen Frears, Lay the Favorite puts all its chips on endearing quirk only to go bust.
Synopsis:
A former stripper's (Rebecca Hall) talent with numbers lands her a job with a professional gambler (Bruce Willis) who runs... [More]
#65
Adjusted Score: 16460%
Critics Consensus: Weighed down by a rote story and passionless performances, Striking Distance represents one of the lesser '90s genre outings from action hero Bruce Willis.
Synopsis:
Sgt. Tom Hardy (Bruce Willis) denounces his partner, Jimmy Detillo (Robert Pastorelli), for brutally interrogating a suspect. After Jimmy falls... [More]
#66
Adjusted Score: 16531%
Critics Consensus: The Bonfire of the Vanities is a vapid adaptation of a thoughtful book, fatally miscast and shorn of the source material's crucial sense of irony. Add it to the pyre of Hollywood's ambitious failures.
Synopsis:
In this adaptation of the Tom Wolfe novel, powerful Wall Street executive Sherman McCoy (Tom Hanks) is riding with his... [More]
#67
Adjusted Score: 23710%
Critics Consensus: A Good Day to Die Hard is the weakest entry in a storied franchise, and not even Bruce Willis' smirking demeanor can enliven a cliched, uninspired script.
Synopsis:
New York City cop John McClane (Bruce Willis) arrives in Moscow to track down his estranged son, Jack (Jai Courtney).... [More]
#68
Adjusted Score: 15607%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Trying to reconnect with his son Danny, big shot Wall Street broker Will takes his family on a hunting trip... [More]
#69
Adjusted Score: 14713%
Critics Consensus: Laden with schmaltz and largely bereft of evident narrative purpose, North represents an early major disappointment from previously sure-handed director Rob Reiner.
Synopsis:
North (Elijah Wood) is a talented and bright kid, but his mom (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) and dad (Jason Alexander) are utterly... [More]
#70
Adjusted Score: 14060%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
A doctor and his family are held hostage by a wounded gunman and his unhinged brother.... [More]
#71
Adjusted Score: 5750%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Bruce Willis (Pulp Fiction) and Chad Michael Murray ("Riverdale") star in this explosive crime-thriller. When cop David (Willis) is injured... [More]
#72
Adjusted Score: 15503%
Critics Consensus: Four Rooms comes stocked with a ton of talent on both sides of the camera, yet only manages to add up to a particularly uneven -- and dismayingly uninspired -- anthology effort.
Synopsis:
Working New Year's Eve at a hotel in Hollywood, Calif., the new bellhop, Ted (Tim Roth), has no idea what's... [More]
#73
Adjusted Score: 8189%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
In the sequel to "Look Who's Talking," formerly single mom Mollie (Kirstie Alley) is about to have a baby with... [More]
#74
Adjusted Score: 15047%
Critics Consensus: Despite the presence of Halle Berry and Bruce Willis, Perfect Stranger is too convoluted to work, and features a twist ending that's irritating and superfluous. It's a techno-thriller without thrills.
Synopsis:
Rowena Price (Halle Berry), a reporter, uses her investigative skills to solve the murder of a friend. Her search leads... [More]
#75
Adjusted Score: 9113%
Critics Consensus: Dull and predictable, Midnight in the Switchgrass squanders an evocative setting and some committed performances on a would-be thriller that rarely raises a sweat.
Synopsis:
Bruce Willis (DIE HARD franchise) and Megan Fox (TRANSFORMERS: REVENGE OF THE FALLEN) lead a powerful cast including Emile Hirsch... [More]
#76
Adjusted Score: 5918%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
An ex-cop joins forces with a bank manager to track down a highly skilled and ruthless thief. The situation soon... [More]
#77
Adjusted Score: 11681%
Critics Consensus: The Shareef don't like Rock the Kasbah, and neither will viewers hoping for a film that manages to make effective use of Bill Murray's knack for playing lovably anarchic losers.
Synopsis:
While visiting Kabul, Afghanistan, washed-up music manager Richie Lanz (Bill Murray) gets dumped by his last client. His luck changes... [More]
#78
Adjusted Score: 4405%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
A firefighter does something unexpected after a man that he has been ordered to testify against threatens him.... [More]
#79
Adjusted Score: 5230%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
A government analyst (Kellan Lutz) launches his own rescue mission when terrorists kidnap his father (Bruce Willis), a retired CIA... [More]
#80
Adjusted Score: 6042%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Bruce Willis, Luke Wilson and Devon Sawa star in the chilling story of a savage Hollywood murder set in present... [More]
#81
Adjusted Score: 8521%
Critics Consensus: A strained, laugh-free sequel, The Whole Ten Yards recycles its predecessor's cast and plot but not its wit or reason for being.
Synopsis:
After faking his death, former killer-for-hire Jimmy "The Tulip" Tudeski (Bruce Willis) retires to Mexico with his new wife, Jill... [More]
#82
Adjusted Score: 5300%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Young business consultant Will Shaw (Henry Cavill) flies to Spain for a vacation aboard his family's sailboat. When Will returns... [More]
#83
Adjusted Score: 3237%
Critics Consensus: Bruce Willis and Thomas Jane are visibly bored by the dreary material in this sci-fi hodgepodge, proving that star power in service of a lousy script is no virtue.
Synopsis:
A self-aware, artificial human (Ambyr Childers) becomes caught in the crossfire between a cop (Thomas Jane) and the creator (Bruce... [More]
#84
Adjusted Score: 3937%
Critics Consensus: Let he who is without Cosmic Sin cast the first stone -- and possibly use it to rouse Bruce Willis from the slumber he seems to be in throughout this dreadful sci-fi blunder.
Synopsis:
Bruce Willis and Frank Grillo star in the new epic sci-fi adventure set in the year 2524, four hundred years... [More]
#85
Adjusted Score: 502%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
To get back in the good graces of her murderous boss (Bruce Willis), a seductive thief (Claire Forlani) recruits an... [More]
#86
Adjusted Score: 590%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Mercenaries race against the clock to stop a madman from using a computer program to wreak havoc around the globe.... [More]
#87
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Three Midwestern brothers, a crime lord, and an incorruptible cop are on a deadly collision course when the youngest brother's... [More]
#88
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Washed-up Sheriff Ben Watts (Bruce Willis) guards the secrets of the wealthy residents of a small Georgia town. When three... [More]
#89
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
A retired assassin is drawn back into his former life and a confrontation with an old rival when his daughter... [More]
#90
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Serving a life sentence for a crime he didn't commit, ex-cop Thomas Malone is offered a chance at freedom if... [More]
#91
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
A man loses his memory after a bank heist goes wrong.... [More]
#92
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
During World War II, five Chinese people fight their way through Japanese air attacks to protect a military machine.... [More]