The Devil Wears Prada 2: Release Date, Cast, Trailers & More

In 2006, audiences met Miranda Priestly (Meryl Streep), the domineering head of Runway Magazine in The Devil Wears Prada. An adaptation of Lauren Weisberger novel of the same name, Streep’s Priestly becomes the boss from hell to burgeoning journalist Andrea “Andy” Sachs” (Anne Hathaway).

The movie was extremely successful, grossing $125 million domestically and over $326 million worldwide and immediately sparked debates on the film’s depiction of the fashion industry, with Vogue’s then-editor-in-chief Anna Wintour (rumored inspiration for Priestly) commenting on the movie. Since its release 20 years ago, much of the movie has been deconstructed, including its presentation of what we now call a toxic work environment.

It wasn’t until 2013 that Weisberg wrote a sequel novel to The Devil Wears Prada, titled Revenge Wears Prada: The Devil Returns. Initially, neither Streep nor Hathaway were interested in returning, with Streep outright saying she wasn’t interested and Hathaway only willing to return if it was “something totally different.” Disney and 20th Century Studios announced plans to work on a sequel in July of 2024 with original director David Frankel and screenwriter Aline Brosh McKenna onboard. Here’s everything we know about the upcoming sequel, The Devil Wears Prada 2.

Who’s In It?

(Photo by Macall Polay/20th Century Studios)

Despite their earlier reluctance both Streep and Hathaway will return as Miranda Priestly and Andy Sachs, respectively. Emily Blunt will also reprise her role as Emily, Miranda’s overly devoted assistant in the first film. Stanley Tucci’s Nigel, Miranda’s right-hand man, will also be coming back. Tracie Thoms, playing Andy’s friend Lily, and Tibor Feldman, as Runway head Irv Ravitz, will also reprise their roles.

New to the cast is Kenneth Branagh, playing the latest Mr. Miranda Priestley, as well as Justin Theroux, playing an unknown but “forward-leaning, rich and stupid” character. Other newbies in unspecified roles include Simone Ashley, Lucy Liu, B.J. Novak, Pauline Chalamet, Rachel Bloom, and Patrick Brammall.

Look for this new installment to also be very cameo heavy to reflect its fashion-centric narrative: Sydney Sweeney, Donatella Versace, and Lady Gaga are all said to have roles in the film.

What’s It About?

(Photo by Macall Polay/20th Century Studios)

The teasers have done little to show us the actual plot of the movie, except for the fact that, in true Miranda fashion, she has no recollection of either Andy’s or Emily’s time working at Runway. What we do know is that Andy is forced to return to the world of Runway, this time as its Features Editor, in order to help Miranda secure the magazine’s future in a shifting journalistic and fashion landscape. The pair must team together and reconnect with Emily, now the head of a luxury wellness brand that could help save the magazine.

Is it also based on a book?

(Photo by Macall Polay/20th Century Studios)

As mentioned above, Lauren Weisberger did write a follow-up novel to The Devil Wears Prada titled Revenge Wears Prada: The Devil Returns. However, based on the descriptions and the trailers we’ve gotten so far (more on those below) for The Devil Wears Prada 2, it doesn’t appear that the new film will directly follow the story laid out in Weisberger’s sequel. Revenge Wears Prada is set a decade after the first book and follows Andy, now an editor herself at a bridal magazine, as she plans her own wedding and runs into Miranda again.

Likewise, it also doesn’t appear that the film takes any inspiration from Weisberger’s third novel, When Life Gives You Lululemons, which was published in 2018 and is more of a spin-off that centers on Emily rather than Andy, with Miranda making cameo appearances towards the end of the story and Andy only briefly mentioned. In that book, Emily is also an image consultant, as opposed to a lifestyle brand CEO.

In other words, The Devil Wears Prada 2 appears to be a wholly original story.

Are There Any Trailers?

A forty second teaser trailer for the movie, giving us just a glimpse of our two heroines, dropped back in December. Then, at the beginning of February, the studio dropped a more formal trailer showing us the reunion between Miranda and Andy, as well as Emily and Nigel. The trailer was viewed over 220 million times in the first 24 hours, making it the most watched trailer in the studio’s history.

When Will It Be Released?

The Devil Wears Prada 2 will hit theaters on May 1st.

Find Something Fresh! Discover What to Watch, Read Reviews, Leave Ratings and Build Watchlists. Download the Rotten Tomatoes App.