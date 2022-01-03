(Photo by Dreamworks/Courtesy Everett Collection. Thumbnail: Focus/Courtesy Everett Collection)

In our world of massive entertainment options, who’s got time to waste on the below-average? You’ve got a subscription, you’re ready for a marathon, and you want only the best movies no Netflix to watch. With thousands of choices on the platform, both original and acquired, we’ve found the 100 top Netflix movies with the highest Tomatometer scores!

You’ll quickly notice that none of the films featured here fall below 89% on the Tomatometer (with each score tallied from at least 20 reviews), meaning the overwhelming majority of critics who saw these gave them a favorable Fresh review. These movies run the gamut, from widely-seen popular movies (Uncut Gems) to arthouse hits (Snowpiercer, Pan’s Labyrinth).

The movies are by turns funny (Monty Python and the Holy Grail), dramatic (Marriage Story, Spotlight), and romantic (Always Be My Maybe). They’re the scariest horror movies out there (Under the Shadow), and the best documentaries ever made (13th).

And we’ve only just scratched the surface of Netflix’s growing stable of formidable originals, like Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman, Alfonso Cuaron’s Roma, and Eddie Murphy comeback vehicle Dolemite Is My Name. And to make sure you’re only seeing the cream of the crop, every movie featured here is Certified Fresh, meaning it maintained a high enough Tomatometer score after crossing a minimum critics review threshold.

Time to get comfy on the couch because we’re not just throwing good movies on Netflix at you, not even just great ones, but the 100 Best Movies on Netflix Right Now, Ranked by Tomatometer!

#100

Minority Report (2002)
90%

#100
Adjusted Score: 97556%
Critics Consensus: Thought-provoking and visceral, Steven Spielberg successfully combines high concept ideas and high octane action in this fast and febrile sci-fi thriller.
Synopsis: Based on a story by famed science fiction writer Philip K. Dick, "Minority Report" is an action-detective thriller set in... [More]
Starring: Tom Cruise, Colin Farrell, Samantha Morton, Max von Sydow
Directed By: Steven Spielberg

#99

1922 (2017)
91%

#99
Adjusted Score: 92456%
Critics Consensus: Thanks to director Zak Hilditch's patient storytelling and strong work from lead Thomas Jane, 1922 ranks among the more satisfying Stephen King adaptations.
Synopsis: A rancher conspires to murder his wife for financial gain and convinces his teenage son to participate.... [More]
Starring: Thomas Jane, Neal McDonough, Molly Parker, Brian d'Arcy James
Directed By: Zak Hilditch

#98

Uncorked (2020)
91%

#98
Adjusted Score: 93407%
Critics Consensus: Like a good wine, once you let Uncorked breathe, its heartfelt tenderness will yield a sweet time.
Synopsis: A young man upsets his father when he pursues his dream of becoming a master sommelier instead of joining the... [More]
Starring: Mamoudou Athie, Courtney B. Vance, Niecy Nash, Sasha Compère
Directed By: Prentice Penny

#97
#97
Adjusted Score: 95287%
Critics Consensus: Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory is strange yet comforting, full of narrative detours that don't always work but express the film's uniqueness.
Synopsis: The last of five coveted "golden tickets" falls into the hands of a sweet but very poor boy. He and... [More]
Starring: Gene Wilder, Jack Albertson, Peter Ostrum, Roy Kinnear
Directed By: Mel Stuart

#96

Stand by Me (1986)
91%

#96
Adjusted Score: 96183%
Critics Consensus: Stand By Me is a wise, nostalgic movie with a weird streak that captures both Stephen King's voice and the trials of growing up.
Synopsis: After learning that a stranger has been accidentally killed near their rural homes, four Oregon boys decide to go see... [More]
Starring: Wil Wheaton, River Phoenix, Corey Feldman, Jerry O'Connell
Directed By: Rob Reiner

#95

The Willoughbys (2020)
91%

#95
Adjusted Score: 93721%
Critics Consensus: An appealing animated adventure whose silliness is anchored in genuine emotion, The Willoughbys offers fanciful fun the entire family can enjoy.
Synopsis: Neglected by their parents, four old-fashioned siblings venture out into the modern world with their new nanny.... [More]
Starring: Will Forte, Maya Rudolph, Alessia Cara, Terry Crews
Directed By: Kris Pearn

#94

I Am Mother (2019)
91%

#94
Adjusted Score: 93856%
Critics Consensus: Suspenseful, well-acted, and intelligent, I Am Mother is an ambitious sci-fi story that largely achieves its impressive aims.
Synopsis: A teenage girl is raised by a robot designed to repopulate Earth. Their bond is tested when a stranger arrives... [More]
Starring: Hilary Swank, Clara Rugaard, Rose Byrne, Tahlia Sturzaker
Directed By: Grant Sputore

#93

Gerald's Game (2017)
91%

#93
Adjusted Score: 96205%
Critics Consensus: Carla Gugino carries Gerald's Game's small-scale suspense with a career-defining performance.
Synopsis: A woman accidentally kills her husband during a kinky game. Handcuffed to her bed with no hope of rescue, she... [More]
Starring: Carla Gugino, Bruce Greenwood, Henry Thomas, Carel Struycken
Directed By: Mike Flanagan

#92

Happy as Lazzaro (2018)
91%

#92
Adjusted Score: 95714%
Critics Consensus: Happy as Lazzaro uses a friendship's ups and downs as a satisfyingly expansive canvas for a picture rich with thematic and cinematic depth.
Synopsis: Lazzaro, a good-hearted young peasant, and Tancredi, a young nobleman cursed by his imagination, form a life-altering bond when Tancredi... [More]
Starring: Adriano Tardiolo, Tommaso Ragno, Nicoletta Braschi, Alba Rohrwacher
Directed By: Alice Rohrwacher

#91
#91
Adjusted Score: 96889%
Critics Consensus: Miss Americana provides an engaging if somewhat deliberately opaque backstage look at a pop star turned cultural phenomenon.
Synopsis: Pop singer Taylor Swift reveals intimate details of her life while showcasing backstage and onstage concert footage.... [More]
Starring: Taylor Swift
Directed By: Lana Wilson

#90
#90
Adjusted Score: 98465%
Critics Consensus: Entertaining if not essential, El Camino adds a satisfying belated coda to the Breaking Bad story -- led by a career-best performance from Aaron Paul.
Synopsis: Jesse Pinkman flees from the police and tries to escape his inner turmoil.... [More]
Starring: Aaron Paul, Matt Jones, Charles Baker
Directed By: Vince Gilligan

#89

High Flying Bird (2019)
91%

#89
Adjusted Score: 98858%
Critics Consensus: High Flying Bird takes a thoughtful and engrossing look at professional sports that sees Steven Soderbergh continuing to test the limits of new filmmaking technology.
Synopsis: A sports agent pitches a controversial business opportunity to a rookie basketball player during a lockout.... [More]
Starring: Andre Holland, Zazie Beetz, Bill Duke, Sonja Sohn
Directed By: Steven Soderbergh

#88

The White Tiger (2021)
91%

#88
Adjusted Score: 102615%
Critics Consensus: Well-acted and beautifully made, The White Tiger distills the strengths of its source material into a grimly compelling drama.
Synopsis: Balram Halwai (Adarsh Gourav) narrates his epic and darkly humorous rise from poor villager to successful entrepreneur in modern India.... [More]
Starring: Adarsh Gourav, Rajkummar Rao, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Vedant Sinha
Directed By: Ramin Bahrani

#87

Philomena (2013)
91%

#87
Adjusted Score: 97950%
Critics Consensus: Based on a powerful true story and led by note-perfect performances from Judi Dench and Steve Coogan, Philomena offers a profoundly affecting drama for adult filmgoers of all ages.
Synopsis: In 1952, Irish teenager Philomena (Judi Dench) became pregnant out of wedlock and was sent to a convent. When her... [More]
Starring: Judi Dench, Steve Coogan, Michelle Fairley, Barbara Jefford
Directed By: Stephen Frears

#86

Hairspray (2007)
91%

#86
Adjusted Score: 100578%
Critics Consensus: Hairspray is an energetic, wholly entertaining musical romp; a fun Summer movie with plenty of heart. Its contagious songs will make you want to get up and start dancing.
Synopsis: In 1960s Baltimore, dance-loving teen Tracy Turnblad (Nikki Blonsky) auditions for a spot on "The Corny Collins Show" and wins.... [More]
Starring: John Travolta, Nikki Blonsky, Amanda Bynes, Christopher Walken
Directed By: Adam Shankman

#85
#85
Adjusted Score: 100886%
Critics Consensus: Widely touted as a masterpiece, this sparse and sprawling epic about the underhanded "heroes" of capitalism boasts incredible performances by leads Daniel Day-Lewis and Paul Dano, and is director Paul Thomas Anderson's best work to date.
Synopsis: Silver miner Daniel Plainview (Daniel Day-Lewis) leads a hardscrabble life with his son, H.W. (Dillon Freasier). When he hears about... [More]
Starring: Daniel Day-Lewis, Paul Dano, Kevin J. O'Connor, Ciarán Hinds
Directed By: Paul Thomas Anderson

#84

A Ghost Story (2017)
91%

#84
Adjusted Score: 110995%
Critics Consensus: A Ghost Story deftly manages its ambitious themes through an inventive, artful, and ultimately poignant exploration of love and loss.
Synopsis: A passionate young couple, unexpectedly separated by a shocking loss, discover an eternal connection and a love that is infinite.... [More]
Starring: Casey Affleck, Rooney Mara, Kenneisha Thompson, Grover Coulson
Directed By: David Lowery

#83
#83
Adjusted Score: 116573%
Critics Consensus: Oh, hai Mark. The Disaster Artist is a surprisingly poignant and charming movie-about-a-movie that explores the creative process with unexpected delicacy.
Synopsis: The incredible true story of aspiring filmmaker and Hollywood outsider Tommy Wiseau as he and his best friend defiantly pursue... [More]
Starring: James Franco, Dave Franco, Seth Rogen, Zac Efron
Directed By: James Franco

#82

Icarus (2017)
92%

#82
Adjusted Score: 93849%
Critics Consensus: Icarus is eye-opening viewing for professional sports enthusiasts, yet it should also prove thoroughly gripping even for filmgoers who might not necessarily be drawn to the subject.
Synopsis: When filmmaker Bryan Fogel sets out to uncover the truth about doping in sports, a chance meeting with a Russian... [More]
Starring: Dan Cogan, Bryan Fogel, Richard Pound, Dave Zabriskie
Directed By: Bryan Fogel

#81

Mindhorn (2016)
92%

#81
Adjusted Score: 93849%
Critics Consensus: Led by a committed performance from Julian Barratt, Mindhorn offers audiences a laugh-out-loud comedy whose sublime silliness is enhanced by its more thoughtful moments.
Synopsis: A has-been actor, known for playing British detective Mindhorn, works alongside the police to catch a serial killer who will... [More]
Starring: Julian Barratt, Essie Davis, Andrea Riseborough, Harriet Walter
Directed By: Sean Foley

#80

Into the Inferno (2016)
92%

#80
Adjusted Score: 93849%
Critics Consensus: Into the Inferno finds director Werner Herzog observing some of the most beautiful -- and terrifying -- wonders of the natural world with his signature blend of curiosity and insight.
Synopsis: Werner Herzog and volcanologist Clive Oppenheimer travel the globe and visit volcanoes in Indonesia, Ethiopia and even North Korea in... [More]
Starring: Werner Herzog, Clive Oppenheimer, Katia Krafft, Maurice Krafft
Directed By: Werner Herzog, Clive Oppenheimer

#79
#79
Adjusted Score: 94927%
Critics Consensus: Jim & Andy: The Great Beyond offers a fascinating behind-the-scenes glimpse of method acting in action -- and one star's journey toward something like personal acceptance.
Synopsis: Using 100 hours of footage from the set of "Man on the Moon," filmmaker Chris Smith documents Jim Carrey's transformation... [More]
Starring: Jim Carrey, Danny DeVito, Milos Forman, Peter Bonerz
Directed By: Chris Smith

#78

Set It Up (2018)
92%

#78
Adjusted Score: 93852%
Critics Consensus: Set It Up follows the long-established outlines of the rom-com template -- and in the process, proves there's still substantial pleasure to be wrought from familiar formulas.
Synopsis: Two overworked and underpaid assistants come up with a plan to get their bosses off their backs by setting them... [More]
Starring: Zoey Deutch, Glen Powell, Lucy Liu, Taye Diggs
Directed By: Claire Scanlon

#77
#77
Adjusted Score: 93714%
Critics Consensus: As fascinating as it is provocative, We Steal Secrets: The Story of Wikileaks presents another documentary triumph for director Alex Gibney, as well as a troubling look at one of the more meaningful issues of our time.
Synopsis: Filmmaker Alex Gibney examines the case of Julian Assange and WikiLeaks, and how their actions have changed the way democratic... [More]
Starring: Julian Assange, Chelsea Manning, Robert Manne, Michael Hayden
Directed By: Alex Gibney

#76
#76
Adjusted Score: 101469%
Critics Consensus: Beasts of No Nation finds writer-director Cary Fukunaga working with a talented cast to offer a sobering, uncompromising, yet still somehow hopeful picture of war's human cost.
Synopsis: As civil war rages in Africa, a fierce warlord (Idris Elba) trains a young orphan (Abraham Attah) to join his... [More]
Starring: Idris Elba, Abraham Attah, Opeyemi Fagbohungbe, Kurt Egyiawan
Directed By: Cary Joji Fukunaga

#75

The Town (2010)
92%

#75
Adjusted Score: 99977%
Critics Consensus: Tense, smartly written, and wonderfully cast, The Town proves that Ben Affleck has rediscovered his muse -- and that he's a director to be reckoned with.
Synopsis: Doug MacRay (Ben Affleck) leads a band of ruthless bank robbers and has no real attachments except for James (Jeremy... [More]
Starring: Ben Affleck, Rebecca Hall, Jon Hamm, Jeremy Renner
Directed By: Ben Affleck

#74

Good Time (2017)
92%

#74
Adjusted Score: 108696%
Critics Consensus: A visual treat filled out by consistently stellar work from Robert Pattinson, Good Time is a singularly distinctive crime drama offering far more than the usual genre thrills.
Synopsis: A bank robber stops at nothing to free his brother from prison, launching himself into a nightlong odyssey through New... [More]
Starring: Robert Pattinson, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Barkhad Abdi, Benny Safdie
Directed By: Josh Safdie, Benny Safdie

#73
#73
Adjusted Score: 102325%
Critics Consensus: Silver Linings Playbook walks a tricky thematic tightrope, but David O. Russell's sensitive direction and some sharp work from a talented cast gives it true balance.
Synopsis: After losing his job and wife, and spending time in a mental institution, Pat Solatano (Bradley Cooper) winds up living... [More]
Starring: Bradley Cooper, Jennifer Lawrence, Robert De Niro, Jacki Weaver
Directed By: David O. Russell

#72

Da 5 Bloods (2020)
92%

#72
Adjusted Score: 112518%
Critics Consensus: Fierce energy and ambition course through Da 5 Bloods, coming together to fuel one of Spike Lee's most urgent and impactful films.
Synopsis: Four African American vets battle the forces of man and nature when they return to Vietnam seeking the remains of... [More]
Starring: Delroy Lindo, Jonathan Majors, Clarke Peters, Norm Lewis
Directed By: Spike Lee

#71

Uncut Gems (2019)
92%

#71
Adjusted Score: 112441%
Critics Consensus: Uncut Gems reaffirms the Safdies as masters of anxiety-inducing cinema -- and proves Adam Sandler remains a formidable dramatic actor when given the right material.
Synopsis: A charismatic jeweler makes a high-stakes bet that could lead to the windfall of a lifetime. In a precarious high-wire... [More]
Starring: Adam Sandler, LaKeith Stanfield, Julia Fox, Kevin Garnett
Directed By: Benny Safdie, Josh Safdie

#70

Hush (2016)
93%

#70
Adjusted Score: 95378%
Critics Consensus: Hush navigates the bloody waters of home invasion thrillers and incisive slashers for a contemporary horror puree.
Synopsis: A deaf woman is stalked by a killer in her home.... [More]
Starring: John Gallagher Jr., Kate Siegel, Michael Trucco, Samantha Sloyan
Directed By: Mike Flanagan

#69

Sand Storm (2016)
93%

#69
Adjusted Score: 94859%
Critics Consensus: Sand Storm marks an impressive first feature for debuting writer-director Elite Zexer that offers a perceptive -- and crucial -- look at patriarchal traditions.
Synopsis: In Southern Israel, a teen's (Lamis Ammar) forbidden love affair challenges the traditions of her Bedouin mother and father.... [More]
Starring: Lamis Ammar, Ruba Blal, Hitham Omari, Khadija Al Akel
Directed By: Elite Zexer

#68

Final Account (2020)
93%

#68
Adjusted Score: 95108%
Critics Consensus: Final Account falls shy of the definitive statement suggested by its title, but the belated reckoning on display remains chillingly valuable viewing.
Synopsis: FINAL ACCOUNT is an urgent portrait of the last living generation of everyday people to participate in Adolf Hitler's Third... [More]
Starring:
Directed By: Luke Holland

#67
#67
Adjusted Score: 98539%
Critics Consensus: T2 features thrilling action sequences and eye-popping visual effects, but what takes this sci-fi/ action landmark to the next level is the depth of the human (and cyborg) characters.
Synopsis: In this sequel set eleven years after "The Terminator," young John Connor (Edward Furlong), the key to civilization's victory over... [More]
Starring: Arnold Schwarzenegger, Linda Hamilton, Edward Furlong, Robert Patrick
Directed By: James Cameron

#65

Fyre (2019)
93%

#65
Adjusted Score: 97168%
Critics Consensus: Fyre smolders with agonizing tension when a party in paradise goes awry, but this slickly assembled documentary reserves its greatest horror for damning observations about the dangers of wealth.
Synopsis: The history of the Fyre Music Festival, from its creation through its unraveling.... [More]
Starring:
Directed By: Chris Smith

#64
#64
Adjusted Score: 97168%
Critics Consensus: Rolling Thunder Revue: A Bob Dylan Story by Martin Scorsese lives up to its unwieldy title with a delightfully unorthodox look at a pivotal period in its subject's career.
Synopsis: Filmmaker Martin Scorsese chronicles the troubled spirit of America in 1975 along with the joyous music that Bob Dylan performed... [More]
Starring: Bob Dylan, Joan Baez, Patti Smith, Roger McGuinn
Directed By: Martin Scorsese

#63
#63
Adjusted Score: 97515%
Critics Consensus: Beautifully animated and faithful to the spirit of its classic source material, The Little Prince is a family-friendly treat that anchors thrilling visuals with a satisfying story.
Synopsis: The Aviator introduces a girl to a world where she rediscovers her childhood and learns that it's human connections that... [More]
Starring: Jeff Bridges, Rachel McAdams, James Franco, Marion Cotillard
Directed By: Mark Osborne

#62

Cam (2018)
93%

#62
Adjusted Score: 98549%
Critics Consensus: Smart and suspenseful, CAM is a techno-thriller that's far more than the sum of its salacious parts -- and an outstanding showcase for Madeline Brewer in the leading role.
Synopsis: A camgirl has her principles, until a mysterious woman who looks just like her takes over her channel.... [More]
Starring: Madeline Brewer, Patch Darragh, Melora Walters, Devin Druid
Directed By: Daniel Goldhaber

#61

Private Life (2018)
93%

#61
Adjusted Score: 98807%
Critics Consensus: Private Life uses one couple's bumpy journey to take an affecting look at an easily identifiable - and too rarely dramatized - rite of adult passage.
Synopsis: A couple coping with infertility struggle to keep their marriage going as they navigate through the world of adoption and... [More]
Starring: Paul Giamatti, Kathryn Hahn, Kayli Carter, Molly Shannon
Directed By: Tamara Jenkins

#60

Yes, God, Yes (2019)
93%

#60
Adjusted Score: 100333%
Critics Consensus: Natalia Dyer's charming performance -- and writer-director Karen Maine's sensitive work -- will leave audiences saying Yes, God, Yes to this coming-of-age dramedy.
Synopsis: A Catholic girl finds herself having tempting thoughts after an AOL chat turns unexpectedly racy.... [More]
Starring: Natalia Dyer, Christian Adam, Susan Blackwell, Alisha Boe
Directed By: Karen Maine

#59
#59
Adjusted Score: 98904%
Critics Consensus: This candid, powerful and informative documentary illuminates some of the myths surrounding its dual subjects: global warming and Al Gore.
Synopsis: Filmmaker Davis Guggenheim follows Al Gore on the lecture circuit, as the former presidential candidate campaigns to raise public awareness... [More]
Starring: Al Gore, Billy West
Directed By: Davis Guggenheim

#58
#58
Adjusted Score: 105690%
Critics Consensus: The Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected) observes the family dynamic through writer-director Noah Baumbach's bittersweet lens and the impressive efforts of a remarkable cast.
Synopsis: The adult children of Harold Meyerowitz reunite in New York in preparation for their father's career retrospective.... [More]
Starring: Adam Sandler, Ben Stiller, Dustin Hoffman, Emma Thompson
Directed By: Noah Baumbach

#57
#57
Adjusted Score: 100649%
Critics Consensus: It may not boast the depth of his classic films, but the sweetly sentimental Midnight in Paris is funny and charming enough to satisfy Woody Allen fans.
Synopsis: Gil Pender (Owen Wilson) is a screenwriter and aspiring novelist. Vacationing in Paris with his fiancee (Rachel McAdams), he has... [More]
Starring: Owen Wilson, Rachel McAdams, Marion Cotillard, Michael Sheen
Directed By: Woody Allen

#56

Hugo (2011)
93%

#56
Adjusted Score: 100994%
Critics Consensus: Hugo is an extravagant, elegant fantasy with an innocence lacking in many modern kids' movies, and one that emanates an unabashed love for the magic of cinema.
Synopsis: Orphaned and alone except for an uncle, Hugo Cabret (Asa Butterfield) lives in the walls of a train station in... [More]
Starring: Ben Kingsley, Sacha Baron Cohen, Asa Butterfield, Chloë Grace Moretz
Directed By: Martin Scorsese

#55

Looper (2012)
93%

#55
Adjusted Score: 103701%
Critics Consensus: As thought-provoking as it is thrilling, Looper delivers an uncommonly smart, bravely original blend of futuristic sci-fi and good old-fashioned action.
Synopsis: In a future society, time-travel exists, but it's only available to those with the means to pay for it on... [More]
Starring: Bruce Willis, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Emily Blunt, Paul Dano
Directed By: Rian Johnson

#54

Midnight Run (1988)
94%

#54
Adjusted Score: 97843%
Critics Consensus: Enlivened by the antagonistic chemistry between Robert De Niro and Charles Grodin, Midnight Run is an uncommonly entertaining odd couple comedy.
Synopsis: When Eddie Moscone (Joe Pantoliano) hires tight-lipped bounty hunter Jack Walsh (Robert De Niro) to locate a mob accountant named... [More]
Starring: Robert De Niro, Charles Grodin, Yaphet Kotto, John Ashton
Directed By: Martin Brest

#53

Howards End (1992)
94%

#53
Adjusted Score: 99491%
Critics Consensus: A superbly-mounted adaptation of E.M. Forster's tale of British class tension, with exceptional performances all round, Howard's End ranks among the best of Merchant-Ivory's work.
Synopsis: Helen Schlegel falls for Paul Wilcox, but is rebuffed. Her sister Margaret becomes friends with his mother, who promises her... [More]
Starring: Anthony Hopkins, Emma Thompson, Helena Bonham Carter, Vanessa Redgrave
Directed By: James Ivory

#52

Klaus (2019)
94%

#52
Adjusted Score: 97593%
Critics Consensus: Beautiful hand-drawn animation and a humorous, heartwarming narrative make Klaus an instant candidate for holiday classic status.
Synopsis: A desperate postman accidentally brings about the genesis of Santa Claus.... [More]
Starring: Jason Schwartzman, J.K. Simmons, Rashida Jones, Will Sasso
Directed By: Sergio Pablos

#51

Sword of Trust (2019)
94%

#51
Adjusted Score: 99562%
Critics Consensus: Expertly drawn characters and a strong senes of humanity make Sword of Trust an enjoyable -- if at times meandering -- journey.
Synopsis: A cantankerous pawnshop owner and his man-child employee team up with an out-of-town couple who are trying to hawk a... [More]
Starring: Marc Maron, Jon Bass, Michaela Watkins, Jillian Bell
Directed By: Lynn Shelton

#50
#50
Adjusted Score: 106361%
Critics Consensus: The Edge of Seventeen's sharp script -- and Hailee Steinfeld's outstanding lead performance -- make this more than just another coming-of-age dramedy.
Synopsis: Everyone knows that growing up is hard, and life is no easier for high school junior Nadine (Hailee Steinfeld), who... [More]
Starring: Hailee Steinfeld, Haley Lu Richardson, Blake Jenner, Kyra Sedgwick
Directed By: Kelly Fremon Craig

#49

Moneyball (2011)
94%

#49
Adjusted Score: 104501%
Critics Consensus: Director Bennett Miller, along with Brad Pitt and Jonah Hill, take a niche subject and turn it into a sharp, funny, and touching portrait worthy of baseball lore.
Synopsis: Billy Beane (Brad Pitt), general manager of the Oakland A's, one day has an epiphany: Baseball's conventional wisdom is all... [More]
Starring: Brad Pitt, Jonah Hill, Philip Seymour Hoffman, Robin Wright
Directed By: Bennett Miller

#48

Marriage Story (2019)
94%

#48
Adjusted Score: 118722%
Critics Consensus: Observing a splintering union with compassion and expansive grace, the powerfully acted Marriage Story ranks among writer-director Noah Baumbach's best works.
Synopsis: A stage director and his actor wife struggle through a grueling divorce that pushes them to their limits.... [More]
Starring: Scarlett Johansson, Adam Driver, Azhy Robertson, Laura Dern
Directed By: Noah Baumbach

#47

Croupier (1998)
95%

#47
Adjusted Score: 96811%
Critics Consensus: The writer slumming for human truths and real experience is a common enough story, but this cool-headed and slick thriller provides a gut-churningly compelling backdrop to a look at our darker sides.
Synopsis: Jack Manfred (Clive Owen) is an aspiring writer who to make ends meet, takes a job as a croupier. Jack... [More]
Starring: Clive Owen, Kate Hardie, Alex Kingston, Gina McKee
Directed By: Mike Hodges

#46

Life of Brian (1979)
95%

#46
Adjusted Score: 100720%
Critics Consensus: One of the more cutting-edge films of the 1970s, this religious farce from the classic comedy troupe is as poignant as it is funny and satirical.
Synopsis: Brian Cohen (Graham Chapman) is an average young Jewish man, but through a series of ridiculous events, he gains a... [More]
Starring: Graham Chapman, John Cleese, Terry Gilliam, Terry Jones
Directed By: Terry Jones

#45

Good Hair (2009)
95%

#45
Adjusted Score: 97566%
Critics Consensus: Funny, informative, and occasionally sad, Good Hair is a provocative look at the complex relationship between African Americans and their hair.
Synopsis: Prompted by a question from his young daughter, comic Chris Rock sets out to explore the importance of hair in... [More]
Starring: Chris Rock, Maya Angelou, Nia Long, Ice-T
Directed By: Jeff Stilson

#44
#44
Adjusted Score: 100458%
Critics Consensus: An affecting profile of screen legend Rita Moreno, Just a Girl is at once a sharp critique of the industry's crushing inequities and a beautiful homage to an artist who never backed down despite the odds.
Synopsis: Over a 70+ year career, Rita Moreno defied both her humble upbringing and relentless racism to become a celebrated and... [More]
Starring: Rita Moreno, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Norman Lear, George Chakiris
Directed By: Mariem Pérez Riera

#43

Atlantics (2019)
95%

#43
Adjusted Score: 104171%
Critics Consensus: An unpredictable supernatural drama rooted in real-world social commentary, Atlantique suggests a thrillingly bright future for debuting filmmaker Mati Diop.
Synopsis: After the bodies of his friends feeling Senegal for Europe wash up on a shore, a young woman assumes that... [More]
Starring: Abdou Balde, Aminata Kane, Ibrahima Mbaye, Amadou Mbow
Directed By: Mati Diop

#42

Pan's Labyrinth (2006)
95%

#42
Adjusted Score: 104440%
Critics Consensus: Pan's Labyrinth is Alice in Wonderland for grown-ups, with the horrors of both reality and fantasy blended together into an extraordinary, spellbinding fable.
Synopsis: In 1944 Spain young Ofelia (Ivana Baquero) and her ailing mother (Ariadna Gil) arrive at the post of her mother's... [More]
Starring: Sergi López, Maribel Verdú, Ivana Baquero, Álex Angulo
Directed By: Guillermo del Toro

#41

Nightcrawler (2014)
95%

#41
Adjusted Score: 105871%
Critics Consensus: Restless, visually sleek, and powered by a lithe star performance from Jake Gyllenhaal, Nightcrawler offers dark, thought-provoking thrills.
Synopsis: Los Angeles denizen Louis Bloom (Jake Gyllenhaal) survives by scavenging and petty theft. He stumbles into a new career as... [More]
Starring: Jake Gyllenhaal, Rene Russo, Bill Paxton, Riz Ahmed
Directed By: Dan Gilroy

#40

True Grit (2010)
95%

#40
Adjusted Score: 105675%
Critics Consensus: Girded by strong performances from Jeff Bridges, Matt Damon, and newcomer Hailee Steinfeld, and lifted by some of the Coens' most finely tuned, unaffected work, True Grit is a worthy companion to the Charles Portis book.
Synopsis: After an outlaw named Tom Chaney (Josh Brolin) murders her father, feisty 14-year-old farm girl Mattie Ross (Hailee Steinfeld) hires... [More]
Starring: Jeff Bridges, Matt Damon, Josh Brolin, Barry Pepper
Directed By: Joel Coen, Ethan Coen

#39
#39
Adjusted Score: 110477%
Critics Consensus: Brought to life by a stellar ensemble led by Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog reaffirms writer-director Jane Campion as one of her generation's finest filmmakers.
Synopsis: Severe, pale-eyed, handsome, Phil Burbank is brutally beguiling. All of Phil's romance, power and fragility is trapped in the past... [More]
Starring: Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst, Jesse Plemons, Kodi Smit-McPhee
Directed By: Jane Campion

#38

The Artist (2011)
95%

#38
Adjusted Score: 109148%
Critics Consensus: A crowd-pleasing tribute to the magic of silent cinema, The Artist is a clever, joyous film with delightful performances and visual style to spare.
Synopsis: In the 1920s, actor George Valentin (Jean Dujardin) is a bona fide matinee idol with many adoring fans. While working... [More]
Starring: Jean Dujardin, Bérénice Bejo, John Goodman, James Cromwell
Directed By: Michel Hazanavicius

#37

The Irishman (2019)
95%

#37
Adjusted Score: 123855%
Critics Consensus: An epic gangster drama that earns its extended runtime, The Irishman finds Martin Scorsese revisiting familiar themes to poignant, funny, and profound effect.
Synopsis: In the 1950s, truck driver Frank Sheeran gets involved with Russell Bufalino and his Pennsylvania crime family. As Sheeran climbs... [More]
Starring: Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, Joe Pesci, Anna Paquin
Directed By: Martin Scorsese

#36

Outside In (2017)
96%

#36
Adjusted Score: 97146%
Critics Consensus: Brilliantly brought to life by tenderly empathetic performances from Jay Duplass and Edie Falco, Outside In tells a sobering -- yet thoroughly absorbing -- story.
Synopsis: An ex-convict tries to readjust to life in his small town and forms an intense relationship with his former high... [More]
Starring: Jay Duplass, Edie Falco, Kaitlyn Dever, Ben Schwartz
Directed By: Lynn Shelton

#35

I Am Divine (2012)
96%

#35
Adjusted Score: 97537%
Critics Consensus: With warmth and affection, I Am Divine offers an engaging portrait of the complex personality behind a trailblazing cinematic figure.
Synopsis: The life and work of cultural icon, recording artist and actor Divine.... [More]
Starring: Michael Musto, Mark Payne, Greg Gorman, Mink Stole
Directed By: Jeffrey Schwarz

#34
#34
Adjusted Score: 98494%
Critics Consensus: To All the Boys I've Loved Before plays by the teen rom-com rules, but relatable characters and a thoroughly charming cast more than make up for a lack of surprises.
Synopsis: A teenage girl's love letters are exposed and wreak havoc on her life.... [More]
Starring: Lana Condor, John Corbett, Noah Centineo, Emilija Baranac
Directed By: Susan Johnson

#33

I Lost My Body (2019)
96%

#33
Adjusted Score: 100446%
Critics Consensus: Beautifully animated and utterly unique, I Lost My Body takes audiences on a singularly strange journey whose unexpected contours lead to a wholly satisfying destination.
Synopsis: A severed hand escapes from a dissection lab, determined to find its body again.... [More]
Starring: Hakim Faris, Victoire Du Bois, Patrick D'Assumçao
Directed By: Jérémy Clapin

#32

American Factory (2019)
96%

#32
Adjusted Score: 100037%
Critics Consensus: American Factory takes a thoughtful -- and troubling -- look at the dynamic between workers and employers in the 21st-century globalized economy.
Synopsis: In post-industrial Ohio, a Chinese billionaire opens a new factory in the husk of an abandoned General Motors plant. Early... [More]
Starring: Sherrod Brown
Directed By: Steven Bognar, Julia Reichert

#31

Taxi Driver (1976)
96%

#31
Adjusted Score: 104555%
Critics Consensus: A must-see film for movie lovers, this Martin Scorsese masterpiece is as hard-hitting as it is compelling, with Robert De Niro at his best.
Synopsis: Suffering from insomnia, disturbed loner Travis Bickle (Robert De Niro) takes a job as a New York City cabbie, haunting... [More]
Starring: Robert De Niro, Jodie Foster, Cybill Shepherd, Harvey Keitel
Directed By: Martin Scorsese

#30

Undefeated (2011)
96%

#30
Adjusted Score: 99394%
Critics Consensus: It covers familiar sports documentary territory, but Undefeated proves there are still powerful stories to be told on the high school gridiron.
Synopsis: Since its founding in 1899, Manassas High School in North Memphis has never had a football team win a playoff... [More]
Starring: Bill Courtney
Directed By: Dan Lindsay, T.J. Martin

#29

Menashe (2017)
96%

#29
Adjusted Score: 103269%
Critics Consensus: Menashe offers an intriguing look at a culture whose unfamiliarity to many viewers will be rendered irrelevant by the story's universally affecting themes and thoughtful approach.
Synopsis: Deep in the heart of New York's notoriously secretive Hasidic Jewish community, Menashe, a good-hearted but somewhat hapless grocery store... [More]
Starring: Menashe Lustig, Ruben Niborski, Yoel Weisshaus, Meyer Schwartz
Directed By: Joshua Z Weinstein

#28
#28
Adjusted Score: 103657%
Critics Consensus: A strikingly assured debut for writer-director Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Lost Daughter unites a brilliant cast in service of a daringly ambitious story.
Synopsis: Alone on a seaside vacation, Leda becomes consumed with a young mother and daughter as she watches them on the... [More]
Starring: Olivia Colman, Dakota Johnson, Peter Sarsgaard, Jessie Buckley
Directed By: Maggie Gyllenhaal

#27

It Follows (2014)
96%

#27
Adjusted Score: 105959%
Critics Consensus: Smart, original, and above all terrifying, It Follows is the rare modern horror film that works on multiple levels -- and leaves a lingering sting.
Synopsis: After carefree teenager Jay (Maika Monroe) sleeps with her new boyfriend, Hugh (Jake Weary), for the first time, she learns... [More]
Starring: Maika Monroe, Keir Gilchrist, Daniel Zovatto, Jake Weary
Directed By: David Robert Mitchell

#26
#26
Adjusted Score: 113948%
Critics Consensus: Hell or High Water offers a solidly crafted, well-acted Western heist thriller that eschews mindless gunplay in favor of confident pacing and full-bodied characters.
Synopsis: Toby is a divorced father who's trying to make a better life for his son. His brother Tanner is an... [More]
Starring: Jeff Bridges, Chris Pine, Ben Foster, Gil Birmingham
Directed By: David Mackenzie

#25
#25
Adjusted Score: 118823%
Critics Consensus: The Florida Project offers a colorfully empathetic look at an underrepresented part of the population that proves absorbing even as it raises sobering questions about modern America.
Synopsis: Set in the shadow of the most magical place on Earth, 6-year-old Moonee and her two best friends forge their... [More]
Starring: Willem Dafoe, Brooklynn Prince, Bria Vinaite, Valeria Cotto
Directed By: Sean Baker

#24
#24
Adjusted Score: 107963%
Critics Consensus: Impeccably scripted, beautifully directed, and filled with fine performances, The Social Network is a riveting, ambitious example of modern filmmaking at its finest.
Synopsis: In 2003, Harvard undergrad and computer genius Mark Zuckerberg (Jesse Eisenberg) begins work on a new concept that eventually turns... [More]
Starring: Jesse Eisenberg, Andrew Garfield, Justin Timberlake, Armie Hammer
Directed By: David Fincher

#23

Roma (2018)
96%

#23
Adjusted Score: 119939%
Critics Consensus: Roma finds writer-director Alfonso Cuarón in complete, enthralling command of his visual craft - and telling the most powerfully personal story of his career.
Synopsis: Cleo is one of two domestic workers who help Antonio and Sofía take care of their four children in 1970s... [More]
Starring: Yalitza Aparicio, Marina de Tavira, Marco Graf, Fernando Grediaga
Directed By: Alfonso Cuarón

#22

Rocks (2019)
97%

#22
Adjusted Score: 98810%
Critics Consensus: A fresh, funny coming-of-age story rooted in realistic characters and anchored with a meaningful message, Rocks is as solid as its title suggests.
Synopsis: A London teen takes care of her younger brother after their mother abruptly leaves.... [More]
Starring: Bukky Bakray, Ruby Stokes, Sarah Niles, Layo-Christina Akinlude
Directed By: Sarah Gavron

#21
#21
Adjusted Score: 104434%
Critics Consensus: A cult classic as gut-bustingly hilarious as it is blithely ridiculous, Monty Python and the Holy Grail has lost none of its exceedingly silly charm.
Synopsis: A comedic send-up of the grim circumstances of the Middle Ages as told through the story of King Arthur and... [More]
Starring: Graham Chapman, John Cleese, Terry Gilliam, Eric Idle
Directed By: Terry Gilliam, Terry Jones

#20

13TH (2016)
97%

#20
Adjusted Score: 104641%
Critics Consensus: 13th strikes at the heart of America's tangled racial history, offering observations as incendiary as they are calmly controlled.
Synopsis: Filmmaker Ava DuVernay explores the history of racial inequality in the United States, focusing on the fact that the nation's... [More]
Starring: Michelle Alexander, Bryan Stevenson, Van Jones, Newt Gingrich
Directed By: Ava DuVernay

#19

Aquarius (2016)
97%

#19
Adjusted Score: 104798%
Critics Consensus: Led by a powerful performance from Sônia Braga, Aquarius uses a conflict between a tenant and developers to take an insightful look at the relationship between space and identity.
Synopsis: Clara, a 65-year-old widow and retired music critic, vows to live in her apartment until she dies after a developer... [More]
Starring: Sonia Braga, Maeve Jinkings, Humberto Carrão, Carla Ribas
Directed By: Kleber Mendonça Filho

#18

Mudbound (2017)
97%

#18
Adjusted Score: 111711%
Critics Consensus: Mudbound offers a well-acted, finely detailed snapshot of American history whose scenes of rural class struggle resonate far beyond their period setting.
Synopsis: Set in the rural American South during World War II, Dee Rees' Mudbound is an epic story of two families... [More]
Starring: Carey Mulligan, Jason Clarke, Jason Mitchell, Mary J. Blige
Directed By: Dee Rees

#17
#17
Adjusted Score: 108696%
Critics Consensus: The charmingly offbeat Hunt for the Wilderpeople unites a solid cast, a talented filmmaker, and a poignant, funny, deeply affecting message.
Synopsis: A boy (Julian Dennison) and his foster father (Sam Neill) become the subjects of a manhunt after they get stranded... [More]
Starring: Sam Neill, Julian Dennison, Rima Te Wiata, Rachel House
Directed By: Taika Waititi

#16
#16
Adjusted Score: 110289%
Critics Consensus: In dramatizing Rudy Ray Moore's stranger-than-fiction story, Eddie Murphy makes Dolemite Is My Name just as bold, brash, and ultimately hard to resist as its subject.
Synopsis: Performer Rudy Ray Moore develops an outrageous character named Dolemite, who becomes an underground sensation and star of a kung-fu,... [More]
Starring: Eddie Murphy, Wesley Snipes, Kodi Smit-McPhee, Keegan-Michael Key
Directed By: Craig Brewer

#15
#15
Adjusted Score: 118293%
Critics Consensus: Framed by a pair of powerhouse performances, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom pays affectionate tribute to a blues legend -- and Black culture at large.
Synopsis: Tensions and temperatures rise over the course of an afternoon recording session in 1920s Chicago as a band of musicians... [More]
Starring: Viola Davis, Chadwick Boseman, Glynn Turman, Colman Domingo
Directed By: George C. Wolfe

#14
#14
Adjusted Score: 100675%
Critics Consensus: Beychella forever.
Synopsis: ... [More]
Starring: Beyoncé
Directed By: Unknown Director

#13

Circus of Books (2019)
98%

#13
Adjusted Score: 101370%
Critics Consensus: Like the cheekily named store at this documentary's center, Circus of Books proves there are countless stories below the surface if we're only willing to look.
Synopsis: In 1976 a couple take over an adult book store, and the store becomes the biggest distributor of gay porn... [More]
Starring: Karen Mason, Rachel Mason, Larry Flynt, Jeff Stryker
Directed By: Rachel Mason

#12

Whose Streets? (2017)
98%

#12
Adjusted Score: 102834%
Critics Consensus: Whose Streets? takes a close-up look at the civil unrest that erupted after a shocking act of violence in Ferguson, Missouri - and the decades of simmering tension leading up to it.
Synopsis: An account of the Ferguson uprising as told by the people who lived it. The filmmakers look at how the... [More]
Starring:
Directed By: Sabaah Folayan

#11
#11
Adjusted Score: 106704%
Critics Consensus: The Forty-Year-Old Version opens a compelling window into the ebbs and flows of the artist's life -- and announces writer-director-star Radha Blank as a major filmmaking talent with her feature debut.
Synopsis: A struggling New York City playwright finds inspiration by reinventing herself as a rapper.... [More]
Starring: Welker White, Reed Birney, Radha Blank, Peter Y. Kim
Directed By: Radha Blank

#10

Shirkers (2018)
99%

#10
Adjusted Score: 101559%
Critics Consensus: Shirkers uses one woman's interrogation of a pivotal personal disappointment to offer affecting observations on creativity, lost opportunity, and coming to terms with the past.
Synopsis: In 1992 teenager Sandi Tan shoots Singapore's first road movie with her enigmatic American mentor, Georges, who then absconded with... [More]
Starring:
Directed By: Sandi Tan

#9

Under the Shadow (2016)
99%

#9
Adjusted Score: 104306%
Critics Consensus: Under the Shadow deftly blends seemingly disparate genres to deliver an effective chiller with timely themes and thought-provoking social subtext.
Synopsis: After Shideh's building is hit by a missile during the Iran-Iraq War, a superstitious neighbor suggests that the missile was... [More]
Starring: Narges Rashidi, Avin Manshadi, Bobby Naderi, Ray Haratian
Directed By: Babak Anvari

#8
#8
Adjusted Score: 104890%
Critics Consensus: A galvanizing glimpse behind the scenes of a pivotal election, Knock Down the House should prove engrossing for viewers of all political persuasions.
Synopsis: A young bartender in the Bronx, a coal miner's daughter in West Virginia, a grieving mother in Nevada, and a... [More]
Starring: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez
Directed By: Rachel Lears

#7

Lady Bird (2017)
99%

#7
Adjusted Score: 128265%
Critics Consensus: Lady Bird delivers fresh insights about the turmoil of adolescence -- and reveals writer-director Greta Gerwig as a fully formed filmmaking talent.
Synopsis: A teenager (Saoirse Ronan) navigates a loving but turbulent relationship with her strong-willed mother (Laurie Metcalf) over the course of... [More]
Starring: Saoirse Ronan, Laurie Metcalf, Timothée Chalamet, Lucas Hedges
Directed By: Greta Gerwig

#6

Strong Island (2017)
100%

#6
Adjusted Score: 102771%
Critics Consensus: Strong Island uses one family's heartbreaking tragedy to offer a sobering picture of racial injustice in modern America.
Synopsis: When filmmaker Yance Ford investigates the 1992 murder of a young black man, it becomes an achingly personal journey since... [More]
Starring: Yance Ford, Harvey Walker, Kevin Myers, Lauren Ford
Directed By: Yance Ford

#5

Athlete A (2020)
100%

#5
Adjusted Score: 103222%
Critics Consensus: Harrowing yet essential viewing, Athlete A shines an unforgiving light on horrific abuses -- as well as the culture that allowed them to continue unabated for years.
Synopsis: Reporters from The Indianapolis Star expose Dr. Larry Nassar's sexual abuse of young gymnasts.... [More]
Starring: Maggie Nichols, Jerry Moran, Jen Sey
Directed By: Bonni Cohen, Jon Shenk

#4

The Square (2013)
100%

#4
Adjusted Score: 102090%
Critics Consensus: The Square offers an electrifying -- and edifying -- ground-level glimpse of life inside a real-life political revolution.
Synopsis: Egyptian revolutionaries battle their leaders and regime to build a new society.... [More]
Starring: Ahmed Hassan, Khalid Abdalla, Magdy Ashour, Ramy Essam
Directed By: Jehane Noujaim

#3
#3
Adjusted Score: 105741%
Critics Consensus: Dick Johnson Is Dead celebrates a life with bittersweet humor and grace, offering a deeply resonant perspective on mortality in the bargain.
Synopsis: A filmmaker and her elderly father stage his death in various ways to help them face his inevitable demise.... [More]
Starring: Kirsten Johnson, Dick Johnson
Directed By: Kirsten Johnson

#2

Crip Camp (2020)
100%

#2
Adjusted Score: 106407%
Critics Consensus: As entertaining as it is inspiring, Crip Camp uses one group's remarkable story to highlight hope for the future and the power of community.
Synopsis: A groundbreaking summer camp galvanizes teens who have disabilities.... [More]
Starring: Dennis Billups, HolLynn D'Lil, Judith Heumann, Denise Sherer Jacobson
Directed By: Jim LeBrecht, Nicole Newnham

#1

His House (2020)
100%

#1
Adjusted Score: 107813%
Critics Consensus: Featuring genuine scares through every corridor, His House is a terrifying look at the specters of the refugee experience and a stunning feature debut for Remi Weekes.
Synopsis: A refugee couple makes a harrowing escape from war-torn South Sudan, but then they struggle to adjust to their new... [More]
Starring: Wunmi Mosaku, Sope Dirisu, Matt Smith, Cornell John
Directed By: Remi Weekes

