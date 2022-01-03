(Photo by Dreamworks/Courtesy Everett Collection. Thumbnail: Focus/Courtesy Everett Collection)

100 Best Movies on Netflix, Ranked by Tomatometer (January 2022)

In our world of massive entertainment options, who’s got time to waste on the below-average? You’ve got a subscription, you’re ready for a marathon, and you want only the best movies no Netflix to watch. With thousands of choices on the platform, both original and acquired, we’ve found the 100 top Netflix movies with the highest Tomatometer scores!

You’ll quickly notice that none of the films featured here fall below 89% on the Tomatometer (with each score tallied from at least 20 reviews), meaning the overwhelming majority of critics who saw these gave them a favorable Fresh review. These movies run the gamut, from widely-seen popular movies (Uncut Gems) to arthouse hits (Snowpiercer, Pan’s Labyrinth).

The movies are by turns funny (Monty Python and the Holy Grail), dramatic (Marriage Story, Spotlight), and romantic (Always Be My Maybe). They’re the scariest horror movies out there (Under the Shadow), and the best documentaries ever made (13th).

And we’ve only just scratched the surface of Netflix’s growing stable of formidable originals, like Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman, Alfonso Cuaron’s Roma, and Eddie Murphy comeback vehicle Dolemite Is My Name. And to make sure you’re only seeing the cream of the crop, every movie featured here is Certified Fresh, meaning it maintained a high enough Tomatometer score after crossing a minimum critics review threshold.

Time to get comfy on the couch because we’re not just throwing good movies on Netflix at you, not even just great ones, but the 100 Best Movies on Netflix Right Now, Ranked by Tomatometer!

#91 Taylor Swift: Miss Americana (2020) 91% #91 Adjusted Score: 96889% Critics Consensus: Miss Americana provides an engaging if somewhat deliberately opaque backstage look at a pop star turned cultural phenomenon. Synopsis: Pop singer Taylor Swift reveals intimate details of her life while showcasing backstage and onstage concert footage.... Pop singer Taylor Swift reveals intimate details of her life while showcasing backstage and onstage concert footage.... [More] Starring: Taylor Swift Directed By: Lana Wilson

#87 Philomena (2013) 91% #87 Adjusted Score: 97950% Critics Consensus: Based on a powerful true story and led by note-perfect performances from Judi Dench and Steve Coogan, Philomena offers a profoundly affecting drama for adult filmgoers of all ages. Synopsis: In 1952, Irish teenager Philomena (Judi Dench) became pregnant out of wedlock and was sent to a convent. When her... In 1952, Irish teenager Philomena (Judi Dench) became pregnant out of wedlock and was sent to a convent. When her... [More] Starring: Judi Dench, Steve Coogan, Michelle Fairley, Barbara Jefford Directed By: Stephen Frears

#86 Hairspray (2007) 91% #86 Adjusted Score: 100578% Critics Consensus: Hairspray is an energetic, wholly entertaining musical romp; a fun Summer movie with plenty of heart. Its contagious songs will make you want to get up and start dancing. Synopsis: In 1960s Baltimore, dance-loving teen Tracy Turnblad (Nikki Blonsky) auditions for a spot on "The Corny Collins Show" and wins.... In 1960s Baltimore, dance-loving teen Tracy Turnblad (Nikki Blonsky) auditions for a spot on "The Corny Collins Show" and wins.... [More] Starring: John Travolta, Nikki Blonsky, Amanda Bynes, Christopher Walken Directed By: Adam Shankman

#82 Icarus (2017) 92% #82 Adjusted Score: 93849% Critics Consensus: Icarus is eye-opening viewing for professional sports enthusiasts, yet it should also prove thoroughly gripping even for filmgoers who might not necessarily be drawn to the subject. Synopsis: When filmmaker Bryan Fogel sets out to uncover the truth about doping in sports, a chance meeting with a Russian... When filmmaker Bryan Fogel sets out to uncover the truth about doping in sports, a chance meeting with a Russian... [More] Starring: Dan Cogan, Bryan Fogel, Richard Pound, Dave Zabriskie Directed By: Bryan Fogel

#81 Mindhorn (2016) 92% #81 Adjusted Score: 93849% Critics Consensus: Led by a committed performance from Julian Barratt, Mindhorn offers audiences a laugh-out-loud comedy whose sublime silliness is enhanced by its more thoughtful moments. Synopsis: A has-been actor, known for playing British detective Mindhorn, works alongside the police to catch a serial killer who will... A has-been actor, known for playing British detective Mindhorn, works alongside the police to catch a serial killer who will... [More] Starring: Julian Barratt, Essie Davis, Andrea Riseborough, Harriet Walter Directed By: Sean Foley

#68 Final Account (2020) 93% #68 Adjusted Score: 95108% Critics Consensus: Final Account falls shy of the definitive statement suggested by its title, but the belated reckoning on display remains chillingly valuable viewing. Synopsis: FINAL ACCOUNT is an urgent portrait of the last living generation of everyday people to participate in Adolf Hitler's Third... FINAL ACCOUNT is an urgent portrait of the last living generation of everyday people to participate in Adolf Hitler's Third... [More] Starring: Directed By: Luke Holland

#65 Fyre (2019) 93% #65 Adjusted Score: 97168% Critics Consensus: Fyre smolders with agonizing tension when a party in paradise goes awry, but this slickly assembled documentary reserves its greatest horror for damning observations about the dangers of wealth. Synopsis: The history of the Fyre Music Festival, from its creation through its unraveling.... The history of the Fyre Music Festival, from its creation through its unraveling.... [More] Starring: Directed By: Chris Smith

#62 Cam (2018) 93% #62 Adjusted Score: 98549% Critics Consensus: Smart and suspenseful, CAM is a techno-thriller that's far more than the sum of its salacious parts -- and an outstanding showcase for Madeline Brewer in the leading role. Synopsis: A camgirl has her principles, until a mysterious woman who looks just like her takes over her channel.... A camgirl has her principles, until a mysterious woman who looks just like her takes over her channel.... [More] Starring: Madeline Brewer, Patch Darragh, Melora Walters, Devin Druid Directed By: Daniel Goldhaber

#61 Private Life (2018) 93% #61 Adjusted Score: 98807% Critics Consensus: Private Life uses one couple's bumpy journey to take an affecting look at an easily identifiable - and too rarely dramatized - rite of adult passage. Synopsis: A couple coping with infertility struggle to keep their marriage going as they navigate through the world of adoption and... A couple coping with infertility struggle to keep their marriage going as they navigate through the world of adoption and... [More] Starring: Paul Giamatti, Kathryn Hahn, Kayli Carter, Molly Shannon Directed By: Tamara Jenkins

#59 An Inconvenient Truth (2006) 93% #59 Adjusted Score: 98904% Critics Consensus: This candid, powerful and informative documentary illuminates some of the myths surrounding its dual subjects: global warming and Al Gore. Synopsis: Filmmaker Davis Guggenheim follows Al Gore on the lecture circuit, as the former presidential candidate campaigns to raise public awareness... Filmmaker Davis Guggenheim follows Al Gore on the lecture circuit, as the former presidential candidate campaigns to raise public awareness... [More] Starring: Al Gore, Billy West Directed By: Davis Guggenheim

#47 Croupier (1998) 95% #47 Adjusted Score: 96811% Critics Consensus: The writer slumming for human truths and real experience is a common enough story, but this cool-headed and slick thriller provides a gut-churningly compelling backdrop to a look at our darker sides. Synopsis: Jack Manfred (Clive Owen) is an aspiring writer who to make ends meet, takes a job as a croupier. Jack... Jack Manfred (Clive Owen) is an aspiring writer who to make ends meet, takes a job as a croupier. Jack... [More] Starring: Clive Owen, Kate Hardie, Alex Kingston, Gina McKee Directed By: Mike Hodges

#45 Good Hair (2009) 95% #45 Adjusted Score: 97566% Critics Consensus: Funny, informative, and occasionally sad, Good Hair is a provocative look at the complex relationship between African Americans and their hair. Synopsis: Prompted by a question from his young daughter, comic Chris Rock sets out to explore the importance of hair in... Prompted by a question from his young daughter, comic Chris Rock sets out to explore the importance of hair in... [More] Starring: Chris Rock, Maya Angelou, Nia Long, Ice-T Directed By: Jeff Stilson

#43 Atlantics (2019) 95% #43 Adjusted Score: 104171% Critics Consensus: An unpredictable supernatural drama rooted in real-world social commentary, Atlantique suggests a thrillingly bright future for debuting filmmaker Mati Diop. Synopsis: After the bodies of his friends feeling Senegal for Europe wash up on a shore, a young woman assumes that... After the bodies of his friends feeling Senegal for Europe wash up on a shore, a young woman assumes that... [More] Starring: Abdou Balde, Aminata Kane, Ibrahima Mbaye, Amadou Mbow Directed By: Mati Diop

#36 Outside In (2017) 96% #36 Adjusted Score: 97146% Critics Consensus: Brilliantly brought to life by tenderly empathetic performances from Jay Duplass and Edie Falco, Outside In tells a sobering -- yet thoroughly absorbing -- story. Synopsis: An ex-convict tries to readjust to life in his small town and forms an intense relationship with his former high... An ex-convict tries to readjust to life in his small town and forms an intense relationship with his former high... [More] Starring: Jay Duplass, Edie Falco, Kaitlyn Dever, Ben Schwartz Directed By: Lynn Shelton

#32 American Factory (2019) 96% #32 Adjusted Score: 100037% Critics Consensus: American Factory takes a thoughtful -- and troubling -- look at the dynamic between workers and employers in the 21st-century globalized economy. Synopsis: In post-industrial Ohio, a Chinese billionaire opens a new factory in the husk of an abandoned General Motors plant. Early... In post-industrial Ohio, a Chinese billionaire opens a new factory in the husk of an abandoned General Motors plant. Early... [More] Starring: Sherrod Brown Directed By: Steven Bognar, Julia Reichert

#30 Undefeated (2011) 96% #30 Adjusted Score: 99394% Critics Consensus: It covers familiar sports documentary territory, but Undefeated proves there are still powerful stories to be told on the high school gridiron. Synopsis: Since its founding in 1899, Manassas High School in North Memphis has never had a football team win a playoff... Since its founding in 1899, Manassas High School in North Memphis has never had a football team win a playoff... [More] Starring: Bill Courtney Directed By: Dan Lindsay, T.J. Martin

#23 Roma (2018) 96% #23 Adjusted Score: 119939% Critics Consensus: Roma finds writer-director Alfonso Cuarón in complete, enthralling command of his visual craft - and telling the most powerfully personal story of his career. Synopsis: Cleo is one of two domestic workers who help Antonio and Sofía take care of their four children in 1970s... Cleo is one of two domestic workers who help Antonio and Sofía take care of their four children in 1970s... [More] Starring: Yalitza Aparicio, Marina de Tavira, Marco Graf, Fernando Grediaga Directed By: Alfonso Cuarón

#20 13TH (2016) 97% #20 Adjusted Score: 104641% Critics Consensus: 13th strikes at the heart of America's tangled racial history, offering observations as incendiary as they are calmly controlled. Synopsis: Filmmaker Ava DuVernay explores the history of racial inequality in the United States, focusing on the fact that the nation's... Filmmaker Ava DuVernay explores the history of racial inequality in the United States, focusing on the fact that the nation's... [More] Starring: Michelle Alexander, Bryan Stevenson, Van Jones, Newt Gingrich Directed By: Ava DuVernay

#19 Aquarius (2016) 97% #19 Adjusted Score: 104798% Critics Consensus: Led by a powerful performance from Sônia Braga, Aquarius uses a conflict between a tenant and developers to take an insightful look at the relationship between space and identity. Synopsis: Clara, a 65-year-old widow and retired music critic, vows to live in her apartment until she dies after a developer... Clara, a 65-year-old widow and retired music critic, vows to live in her apartment until she dies after a developer... [More] Starring: Sonia Braga, Maeve Jinkings, Humberto Carrão, Carla Ribas Directed By: Kleber Mendonça Filho

#12 Whose Streets? (2017) 98% #12 Adjusted Score: 102834% Critics Consensus: Whose Streets? takes a close-up look at the civil unrest that erupted after a shocking act of violence in Ferguson, Missouri - and the decades of simmering tension leading up to it. Synopsis: An account of the Ferguson uprising as told by the people who lived it. The filmmakers look at how the... An account of the Ferguson uprising as told by the people who lived it. The filmmakers look at how the... [More] Starring: Directed By: Sabaah Folayan

#10 Shirkers (2018) 99% #10 Adjusted Score: 101559% Critics Consensus: Shirkers uses one woman's interrogation of a pivotal personal disappointment to offer affecting observations on creativity, lost opportunity, and coming to terms with the past. Synopsis: In 1992 teenager Sandi Tan shoots Singapore's first road movie with her enigmatic American mentor, Georges, who then absconded with... In 1992 teenager Sandi Tan shoots Singapore's first road movie with her enigmatic American mentor, Georges, who then absconded with... [More] Starring: Directed By: Sandi Tan

#8 Knock Down the House (2019) 99% #8 Adjusted Score: 104890% Critics Consensus: A galvanizing glimpse behind the scenes of a pivotal election, Knock Down the House should prove engrossing for viewers of all political persuasions. Synopsis: A young bartender in the Bronx, a coal miner's daughter in West Virginia, a grieving mother in Nevada, and a... A young bartender in the Bronx, a coal miner's daughter in West Virginia, a grieving mother in Nevada, and a... [More] Starring: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Directed By: Rachel Lears

#3 Dick Johnson Is Dead (2020) 100% #3 Adjusted Score: 105741% Critics Consensus: Dick Johnson Is Dead celebrates a life with bittersweet humor and grace, offering a deeply resonant perspective on mortality in the bargain. Synopsis: A filmmaker and her elderly father stage his death in various ways to help them face his inevitable demise.... A filmmaker and her elderly father stage his death in various ways to help them face his inevitable demise.... [More] Starring: Kirsten Johnson, Dick Johnson Directed By: Kirsten Johnson