5 TV and Streaming Shows You Should Binge-Watch in December

The high-stakes worlds of sports gambling, deadly contests, and alternate realities are all back on the small screen this December, joined by a serial killer’s origin story and a television spinoff of a popular animated film franchise. Most of these thrills may seem out of place for the holiday season, but new episodes of our favorite shows are a great gift regardless of their tone. These are the streaming series and movies you should catch up on before they continue.

Inside Out and Inside Out 2



What it is: One of Disney’s biggest ongoing franchises, Pixar’s Inside Out follows the coming-of-age story of Riley Andersen while also offering a peek at the world within her mind and the emotions residing and working there. Through two feature films and one animated short, Riley deals with a move across the country, the start of high school, and her parents’ reaction to her first boyfriend, all while her personifications of Joy, Sadness, Anger, Disgust, Fear, Anxiety, and other emotions respond accordingly — or not — sometimes leading them on wild adventures. All four episodes of a new Inside Out streaming series spinoff titled Dream Productions begin streaming on Wednesday, December 11.

Why you should watch it: The first Inside Out is one of Pixar’s most creative animated features and was deservedly one of the studio’s biggest hits. That movie also won the Oscar for Best Animated Feature and earned a nomination for its screenplay. With such brilliant world-building and the introductions to its many immediately iconic characters out of the way, Inside Out 2 carries the franchise further with a winning follow-up that currently has the distinction of being the highest-grossing animated release of all time. At five minutes in length, the short film Riley’s First Date? is an efficiently charming addition as well.

Where to watch: Disney+ (subscription; Inside Out, Riley’s First Date?, Inside Out 2)

Commitment: Approx. 3 hours (for Inside Out, Riley’s First Date?, and Inside Out 2)

Bookie (Max)

What it is: A comedy series inspired by a recent turn of events, Bookie follows a professional criminal — specifically a bookmaker for sports gambling — dealing with a new world in which his illicit industry is becoming legal in most states. The first episode of its second season premieres on Thursday, December 12.

Why you should watch it: Not enough comedies these days deal with timely situations, so that’s one thing Bookie has going for it. The exact premise may not be directly relatable to most audiences, but the fear of one’s job changing drastically amid so many technological and political shifts of late is a universal concern. Of course, it also helps that the show is hilarious and features brilliant chemistry among its cast.

Where to watch: Max (subscription, season 1)

Commitment: Approx. 3 hours (for season 1)

Dexter (Paramount+ with Showtime )

What it is: Originally based on Jeff Lindsay’s Dexter novels, the main premise of this show is that the protagonist is a serial killer who hunts other serial killers. He also works for the police department, so that’s another twist. Canceled after eight seasons, Dexter was resurrected many years later for the limited sequel series Dexter: New Blood. Now, the prequel Dexter: Original Sin follows the title character in his youth. The first episode of the series premieres on Friday, December 13.

Why you should watch it: Dexter is one of the most iconic drama series of the last 20 years, partly thanks to Michael C. Hall’s five-time Emmy-nominated portrayal of the titular killer with morals. The show was created by one of the original writers of The Sopranos and similarly follows a consistently intense and compelling story across many seasons, maintaining high stakes throughout. The sequel series is more divisive, but Hall makes it a worthy continuation.

Where to watch: Paramount+ with Showtime (subscription; Dexter seasons 1-8 and Dexter: New Blood)

Commitment: Approx. 93.5 hours (for Dexter seasons 1-8 and Dexter: New Blood)

What If...? (Disney+)



What it is: Part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and based on the comic book of the same name, this animated anthology series presents alternative scenarios for its characters, different from what’s followed in the movies. The first two seasons of What If…? offer up hypotheticals involving zombies, drastically divergent timelines and histories, and the deaths of various Avengers. The first episode of season 3 premieres on Sunday, December 22.

Why you should watch it: Even if What If…? is only loosely tied to the rest of the franchise, it’s fun to see what could have been, or what was, in other threads of the MCU multiverse. Those curious and fascinating twists, coupled with the characters mainly being voiced by their live-action counterparts (including the late Chadwick Boseman in his final portrayal of Black Panther), make it essential viewing for Marvel fans.

Where to watch: Disney+ (subscription, seasons 1-2)

Commitment: Approx. 10 hours (for seasons 1-2)

Squid Game (Netflix)



What it is: Squid Game follows a down-on-his-luck gambling addict who desperately joins hundreds of others in similarly dire financial straits as they compete in secret, deadly, large-scale versions of children’s games — for the chance at winning a massive jackpot. Season 2 premieres in its entirety on Thursday, December 26.

Why you should watch it: One of the biggest and most thrilling cultural events of 2021 (and this decade), Squid Game became an immediate phenomenon when it debuted worldwide in the fall of that year. Even in the era of binge-watching, this show is particularly addicting, its thrilling serialized storytelling demanding to be imperatively consumed in quick succession.

Where to watch: Netflix (subscription, season 1)

Commitment: Approx. 8.5 hours (for season 1)

Thumbnail image by ©Paramount

On an Apple device? Follow Rotten Tomatoes on Apple News.