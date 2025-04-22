(Photo by ©Newmarket Releasing/Courtesy Everett Collection)

100 Best Movies of 2000, Ranked by Tomatometer

“In the Year 2000…” sang Late Night with Conan O’Brien band member Richie “LaBamba” Rosenberg in a falsetto during one of the better-known skits of the 1990s. Conan and sidekick Andy Richter would then humorously imagine what the year 2000 would be like, including that “magic markers will smell worse” and presidential campaigns running ads “accusing their opponent of coming up with the idea for Jar Jar Binks.”



Turns out that the actual year 2000, being the last year before the world irrevocably changed after 9/11, and a year when hardly any computer systems crashed due to a whole lot of hard work, was a year in which there were a metric ton of good movies.



Knowing what we know now, this list of the 100 Best Movies of 2000 is a starting point for numerous huge franchises, and a coming-out year for many of our favorite actors, actresses, and directors. Most especially, it’s the year when the world transitioned from VHS video tape into DVD, greatly enhancing resolution, sound, and the uncanny ability to find any scene you wanted.



Movies moved from something you bought or rented into something you collected. Built-in commentaries provided the layperson with crucial insight into the filmmaking process. Deleted scenes gave the fans glimpses into what got left on the cutting-room floor. For the first time, people started to understand that “widescreen” meant black bars on the top and bottom of your picture tube until TV dimensions caught up with the size and shape of movie theater screens.



Our criteria for this Top 100 of 2000 is threefold. First, Certified Fresh movies sorted by Tomatometer (Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon, Memento, Gladiator). That’s followed by Fresh movies on with 40 or more critic reviews and 60% or higher on the Popcornmeter (Snatch, Remember the Titans, Unbreakable). And, finally, there’s Rotten movies with those same stats, with this last group considered cult classics and audience favorites (Miss Congeniality, The Way of the Gun, Pitch Black).

#4 Yi Yi (2000)

97% 91% #4 Critics Consensus: In its depiction of one family, Yi Yi accurately and expertly captures the themes and details, as well as the beauty, of everyday life. Synopsis: Set in Taiwan, the film follows the lives of the Jian family from the alternating perspectives of the three main Set in Taiwan, the film follows the lives of the Jian family from the alternating perspectives of the three main [More] Starring: Nien-Jen Wu , Elaine Jin , Issei Ogata , Kelly Lee Directed By: Edward Yang

#12 Traffic (2000)

93% 85% #12 Critics Consensus: Soderbergh successfully pulls off the highly ambitious Traffic, a movie with three different stories and a very large cast. The issues of ethics are gray rather than black-and-white, with no clear-cut good guys. Terrific acting all around. Synopsis: A contemporary thriller set in the world of drug trafficking. Traffic evokes the high stakes and high risks of the A contemporary thriller set in the world of drug trafficking. Traffic evokes the high stakes and high risks of the [More] Starring: Michael Douglas , Don Cheadle , Benicio del Toro , Luis Guzmán Directed By: Steven Soderbergh

#24 Sexy Beast (2000)

87% 84% #24 Critics Consensus: Sexy Beast rises above other movies in the British gangster genre due to its performances -- particularly an electrifying one by Ben Kingsley -- and the script's attention to character development. Synopsis: Ex-villain Gal Dove (Ray Winstone) has served his time behind bars and is blissfully retired to a Spanish villa paradise Ex-villain Gal Dove (Ray Winstone) has served his time behind bars and is blissfully retired to a Spanish villa paradise [More] Starring: Ray Winstone , Ben Kingsley , Ian McShane , Amanda Redman Directed By: Jonathan Glazer

#25 Girlfight (2000)

87% 75% #25 Critics Consensus: Michelle Rodriguez gives a compelling performance, despite lack of a boxing background; Karyn Kusama packs a punch with this directorial debut. Synopsis: Newcomer Michelle Rodriguez in an astounding performance alongside Jaime Tirelli, Paul Calderon and Santiago Douglas. Nothing comes easy for Diana Newcomer Michelle Rodriguez in an astounding performance alongside Jaime Tirelli, Paul Calderon and Santiago Douglas. Nothing comes easy for Diana [More] Starring: Michelle Rodriguez , Jaime Tirelli , Paul Calderone , Santiago Douglas Directed By: Karyn Kusama

(Photo by Artisan/ Courtesy Everett Collection. REQUIEM FOR A DREAM.)

The 73rd Academy Awards, broadcast March 25, 2001, honored movies released in theaters during the 2000 calendar year. Unlike the hesitant and hand-wringing 2002 broadcast, just a few months after 9/11 and featuring Tom Cruise giving a speech about how it’s still OK to like movies, this early 2001 event was full of optimism and verve. Steve Martin hosted for the first of three times.



In an extraordinary and unusual event, Steven Sodberbergh competed against himself for Best Picture, clearly at the top of his game and nominated for two very different films: drug-trade thriller Traffic and earnest real-life legal drama Erin Brockovich. The other Best Picture nominees were Chocolat, a film that combined sweets and sensuality to a delicious degree; Hong Kong martial-arts wuxia blockbuster Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon (and many viewers’ first experience with Chow-Yun Fat, Michelle Yeoh and director Ang Lee), and Best Picture winner Gladiator, one of five statues that Ridley Scott’s epic historical film would take home that night.



Snubbed from Best Picture were movies like the love letter to 1970s rock-n-roll and Rolling Stone Almost Famous, Christopher Nolan’s mind-bending Memento, the crowd-pleasing Tom Hanks desert island film Cast Away, and the downbeat psychological trip Requiem for a Dream.

#28 Erin Brockovich (2000)

85% 81% #28 Critics Consensus: Taking full advantage of Julia Roberts's considerable talent and appeal, Erin Brockovich overcomes a few character and plot issues to deliver a smart, thoughtful, and funny legal drama. Synopsis: Erin Brockovich (Julia Roberts) is a woman in a tight spot. Following a car accident in which Erin is not Erin Brockovich (Julia Roberts) is a woman in a tight spot. Following a car accident in which Erin is not [More] Starring: Julia Roberts , Albert Finney , Aaron Eckhart , Marg Helgenberger Directed By: Steven Soderbergh

#41 X-Men (2000)

82% 83% #41 Critics Consensus: Faithful to the comics and filled with action, X-Men brings a crowded slate of classic Marvel characters to the screen with a talented ensemble cast and surprisingly sharp narrative focus. Synopsis: They are children of the atom, homo superior, the next link in the chain of evolution. Each was born with They are children of the atom, homo superior, the next link in the chain of evolution. Each was born with [More] Starring: Hugh Jackman , Patrick Stewart , Ian McKellen , Famke Janssen Directed By: Bryan Singer

#45 Gladiator (2000)

80% 87% #45 Critics Consensus: While not everyone will be entertained by Gladiator's glum revenge story, Russell Crowe thunderously wins the crowd with a star-making turn that provides Ridley Scott's opulent resurrection of Rome its bruised heart. Synopsis: Commodus (Joaquin Phoenix) takes power and strips rank from Maximus (Russell Crowe), one of the favored generals of his predecessor Commodus (Joaquin Phoenix) takes power and strips rank from Maximus (Russell Crowe), one of the favored generals of his predecessor [More] Starring: Russell Crowe , Joaquin Phoenix , Connie Nielsen , Oliver Reed Directed By: Ridley Scott

#46 Shanghai Noon (2000)

80% 65% #46 Critics Consensus: Although the plot is really nothing to brag about, Jackie Chan and Owen Wilson work well together. The cinematography looks great, and Jackie delivers a hilarious performance. This is an old-fashioned crowd-pleaser. Synopsis: Bumbling Chon Wang (Jackie Chan) works as an Imperial guard in the Forbidden City of China. When Princess Pei Pei Bumbling Chon Wang (Jackie Chan) works as an Imperial guard in the Forbidden City of China. When Princess Pei Pei [More] Starring: Jackie Chan , Owen Wilson , Lucy Liu , Roger Yuan Directed By: Tom Dey

#48 Pollock (2000)

79% 74% #48 Critics Consensus: Though Pollock does not really allow audiences a glimpse of the painter as a person, it does powerfully depict the creative process. Harris throws himself into the role and turns in a compelling performance. Synopsis: In August of 1949, Life Magazine ran a banner headline that begged the question: Jackson Pollock: Is he the greatest In August of 1949, Life Magazine ran a banner headline that begged the question: Jackson Pollock: Is he the greatest [More] Starring: Ed Harris , Marcia Gay Harden , Amy Madigan , Jennifer Connelly Directed By: Ed Harris

(Photo by Fox / Courtesy Everett Collection. X-MEN.)

Aside from critical acclaim, the year 2000 is notable that almost all the highest-grossing films that year were not sequels, but rather the start of franchises that would continue for many years afterward.



The lone exception is also the worldwide box office leader in 2000: Mission: Impossible 2, known by fans as “the weird one” in the impossibly long-running franchise and the only one directed by slow-mo and doves fan John Woo. This one’s an honorable mention, falling just outside this top 100.



Other franchise starters include X-Men, 20th Century Fox’s ambitious kick-in-the-pants to the Marvel movie revolution. Many X-sequels and spinoffs followed before Disney’s acquisition of Fox slowly integrated the mutants into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, beginning with 2024’s Deadpool vs. Wolverine and continuing with 2026’s Avengers: Doomsday, which includes dozens of Marvel characters from every universe.



Box office titans Meet the Parents, Unbreakable, Chicken Run, Final Destination, and honorable mentions Charlie’s Angels and Scary Movie would kick off one or more sequels in succeeding years. Even Pitch Black, which only made $53 million worldwide, became a cult classic, introduced the world to Vin Diesel, and launched a series of Diesel pet projects and video games set in the same universe.

#51 Space Cowboys (2000)

78% 53% #51 Critics Consensus: While the plot is overly cliched, the suberb acting by the stars (especially the tense interactions between Clint Eastwood and Tommy Lee Jones) and the spectacular special effects make this a movie worth seeing. Synopsis: Clint Eastwood, Tommy Lee Jones, Donald Sutherland and James Garner star as a group of pilots whose time has come Clint Eastwood, Tommy Lee Jones, Donald Sutherland and James Garner star as a group of pilots whose time has come [More] Starring: Clint Eastwood , Tommy Lee Jones , Donald Sutherland , James Garner Directed By: Clint Eastwood

#52 The Contender (2000)

77% 73% #52 Critics Consensus: The Contender wears its political heart on its sleeve, but strong performances and a solid screenplay help the end result add up to a gripping drama from either side of the aisle. Synopsis: When the sitting Vice President dies, Senator Laine Hanson is chosen by the President to be the first woman to When the sitting Vice President dies, Senator Laine Hanson is chosen by the President to be the first woman to [More] Starring: Joan Allen , Gary Oldman , Jeff Bridges , Sam Elliott Directed By: Rod Lurie

#53 Chopper (2000)

76% 89% #53 Critics Consensus: Eric Bana's performance as the charming but twisted Chopper is the highlight of this disturbing portrait about Australia's notorious author/criminal. Synopsis: America had Al Capone; England, the Kray brothers and Australia - proving once and for all its antipodean sense of America had Al Capone; England, the Kray brothers and Australia - proving once and for all its antipodean sense of [More] Starring: Eric Bana , Vince Colosimo , Simon Lyndon , Kate Beahan Directed By: Andrew Dominik

#55 Quills (2000)

75% 83% #55 Critics Consensus: Though hard to watch, this film's disturbing exploration of freedom of expression is both seductive and thought-provoking. Synopsis: A fictional work that reconstructs the unknown fate of the Marquis de Sade, the writer and sexual deviant who was A fictional work that reconstructs the unknown fate of the Marquis de Sade, the writer and sexual deviant who was [More] Starring: Geoffrey Rush , Kate Winslet , Joaquin Phoenix , Michael Caine Directed By: Philip Kaufman

#66 American Psycho (2000)

68% 85% #66 Critics Consensus: If it falls short of the deadly satire of Bret Easton Ellis's novel, American Psycho still finds its own blend of horror and humor, thanks in part to a fittingly creepy performance by Christian Bale. Synopsis: In New York City in 1987, a handsome, young urban professional, Patrick Bateman (Christian Bale), lives a second life as In New York City in 1987, a handsome, young urban professional, Patrick Bateman (Christian Bale), lives a second life as [More] Starring: Christian Bale , Willem Dafoe , Jared Leto , Reese Witherspoon Directed By: Mary Harron

#73 Chocolat (2000)

63% 83% #73 Critics Consensus: Chocolat is a charmingly light-hearted fable with a lovely performance by Binoche. Synopsis: When mysterious Vianne and her child arrive in a tranquil French town in the winter of 1959, no one could When mysterious Vianne and her child arrive in a tranquil French town in the winter of 1959, no one could [More] Starring: Juliette Binoche , Johnny Depp , Lena Olin , Judi Dench Directed By: Lasse Hallström

(Photo by Buena Vista/ Courtesy Everett Collection. THE EMPEROR'S NEW GROOVE.)

Among great animated films released in 2000 are Chicken Run, the hysterical stop-motion spectacular from masters of the form Aardman, Disney’s The Emperor’s New Groove, the slapstick classic that began as a dramatic musical before being overhauled, and the superlative sequels Rugrats in Paris: The Movie and The Tigger Movie.



General audiences were not yet ready for more mature animated features, so Don Bluth’s space opera Titan A.E. landed with a thud initially, but became a cult classic later in life. Similarly, The Road to El Dorado, the love triangle ode to Bob Hope’s road pictures that tried very hard to emulate a Disney movie, complete with Elton John soundtrack, may not have resonated with audiences at first, but found its way on home video.



One surprise misstep from Disney did not make this list, despite doing well at the box office: Dinosaur, an early CGI talking dinosaur picture not to be confused with Pixar’s The Good Dinosaur.

#78 Pitch Black (2000)

59% 77% #78 Critics Consensus: Despite an interesting premise (and a starmaking turn from Vin Diesel), Pitch Black is too derivative and formulaic to fully recommend to sci-fi or action fans. Synopsis: When their ship crashes on an unexplored planet, the survivors of the crash soon discover that this planet that is When their ship crashes on an unexplored planet, the survivors of the crash soon discover that this planet that is [More] Starring: Radha Mitchell , Vin Diesel , Cole Hauser , Keith David Directed By: David Twohy

#83 Malena (2000)

54% 84% #83 Critics Consensus: Malena ends up objectifying the character of the movie's title. Also, the young boy's emotional investment with Malena is never convincing, as she doesn't feel like a three-dimensional person. Synopsis: In 1941, Renato was 13 years old and although the world was at war, nothing ever happened in this sleepy In 1941, Renato was 13 years old and although the world was at war, nothing ever happened in this sleepy [More] Starring: Monica Bellucci , Giuseppe Sulfaro , Luciano Federico , Matilde Piana Directed By: Giuseppe Tornatore

#85 What's Cooking? (2000)

52% 65% #85 Critics Consensus: What's Cooking? is well-acted, but the scenes sometimes sink into melodrama as characters scream at each other, and the movie as a whole is too lightweight and forgettable. Synopsis: You are invited to a tasty Thanksgiving dinner that will all at once transport you to four different worlds and You are invited to a tasty Thanksgiving dinner that will all at once transport you to four different worlds and [More] Starring: Alfre Woodard , Dennis Haysbert , Ann Weldon , Mercedes Ruehl Directed By: Gurinder Chadha

#95 Miss Congeniality (2000)

41% 69% #95 Critics Consensus: Though critics say Bullock is funny and charming, she can't overcome a bad script that makes the movie feel too much like a fluffy, unoriginal sitcom. Synopsis: When a terrorist threatens to bomb the Miss United States pageant, the FBI rushes to find a female agent to When a terrorist threatens to bomb the Miss United States pageant, the FBI rushes to find a female agent to [More] Starring: Sandra Bullock , Michael Caine , Benjamin Bratt , William Shatner Directed By: Donald Petrie

#100 Romeo Must Die (2000)

32% 60% #100 Critics Consensus: In his second Hollywood movie, Jet Li impresses. Unfortunately, when he's not on screen, the movie slows to a crawl. Though there's some spark between Jet and Aaliyah, there isn't any threat of a fire. And as impressive as the action sequences are, some critics feel they are over-edited. Synopsis: Two families, bound by tradition, are locked in a brutal war. Asian and African American gangs are vying for control Two families, bound by tradition, are locked in a brutal war. Asian and African American gangs are vying for control [More] Starring: Jet Li , Aaliyah , Isaiah Washington , Russell Wong Directed By: Andrzej Bartkowiak

(Photo by WB/ Courtesy Everett Collection. BATMAN BEYOND: RETURN OF THE JOKER.)

We mentioned Mission: Impossible 2 and Scary Movie as honorable mentions because of their critic-proof box office and their part in long-running franchises. Here are other films that bubbled under our top 100.



Children of many generations love Jim Carrey’s heavily made-up performance in the live action remake How the Grinch Stole Christmas, though it’s best watched with adults firmly out of the room. Me, Myself & Irene, the Farrelly Brothers’ attempt to recreate the success of Dumb & Dumber, may have failed in that attempt, but it’s still full of quotable Carrey lines. And who could forget the stoner comedy Dude, Where’s My Car? and its pronounced effect on pop culture for many months afterward?



Anime was still new to the average public, and most anime feature films in the early 2000s only saw limited theatrical releases, if at all, forcing hardcore otaku to hunt down the DVDs at places like Suncoast and Sam Goody. Not enough mainstream critics saw a pair of compelling and bloody vampire movies to make this list: Vampire Hunter D: Bloodlust and Blood: The Last Vampire.



And we couldn’t end this discussion without mentioning the ineligible straight-to-video Batman Beyond: Return of the Joker. The first-ever PG-13 DC Comics animated feature, this film was heavily cut for violence in the wake of the 1999 Columbine shootings. It took until 2002 before the uncut version appeared officially, finally restoring the filmmakers’ original intent. (Steve Horton)