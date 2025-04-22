(Photo by ©Newmarket Releasing/Courtesy Everett Collection)

100 Best Movies of 2000, Ranked by Tomatometer

“In the Year 2000…” sang Late Night with Conan O’Brien band member Richie “LaBamba” Rosenberg in a falsetto during one of the better-known skits of the 1990s. Conan and sidekick Andy Richter would then humorously imagine what the year 2000 would be like, including that “magic markers will smell worse” and presidential campaigns running ads “accusing their opponent of coming up with the idea for Jar Jar Binks.”

Turns out that the actual year 2000, being the last year before the world irrevocably changed after 9/11, and a year when hardly any computer systems crashed due to a whole lot of hard work, was a year in which there were a metric ton of good movies.

Knowing what we know now, this list of the 100 Best Movies of 2000 is a starting point for numerous huge franchises, and a coming-out year for many of our favorite actors, actresses, and directors. Most especially, it’s the year when the world transitioned from VHS video tape into DVD, greatly enhancing resolution, sound, and the uncanny ability to find any scene you wanted.

Movies moved from something you bought or rented into something you collected. Built-in commentaries provided the layperson with crucial insight into the filmmaking process. Deleted scenes gave the fans glimpses into what got left on the cutting-room floor. For the first time, people started to understand that “widescreen” meant black bars on the top and bottom of your picture tube until TV dimensions caught up with the size and shape of movie theater screens.

Our criteria for this Top 100 of 2000 is threefold. First, Certified Fresh movies sorted by Tomatometer (Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon, Memento, Gladiator). That’s followed by Fresh movies on with 40 or more critic reviews and 60% or higher on the Popcornmeter (Snatch, Remember the Titans, Unbreakable). And, finally, there’s Rotten movies with those same stats, with this last group considered cult classics and audience favorites (Miss Congeniality, The Way of the Gun, Pitch Black).

#1

Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon (2000)
Tomatometer icon 98% Popcornmeter icon 86%

#1
Critics Consensus: The movie that catapulted Ang Lee into the ranks of upper echelon Hollywood filmmakers, Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon features a deft mix of amazing martial arts battles, beautiful scenery, and tasteful drama.
Synopsis: In 19th century Qing Dynasty China, a warrior (Chow Yun-Fat) gives his sword, Green Destiny, to his lover (Michelle Yeoh) [More]
Starring: Chow Yun-Fat , Michelle Yeoh , Zhang Ziyi , Chang Chen
Directed By: Ang Lee

#2

The Taste of Others (2000)
Tomatometer icon 98% Popcornmeter icon 82%

#2
Critics Consensus: The Taste of Others is a fresh, witty comedy about the attraction of opposites. The characters are well-drawn and engaging and their social interactions believable.
Synopsis: Castella (Jean-Pierre Bacri) is a successful businessman caught behind the fast-changing times. More out of boredom than out of interest, [More]
Starring: Jean-Pierre Bacri , Anne Alvaro , Agnès Jaoui , Gérard Lanvin
Directed By: Agnès Jaoui

#3

Chicken Run (2000)
Tomatometer icon 97% Popcornmeter icon 65%

#3
Critics Consensus: Chicken Run has all the charm of Nick Park's Wallace & Gromit, and something for everybody. The voice acting is fabulous, the slapstick is brilliant, and the action sequences are spectacular.
Synopsis: This engaging stop-motion, claymation adventure tells the story of an American rooster who falls in love with a gorgeous hen [More]
Starring: Mel Gibson , Julia Sawalha , Miranda Richardson , Jane Horrocks
Directed By: Peter Lord , Nick Park

#4

Yi Yi (2000)
Tomatometer icon 97% Popcornmeter icon 91%

#4
Critics Consensus: In its depiction of one family, Yi Yi accurately and expertly captures the themes and details, as well as the beauty, of everyday life.
Synopsis: Set in Taiwan, the film follows the lives of the Jian family from the alternating perspectives of the three main [More]
Starring: Nien-Jen Wu , Elaine Jin , Issei Ogata , Kelly Lee
Directed By: Edward Yang

#5

The Dish (2000)
Tomatometer icon 96% Popcornmeter icon 81%

#5
Critics Consensus: A feel good movie without an abundance of mush.
Synopsis: The true story of a group of eccentric scientists who are responsible for manning a satellite dish inauspiciously located on [More]
Starring: Sam Neill , Kevin Harrington , Tom Long , Patrick Warburton
Directed By: Rob Sitch

#6

With a Friend Like Harry... (2000)
Tomatometer icon 96% Popcornmeter icon 79%

#6
Critics Consensus: A darkly funny thriller that's reminiscent of Hitchcock.
Synopsis: During a heat wave Michel (Laurent Lucas) and Claire (Mathilde Seigner) take their three small daughters on vacation to get [More]
Starring: Laurent Lucas , Sergi López , Mathilde Seigner , Sophie Guillemin
Directed By: Dominik Moll

#7

You Can Count on Me (2000)
Tomatometer icon 95% Popcornmeter icon 88%

#7
Critics Consensus: You Can Count On Me may look like it belongs on the small screen, but the movie surprises with its simple yet affecting story. Beautifully acted and crafted, the movie will simply draw you in.
Synopsis: Sammy is a single mother who is extremely protective of her 8-year old son. She is satisfied with living in [More]
Starring: Laura Linney , Mark Ruffalo , Rory Culkin , Matthew Broderick
Directed By: Kenneth Lonergan

#8

Memento (2000)
Tomatometer icon 94% Popcornmeter icon 94%

#8
Critics Consensus: Christopher Nolan skillfully guides the audience through Memento's fractured narrative, seeping his film in existential dread.
Synopsis: Leonard (Guy Pearce) is tracking down the man who raped and murdered his wife. The difficulty, however, of locating his [More]
Starring: Guy Pearce , Carrie-Anne Moss , Joe Pantoliano , Mark Boone Junior
Directed By: Christopher Nolan

#9

Last Resort (2000)
Tomatometer icon 94% Popcornmeter icon 85%

#9
Critics Consensus: Critics are raving about Last Resort, saying it's a convincing, touching tale. Particularly impressive is the lack of script during the film's shoot.
Synopsis: Tanya (Dina Korzun), young and naive, leaves Moscow with her street-wise 10-year-old son to meet her English fiancé. But after [More]
Starring: Dina Korzun , Artyom Strelnikov , Paddy Considine , Steve Perry
Directed By: Paul Pavlikovsky

#10

The Circle (2000)
Tomatometer icon 94% Popcornmeter icon 79%

#10
Critics Consensus: Bleak, yet powerful, The Circle offers a searing indictment of the oppressive conditions experienced by women in Iran.
Synopsis: Two women in Iran are given temporary leave from prison and attempt to flee to one of the women's hometown, [More]
Starring: Mariam Parvin Almani , Nargess Mamizadeh , Fareshteh Sadr Orafai , Monir Arab
Directed By: Jafar Panahi

#11

Amores perros (2000)
Tomatometer icon 93% Popcornmeter icon 94%

#11
Critics Consensus: The brutality of Amores Perros may be difficult to watch at times, but this intense, gritty film packs a hard wallop.
Synopsis: "Amores Perros" is a bold, intensely emotional, and ambitious story of lives that collide in a Mexico City car crash. [More]
Starring: Emilio Echevarría , Gael García Bernal , Goya Toledo , Álvaro Guerrero
Directed By: Alejandro González Iñárritu

#12

Traffic (2000)
Tomatometer icon 93% Popcornmeter icon 85%

#12
Critics Consensus: Soderbergh successfully pulls off the highly ambitious Traffic, a movie with three different stories and a very large cast. The issues of ethics are gray rather than black-and-white, with no clear-cut good guys. Terrific acting all around.
Synopsis: A contemporary thriller set in the world of drug trafficking. Traffic evokes the high stakes and high risks of the [More]
Starring: Michael Douglas , Don Cheadle , Benicio del Toro , Luis Guzmán
Directed By: Steven Soderbergh

#13

Best in Show (2000)
Tomatometer icon 93% Popcornmeter icon 88%

#13
Critics Consensus: A fine example of writer-director-star Christopher Guest's gift for improv comedy, Best in Show boasts an appealingly quirky premise and a brilliantly talented cast.
Synopsis: The tension is palpable, the excitement is mounting and the heady scent of competition is in the air as hundreds [More]
Starring: Michael Hitchcock , Parker Posey , Eugene Levy , Catherine O'Hara
Directed By: Christopher Guest

#14

In the Mood for Love (2000)
Tomatometer icon 92% Popcornmeter icon 94%

#14
Critics Consensus: An exquisitely shot showcase for Maggie Cheung and Tony Leung that marks a somber evolution of Wong Kar-wai's chic style, In the Mood for Love is a tantric tease that's liable to break your heart.
Synopsis: In 1962, journalist Chow Mo-wan (Tony Leung Chiu Wai) and his wife move into a Hong Kong apartment, but Chow's [More]
Starring: Tony Leung Chiu Wai , Maggie Cheung , Kelly Lai Chen , Rebecca Pan
Directed By: Kar-Wai Wong

#15

Under the Sand (2000)
Tomatometer icon 93% Popcornmeter icon 83%

#15
Critics Consensus: Rampling carries the film with her finely nuanced performance of a woman coping with her husband's death.
Synopsis: For many years, Marie and Jean have happily spent their vacation together in the Landes region of western France. But [More]
Starring: Charlotte Rampling , Bruno Cremer , Jacques Nolot , Alexandra Stewart
Directed By: François Ozon

#16

Almost Famous (2000)
Tomatometer icon 91% Popcornmeter icon 92%

#16
Critics Consensus: Almost Famous, with its great ensemble performances and story, is a well-crafted, warm-hearted movie that successfully draws you into its era.
Synopsis: Set in 1973, it chronicles the funny and often poignant coming of age of 15-year-old William, an unabashed music fan [More]
Starring: Billy Crudup , Frances McDormand , Kate Hudson , Jason Lee
Directed By: Cameron Crowe

#17

High Fidelity (2000)
Tomatometer icon 91% Popcornmeter icon 90%

#17
Critics Consensus: The deft hand of director Stephen Frears and strong performances by the ensemble cast combine to tell an entertaining story with a rock-solid soundtrack.
Synopsis: Rob Gordon (John Cusack) is the owner of a failing record store in Chicago, where he sells music the old-fashioned [More]
Starring: John Cusack , Iben Hjejle , Todd Louiso , Jack Black
Directed By: Stephen Frears

#18

The Widow of Saint-Pierre (2000)
Tomatometer icon 91% Popcornmeter icon 77%

#18
Critics Consensus: Critics are impressed with The Widow of St. Pierre's intriguing story and beautiful cinematography.
Synopsis: An emotionally-charged romantic epic about an extraordinary woman poised between two extraordinary men at a pivotal moment in time. Set [More]
Starring: Juliette Binoche , Daniel Auteuil , Emir Kusturica , Michel Duchaussoy
Directed By: Patrice Leconte

#19

Panic (2000)
Tomatometer icon 91% Popcornmeter icon 62%

#19
Critics Consensus: This quirky little film about a gangster in therapy feels fresh and well-crafted.
Synopsis: Alex (William H. Macy) is going through a midlife crisis and it has become a very difficult time for him. [More]
Starring: William H. Macy , John Ritter , Neve Campbell , Donald Sutherland
Directed By: Henry Bromell

#20

Dinner Rush (2000)
Tomatometer icon 91% Popcornmeter icon 85%

#20
Critics Consensus: With the aid of a witty script and a well-acted ensemble, Dinner Rush is a tasty dish.
Synopsis: One unlucky evening, Louis Cropa (Danny Aiello), a part-time bookmaker, discovers that his restaurant has become a hotbed of conflicting [More]
Starring: Danny Aiello , Edoardo Ballerini , Vivian Wu , Michael McGlone
Directed By: Bob Giraldi

#21

Ginger Snaps (2000)
Tomatometer icon 90% Popcornmeter icon 78%

#21
Critics Consensus: The strong female cast and biting satire of teenage life makes Ginger Snaps far more memorable than your average werewolf movie -- or teen flick.
Synopsis: The story of two outcast sisters, Ginger (Katharine Isabelle) and Brigitte (Emily Perkins), in the mindless suburban town of Bailey [More]
Starring: Emily Perkins , Katharine Isabelle , Kris Lemche , Mimi Rogers
Directed By: John Fawcett

#22

Battle Royale (2000)
Tomatometer icon 90% Popcornmeter icon 89%

#22
Critics Consensus: Battle Royale is a controversial and violent parable of adolescence, heightening teenage melodrama with life-or-death stakes.
Synopsis: 42 9th graders are sent to a deserted island. They are given a map, food, and various weapons. An explosive [More]
Starring: Tatsuya Fujiwara , Aki Maeda , Taro Yamamoto , Masanobu Andô
Directed By: Kinji Fukasaku

#23

Cast Away (2000)
Tomatometer icon 88% Popcornmeter icon 84%

#23
Critics Consensus: Flawed but fascinating, Cast Away offers an intelligent script, some of Robert Zemeckis' most mature directing, and a showcase performance from Tom Hanks.
Synopsis: Obsessively punctual FedEx executive Chuck Noland (Tom Hanks) is en route to an assignment in Malaysia when his plane crashes [More]
Starring: Tom Hanks , Helen Hunt , Nick Searcy , Lari White
Directed By: Robert Zemeckis

#24

Sexy Beast (2000)
Tomatometer icon 87% Popcornmeter icon 84%

#24
Critics Consensus: Sexy Beast rises above other movies in the British gangster genre due to its performances -- particularly an electrifying one by Ben Kingsley -- and the script's attention to character development.
Synopsis: Ex-villain Gal Dove (Ray Winstone) has served his time behind bars and is blissfully retired to a Spanish villa paradise [More]
Starring: Ray Winstone , Ben Kingsley , Ian McShane , Amanda Redman
Directed By: Jonathan Glazer

#25

Girlfight (2000)
Tomatometer icon 87% Popcornmeter icon 75%

#25
Critics Consensus: Michelle Rodriguez gives a compelling performance, despite lack of a boxing background; Karyn Kusama packs a punch with this directorial debut.
Synopsis: Newcomer Michelle Rodriguez in an astounding performance alongside Jaime Tirelli, Paul Calderon and Santiago Douglas. Nothing comes easy for Diana [More]
Starring: Michelle Rodriguez , Jaime Tirelli , Paul Calderone , Santiago Douglas
Directed By: Karyn Kusama

(Photo by Artisan/ Courtesy Everett Collection. REQUIEM FOR A DREAM.)

The 73rd Academy Awards, broadcast March 25, 2001, honored movies released in theaters during the 2000 calendar year. Unlike the hesitant and hand-wringing 2002 broadcast, just a few months after 9/11 and featuring Tom Cruise giving a speech about how it’s still OK to like movies, this early 2001 event was full of optimism and verve. Steve Martin hosted for the first of three times.

In an extraordinary and unusual event, Steven Sodberbergh competed against himself for Best Picture, clearly at the top of his game and nominated for two very different films: drug-trade thriller Traffic and earnest real-life legal drama Erin Brockovich. The other Best Picture nominees were Chocolat, a film that combined sweets and sensuality to a delicious degree; Hong Kong martial-arts wuxia blockbuster Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon (and many viewers’ first experience with Chow-Yun Fat, Michelle Yeoh and director Ang Lee), and Best Picture winner Gladiator, one of five statues that Ridley Scott’s epic historical film would take home that night.

Snubbed from Best Picture were movies like the love letter to 1970s rock-n-roll and Rolling Stone Almost Famous, Christopher Nolan’s mind-bending Memento, the crowd-pleasing Tom Hanks desert island film Cast Away, and the downbeat psychological trip Requiem for a Dream.

#26

The Emperor's New Groove (2000)
Tomatometer icon 86% Popcornmeter icon 84%

#26
Critics Consensus: The Emperor's New Groove isn't the most ambitious animated film, but its brisk pace, fresh characters, and big laughs make for a great time for the whole family.
Synopsis: Arrogant young Emperor Kuzco is transformed into a llama by his power-hungry advisor -- the devious diva Yzma. Stranded in [More]
Starring: David Spade , John Goodman , Eartha Kitt , Patrick Warburton
Directed By: Mark Dindal

#27

Chunhyang (2000)
Tomatometer icon 86% Popcornmeter icon 74%

#27
Critics Consensus: Chunhyang brings a classic love story to life with a period romance whose savory visuals are enhanced by a sincerity that transcends folktale formula.
Synopsis: In 13th-century Korea, Noble-born Mongryong (Cho Seung-woo) and commoner Chunhyang (Lee Hyojeong) fall in love when they first meet, but [More]
Starring: Lee Hyojeong , Cho Seung-woo , Lee Rogeon , Kim Sung-nyu
Directed By: Im Kwon-taek

#28

Erin Brockovich (2000)
Tomatometer icon 85% Popcornmeter icon 81%

#28
Critics Consensus: Taking full advantage of Julia Roberts's considerable talent and appeal, Erin Brockovich overcomes a few character and plot issues to deliver a smart, thoughtful, and funny legal drama.
Synopsis: Erin Brockovich (Julia Roberts) is a woman in a tight spot. Following a car accident in which Erin is not [More]
Starring: Julia Roberts , Albert Finney , Aaron Eckhart , Marg Helgenberger
Directed By: Steven Soderbergh

#29

Meet the Parents (2000)
Tomatometer icon 85% Popcornmeter icon 79%

#29
Critics Consensus: Despite sometimes sitcom-like execution, Meet the Parents is a hilarious look at familial relationships that works mostly because the chemistry between its two leads is so effective.
Synopsis: Everything that can possibly go wrong for groom-to-be Greg Focker (Ben Stiller) does. The problems begin with Greg's disastrous first [More]
Starring: Robert De Niro , Ben Stiller , Blythe Danner , Teri Polo
Directed By: Jay Roach

#30

Billy Elliot (2000)
Tomatometer icon 85% Popcornmeter icon 89%

#30
Critics Consensus: Billy Elliot is a charming movie that can evoke both laughter and tears.
Synopsis: The life of 11-year-old Billy Elliot, a coal miner's son in Northern England, is forever changed one day when he [More]
Starring: Julie Walters , Jamie Bell , Jamie Draven , Gary Lewis
Directed By: Stephen Daldry

#31

State and Main (2000)
Tomatometer icon 85% Popcornmeter icon 70%

#31
Critics Consensus: State and Main offers plenty of wit and laughs in its lampoons of the movie industry.
Synopsis: A big-budget movie crew descends upon a quaint New England village, sowing a bumper crop of corruption, vanity and greed [More]
Starring: Alec Baldwin , William H. Macy , Charles Durning , Sarah Jessica Parker
Directed By: David Mamet

#32

Faithless (2000)
Tomatometer icon 85% Popcornmeter icon 85%

#32
Critics Consensus: This brooding, measured look at adultery is ultimately emotionally riveting, thanks to its script and performances.
Synopsis: Marianne Vogler is a successful actress, happily married to Markus, an orchestra conductor much in demand for overseas concerts, and [More]
Starring: Lena Endre , Erland Josephson , Krister Henriksson , Thomas Hanzon
Directed By: Liv Ullmann

#33

Love & Basketball (2000)
Tomatometer icon 85% Popcornmeter icon 95%

#33
Critics Consensus: Confident directing and acting deliver an insightful look at young athletes.
Synopsis: Monica (Sanaa Lathan) and Quincy (Omar Epps) are two childhood friends who both aspire to be professional basketball players. Quincy, [More]
Starring: Sanaa Lathan , Omar Epps , Alfre Woodard , Dennis Haysbert
Directed By: Gina Prince-Bythewood

#34

Chuck & Buck (2000)
Tomatometer icon 84% Popcornmeter icon 66%

#34
Critics Consensus: As poignant as it is unsettling, Chuck & Buck uses the complex dynamic between two men as fuel for untangling a rich assortment of thought-provoking themes.
Synopsis: "Chuck & Buck" is the story of a childlike young man who becomes fixated on his onetime best friend, now [More]
Starring: Mike White , Chris Weitz , Lupe Ontiveros , Beth Colt
Directed By: Miguel Arteta

#35

George Washington (2000)
Tomatometer icon 84% Popcornmeter icon 85%

#35
Critics Consensus: Languid and melancholy, George Washington is a carefully observed rumination on adolescence and rural life.
Synopsis: Set in the landscape of a rural southern town, George Washington is a stunning portrait of how a group of [More]
Starring: Candace Evanofski , Donald Holden , Curtis Cotton III , Eddie Rouse
Directed By: David Gordon Green

#36

Nightcap (2000)
Tomatometer icon 84% Popcornmeter icon 67%

#36
Critics Consensus: Boasting a masterful performance by Huppert, Merci Pour Le Chocolat is a suspenseful psychological thriller.
Synopsis: Starring Isabelle Huppert and Jacques Dutronc as the epitome of marital bliss, living a beautiful lavish life in Lausanne, Switzerland. [More]
Starring: Isabelle Huppert , Jacques Dutronc , Anna Mouglalis , Rodolphe Pauly
Directed By: Claude Chabrol

#37

Nurse Betty (2000)
Tomatometer icon 83% Popcornmeter icon 45%

#37
Critics Consensus: Quirky in the best sense of the word, Nurse Betty finds director Neil LaBute corralling a talented cast in service of a sharp, imaginative script.
Synopsis: What happens when a person decides that life is merely a state of mind? If you're Betty, a small-town waitress [More]
Starring: Morgan Freeman , Renée Zellweger , Chris Rock , Greg Kinnear
Directed By: Neil LaBute

#38

Thirteen Days (2000)
Tomatometer icon 83% Popcornmeter icon 80%

#38
Critics Consensus: Thirteen Days offers a compelling look at the Cuban Missile Crisis, and its talented cast deftly portrays the real-life people who were involved.
Synopsis: For thirteen extraordinary days in October of 1962, the world stood on the brink of an unthinkable catastrophe. Across the [More]
Starring: Kevin Costner , Bruce Greenwood , Steven Culp , Dylan Baker
Directed By: Roger Donaldson

#39

The Original Kings of Comedy (2000)
Tomatometer icon 83% Popcornmeter icon 79%

#39
Critics Consensus: If you want lots of laughs and don't mind some profanity, The Original Kings of Comedy can deliver.
Synopsis: A cultural phenomenon for our time: Spike Lee captures the comic geniuses behind the successful "Kings of Comedy" tour. In [More]
Starring: Cedric the Entertainer , Steve Harvey , D.L. Hughley , Bernie Mac
Directed By: Spike Lee

#40

Shadow of the Vampire (2000)
Tomatometer icon 82% Popcornmeter icon 74%

#40
Critics Consensus: Shadow of the Vampire is frightening, compelling, and funny, and features an excellent performance by Willem Dafoe.
Synopsis: F. W. Murnau (John Malkovich) is struggling to create his silent classic "Nosferatu" on location in Eastern Europe. The director [More]
Starring: John Malkovich , Willem Dafoe , Cary Elwes , Aden Gillett
Directed By: E. Elias Merhige

#41

X-Men (2000)
Tomatometer icon 82% Popcornmeter icon 83%

#41
Critics Consensus: Faithful to the comics and filled with action, X-Men brings a crowded slate of classic Marvel characters to the screen with a talented ensemble cast and surprisingly sharp narrative focus.
Synopsis: They are children of the atom, homo superior, the next link in the chain of evolution. Each was born with [More]
Starring: Hugh Jackman , Patrick Stewart , Ian McKellen , Famke Janssen
Directed By: Bryan Singer

#42

The House of Mirth (2000)
Tomatometer icon 82% Popcornmeter icon 72%

#42
Critics Consensus: Despite being a period piece, The House of Mirth's depiction of social cruelty still feels chilling and relevant for today.
Synopsis: Lily (Gillian Anderson) is a ravishing socialite who quickly discovers the precariousness of her position when her beauty and charm [More]
Starring: Gillian Anderson , Eric Stoltz , Dan Aykroyd , Eleanor Bron
Directed By: Terence Davies

#43

Tully (2000)
Tomatometer icon 81% Popcornmeter icon 76%

#43
Critics Consensus: A beautifully acted, quietly moving little film.
Synopsis: A womanizer (Anson Mount) falls for the best friend (Julianne Nicholson) of his shy brother (Glenn Fitzgerald) after she returns [More]
Starring: Anson Mount , Julianne Nicholson , Glenn Fitzgerald , Catherine Kellner
Directed By: Hilary Birmingham

#44

Wonder Boys (2000)
Tomatometer icon 81% Popcornmeter icon 83%

#44
Critics Consensus: Michael Douglas and Tobey Maguire do wonders in this clever dark comedy.
Synopsis: Grady (Michael Douglas) is a 50-ish English professor who hasn't had a thing published in years -- not since he [More]
Starring: Michael Douglas , Tobey Maguire , Frances McDormand , Robert Downey Jr.
Directed By: Curtis Hanson

#45

Gladiator (2000)
Tomatometer icon 80% Popcornmeter icon 87%

#45
Critics Consensus: While not everyone will be entertained by Gladiator's glum revenge story, Russell Crowe thunderously wins the crowd with a star-making turn that provides Ridley Scott's opulent resurrection of Rome its bruised heart.
Synopsis: Commodus (Joaquin Phoenix) takes power and strips rank from Maximus (Russell Crowe), one of the favored generals of his predecessor [More]
Starring: Russell Crowe , Joaquin Phoenix , Connie Nielsen , Oliver Reed
Directed By: Ridley Scott

#46

Shanghai Noon (2000)
Tomatometer icon 80% Popcornmeter icon 65%

#46
Critics Consensus: Although the plot is really nothing to brag about, Jackie Chan and Owen Wilson work well together. The cinematography looks great, and Jackie delivers a hilarious performance. This is an old-fashioned crowd-pleaser.
Synopsis: Bumbling Chon Wang (Jackie Chan) works as an Imperial guard in the Forbidden City of China. When Princess Pei Pei [More]
Starring: Jackie Chan , Owen Wilson , Lucy Liu , Roger Yuan
Directed By: Tom Dey

#47

The Tao of Steve (2000)
Tomatometer icon 80% Popcornmeter icon 69%

#47
Critics Consensus: The Tao of Steve puts a fresh spin on the rom-com formula with its rousingly offbeat energy, charming ensemble, and unique insights into the battle of the sexes.
Synopsis: In college, Dex was the big man on campus. We meet Dex ten years after graduation as he endures one [More]
Starring: Donal Logue , Greer Goodman , James "Kimo" Wills , Ayelet Kaznelson
Directed By: Jenniphr Goodman

#48

Pollock (2000)
Tomatometer icon 79% Popcornmeter icon 74%

#48
Critics Consensus: Though Pollock does not really allow audiences a glimpse of the painter as a person, it does powerfully depict the creative process. Harris throws himself into the role and turns in a compelling performance.
Synopsis: In August of 1949, Life Magazine ran a banner headline that begged the question: Jackson Pollock: Is he the greatest [More]
Starring: Ed Harris , Marcia Gay Harden , Amy Madigan , Jennifer Connelly
Directed By: Ed Harris

#49

O Brother, Where Art Thou? (2000)
Tomatometer icon 79% Popcornmeter icon 89%

#49
Critics Consensus: Though not as good as Coen brothers' classics, the delightfully loopy O Brother, Where Art Thou? is still a lot of fun.
Synopsis: Ulysses Everett McGill (George Clooney) is having difficulty adjusting to his hard-labor sentence in Mississippi. He scams his way off [More]
Starring: George Clooney , John Turturro , Tim Blake Nelson , John Goodman
Directed By: Joel Coen

#50

Requiem for a Dream (2000)
Tomatometer icon 78% Popcornmeter icon 93%

#50
Critics Consensus: Though the movie may be too intense for some to stomach, the wonderful performances and the bleak imagery are hard to forget.
Synopsis: Imaginatively evoking the inner landscape of human beings longing to connect, to love and feel loved, the film is a [More]
Starring: Ellen Burstyn , Jared Leto , Jennifer Connelly , Marlon Wayans
Directed By: Darren Aronofsky

(Photo by Fox / Courtesy Everett Collection. X-MEN.)

Aside from critical acclaim, the year 2000 is notable that almost all the highest-grossing films that year were not sequels, but rather the start of franchises that would continue for many years afterward.

The lone exception is also the worldwide box office leader in 2000: Mission: Impossible 2, known by fans as “the weird one” in the impossibly long-running franchise and the only one directed by slow-mo and doves fan John Woo. This one’s an honorable mention, falling just outside this top 100.

Other franchise starters include X-Men, 20th Century Fox’s ambitious kick-in-the-pants to the Marvel movie revolution. Many X-sequels and spinoffs followed before Disney’s acquisition of Fox slowly integrated the mutants into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, beginning with 2024’s Deadpool vs. Wolverine and continuing with 2026’s Avengers: Doomsday, which includes dozens of Marvel characters from every universe.

Box office titans Meet the Parents, Unbreakable, Chicken Run, Final Destination, and honorable mentions Charlie’s Angels and Scary Movie would kick off one or more sequels in succeeding years. Even Pitch Black, which only made $53 million worldwide, became a cult classic, introduced the world to Vin Diesel, and launched a series of Diesel pet projects and video games set in the same universe.

#51

Space Cowboys (2000)
Tomatometer icon 78% Popcornmeter icon 53%

#51
Critics Consensus: While the plot is overly cliched, the suberb acting by the stars (especially the tense interactions between Clint Eastwood and Tommy Lee Jones) and the spectacular special effects make this a movie worth seeing.
Synopsis: Clint Eastwood, Tommy Lee Jones, Donald Sutherland and James Garner star as a group of pilots whose time has come [More]
Starring: Clint Eastwood , Tommy Lee Jones , Donald Sutherland , James Garner
Directed By: Clint Eastwood

#52

The Contender (2000)
Tomatometer icon 77% Popcornmeter icon 73%

#52
Critics Consensus: The Contender wears its political heart on its sleeve, but strong performances and a solid screenplay help the end result add up to a gripping drama from either side of the aisle.
Synopsis: When the sitting Vice President dies, Senator Laine Hanson is chosen by the President to be the first woman to [More]
Starring: Joan Allen , Gary Oldman , Jeff Bridges , Sam Elliott
Directed By: Rod Lurie

#53

Chopper (2000)
Tomatometer icon 76% Popcornmeter icon 89%

#53
Critics Consensus: Eric Bana's performance as the charming but twisted Chopper is the highlight of this disturbing portrait about Australia's notorious author/criminal.
Synopsis: America had Al Capone; England, the Kray brothers and Australia - proving once and for all its antipodean sense of [More]
Starring: Eric Bana , Vince Colosimo , Simon Lyndon , Kate Beahan
Directed By: Andrew Dominik

#54

Rugrats in Paris: The Movie (2000)
Tomatometer icon 76% Popcornmeter icon 56%

#54
Critics Consensus: When the Rugrats go to Paris, the result is Nickelodeon-style fun. The plot is effectively character-driven, and features catchy songs and great celebrity voice-acting.
Synopsis: In the long-running animated series' second feature film, the focus is on the show's perennial second banana, Chuckie (Christine Cavanaugh). [More]
Starring: E.G. Daily , Christine Cavanaugh , Michael Bell , Susan Sarandon
Directed By: Stig Bergqvist , Paul Demeyer

#55

Quills (2000)
Tomatometer icon 75% Popcornmeter icon 83%

#55
Critics Consensus: Though hard to watch, this film's disturbing exploration of freedom of expression is both seductive and thought-provoking.
Synopsis: A fictional work that reconstructs the unknown fate of the Marquis de Sade, the writer and sexual deviant who was [More]
Starring: Geoffrey Rush , Kate Winslet , Joaquin Phoenix , Michael Caine
Directed By: Philip Kaufman

#56

Before Night Falls (2000)
Tomatometer icon 74% Popcornmeter icon 83%

#56
Critics Consensus: An impressionistic, fragmented look at Reinaldo Arenas, Before Night Falls' imagery manages to evoke a sense of the writer's artistry, and Bardem's strong performance holds the film together. Finally, a biopic done well.
Synopsis: A richly imagined journey into the life and writings of brilliant Cuban author and exile Reinaldo Arenas. It spans the [More]
Starring: Javier Bardem , Olivier Martinez , Andrea Di Stefano , Johnny Depp
Directed By: Julian Schnabel

#57

Finding Forrester (2000)
Tomatometer icon 74% Popcornmeter icon 79%

#57
Critics Consensus: Despite the predictability of its plot and its similarity to Good Will Hunting, Finding Forrester has an honest, solid feel to it and good rapport between Connery and Brown.
Synopsis: A unique relationship develops between an eccentric, reclusive novelist and a young, amazingly gifted scholar-athlete. After the novelist discovers that [More]
Starring: Sean Connery , Rob Brown , F. Murray Abraham , Anna Paquin
Directed By: Gus Van Sant

#58

Frequency (2000)
Tomatometer icon 70% Popcornmeter icon 81%

#58
Critics Consensus: A tight blend of surprises and suspense keeps audiences spellbound.
Synopsis: What if you had the chance to travel back in time and change just one event in your life? What [More]
Starring: Dennis Quaid , Jim Caviezel , Andre Braugher , Elizabeth Mitchell
Directed By: Gregory Hoblit

#59

Snatch (2000)
Tomatometer icon 74% Popcornmeter icon 93%

#59
Critics Consensus: Though perhaps a case of style over substance, Guy Ritchie's second crime caper is full of snappy dialogue, dark comedy, and interesting characters.
Synopsis: Illegal boxing promoter Turkish (Jason Statham) convinces gangster Brick Top (Alan Ford) to offer bets on bare-knuckle boxer Mickey (Brad [More]
Starring: Benicio del Toro , Dennis Farina , Brad Pitt , Vinnie Jones
Directed By: Guy Ritchie

#60

My Dog Skip (2000)
Tomatometer icon 73% Popcornmeter icon 68%

#60
Critics Consensus: Critics say My Dog Skip is cute, wholesome entertainment for the family. It's especially designed to appeal to your sentiment, but you might find yourself choking up just the same.
Synopsis: Who says best friends have to be human? Not Willie Morris (Frankie Muniz), who receives a talented terrier named Skip [More]
Starring: Frankie Muniz , Diane Lane , Luke Wilson , Kevin Bacon
Directed By: Jay Russell

#61

Remember the Titans (2000)
Tomatometer icon 71% Popcornmeter icon 93%

#61
Critics Consensus: An inspirational crowd-pleaser with a healthy dose of social commentary, Remember the Titans may be predictable, but it's also well-crafted and features terrific performances.
Synopsis: In Virginia, high school football is a way of life, an institution revered, each game celebrated more lavishly than Christmas, [More]
Starring: Denzel Washington , Will Patton , Donald Faison , Wood Harris
Directed By: Boaz Yakin

#62

Gangster No. 1 (2000)
Tomatometer icon 71% Popcornmeter icon 77%

#62
Critics Consensus: Gangster No. 1 is brutally violent, yet also compelling.
Synopsis: The time is now. The scene is a ringside table at a boxing match, held at a deluxe London hotel. [More]
Starring: Malcolm McDowell , David Thewlis , Paul Bettany , Saffron Burrows
Directed By: Paul McGuigan

#63

Unbreakable (2000)
Tomatometer icon 70% Popcornmeter icon 77%

#63
Critics Consensus: With a weaker ending, Unbreakable is not as a good as The Sixth Sense. However, it is a quietly suspenseful film that intrigues and engages, taking the audience through unpredictable twists and turns along the way.
Synopsis: David Dunn (Bruce Willis) is the sole survivor of a devastating train wreck. Elijah Price (Samuel L. Jackson) is a [More]
Starring: Bruce Willis , Samuel L. Jackson , Robin Wright , Charlayne Woodard
Directed By: M. Night Shyamalan

#64

Dancer in the Dark (2000)
Tomatometer icon 70% Popcornmeter icon 91%

#64
Critics Consensus: Dancer in Dark can be grim, dull, and difficult to watch, but even so, it has a powerful and moving performance from Bjork and is something quite new and visionary.
Synopsis: Selma is a Czech immigrant, a single mother working in a factory in rural America. Her salvation is passion for [More]
Starring: Björk , Catherine Deneuve , David Morse , Cara Seymour
Directed By: Lars von Trier

#65

U-571 (2000)
Tomatometer icon 68% Popcornmeter icon 62%

#65
Critics Consensus: Excellent cinematography and an interesting plot accompanied by a talented cast and crew make U-571 a tense thriller.
Synopsis: When a German U-571 submarine with a sophisticated encryption machine onboard is sunk during a World War II battle at [More]
Starring: Matthew McConaughey , Bill Paxton , Harvey Keitel , Jon Bon Jovi
Directed By: Jonathan Mostow

#66

American Psycho (2000)
Tomatometer icon 68% Popcornmeter icon 85%

#66
Critics Consensus: If it falls short of the deadly satire of Bret Easton Ellis's novel, American Psycho still finds its own blend of horror and humor, thanks in part to a fittingly creepy performance by Christian Bale.
Synopsis: In New York City in 1987, a handsome, young urban professional, Patrick Bateman (Christian Bale), lives a second life as [More]
Starring: Christian Bale , Willem Dafoe , Jared Leto , Reese Witherspoon
Directed By: Mary Harron

#67

The Crimson Rivers (2000)
Tomatometer icon 68% Popcornmeter icon 70%

#67
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Two criminal investigations. The same day. Two detectives are assigned two very peculiar cases. An action thriller set in against [More]
Starring: Jean Reno , Vincent Cassel , Nadia Farès , Dominique Sanda
Directed By: Mathieu Kassovitz

#68

Bread and Roses (2000)
Tomatometer icon 67% Popcornmeter icon 78%

#68
Critics Consensus: Bread and Roses has powerful moments, but it also sometimes descends into preachiness.
Synopsis: In Los Angeles, illegal Mexican immigrant Maya (Pilar Padilla) finds work as a janitor through her sister, Rosa (Elpidia Carrillo). [More]
Starring: Pilar Padilla , Adrien Brody , Elpidia Carrillo , Jack McGee
Directed By: Ken Loach

#69

Boiler Room (2000)
Tomatometer icon 66% Popcornmeter icon 78%

#69
Critics Consensus: Its ending is disappointingly tidy, but Boiler Room boasts just enough sharp writing and brisk pacing to make getting there worthwhile.
Synopsis: Welcome to the infamous "boiler room" -- where twenty something millionaires are made overnight. Here, in the inner sanctum of [More]
Starring: Giovanni Ribisi , Vin Diesel , Nia Long , Nicky Katt
Directed By: Ben Younger

#70

Bring It On (2000)
Tomatometer icon 65% Popcornmeter icon 66%

#70
Critics Consensus: Despite the formulaic, fluffy storyline, this movie is surprisingly fun to watch, mostly due to its high energy and how it humorously spoofs cheerleading instead of taking itself too seriously.
Synopsis: The Toro cheerleading squad from Rancho Carne High School in San Diego has got spirit, spunk, sass and a killer [More]
Starring: Kirsten Dunst , Eliza Dushku , Jesse Bradford , Gabrielle Union
Directed By: Peyton Reed

#71

Time and Tide (2000)
Tomatometer icon 65% Popcornmeter icon 74%

#71
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Hong Kong, present day. A streetwise young man becomes a bodyguard to score quick cash. He soon befriends a once [More]
Starring: Nicholas Tse , Wu Bai , Candy Lo , Cathy Chui
Directed By: Hark Tsui

#72

Big Eden (2000)
Tomatometer icon 64% Popcornmeter icon 79%

#72
Critics Consensus: Though unrealistic, Big Eden has all the charm and sweetness of a fairy tale.
Synopsis: Henry Hart (Arye Gross) is a young gay artist living in New York City. When his grandfather has a stroke, [More]
Starring: Arye Gross , Eric Schweig , Tim DeKay , Louise Fletcher
Directed By: Thomas Bezucha

#73

Chocolat (2000)
Tomatometer icon 63% Popcornmeter icon 83%

#73
Critics Consensus: Chocolat is a charmingly light-hearted fable with a lovely performance by Binoche.
Synopsis: When mysterious Vianne and her child arrive in a tranquil French town in the winter of 1959, no one could [More]
Starring: Juliette Binoche , Johnny Depp , Lena Olin , Judi Dench
Directed By: Lasse Hallström

#74

The Tigger Movie (2000)
Tomatometer icon 63% Popcornmeter icon 62%

#74
Critics Consensus: Tigger Movie may lack the technological flash and underlying adult sophistication of other recent animated movies, but it's fun and charming.
Synopsis: Winnie the Pooh, Piglet, Owl, Kanga, Roo, and Rabbit are preparing a suitable winter home for Eeyore, the perennially dejected [More]
Starring: Jim Cummings , Nikita Hopkins , Ken Sansom , John Fiedler
Directed By: Jun Falkenstein

#75

Saving Grace (2000)
Tomatometer icon 63% Popcornmeter icon 83%

#75
Critics Consensus: The plot and basis for jokes are slight, but Saving Grace is indeed saved by some charming performances, most notably Brenda Blethyn's.
Synopsis: Brenda Blethyn stars as Grace Trevethen, whose late husband jumped out of a plane without a parachute. Grace has been [More]
Starring: Brenda Blethyn , Craig Ferguson , Martin Clunes , Tchéky Karyo
Directed By: Nigel Cole

(Photo by Buena Vista/ Courtesy Everett Collection. THE EMPEROR'S NEW GROOVE.)

Among great animated films released in 2000 are Chicken Run, the hysterical stop-motion spectacular from masters of the form Aardman, Disney’s The Emperor’s New Groove, the slapstick classic that began as a dramatic musical before being overhauled, and the superlative sequels Rugrats in Paris: The Movie and The Tigger Movie.

General audiences were not yet ready for more mature animated features, so Don Bluth’s space opera Titan A.E. landed with a thud initially, but became a cult classic later in life. Similarly, The Road to El Dorado, the love triangle ode to Bob Hope’s road pictures that tried very hard to emulate a Disney movie, complete with Elton John soundtrack, may not have resonated with audiences at first, but found its way on home video.

One surprise misstep from Disney did not make this list, despite doing well at the box office: Dinosaur,  an early CGI talking dinosaur picture not to be confused with Pixar’s The Good Dinosaur.

#76

Return to Me (2000)
Tomatometer icon 63% Popcornmeter icon 80%

#76
Critics Consensus: David Duchovny and Minnie Driver provide heart-warming romance and comedy in this solid debut by Director Bonnie Hunt.
Synopsis: Heartbroken and struggling emotionally after his wife's death in a car accident, Bob Rueland (David Duchovny) agrees to go on [More]
Starring: David Duchovny , Minnie Driver , Carroll O'Connor , Robert Loggia
Directed By: Bonnie Hunt

#77

The Patriot (2000)
Tomatometer icon 62% Popcornmeter icon 81%

#77
Critics Consensus: The Patriot can be entertaining to watch, but it relies too much on formula and melodrama.
Synopsis: Mel Gibson portrays Benjamin Martin, an unassuming man who is forced to join the American Revolution when the British threaten [More]
Starring: Mel Gibson , Heath Ledger , Joely Richardson , Jason Isaacs
Directed By: Roland Emmerich

#78

Pitch Black (2000)
Tomatometer icon 59% Popcornmeter icon 77%

#78
Critics Consensus: Despite an interesting premise (and a starmaking turn from Vin Diesel), Pitch Black is too derivative and formulaic to fully recommend to sci-fi or action fans.
Synopsis: When their ship crashes on an unexplored planet, the survivors of the crash soon discover that this planet that is [More]
Starring: Radha Mitchell , Vin Diesel , Cole Hauser , Keith David
Directed By: David Twohy

#79

Road Trip (2000)
Tomatometer icon 57% Popcornmeter icon 65%

#79
Critics Consensus: Some humor is hit or miss, depending on the audience tastes, but the movie is funny overall. Mixed reviews for the cast, especially for MTV's Tom Green.
Synopsis: Josh (Breckin Meyer) videotapes his affair with another girl and accidentally mails it to his girlfriend. Discovering the mistake, he [More]
Starring: Seann William Scott , Breckin Meyer , DJ Qualls , Fred Ward
Directed By: Todd Phillips

#80

Groove (2000)
Tomatometer icon 57% Popcornmeter icon 80%

#80
Critics Consensus: Though high on energy and great techno tunes, Groove's characters and plotlines are too cliched to be engaging.
Synopsis: On Friday, a single e-mail blips through the Internet. The word spreads quickly through the city: the party is on. [More]
Starring: Lola Glaudini , Hamish Linklater , Denny Kirkwood , Mackenzie Firgens
Directed By: Greg Harrison

#81

The Family Man (2000)
Tomatometer icon 55% Popcornmeter icon 68%

#81
Critics Consensus: The Family Man's earnest attempt to remind audiences that it's a wonderful life too often steers into schmaltz, although Nicolas Cage and Téa Leoni's romantic rapport adds a dash of sincere sweetness.
Synopsis: Jack's lavish, fast-paced lifestyle changes one Christmas night when he stumbles into a grocery store holdup and disarms the gunman. [More]
Starring: Nicolas Cage , Téa Leoni , Don Cheadle , Jeremy Piven
Directed By: Brett Ratner

#82

Bamboozled (2000)
Tomatometer icon 54% Popcornmeter icon 74%

#82
Critics Consensus: Bamboozled is too heavy-handed in its satire and comes across as more messy and overwrought than biting.
Synopsis: A blistering satire of network television's pitfalls and prejudices, a humorous look at how race, ratings and the pursuit of [More]
Starring: Damon Wayans , Savion Glover , Jada Pinkett Smith , Tommy Davidson
Directed By: Spike Lee

#83

Malena (2000)
Tomatometer icon 54% Popcornmeter icon 84%

#83
Critics Consensus: Malena ends up objectifying the character of the movie's title. Also, the young boy's emotional investment with Malena is never convincing, as she doesn't feel like a three-dimensional person.
Synopsis: In 1941, Renato was 13 years old and although the world was at war, nothing ever happened in this sleepy [More]
Starring: Monica Bellucci , Giuseppe Sulfaro , Luciano Federico , Matilde Piana
Directed By: Giuseppe Tornatore

#84

Cecil B. Demented (2000)
Tomatometer icon 52% Popcornmeter icon 67%

#84
Critics Consensus: The idea behind John Waters' latest has much potential, but the movie ends up being too sloppy and underdeveloped in terms of script and direction. Also, by today's standards, it fails to shock.
Synopsis: An insane action-comedy about a young lunatic director and his devoted cult of cinema terrorists who kidnap a movie goddess [More]
Starring: Melanie Griffith , Stephen Dorff , Alicia Witt , Larry Giliard Jr.
Directed By: John Waters

#85

What's Cooking? (2000)
Tomatometer icon 52% Popcornmeter icon 65%

#85
Critics Consensus: What's Cooking? is well-acted, but the scenes sometimes sink into melodrama as characters scream at each other, and the movie as a whole is too lightweight and forgettable.
Synopsis: You are invited to a tasty Thanksgiving dinner that will all at once transport you to four different worlds and [More]
Starring: Alfre Woodard , Dennis Haysbert , Ann Weldon , Mercedes Ruehl
Directed By: Gurinder Chadha

#86

Steal This Movie (2000)
Tomatometer icon 51% Popcornmeter icon 71%

#86
Critics Consensus: D'Onofrio's performance fails to do justice to Hoffman, and the depiction of the 60s also rings false.
Synopsis: "Steal This Movie" charts the rise and fall of Abbie Hoffman -- activist, radical, fugitive, lover -- and leads us [More]
Starring: Vincent D'Onofrio , Janeane Garofalo , Jeanne Tripplehorn , Kevin Pollak
Directed By: Robert Greenwald

#87

Titan A.E. (2000)
Tomatometer icon 50% Popcornmeter icon 61%

#87
Critics Consensus: Great visuals, but the story feels like a cut-and-paste job of other sci-fi movies.
Synopsis: A science-fiction film that combines traditional animation with computer generated images, "Titan A.E." takes place in the distant future, after [More]
Starring: Matt Damon , Drew Barrymore , Bill Pullman , John Leguizamo
Directed By: Don Bluth , Gary Goldman

#88

The Road to El Dorado (2000)
Tomatometer icon 50% Popcornmeter icon 66%

#88
Critics Consensus: Predictable story and thin characters made the movie flat.
Synopsis: Two con-men (Kevin Kline, Kenneth Branagh) get hold of a map to the lost City of Gold, El Dorado. After [More]
Starring: Kevin Kline , Kenneth Branagh , Rosie Perez , Armand Assante
Directed By: Bibo Bergeron , Will Finn , Jeffrey Katzenberg , Don Paul

#89

Waking the Dead (2000)
Tomatometer icon 50% Popcornmeter icon 77%

#89
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Fielding Pierce (Billy Crudup) has long been on the road to political candidacy. After the Coast Guard, he enrolls in [More]
Starring: Billy Crudup , Jennifer Connelly , Molly Parker , Janet McTeer
Directed By: Keith Gordon

#90

The Way of the Gun (2000)
Tomatometer icon 46% Popcornmeter icon 70%

#90
Critics Consensus: Christopher McQuarrie may exhibit a way behind the camera in the stylish The Way of the Gun, but his script falters with dull characterization and a plot so needlessly twisty that most viewers will be ready to tune out before the final reveal.
Synopsis: They make no excuses. They don't ask forgiveness. Their story is without compromise, brutal and simple. For contemporary desperados Parker [More]
Starring: Ryan Phillippe , Benicio del Toro , James Caan , Juliette Lewis
Directed By: Christopher McQuarrie

#91

The Perfect Storm (2000)
Tomatometer icon 46% Popcornmeter icon 64%

#91
Critics Consensus: While the special effects are well done and quite impressive, this film suffers from any actual drama or characterization. The end result is a film that offers nifty eye-candy and nothing else.
Synopsis: Based on a true story, the film tells of the courageous men and women who risk their lives every working [More]
Starring: George Clooney , Mark Wahlberg , John C. Reilly , Diane Lane
Directed By: Wolfgang Petersen

#92

The Legend of Bagger Vance (2000)
Tomatometer icon 43% Popcornmeter icon 65%

#92
Critics Consensus: Despite the talent involved in The Legend of Bagger Vance, performances are hindered by an inadequate screenplay full of flat characters and bad dialogue. Also, not much happens, and some critics are offended by how the film glosses over issues of racism.
Synopsis: During the Great Depression, Georgia socialite Adele Invergordon (Charlize Theron) announces a publicity-garnering high-stakes match at her struggling family golf [More]
Starring: Will Smith , Matt Damon , Charlize Theron , Bruce McGill
Directed By: Robert Redford

#93

The Whole Nine Yards (2000)
Tomatometer icon 43% Popcornmeter icon 64%

#93
Critics Consensus: Despite a charming cast, The Whole Nine Yards can't tickle funny bones consistently enough to distract from its sitcom-like story.
Synopsis: Jimmy "The Tulip" Tudeski (Bruce Willis), a mob hitman-turned-informant, ratted on the mob and put his life in jeopardy. Now [More]
Starring: Bruce Willis , Matthew Perry , Rosanna Arquette , Michael Clarke Duncan
Directed By: Jonathan Lynn

#94

Men of Honor (2000)
Tomatometer icon 42% Popcornmeter icon 81%

#94
Critics Consensus: De Niro and Goodings Jr. manage to turn in performances that make this by-the-numbers inspirational movie watchable.
Synopsis: Carl Brashear (Cuba Gooding Jr.) is an ambitious sharecropper who joins the U.S. Navy to become the world's first black [More]
Starring: Robert De Niro , Cuba Gooding Jr. , Charlize Theron , Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor
Directed By: George Tillman Jr.

#95

Miss Congeniality (2000)
Tomatometer icon 41% Popcornmeter icon 69%

#95
Critics Consensus: Though critics say Bullock is funny and charming, she can't overcome a bad script that makes the movie feel too much like a fluffy, unoriginal sitcom.
Synopsis: When a terrorist threatens to bomb the Miss United States pageant, the FBI rushes to find a female agent to [More]
Starring: Sandra Bullock , Michael Caine , Benjamin Bratt , William Shatner
Directed By: Donald Petrie

#96

The Replacements (2000)
Tomatometer icon 41% Popcornmeter icon 66%

#96
Critics Consensus: The cliched characters and obvious outcome make all the fun and excitement amount to nothing.
Synopsis: It's late in the season; the playoffs are fast approaching; and the Washington Sentinels have just gone on strike. Scrambling [More]
Starring: Keanu Reeves , Gene Hackman , Orlando Jones , Jon Favreau
Directed By: Howard Deutch

#97

Final Destination (2000)
Tomatometer icon 40% Popcornmeter icon 68%

#97
Critics Consensus: Despite a panel of X-Files' alums at the helm and a promising premise, flighty performances and poor execution keep Final Destination from ever taking off.
Synopsis: Alex Browning (Devon Sawa), is embarking on a trip to Paris. Alex experiences a premonition -- he sees the plane [More]
Starring: Devon Sawa , Ali Larter , Kerr Smith , Kristen Cloke
Directed By: James Wong

#98

Pay It Forward (2000)
Tomatometer icon 39% Popcornmeter icon 77%

#98
Critics Consensus: Pay It Forward has strong performances from Spacey, Hunt, and Osment, but the movie itself is too emotionally manipulative and the ending is bad.
Synopsis: The story of a social studies teacher who gives an assignment to his junior high school class to think of [More]
Starring: Kevin Spacey , Helen Hunt , Haley Joel Osment , Jay Mohr
Directed By: Mimi Leder

#99

Where the Heart Is (2000)
Tomatometer icon 35% Popcornmeter icon 76%

#99
Critics Consensus: Poor script and messy plot undermines the decent cast.
Synopsis: After Tennessee teen Novalee Nation (Natalie Portman) is left literally barefoot and pregnant in a Wal-Mart parking lot by her [More]
Starring: Natalie Portman , Ashley Judd , Stockard Channing , Joan Cusack
Directed By: Matt Williams

#100

Romeo Must Die (2000)
Tomatometer icon 32% Popcornmeter icon 60%

#100
Critics Consensus: In his second Hollywood movie, Jet Li impresses. Unfortunately, when he's not on screen, the movie slows to a crawl. Though there's some spark between Jet and Aaliyah, there isn't any threat of a fire. And as impressive as the action sequences are, some critics feel they are over-edited.
Synopsis: Two families, bound by tradition, are locked in a brutal war. Asian and African American gangs are vying for control [More]
Starring: Jet Li , Aaliyah , Isaiah Washington , Russell Wong
Directed By: Andrzej Bartkowiak

(Photo by WB/ Courtesy Everett Collection. BATMAN BEYOND: RETURN OF THE JOKER.)

We mentioned Mission: Impossible 2 and Scary Movie as honorable mentions because of their critic-proof box office and their part in long-running franchises. Here are other films that bubbled under our top 100.

Children of many generations love Jim Carrey’s heavily made-up performance in the live action remake How the Grinch Stole Christmas, though it’s best watched with adults firmly out of the room. Me, Myself & Irene, the Farrelly Brothers’ attempt to recreate the success of Dumb & Dumber, may have failed in that attempt, but it’s still full of quotable Carrey lines. And who could forget the stoner comedy Dude, Where’s My Car? and its pronounced effect on pop culture for many months afterward?

Anime was still new to the average public, and most anime feature films in the early 2000s only saw limited theatrical releases, if at all, forcing hardcore otaku to hunt down the DVDs at places like Suncoast and Sam Goody. Not enough mainstream critics saw a pair of compelling and bloody vampire movies to make this list: Vampire Hunter D: Bloodlust and Blood: The Last Vampire.

And we couldn’t end this discussion without mentioning the ineligible straight-to-video Batman Beyond: Return of the Joker. The first-ever PG-13 DC Comics animated feature, this film was heavily cut for violence in the wake of the 1999 Columbine shootings. It took until 2002 before the uncut version appeared officially, finally restoring the filmmakers’ original intent. (Steve Horton)

Movie & TV News