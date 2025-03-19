(Photo by Focus Features / Courtesy Everett Collection. BLACK BAG.)

Steven Soderbergh Movies and Shows, Ranked By Tomatometer

Steven Soderbergh rarely puts his name in front of movies. You’ll almost never see “A Steven Soderbergh Film” right before the title card. He uses pseudonyms based on his parents whenever he writes his own screenplay or edits his movies, which he does often. And yet he’s known as one of the best and most consistent in the business for caper and heist movies, for movies that question big business and authority, for movies featuring strong women and vulnerable men, and movies that use unusual directing techniques but are still unquestionably part of the Hollywood system. That’s been Soderbergh his whole career: one foot in Hollywood, one foot in indie filmmaking, going back to his earliest Super8 films to his more recent fare filmed entirely with an iPhone.

Soderbergh’s latest film, spy thriller Black Bag, is Certified Fresh as critics deliver his highest Tomatometer score since landmark debut, 1989’s sex, lies, and videotape. Black Bag is a two-handed character piece with Cate Blanchett and Michael Fassbender; Angelica Jade Bastién of Vulture says, “This is a master of complementary craft; of two great listeners and communicators bringing rapture to every gesture.”

Soderbergh has been called a great director of women, with the quadruple punch of sex, lies and videotape (Andie McDowell), Out of Sight (Jennifer Lopez), Erin Brockovich (Julia Roberts), and even Haywire, with Gina Carano making that rare crossover from the MMA set to the action star world, a move only a few fighters have succeeded in pulling off.

And Soderbergh’s one of the best at filming heists and crime capers (the Ocean’s trilogy, but also the Oscar-winning Traffic, Logan Lucky, No Sudden Move, and The Limey), and using sex, humor and heart in interesting ways (the first and third Magic Mikes). He’s also done a select few imaginative projects for television, including hard-hitting period medical drama The Knick, for which he directed all 20 episodes.

In fact, nearly his entire career’s output is Certified Fresh or Fresh. Going down the list, there’s a startling TV biopic of Liberace and his doomed relationship with Scott Thorson, Behind the Candelabra, featuring Michael Douglas and Matt Damon playing way against type but doing it very well. Kimi is compared favorably with Rear Window, starring Zoë Kravitz as an agoraphobic tech woman overcoming her fears to solve a crime.

Soderbergh has delved into Netflix originals and sports dramas with the little-seen but highly-rated High Flying Bird from 2019 (one of two filmed on an iPhone). Even more recently, he took an unusual turn into suspenseful horror with the scary house thriller Presence, filmed from the perspective of the supernatural being at the center of the movie. Let Them All Talk is a documentary-like Max original drama that’s almost all dialogue between Meryl Streep and her friends.

Contagion is another Certified Fresh pure Hollywood pandemic thriller similar to Outbreak but much more terrifying in the wake of the actual pandemic that happened nine years after this one released. Unsane (the other one filmed on an iPhone) is Soderbergh’s turn into psychological horror deliberately filmed low-tech and as unsettling as possible. The Informant! shows his knack for subversive, highly satirical comedy, and is one of several great pairings between the director and Matt Damon throughout both of their careers.

One need not look to just Certified Fresh for Soderbergh gems. Even films just this side of Fresh like his remake of the Russian science fiction epic (and novel) Solaris are cerebral and involving. Really, you can’t go wrong with 90% of his films across just about every genre, mood, and setting you could think of. An actor’s director, yes, but Soderbergh is also a viewer’s director. His movies are eminently watchable. –Steve Horton

#1 Black Bag (2025)

97% #1 Critics Consensus: Sleek in design and spiked with dry wit, Black Bag is an exemplary espionage caper that lets movie stars like Cate Blanchett and Michael Fassbender do what they do best -- light up the screen. Synopsis: BLACK BAG is a gripping spy drama about legendary intelligence agents George Woodhouse and his beloved wife Kathryn. When she BLACK BAG is a gripping spy drama about legendary intelligence agents George Woodhouse and his beloved wife Kathryn. When she [More] Starring: Cate Blanchett , Michael Fassbender , Marisa Abela , Tom Burke Directed By: Steven Soderbergh

#5 Traffic (2000)

93% #5 Critics Consensus: Soderbergh successfully pulls off the highly ambitious Traffic, a movie with three different stories and a very large cast. The issues of ethics are gray rather than black-and-white, with no clear-cut good guys. Terrific acting all around. Synopsis: A contemporary thriller set in the world of drug trafficking. Traffic evokes the high stakes and high risks of the A contemporary thriller set in the world of drug trafficking. Traffic evokes the high stakes and high risks of the [More] Starring: Michael Douglas , Don Cheadle , Benicio del Toro , Luis Guzmán Directed By: Steven Soderbergh

#6 Logan Lucky (2017)

92% #6 Critics Consensus: High-octane fun that's smartly assembled without putting on airs, Logan Lucky marks a welcome end to Steven Soderbergh's retirement -- and proves he hasn't lost his ability to entertain. Synopsis: West Virginia family man Jimmy Logan teams up with his one-armed brother Clyde and sister Mellie to steal money from West Virginia family man Jimmy Logan teams up with his one-armed brother Clyde and sister Mellie to steal money from [More] Starring: Channing Tatum , Adam Driver , Farrah Mackenzie , Riley Keough Directed By: Steven Soderbergh

#8 Kimi (2022)

92% #8 Critics Consensus: A housebound thriller with a 21st century spin, KIMI finds director Steven Soderbergh in crowd-pleasing form -- thanks in no small part to an outstanding performance from Zoë Kravitz. Synopsis: An agoraphobic tech worker discovers recorded evidence of a violent crime but is met with resistance when she tries to An agoraphobic tech worker discovers recorded evidence of a violent crime but is met with resistance when she tries to [More] Starring: Zoë Kravitz , Byron Bowers , Rita Wilson , Robin Givens Directed By: Steven Soderbergh

#13 Contagion (2011)

85% #13 Critics Consensus: Tense, tightly plotted, and bolstered by a stellar cast, Contagion is an exceptionally smart -- and scary -- disaster movie. Synopsis: When Beth Emhoff returns to Minnesota from a Hong Kong business trip, she attributes the malaise she feels to jet When Beth Emhoff returns to Minnesota from a Hong Kong business trip, she attributes the malaise she feels to jet [More] Starring: Marion Cotillard , Matt Damon , Laurence Fishburne , Jude Law Directed By: Steven Soderbergh

#14 Erin Brockovich (2000)

85% #14 Critics Consensus: Taking full advantage of Julia Roberts's considerable talent and appeal, Erin Brockovich overcomes a few character and plot issues to deliver a smart, thoughtful, and funny legal drama. Synopsis: Erin Brockovich (Julia Roberts) is a woman in a tight spot. Following a car accident in which Erin is not Erin Brockovich (Julia Roberts) is a woman in a tight spot. Following a car accident in which Erin is not [More] Starring: Julia Roberts , Albert Finney , Aaron Eckhart , Marg Helgenberger Directed By: Steven Soderbergh

#17 Unsane (2018)

80% #17 Critics Consensus: Unsane unleashes Steven Soderbergh's inner B-movie maestro, wading into timeless psychological thriller territory and giving it a high-tech filmmaking spin. Synopsis: Sawyer Valentini relocates from Boston to Pennsylvania to escape from the man who's been stalking her for the last two Sawyer Valentini relocates from Boston to Pennsylvania to escape from the man who's been stalking her for the last two [More] Starring: Claire Foy , Joshua Leonard , Jay Pharoah , Juno Temple Directed By: Steven Soderbergh

#19 Haywire (2011)

80% #19 Critics Consensus: MMA star and first-time actress Gina Carano displays ample action-movie chops in Haywire, a fast-paced thriller with a top-notch cast and outstanding direction from Steven Soderbergh. Synopsis: Mallory Kane (Gina Carano) is a highly trained operative for a government security contractor. Her missions take her to the Mallory Kane (Gina Carano) is a highly trained operative for a government security contractor. Her missions take her to the [More] Starring: Gina Carano , Michael Fassbender , Ewan McGregor , Bill Paxton Directed By: Steven Soderbergh

#24 And Everything Is Going Fine (2010)

91% #24 Critics Consensus: Even if And Everything Is Going Fine isn't one of Soderbergh's more commercial efforts, this collection of judiciously edited performance footage of the late monologist Spalding Gray gave the director a chance to show a rarely-seen side of his artistry. Synopsis: The late Spalding Gray was a master of the intelligent monologue, as evidenced by the acclaimed 1987 film version of The late Spalding Gray was a master of the intelligent monologue, as evidenced by the acclaimed 1987 film version of [More] Starring: Spalding Gray Directed By: Steven Soderbergh

#34 Gray's Anatomy (1996)

59% #34 Critics Consensus: No consensus yet. Synopsis: When actor and monologist Spalding Gray discovers that he has developed an eye ailment, he finds out that the condition When actor and monologist Spalding Gray discovers that he has developed an eye ailment, he finds out that the condition [More] Starring: Spalding Gray Directed By: Steven Soderbergh