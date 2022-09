(Photo by Trans World Entertainment /courtesy Everett Collection. Thumbnail: 20th Century Fox / courtesy Everett Collection.)

The 57 Worst Sequels of All Time

Jaws. The Karate Kid. Speed. Paul Blart: Mall Cop. All classic movies obviously. What’s also binding them together is the fact they’ve all had terrible sequels. These forlorn follow-ups are below 10% on the Tomatometer and we’ve rounded them up, and other movies like them, for our guide to the 50 worst sequels of all time.

Police Academy has an impressive run with not only half the franchise appearing on this list, but all of them having the same goose egg Tomatometer score. A majority of the Atlas Shrugged trilogy is here. And when we said there should only be on Highlander, we dang well meant it. And expect to see horror franchises debase themselves, with dreadful follow-ups to Jaws, Halloween, The Ring, Return of the Living Dead and more.

Now, get ready for some brand name disappointment with the 50 worst sequels of all time! —Alex Vo

#4 Staying Alive (1983) 0% #4 Adjusted Score: 68% Critics Consensus: This sequel to Saturday Night Fever is shockingly embarrassing and unnecessary, trading the original's dramatic depth for a series of uninspired dance sequences. Synopsis: Six years after his glittering triumph in the disco dance contest of "Saturday Night Fever," an older and wiser Tony... Six years after his glittering triumph in the disco dance contest of "Saturday Night Fever," an older and wiser Tony... [More] Starring: John Travolta, Cynthia Rhodes, Finola Hughes, Steve Inwood Directed By: Sylvester Stallone

#20 Caddyshack II (1988) 4% #20 Adjusted Score: 4886% Critics Consensus: Handicapped by a family friendly PG rating, even the talents of Caddyshack II's all-star comic cast can't save it from its lazy, laughless script and uninspired direction. Synopsis: Jack Hartounian (Jackie Mason), a boorish but good-hearted real estate tycoon, applies for membership at a snooty country club, but... Jack Hartounian (Jackie Mason), a boorish but good-hearted real estate tycoon, applies for membership at a snooty country club, but... [More] Starring: Jackie Mason, Dyan Cannon, Robert Stack, Dina Merrill Directed By: Allan Arkush

#45 Grown Ups 2 (2013) 8% #45 Adjusted Score: 11348% Critics Consensus: While it's almost certainly the movie event of the year for filmgoers passionate about deer urine humor, Grown Ups 2 will bore, annoy, and disgust audiences of nearly every other persuasion. Synopsis: Lenny Feder (Adam Sandler) moves his family back to his hometown to be with his friends, but he finds --... Lenny Feder (Adam Sandler) moves his family back to his hometown to be with his friends, but he finds --... [More] Starring: Adam Sandler, Kevin James, Chris Rock, David Spade Directed By: Dennis Dugan

#46 Rings (2017) 8% #46 Adjusted Score: 15233% Critics Consensus: Rings may offer ardent fans of the franchise a few threadbare thrills, but for everyone else, it may feel like an endless loop of muddled mythology and rehashed plot points. Synopsis: A young woman (Matilda Lutz) becomes worried about her boyfriend (Alex Roe) when he explores a dark subculture surrounding a... A young woman (Matilda Lutz) becomes worried about her boyfriend (Alex Roe) when he explores a dark subculture surrounding a... [More] Starring: Matilda Lutz, Alex Roe, Johnny Galecki, Vincent D'Onofrio Directed By: F. Javier Gutiérrez