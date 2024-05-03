Movie Re-Release Calendar 2024: Your Guide to Movies Back In Theaters

Catch all the re-releases, whether you're watching for the first time or the 50th!

by | May 2, 2024 | Comments

If you love catching re-releases of classic films in theaters on the big screen (whether you’re watching for the first time or the 50th), 2024 has been a boon year unlike any before it. Due to a strike-disrupted release schedule and lack of tentpole action, studios and theaters have been banking on nostalgia and novelty re-releasing beloved movies nationwide — whatever it takes to get people off the couch and out of the house.

The waves began in January with Francis Ford Coppola’s restoration of 1981’s cult classic One from the Heart. The romance and musical motif continued into February with Amelie and My Fair Lady returning to theaters. In March, Pixar concluded its run of debuting COVID-affected productions Soul, Turning Red, and Luca in theaters. That same month, IMAX kicked off its collaboration with A24 for monthly screenings, starting with Ex Machina.

Distributor Fathom Events puts on many of these classic screenings, along with their Ghibli Fest, an annual rotating celebration of all of the studio’s feature films. Anime in general is ripe for these releases, with Cowboy Bebop: The Movie and Final Fantasy VII: Advent Children screening earlier this year. GKIDS has announced Mamoru Hosada‘s films will be returning to theaters later this year.

Now, in May: The 4th is celebrated with the 25th anniversary of Star Wars: Episode 1 – The Phantom Menace. Sony continues its robust rodeo off the back of Spider-Man, exploring his full filmography. Fathom celebrates the anniversaries of North by Northwest and Steel Magnolias. Ghibli Fest runs the studio’s first two films, Nausicaa and Castle in the Sky. Uncut Gems is this month’s IMAX x A24 release. And, finally, you can get touched by a robot with Transformers: The Movie, back for its 40th anniversary.

Continue on for the full calendar of upcoming movie re-releases for the rest of 2024.

JULY
Dates
Movie
Notes
13-17 Princess Mononoke Tickets
21, 22 The NeverEnding Story 40th, tickets

AUGUST
Dates
Movie
Notes
3-7 Ponyo Tickets
25, 27 Whisper of the Heart Tickets
25, 28 Rear Window 70th, tickets
26, 28 The Cat Returns Tickets

SEPTEMBER
Dates
Movie
Notes
15, 18 Blazing Saddles 50th, tickets
26-30 Howl’s Moving Castle 20th, tickets
27 Interstellar 10th, IMAX 70mm

OCTOBER
Dates
Movie
Notes
1-3 Howl’s Moving Castle 20th, tickets
3, 6 Mean Girls 20th, tickets
26-30 Kiki’s Delivery Service 35th, tickets

NOVEMBER
Dates
Movie
Notes
17, 20 The Fifth Element Tickets
24, 26 Pom Poko 30th, tickets
25, 27 The Tale of Princess Kaguya Tickets

DECEMBER
Dates
Movie
Notes
7-11 My Neighbor Totoro Tickets
15, 16 White Christmas 70th, tickets

