(Photo by Warner Bros/Courtesy Everett Collection)

All Ben Affleck Movies Ranked

Ben Affleck chose the right friends early on: His first notable appearance was in 1992’s School Ties, which happened to co-star Matt Damon. The two would go on to become household names after co-writing and co-starring in the Oscar-winning Good Will Hunting. And a few years after School Ties, Affleck starred in Kevin Smith’s Chasing Amy, and is now a regular fixture in Smith’s View Askewniverse. Damon, Smith, and Affleck would all work together in 1999’s iconoclastic Dogma.

Later on in his career, Affleck would pal around with Michael Bay, creating two bombastic feasts together: Armageddon and Pearl Harbor. He’s worked with some of the most legendary directors of their time, like John Woo (Paycheck), John Frankenhemier (Reindeer Games), Richard Linklater (Dazed and Confused), and David Fincher (Gone Girl) — experiences we’re sure all went into Affleck’s own directing career, which culminated in the Best Picture-winning Argo.

Affleck’s recent stint in the DCEU has left his image relatively unscathed: His Batman was considered among the best things out of Batman v Superman and Justice League. And after some highly public personal issues and with his last directorial effort, Live By Night, a Rotten bomb, Affleck’s now on something of a comeback trail for 2020. The Last Thing He Wanted‘s single-digit Tomatometer was probably the last thing Affleck wanted at this point. But his 2020 sports drama The Way Back transcended the inspirational sports template, giving him a meaty role to sink his teeth into, and it impressed critics along the way. Recently, he’s been in Ridley Scott’s The Last Duel, George Clooney’s The Tender Bar, and Deep Water, which makes it onto our list of the 100 sexiest movies. Until then, we’re ranking all Ben Affleck movies by Tomatometer! —Alex Vo

#3 The Town (2010) 92% #3 Adjusted Score: 100588% Critics Consensus: Tense, smartly written, and wonderfully cast, The Town proves that Ben Affleck has rediscovered his muse -- and that he's a director to be reckoned with. Synopsis: Doug MacRay (Ben Affleck) leads a band of ruthless bank robbers and has no real attachments except for James (Jeremy... Doug MacRay (Ben Affleck) leads a band of ruthless bank robbers and has no real attachments except for James (Jeremy... [More] Starring: Ben Affleck, Rebecca Hall, Jon Hamm, Jeremy Renner Directed By: Ben Affleck

#7 Chasing Amy (1997) 86% #7 Adjusted Score: 91224% Critics Consensus: Although Chasing Amy's depiction of queer sexuality is frustratingly clumsy, it handles an array of thorny themes with a mixture of sensitivity, raw honesty, and writer-director Kevin Smith's signature raunchy humor. Synopsis: Holden and Banky are best friends and authors of a popular comic book. Holden falls in love with Alyssa, who... Holden and Banky are best friends and authors of a popular comic book. Holden falls in love with Alyssa, who... [More] Starring: Ben Affleck, Joey Lauren Adams, Jason Lee, Dwight Ewell Directed By: Kevin Smith

#9 The Last Duel (2021) 85% #9 Adjusted Score: 100320% Critics Consensus: The Last Duel's critique of systemic misogyny isn't as effective as it might have been, but it remains a well-acted and thought-provoking drama infused with epic grandeur. Synopsis: The Last Duel is a cinematic and thought-provoking drama set in the midst of the Hundred Years War that explores... The Last Duel is a cinematic and thought-provoking drama set in the midst of the Hundred Years War that explores... [More] Starring: Matt Damon, Adam Driver, Jodie Comer, Ben Affleck Directed By: Ridley Scott

#14 Triple Frontier (2019) 70% #14 Adjusted Score: 78141% Critics Consensus: An outstanding cast and ambitious story help Triple Frontier overcome an uneven narrative -- and elevate the end result above a crowded field of grim and gritty heist thrillers. Synopsis: Former Special Forces operatives reunite to plan a heist in a sparsely populated multi-border zone of South America. For the... Former Special Forces operatives reunite to plan a heist in a sparsely populated multi-border zone of South America. For the... [More] Starring: Ben Affleck, Oscar Isaac, Charlie Hunnam, Garrett Hedlund Directed By: J.C. Chandor

#15 Hollywoodland (2006) 68% #15 Adjusted Score: 76034% Critics Consensus: More than a movie star murder mystery, Hollywoodland takes it slow in order to reveal the intriguing details of the rise and fall of superstar fame. Synopsis: A detective (Adrien Brody) uncovers unexpected links to his own personal life as he probes the mysterious death of "Superman"... A detective (Adrien Brody) uncovers unexpected links to his own personal life as he probes the mysterious death of "Superman"... [More] Starring: Adrien Brody, Ben Affleck, Diane Lane, Bob Hoskins Directed By: Allen Coulter

#18 Dogma (1999) 67% #18 Adjusted Score: 72417% Critics Consensus: Provocative and audacious, Dogma is an uneven but thoughtful religious satire that's both respectful and irreverent. Synopsis: Two fallen angels who were ejected from paradise find themselves banned in Wisconsin. They are now headed for New Jersey... Two fallen angels who were ejected from paradise find themselves banned in Wisconsin. They are now headed for New Jersey... [More] Starring: Ben Affleck, Linda Fiorentino, Matt Damon, George Carlin Directed By: Kevin Smith

#21 Extract (2009) 62% #21 Adjusted Score: 69916% Critics Consensus: Extract has some very funny moments and several fine performances, but the film feels slighter and more uneven than Mike Judge's previous work. Synopsis: The owner of a factory that produces flavor extracts, Joel Reynold (Jason Bateman) seems to have it all, but really... The owner of a factory that produces flavor extracts, Joel Reynold (Jason Bateman) seems to have it all, but really... [More] Starring: Jason Bateman, Mila Kunis, Kristen Wiig, Ben Affleck Directed By: Mike Judge

#23 Mallrats (1995) 57% #23 Adjusted Score: 59615% Critics Consensus: Mallrats colorfully expands the View Askewniverse, even if its snootchie has lost a few of the bootchies boasted by its beloved predecessor. Synopsis: T.S. (Jeremy London) and his best friend, Brodie (Jason Lee), take a trip to the mall after their girlfriends break... T.S. (Jeremy London) and his best friend, Brodie (Jason Lee), take a trip to the mall after their girlfriends break... [More] Starring: Shannen Doherty, Jeremy London, Jason Lee, Claire Forlani Directed By: Kevin Smith

#24 Bounce (2000) 53% #24 Adjusted Score: 55628% Critics Consensus: Critics say Bounce is more of a thud. Plot turns feel cliched and contrived, and the romance between Paltrow and Affleck fails to engage. Synopsis: Buddy is fearlessly confident and wildly charming, his clients love him, and thanks to his good looks, so do woman.... Buddy is fearlessly confident and wildly charming, his clients love him, and thanks to his good looks, so do woman.... [More] Starring: Gwyneth Paltrow, Ben Affleck, Joe Morton, Natasha Henstridge Directed By: Don Roos

#25 The Accountant (2016) 52% #25 Adjusted Score: 69597% Critics Consensus: The Accountant writes off a committed performance from Ben Affleck, leaving viewers with a scattershot action thriller beset by an array of ill-advised deductions. Synopsis: Christian Wolff (Ben Affleck) is a mathematics savant with more affinity for numbers than people. Using a small-town CPA office... Christian Wolff (Ben Affleck) is a mathematics savant with more affinity for numbers than people. Using a small-town CPA office... [More] Starring: Ben Affleck, Anna Kendrick, J.K. Simmons, Jon Bernthal Directed By: Gavin O'Connor

#29 Forces of Nature (1999) 45% #29 Adjusted Score: 47308% Critics Consensus: A distinct lack of chemistry between Ben Affleck and Sandra Bullock, coupled with a screwball sensibility that's a touch too screwy, scupper Forces of Nature's modest ambition to serve up romantic charm. Synopsis: All Ben Holmes (Ben Affleck) wants to do is make it from New York to Savannah, Ga., in time for... All Ben Holmes (Ben Affleck) wants to do is make it from New York to Savannah, Ga., in time for... [More] Starring: Sandra Bullock, Ben Affleck, Maura Tierney, Steve Zahn Directed By: Bronwen Hughes

#33 Justice League (2017) 39% #33 Adjusted Score: 70793% Critics Consensus: Justice League leaps over a number of DC movies, but its single bound isn't enough to shed the murky aesthetic, thin characters, and chaotic action that continue to dog the franchise. Synopsis: Fueled by his restored faith in humanity and inspired by Superman's selfless act, Bruce Wayne enlists newfound ally Diana Prince... Fueled by his restored faith in humanity and inspired by Superman's selfless act, Bruce Wayne enlists newfound ally Diana Prince... [More] Starring: Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill, Gal Gadot, Amy Adams Directed By: Zack Snyder

#34 Armageddon (1998) 38% #34 Adjusted Score: 43432% Critics Consensus: Lovely to look at but about as intelligent as the asteroid that serves as the movie's antagonist, Armageddon slickly sums up the cinematic legacies of producer Jerry Bruckheimer and director Michael Bay. Synopsis: When an asteroid threatens to collide with Earth, NASA honcho Dan Truman (Billy Bob Thornton) determines the only way to... When an asteroid threatens to collide with Earth, NASA honcho Dan Truman (Billy Bob Thornton) determines the only way to... [More] Starring: Bruce Willis, Billy Bob Thornton, Liv Tyler, Ben Affleck Directed By: Michael Bay

#42 Paycheck (2003) 27% #42 Adjusted Score: 31562% Critics Consensus: Though Dick's short story has an intriguing premise, Woo reduces it to a lot of meaningless chases, shoot-outs, and explosions. Synopsis: Michael Jennings (Ben Affleck) is a top-notch reverse engineer. Corporations pay him to crack the secrets of their competitors' products.... Michael Jennings (Ben Affleck) is a top-notch reverse engineer. Corporations pay him to crack the secrets of their competitors' products.... [More] Starring: Ben Affleck, Aaron Eckhart, Uma Thurman, Paul Giamatti Directed By: John Woo

#47 Runner Runner (2013) 7% #47 Adjusted Score: 11664% Critics Consensus: It has an impressive cast and an intriguing premise, but Runner Runner wastes them on a bland, haphazardly assembled thriller with very little payoff. Synopsis: Believing that he has been swindled, Princeton grad student Richie (Justin Timberlake) goes to Costa Rica to confront online-gambling tycoon... Believing that he has been swindled, Princeton grad student Richie (Justin Timberlake) goes to Costa Rica to confront online-gambling tycoon... [More] Starring: Ben Affleck, Justin Timberlake, Gemma Arterton, Anthony Mackie Directed By: Brad Furman