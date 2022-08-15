(Photo by Warner Bros/Courtesy Everett Collection)

All Ben Affleck Movies Ranked

Ben Affleck chose the right friends early on: His first notable appearance was in 1992’s School Ties, which happened to co-star Matt Damon. The two would go on to become household names after co-writing and co-starring in the Oscar-winning Good Will Hunting. And a few years after School Ties, Affleck starred in Kevin Smith’s Chasing Amy, and is now a regular fixture in Smith’s View Askewniverse. Damon, Smith, and Affleck would all work together in 1999’s iconoclastic Dogma.

Later on in his career, Affleck would pal around with Michael Bay, creating two bombastic feasts together: Armageddon and Pearl Harbor. He’s worked with some of the most legendary directors of their time, like John Woo (Paycheck), John Frankenhemier (Reindeer Games), Richard Linklater (Dazed and Confused), and David Fincher (Gone Girl) — experiences we’re sure all went into Affleck’s own directing career, which culminated in the Best Picture-winning Argo.

Affleck’s recent stint in the DCEU has left his image relatively unscathed: His Batman was considered among the best things out of Batman v Superman and Justice League. And after some highly public personal issues and with his last directorial effort, Live By Night, a Rotten bomb, Affleck’s now on something of a comeback trail for 2020. The Last Thing He Wanted‘s single-digit Tomatometer was probably the last thing Affleck wanted at this point. But his 2020 sports drama The Way Back transcended the inspirational sports template, giving him a meaty role to sink his teeth into, and it impressed critics along the way. Recently, he’s been in Ridley Scott’s The Last Duel, George Clooney’s The Tender Bar, and Deep Water, which makes it onto our list of the 100 sexiest movies. Until then, we’re ranking all Ben Affleck movies by Tomatometer! —Alex Vo

#14 Triple Frontier (2019) 70% #14 Adjusted Score: 78141% Critics Consensus: An outstanding cast and ambitious story help Triple Frontier overcome an uneven narrative -- and elevate the end result above a crowded field of grim and gritty heist thrillers. Synopsis: Former Special Forces operatives reunite to plan a heist in a sparsely populated multi-border zone of South America. For the... Former Special Forces operatives reunite to plan a heist in a sparsely populated multi-border zone of South America. For the... [More] Starring: Ben Affleck, Oscar Isaac, Charlie Hunnam, Garrett Hedlund Directed By: J.C. Chandor

#15 Hollywoodland (2006) 68% #15 Adjusted Score: 76034% Critics Consensus: More than a movie star murder mystery, Hollywoodland takes it slow in order to reveal the intriguing details of the rise and fall of superstar fame. Synopsis: A detective (Adrien Brody) uncovers unexpected links to his own personal life as he probes the mysterious death of "Superman"... A detective (Adrien Brody) uncovers unexpected links to his own personal life as he probes the mysterious death of "Superman"... [More] Starring: Adrien Brody, Ben Affleck, Diane Lane, Bob Hoskins Directed By: Allen Coulter

#18 Dogma (1999) 67% #18 Adjusted Score: 72417% Critics Consensus: Provocative and audacious, Dogma is an uneven but thoughtful religious satire that's both respectful and irreverent. Synopsis: Two fallen angels who were ejected from paradise find themselves banned in Wisconsin. They are now headed for New Jersey... Two fallen angels who were ejected from paradise find themselves banned in Wisconsin. They are now headed for New Jersey... [More] Starring: Ben Affleck, Linda Fiorentino, Matt Damon, George Carlin Directed By: Kevin Smith

#21 Extract (2009) 62% #21 Adjusted Score: 69916% Critics Consensus: Extract has some very funny moments and several fine performances, but the film feels slighter and more uneven than Mike Judge's previous work. Synopsis: The owner of a factory that produces flavor extracts, Joel Reynold (Jason Bateman) seems to have it all, but really... The owner of a factory that produces flavor extracts, Joel Reynold (Jason Bateman) seems to have it all, but really... [More] Starring: Jason Bateman, Mila Kunis, Kristen Wiig, Ben Affleck Directed By: Mike Judge

#24 Bounce (2000) 53% #24 Adjusted Score: 55628% Critics Consensus: Critics say Bounce is more of a thud. Plot turns feel cliched and contrived, and the romance between Paltrow and Affleck fails to engage. Synopsis: Buddy is fearlessly confident and wildly charming, his clients love him, and thanks to his good looks, so do woman.... Buddy is fearlessly confident and wildly charming, his clients love him, and thanks to his good looks, so do woman.... [More] Starring: Gwyneth Paltrow, Ben Affleck, Joe Morton, Natasha Henstridge Directed By: Don Roos

#33 Justice League (2017) 39% #33 Adjusted Score: 70793% Critics Consensus: Justice League leaps over a number of DC movies, but its single bound isn't enough to shed the murky aesthetic, thin characters, and chaotic action that continue to dog the franchise. Synopsis: Fueled by his restored faith in humanity and inspired by Superman's selfless act, Bruce Wayne enlists newfound ally Diana Prince... Fueled by his restored faith in humanity and inspired by Superman's selfless act, Bruce Wayne enlists newfound ally Diana Prince... [More] Starring: Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill, Gal Gadot, Amy Adams Directed By: Zack Snyder