All Blake Lively Movies Ranked by Tomatometer
After her major feature debut in 2005’s The Sisterhood of Travelling Pants, Blake Lively hopped over to television as the lead in Gossip Girl, the CW teen drama fixture that ran for six seasons. Though busy with the show, Lively was still able to turn in a few memorable appearances in films, like the Certified Fresh crime saga The Town and Green Lantern, where she would meet future husband Ryan Reynolds.
Though Gossip Girl ended in 2012, it would be several years before her film career would resume in earnest, starting with the romantic fantasy The Age of Adaline. But it would be shark movie The Shallows that would propel her to movie stardom. 2018’s A Simple Favor, where she goes tête-à-tête with Anna Kendrick, was another critical and box office hit. And in 2020, Lively starred in The Rhythm Section, where she goes on a one-woman mission to take down those responsible for a plane crash that killed her family. In her most recent film, It Ends With Us, Lively plays the brave Lily Bloom, who moves to Boston to fulfill her lifelong dream of starting her own business. See where the rom-com places as we rank Blake Lively’s best movies (and her worst) by Tomatometer! —Alex Vo
#1
Adjusted Score: 101732%
Critics Consensus: Tense, smartly written, and wonderfully cast, The Town proves that Ben Affleck has rediscovered his muse -- and that he's a director to be reckoned with.
Synopsis:
Doug MacRay (Ben Affleck) leads a band of ruthless bank robbers and has no real attachments except for James (Jeremy...
#2
Adjusted Score: 98173%
Critics Consensus: Twisty, twisted, and above all simply fun, A Simple Favor casts a stylish mommy noir spell strengthened by potent performances from Anna Kendrick and Blake Lively.
Synopsis:
Stephanie is a widowed, single mother who works as a vlogger in Connecticut. Her best friend, Emily, seems to have...
#3
Adjusted Score: 87414%
Critics Consensus: With surprisingly touching earnestness, The Sisterhood of The Traveling Pants follows four best friends as they try on adulthood — and though it isn't an easy fit, their journey becomes bearable thanks to the threads they share.
Synopsis:
Bridget (Blake Lively), Carmen (America Ferrera), Lena (Alexis Bledel) and Tibby (Amber Tamblyn) are best friends living in Maryland. After...
#4
Adjusted Score: 89213%
Critics Consensus: Lean and solidly crafted, The Shallows transcends tired shark-attack tropes with nasty thrills and a powerful performance from Blake Lively.
Synopsis:
Still reeling from the loss of her mother, medical student Nancy Adams (Blake Lively) travels to a secluded beach for...
#5
Adjusted Score: 83210%
Critics Consensus: Café Society's lovely visuals and charming performances round out a lightweight late-period Allen comedy whose genuine pleasures offset its amiable predictability.
Synopsis:
Looking for an exciting career, young Bobby Dorfman leaves New York for the glitz and glamour of 1930s Hollywood. After...
#6
Adjusted Score: 71347%
Critics Consensus: Reverential and offbeat, the road trip film Private lives of Pippa Lee takes emotional detours and is elevated by great performances, particularly that of Robin Wright-Penn.
Synopsis:
Pippa Lee (Robin Wright Penn) is a middle-aged woman married to a much older man named Herb (Alan Arkin), a...
#7
Adjusted Score: 69413%
Critics Consensus: The workable chemistry among the four leads combined with the enriching message make for a winning Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 2.
Synopsis:
Following freshman year at college, best friends Tibby (Amber Tamblyn), Lena (Alexis Bledel), Carmen (America Ferrera) and Bridget (Blake Lively)...
#8
Adjusted Score: 61983%
Critics Consensus: Earnestly performed if marred by clunky dialogue, It Ends With Us is surprisingly at its most graceful when handling the more provocative elements of its melodramatic source material.
Synopsis:
IT ENDS WITH US, the first Colleen Hoover novel adapted for the big screen, tells the story of Lily Bloom,...
#9
Adjusted Score: 62933%
Critics Consensus: The Age of Adaline ruminates on mortality less compellingly than similarly themed films, but is set apart by memorable performances from Blake Lively and Harrison Ford.
Synopsis:
Adaline Bowman (Blake Lively) has miraculously remained a youthful 29 years of age for nearly eight decades, never allowing herself...
#10
Adjusted Score: 59052%
Critics Consensus: It's undeniably messy, but Savages finds Oliver Stone returning to dark, fearlessly lurid form.
Synopsis:
California entrepreneurs Ben (Aaron Johnson) and Chon (Taylor Kitsch) run a lucrative business raising marijuana and share a one-of-a-kind love...
#11
Adjusted Score: 62398%
Critics Consensus: A sweet ode to rediscovering one's inner child, IF largely works as old-fashioned family entertainment despite an occasionally unfocused and unnecessarily complicated plot.
Synopsis:
From writer and director John Krasinski, IF is about a girl who discovers that she can see everyone's imaginary friends...
#12
Adjusted Score: 42312%
Critics Consensus: Like its characters who aren't able to meet their potential, Accepted's inconsistent and ridiculous plot gets annoying, despite a few laughs.
Synopsis:
After receiving his latest college rejection letter, senior Bartleby Gaines devises a novel way to fool everyone into thinking he...
#13
Adjusted Score: 40462%
Critics Consensus: Like many anthologies, New York, I Love You has problems of consistency, but it isn't without its moments.
Synopsis:
On the eve of her wedding, a Hasidic woman (Natalie Portman) considers a romance with another man, in one of...
#14
Adjusted Score: 31765%
Critics Consensus: All I See Is You hints at a number of intriguing questions with its premise, but they dissolve in a stylish yet empty psychodrama that fails to connect.
Synopsis:
Gina is a beautiful young woman who's still haunted by the accident that took her sight years earlier. Living in...
#15
Adjusted Score: 39592%
Critics Consensus: Blake Lively delivers an impressive lead performance, but The Rhythm Section plods predictably through a story that could have used some flashier riffs.
Synopsis:
Stephanie Patrick veers down a path of self-destruction after a tragic plane crash kills her family. When Stephanie discovers it...
#16
Adjusted Score: 35011%
Critics Consensus: Noisy, overproduced, and thinly written, Green Lantern squanders an impressive budget and decades of comics mythology.
Synopsis:
Sworn to preserve intergalactic order, the Green Lantern Corps has existed for centuries. Its newest recruit, Hal Jordan (Ryan Reynolds),...
#17
Adjusted Score: 4846%
Critics Consensus: Hick's talented young star is ill served by a film whose story wavers between discomfitingly inappropriate and simply muddled.
Synopsis:
A pistol-packing teen (Chloë Grace Moretz) meets an unstable rebel (Eddie Redmayne) and a cocaine-snorting drifter (Blake Lively) as she...
#18
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
A creepy gas-station attendant (Crispin Glover) and his twin brother terrorize five unsuspecting collegians at a campground....
#19
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
When not caring for Charlie (Joe Mantegna), his sickly father, Elvis (Max Minghella) runs the day-to-day operations of his family's...