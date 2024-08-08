(Photo by Photo by Nicole Rivelli. ©Sony Pictures/courtesy Everett Collection)

All Blake Lively Movies Ranked by Tomatometer

After her major feature debut in 2005’s The Sisterhood of Travelling Pants, Blake Lively hopped over to television as the lead in Gossip Girl, the CW teen drama fixture that ran for six seasons. Though busy with the show, Lively was still able to turn in a few memorable appearances in films, like the Certified Fresh crime saga The Town and Green Lantern, where she would meet future husband Ryan Reynolds.

Though Gossip Girl ended in 2012, it would be several years before her film career would resume in earnest, starting with the romantic fantasy The Age of Adaline. But it would be shark movie The Shallows that would propel her to movie stardom. 2018’s A Simple Favor, where she goes tête-à-tête with Anna Kendrick, was another critical and box office hit. And in 2020, Lively starred in The Rhythm Section, where she goes on a one-woman mission to take down those responsible for a plane crash that killed her family. In her most recent film, It Ends With Us, Lively plays the brave Lily Bloom, who moves to Boston to fulfill her lifelong dream of starting her own business. See where the rom-com places as we rank Blake Lively’s best movies (and her worst) by Tomatometer! —Alex Vo

#11 IF (2024) 49% #11 Adjusted Score: 62398% Critics Consensus: A sweet ode to rediscovering one's inner child, IF largely works as old-fashioned family entertainment despite an occasionally unfocused and unnecessarily complicated plot. Synopsis: From writer and director John Krasinski, IF is about a girl who discovers that she can see everyone's imaginary friends... From writer and director John Krasinski, IF is about a girl who discovers that she can see everyone's imaginary friends... [More] Starring: Emily Blunt, Ryan Reynolds, Matt Damon, Emily Blunt Directed By: John Krasinski