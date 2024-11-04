(Photo by STX Films / courtesy Everett Collection. THE GENTLEMEN)

All Matthew McConaughey Movies Ranked

“Alright alright alright!” Only one man in Hollywood could fully embody the laidback cool of that now-famous catchphrase: Matthew McConaughey . The actor broke into the scene with the landmark stoner comedy Dazed and Confused, and for a while there looked like he was good to just coast on his twangy bro-charm and ample shirtless scenes. Occasional dramas like Amistad and Frailty gave him acting cred, which some would say was squandered on a string of duds like Fool’s Gold, Failure to Launch, and Ghosts of Girlfriends Past – the mediocrity cresting with the 0% Surfer, Dude.

Then came the McConaissance.

It all started with 2011’s The Lincoln Lawyer: He entered one side a laughing stock, and came out the other a bona fide movie legend. The hits followed: Magic Mike, Mud, The Wolf of Wall Street, and an honest-to-God Oscar for Dallas Buyers Club. And there was that critically-lauded turn in HBO’s True Detective. Before 2011, McConaughey had notched six Certified Fresh films over 20 years; this past decade, he’s racked up nine. See where they all place, including his latest The Gentlemen, as we rank the best Matthew McConaughey movies (and the worst) by Tomatometer! —Alex Vo

#2 Mud (2013)

97% #2 Adjusted Score: 105302% Critics Consensus: Bolstered by a strong performance from Matthew McConaughey in the title role, Mud offers an engaging Southern drama that manages to stay sweet and heartwarming without being sappy. Synopsis: While exploring a Mississippi River island, Arkansas boys Ellis (Tye Sheridan) and Neckbone (Jacob Lofland) encounter Mud (Matthew McConaughey),a fugitive... While exploring a Mississippi River island, Arkansas boys Ellis (Tye Sheridan) and Neckbone (Jacob Lofland) encounter Mud (Matthew McConaughey),a fugitive... [More] Starring: Matthew McConaughey, Tye Sheridan, Jacob Lofland, Reese Witherspoon Directed By: Jeff Nichols

#6 Bernie (2011)

88% #6 Adjusted Score: 94534% Critics Consensus: Richard Linklater's Bernie is a gently told and unexpectedly amusing true-crime comedy that benefits from an impressive performance by Jack Black. Synopsis: Assistant funeral director Bernie Tiede (Jack Black) is one of the most-beloved residents in the small Texas town of Carthage.... Assistant funeral director Bernie Tiede (Jack Black) is one of the most-beloved residents in the small Texas town of Carthage.... [More] Starring: Jack Black, Shirley MacLaine, Matthew McConaughey, Brady Coleman Directed By: Richard Linklater

#16 Interstellar (2014)

73% #16 Adjusted Score: 91417% Critics Consensus: Interstellar represents more of the thrilling, thought-provoking, and visually resplendent filmmaking moviegoers have come to expect from writer-director Christopher Nolan, even if its intellectual reach somewhat exceeds its grasp. Synopsis: In Earth's future, a global crop blight and second Dust Bowl are slowly rendering the planet uninhabitable. Professor Brand (Michael... In Earth's future, a global crop blight and second Dust Bowl are slowly rendering the planet uninhabitable. Professor Brand (Michael... [More] Starring: Matthew McConaughey, Anne Hathaway, Jessica Chastain, Michael Caine Directed By: Christopher Nolan

#19 Sing (2016)

71% #19 Adjusted Score: 79608% Critics Consensus: Sing delivers colorfully animated, cheerfully undemanding entertainment with a solid voice cast and a warm-hearted -- albeit familiar -- storyline that lives up to its title. Synopsis: Dapper Koala Buster Moon presides over a once-grand theater that has fallen on hard times. An eternal optimist, and a... Dapper Koala Buster Moon presides over a once-grand theater that has fallen on hard times. An eternal optimist, and a... [More] Starring: Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon, Seth MacFarlane, Scarlett Johansson Directed By: Garth Jennings

#21 Contact (1997)

68% #21 Adjusted Score: 72238% Critics Consensus: Contact elucidates stirring scientific concepts and theological inquiry at the expense of satisfying storytelling, making for a brainy blockbuster that engages with its ideas, if not its characters. Synopsis: In this Zemeckis-directed adaptation of the Carl Sagan novel, Dr. Ellie Arroway (Jodie Foster) races to interpret a possible message... In this Zemeckis-directed adaptation of the Carl Sagan novel, Dr. Ellie Arroway (Jodie Foster) races to interpret a possible message... [More] Starring: Jodie Foster, Matthew McConaughey, James Woods, John Hurt Directed By: Robert Zemeckis

#24 EDtv (1999)

63% #24 Adjusted Score: 64745% Critics Consensus: If it's not as ambitious as The Truman Show in satirizing the voyeuristic nature of television, EdTV is an amiable, witty comedy with fine performances from Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson. Synopsis: In a desperate attempt to boost ratings, a cable channel decides to document the life of someone on a daily... In a desperate attempt to boost ratings, a cable channel decides to document the life of someone on a daily... [More] Starring: Matthew McConaughey, Jenna Elfman, Ellen DeGeneres, Woody Harrelson Directed By: Ron Howard

#28 We Are Marshall (2006)

48% #28 Adjusted Score: 52816% Critics Consensus: Matthew McConaughey almost runs We Are Marshall to the end zone, but can't stop it from taking the easy, feel-good route in memorializing this historic event in American sports. Synopsis: In 1970, Marshall University and the small town of Huntington, W.Va., reel when a plane crash claims the lives of... In 1970, Marshall University and the small town of Huntington, W.Va., reel when a plane crash claims the lives of... [More] Starring: Matthew McConaughey, Matthew Fox, Ian McShane, Anthony Mackie Directed By: McG