150 Essential Comedy Movies To Watch Now

Coming to America turns 35!

What makes a comedy a classic? Something that floats on the changing tides of time and taste, remaining relevant – and hilarious? It probably takes more than a football to the groin or a juiced-up fart on the audio track. (Though we’re not not saying those can sometimes be the pinnacle of professional-grade jokes.) We don’t have the answer, but with our Essential list assembling 150 of the best comedies ever made, we’re getting closer to laugh-out-loud enlightenment than humanly thought possible. We’re melting minds, splitting sides, and slapping knees here.

To that end, we’ve included all forms of the comedy movie. From slapstick (Dumb & Dumber, It’s a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World) to silent (The General, Modern Times). Rom-coms (Moonstruck, Annie Hall) to screwball (It Happened One Night, Bringing Up Baby). Parody (Airplane!, Scary Movie) to postmodern (Monty Python and the Holy Grail, Galaxy Quest). These 150 movies will take you to college (Animal House), past some fan favorites (Step Brothers, Super Troopers), and all around the globe (Kung Fu Hustle, Amelie).

There’s no minimum review count for this list. We opened it up to movies of yesteryear, which typically don’t get as many reviews as their modern comedy rivals. Many of these inducted films have high Tomatometer scores and are Certified Fresh, but the Tomatometer was not our only guide. Some comedies that stand the test of time did not necessarily pass the critical test on release, and we’re honoring those here. These are not the best-reviewed comedy films ever released, but they are the essential comedies, movies that broke the Laugh-O-Meter – we’ll totally trademark that soon, so dibs – shaped the genre, molded generations, and which audiences return to time and again, to lift the spirits.

And with our most recent updates, we’ve added the latest and greatest in new funny movies (Booksmart, Blockers, Game Night), and some more comedy classics that have definitely earned their place in the pantheon of guffaws (Four Weddings and a Funeral, Harold & Maude).

Ready to whip out your funny bone and bash it violently on the nearest flat surface? Then you’re ready for our list of the best comedy movies ever: Rotten Tomatoes’ 150 Essential Comedies! —Alex Vo

#137 Arthur (1981) 89% #137 Adjusted Score: 89450% Critics Consensus: Dudley Moore brings a boozy charm to Arthur, a coming of age tale for a wayward millionaire that deploys energetic cast chemistry and spiffy humor to jovial effect. Synopsis: Wealthy New York City playboy Arthur Bach (Dudley Moore) is perpetually drunk and completely rudderless. Dutifully supported by his sharp-tongued... Wealthy New York City playboy Arthur Bach (Dudley Moore) is perpetually drunk and completely rudderless. Dutifully supported by his sharp-tongued... [More] Starring: Dudley Moore, John Gielgud, Liza Minnelli, Geraldine Fitzgerald Directed By: Steve Gordon

#133 Beetlejuice (1988) 86% #133 Adjusted Score: 89879% Critics Consensus: Brilliantly bizarre and overflowing with ideas, Beetlejuice offers some of Michael Keaton's most deliciously manic work - and creepy, funny fun for the whole family. Synopsis: After Barbara (Geena Davis) and Adam Maitland (Alec Baldwin) die in a car accident, they find themselves stuck haunting their... After Barbara (Geena Davis) and Adam Maitland (Alec Baldwin) die in a car accident, they find themselves stuck haunting their... [More] Starring: Michael Keaton, Alec Baldwin, Geena Davis, Jeffrey Jones Directed By: Tim Burton

#129 Big (1988) 98% #129 Adjusted Score: 103196% Critics Consensus: Refreshingly sweet and undeniably funny, Big is a showcase for Tom Hanks, who dives into his role and infuses it with charm and surprising poignancy. Synopsis: After a wish turns 12-year-old Josh Baskin (David Moscow) into a 30-year-old man (Tom Hanks), he heads to New York... After a wish turns 12-year-old Josh Baskin (David Moscow) into a 30-year-old man (Tom Hanks), he heads to New York... [More] Starring: Tom Hanks, Elizabeth Perkins, Robert Loggia, John Heard Directed By: Penny Marshall

#124 Blockers (2018) 84% #124 Adjusted Score: 95063% Critics Consensus: Blockers puts a gender-swapped spin on the teen sex comedy -- one elevated by strong performances, a smartly funny script, and a surprisingly enlightened perspective. Synopsis: Julie, Kayla and Sam are three high school seniors who make a pact to lose their virginity on prom night.... Julie, Kayla and Sam are three high school seniors who make a pact to lose their virginity on prom night.... [More] Starring: Leslie Mann, Ike Barinholtz, John Cena, Kathryn Newton Directed By: Kay Cannon

#122 Booksmart (2019) 96% #122 Adjusted Score: 118150% Critics Consensus: Fast-paced, funny, and fresh, Booksmart does the seemingly impossible by adding a smart new spin to the coming-of-age comedy. Synopsis: Academic overachievers Amy and Molly thought keeping their noses to the grindstone gave them a leg up on their high... Academic overachievers Amy and Molly thought keeping their noses to the grindstone gave them a leg up on their high... [More] Starring: Kaitlyn Dever, Beanie Feldstein, Jessica Williams, Jason Sudeikis Directed By: Olivia Wilde

#120 Bridesmaids (2011) 89% #120 Adjusted Score: 99902% Critics Consensus: A marriage of genuine characters, gross out gags, and pathos, Bridesmaids is a female-driven comedy that refuses to be boxed in as Kristen Wiig emerges as a real star. Synopsis: Annie (Kristen Wiig) is a single woman whose own life is a mess, but when she learns that her lifelong... Annie (Kristen Wiig) is a single woman whose own life is a mess, but when she learns that her lifelong... [More] Starring: Kristen Wiig, Maya Rudolph, Rose Byrne, Ellie Kemper Directed By: Paul Feig

#111 Clerks (1994) 90% #111 Adjusted Score: 93091% Critics Consensus: With its quirky characters and clever, quotable dialogue, Clerks is the ultimate clarion call for slackers everywhere to unite and, uh, do something we guess? Synopsis: Dante (Brian O'Halloran) is called in to cover a shift at his New Jersey convenience store on his day off.... Dante (Brian O'Halloran) is called in to cover a shift at his New Jersey convenience store on his day off.... [More] Starring: Brian O'Halloran, Jeff Anderson, Marilyn Ghigliotti, Lisa Spoonauer Directed By: Kevin Smith

#110 Clue (1985) 69% #110 Adjusted Score: 71078% Critics Consensus: A robust ensemble of game actors elevate Clue above its schematic source material, but this farce's reliance on novelty over organic wit makes its entertainment value a roll of the dice. Synopsis: Based on the popular board game, this comedy begins at a dinner party hosted by Mr. Boddy, where he admits... Based on the popular board game, this comedy begins at a dinner party hosted by Mr. Boddy, where he admits... [More] Starring: Eileen Brennan, Martin Mull, Lesley Ann Warren, Tim Curry Directed By: Jonathan Lynn

#109 Clueless (1995) 81% #109 Adjusted Score: 88147% Critics Consensus: A funny and clever reshaping of Emma, Clueless offers a soft satire that pokes as much fun at teen films as it does at the Beverly Hills glitterati. Synopsis: Shallow, rich and socially successful Cher (Alicia Silverstone) is at the top of her Beverly Hills high school's pecking scale.... Shallow, rich and socially successful Cher (Alicia Silverstone) is at the top of her Beverly Hills high school's pecking scale.... [More] Starring: Alicia Silverstone, Stacey Dash, Brittany Murphy, Paul Rudd Directed By: Amy Heckerling

#101 Elf (2003) 85% #101 Adjusted Score: 91524% Critics Consensus: A movie full of Yuletide cheer, Elf is a spirited, good-natured family comedy, and it benefits greatly from Will Ferrell's funny and charming performance as one of Santa's biggest helpers. Synopsis: Buddy (Will Ferrell) was accidentally transported to the North Pole as a toddler and raised to adulthood among Santa's elves.... Buddy (Will Ferrell) was accidentally transported to the North Pole as a toddler and raised to adulthood among Santa's elves.... [More] Starring: Will Ferrell, James Caan, Bob Newhart, Ed Asner Directed By: Jon Favreau

#90 Ghostbusters (1984) 95% #90 Adjusted Score: 100038% Critics Consensus: An infectiously fun blend of special effects and comedy, with Bill Murray's hilarious deadpan performance leading a cast of great comic turns. Synopsis: After the members of a team of scientists (Harold Ramis, Dan Aykroyd, Bill Murray) lose their cushy positions at a... After the members of a team of scientists (Harold Ramis, Dan Aykroyd, Bill Murray) lose their cushy positions at a... [More] Starring: Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Harold Ramis, Sigourney Weaver Directed By: Ivan Reitman

#82 Happy Gilmore (1996) 61% #82 Adjusted Score: 63460% Critics Consensus: Those who enjoy Adam Sandler's schtick will find plenty to love in this gleefully juvenile take on professional golf; those who don't, however, will find it unfunny and forgettable. Synopsis: All Happy Gilmore (Adam Sandler) has ever wanted is to be a professional hockey player. But he soon discovers he... All Happy Gilmore (Adam Sandler) has ever wanted is to be a professional hockey player. But he soon discovers he... [More] Starring: Adam Sandler, Christopher McDonald, Julie Bowen, Frances Bay Directed By: Dennis Dugan

#79 Heathers (1989) 93% #79 Adjusted Score: 96925% Critics Consensus: Dark, cynical, and subversive, Heathers gently applies a chainsaw to the conventions of the high school movie -- changing the game for teen comedies to follow. Synopsis: Veronica (Winona Ryder) is part of the most popular clique at her high school, but she disapproves of the other... Veronica (Winona Ryder) is part of the most popular clique at her high school, but she disapproves of the other... [More] Starring: Winona Ryder, Christian Slater, Shannen Doherty, Lisanne Falk Directed By: Michael Lehmann