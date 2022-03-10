All Upcoming Disney Movies: New Disney Live-Action, Animation, Pixar, Marvel, 20th Century, And Searchlight

UPDATED: March 9, 2022 with details of Pixar’s Turning Red premiering on Disney+ and news that Pinocchio will premiere in September 2022 on Disney+.

Pixar’s Turning Red premieres March 11 on Disney+ and is already Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes’ Tomatometer. The film, which is about a teen girl who “poofs” into a giant red panda when she’s excited, is directed and co-written by Domee Shi (who is known for her work on the Oscar-winning short Bao). Rosalie Chiang as the confident — if dorky — 13-year-old Mei Lee and Sandra Oh as her smothering mother, Ming.

While Turning Red was meant to have a theatrical release, it’s not the only flashy film title to make a splash on Disney’s streaming platform. At the March 2022 Disney Investors Day, it was confirmed that Robert Zemeckis’ live-action take on Pinocchio would premiere in September 2022 on the stream.

Walt Disney Studios and its many subsidiaries (think Marvel, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios) also have plenty of other content coming soon. The Mouse House recently announced that Owen Wilson and Rosario Dawson would be joining the cast of director Justin Simien’s Haunted Mansion movie while a live-action take on the film The Aristocats is in early stages of development. There are also plans for a second Jungle Cruise film after the box office success of the 2021 Emily Blunt-Dwayne Johnson film. In original properties not based on IPs, Free Guy star Ryan Reynolds has stated that the studio would be interested in a sequel to that summer 2021 hit.

Below, we’ve gathered details for some of the Disney and Disney-associated films that are expected to hit in the next few years – it’s the most comprehensive new Disney movies list you’ll find. We’ll add to this list as more information becomes available, especially in regards to the speculation surrounding Marvel and Pixar movies still waiting release dates – and in some cases, titles – as well as other rumored and in-development films like the sixth Pirates of the Caribbean.

Upcoming Premieres

Below, you’ll find the Disney-produced projects that have locked release dates – for now. Among them are big-hitters like Black Panther 2 and Lightyear. Expect some of the dates to shift as announcements are made, and note that the situation with the coronavirus and theater openings are still not concrete. We’ll keep this list updated so you’re always on top of what’s coming up. We’ve also noted which of these are Twentieth Century Studios and Searchlight Pictures releases.

Turning Red (2022)

Release date: March 11, 2022

Director: Domee Shi

Starring: Rosalie Chiang, Sandra Oh

Domee Shi, who won an Academy Award for her Pixar short Bao, is directing this film. It’s about a teenage girl named Mei who is experiencing all the awkwardness of that age — except she turns into a giant red panda every time she gets too excited. Although the film had planned to have a theatrical release, Disney announced in January 2022 that it would instead premiere exclusively on Disney+.

Cheaper by the Dozen (2022)

Release date: March 18, 2022

Director: Gail Lerner

Cast: Gabrielle Union, Zach Braff

Disney confirmed during the December 2020 Walt Disney Company investors day that Black-ish creator Kenya Barris was penning the script for this film and that Gabrielle Union would star. It’s reported that Zach Braff will play opposite her and Gail Lerner is directing. It is described as a story about “a blended family of 12, navigating a hectic home life and their family business.” At the 2021 Disney+ Day, it was announced that the film would premiere in March 2022 on Disney+.

Deep Water (2022) (20th Century Studios)

Release date: March 18, 2022

Director: Adrian Lyne

Cast: Ben Affleck, Ana de Armas

Based on the Patricia Highsmith story, the film follows a married couple who begin to play deadly mind games with each other after they fall out of love. Tracy Letts, Lil Rel Howery, Dash Mihok and Finn Wittrock also star. After many theatrical delays, the film will be released on Hulu.

Better Nate Than Ever (2022)

Release date: April 1, 2022

Director: Tim Federle

Cast: Rueby Wood, Joshua Bassett

The Disney+ film stars Rueby Wood as Nate Foster, an unpopular 13-year-old from Pittsburgh who dreams of becoming a Broadway star. After routinely being overlooked at school, he and his friend Libby run away to make it in the Big Apple. There, he accidentally runs into his estranged aunt Heidi (Lisa Kudrow).

Polar Bear

Release date: April 22, 2022

Director: Alastair Fothergill, Jeff Wilson

Cast: Catherine Keener

Keener narrates this Disney+ documentary that follows a mother polar bear as she deals with the impacts of climate change.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022)

Release date: May 6, 2022

Director: Sam Raimi

Starring: Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen, Benedict Wong

Benedict Cumberbatch returns as the Sorcerer Supreme with Elizabeth Olsen joining him as the Scarlet Witch in what is being touted as the first scary MCU movie. Director Scott Derrickson left the project, and Sam Raimi – who helmed the Tobey Maguire Spider-Man films – confirmed in April 2020 that he was now overseeing it. However, the COVID-19 pandemic pushed the film’s release date from November 2021 to March 2022. It was moved again to May 6, 2022, replacing Thor: Love and Thunder (which moved to July 2022).

Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers (Disney+)

Release Date: May 2, 2022

Director: Akiva Schaffer

Starring: John Mulaney, Andy Samberg

John Mulaney voices Chip while Andy Samberg voices Dale in this film that “catches up” with the characters 30 years after their series Rescue Rangers went off the air. Will Arnett, Eric Bana, Keegan-Michael Key, Seth Rogen, J.K. Simmons and KiKi Layne also star in a script written by Dan Gregor and Doug Mand.

The Bob's Burgers Movie (2022) (20th Century Studios)

Release Date: May 27, 2022

Director: Lauren Bouchard

Starring: H. Jon Benjamin, John Roberts, Dan Mintz, Eugene Mirman, Kristen Schaal

Oh to imagine all the burger-related puns that could fit into a full-length movie. Hoping to rekindle the box-office magic that The Simpsons Movie did in 2007 (it grossed $183,100,000), the movie adaptation of this popular Fox sitcom is now officially a go after a lot of red tape in the Disney-Fox acquisition. The film was slated to be released in April 2021, but coronavirus-related concerns have temporarily bumped it off the schedule before it was rescheduled for May 2022.

Fire Island (Searchlight Pictures)

Release Date: June 3, 2022

Director: Andrew Ahn

Starring: Bowen Yang, Joel Kim Booster

Variety reports that the romantic comedy is a modern spin on Jane Austen’s Pride and Prejudice and “will center on two best friends embarking on a weeklong vacation to Fire Island — the historic gay escape off the southern shore of Long Island — with the help of cheap rosé and a cadre of eclectic friends.” Booster also wrote the script. It will be released on Hulu.

Lightyear (2022)

Release date: June 17, 2022

Director: Angus MacLane

Starring: Chris Evans

In a bit of brilliant meta filmmaking, Pixar offers this movie – an origin story not about the toy Tim Allen voices in the Toy Story movies, but about the movie character that inspired that doll. Chris Evans voices the hero who infamously (also) goes “to infinity and beyond.”

Thor: Love and Thunder (2022)

Release date: July 8, 2022

Director: Taika Waititi

Starring: Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson, Natalie Portman

Shortly before Comic-Con 2019, Thor: Ragnarok director Taika Waititi signed on to return for a fourth installment in the God of Thunder franchise. In a surprise move, Marvel revealed that Natalie Portman is returning to the series as the new Mighty Thor, a twist pulled from a Thor comic book series by Jason Aaron, Russell Dauterman, and others. Meanwhile, Tessa Thompson will return as Valkyrie, the king of New Asgard who must find a Queen. It was confirmed during The Walt Disney Company’s December 2020 investors day that Christian Bale would play villain, Gorr the God Butcher.

Prey (20th Century Studios)

Release date: Summer 2022

Director: Dan Trachtenberg

Starring: Amber Midthunder, Dane DiLiegro, Dakota Beavers

A prequel to the Predator series, this sci-fi horror film will focus on Predator and his first journey to Earth. 10 Cloverfield Lane’s Trachtenberg is directing it and it will be released on Hulu.

The Princess (20th Century Studios)

Release Date: Summer 2022

Director: Le-Van Kiet

Starring: Joey King

The Act’s King is starring in the film as a young royal more comfortable with a sword than a tiara — a good thing because she must save her kingdom from ruthless mercenaries. The script, which is by Ben Lustig and Jake Thornton, is described by Disney as an “irreverent action movie set in a fairy tale world.” The film will be released on Disney+.

Pinocchio

Release Date: September 2022

Director: Robert Zemeckis

Starring: Tom Hanks

Continuing Disney’s trend of making live-action versions of fan-favorite films from its vault, it was announced in January 2020 that Robert Zemeckis had signed on to co-write and direct a version of Pinocchio in this format. It was announced during the December 2020 The Walt Disney Company investors day that Tom Hanks would star as woodworker Geppetto. In March 2021, it was announced that Benjamin Evan Ainsworth would play the title character, Cynthia Erivo would play the Blue Fairy, Keegan-Michael Key would play Honest John, and that Joseph Gordon-Levitt would play Jiminy Cricket. It will air in September 2022 on Disney+.

The Banshees of Inisherin (Searchlight Pictures)

Release date: October 21, 2022

Director: Martin McDonagh

Starring: Brendan Gleeson, Colin Farrell

Brendan Gleeson and Colin Farrell reunite with their In Bruges writer-director McDonagh for an adaptation of the scribe’s play (the third in a trilogy of his plays set around the Aran Islands and also one that was never published). Barry Keoghan and Kerry Condon also star.

Hocus Pocus 2

Release Date: October 31, 2022

Director: Anne Fletcher

Cast: Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy

In March 2020, Variety reported that Hairspray director Adam Shankman was attached to direct this sequel while others reported in April 2021 that Anne Fletcher has taken over directing duties. Disney confirmed in May 2021 that the original film’s stars, Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy, would be returning for this movie and that the plot will follow “three young women [who] accidentally bring the Sanderson Sisters back to modern day Salem and must figure out how to stop the child-hungry witches from wreaking a new kind of havoc on the world.” Shankman has said it will, fittingly, be released on Halloween.

Disenchanted

Release Date: Fall 2022

Director: Adam Shankman

Cast: Amy Adams

The Variety article that announces Shankman’s ties to Hocus Pocus 2 also states that Shankman was in pre-production on Disenchanted – a sequel to 2007’s Enchanted – when that news broke. It was confirmed during the December 2020 The Walt Disney Company investors day that Amy Adams would be reprising her starring role from the first film.

Production on the sequel started in May 2021 and it was announced at the 2021 Disney+ Day that the film would premiere in fall 2022 on the streamer. James Marsden, Patrick Dempsey and Idina Menzel will also be reprising their roles while Maya Rudolph and newcomer Gabriella Baldacchino join the cast.

Untitled David O. Russell Project (20th Century Studios)

Release Date: November 4, 2022

Director: David O. Russell

Cast: Christian Bale, Margot Robbie

The as-yet-to-be-titled Oscar bait comes with the vague logline that “a doctor and a lawyer form an unlikely partnership” and a stacked cast that — in addition to Bale and Robbie — includes John David Washington, Rami Malek, Chris Rock, Zoe Saldana, Anya Taylor-Joy, Michael Shannon, Taylor Swift, Timothy Olyphant, Alessandro Nivola, Matthias Schoenaerts, Andrea Riseborough, Mike Myers and Robert De Niro.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (2022)

Release Date: November 11, 2022

Director: Ryan Coogler

Starring: Chadwick Boseman, Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong’o, Winston Duke, Angela Bassett November 11, 2022Ryan CooglerChadwick Boseman, Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong’o, Winston Duke, Angela Bassett

Much is at stake for the second chapter of Black Panther – including how it will pay tribute to star Chadwick Boseman, who died of complications related to colon cancer in August 2020. It was announced during The Walt Disney Company’s December 2020 investors day that lead character T’Challa will not be recast and, instead, the film “will explore the world of Wakanda & the rich characters introduced in the first film.” The film was scheduled to be released in July 2022, but was pushed to that November.

Strange World

Release Date: November 23, 2022

Director: Don Hall

Starring: TBD

Formerly titled Searcher Clade, this action-adventure is an ode to pulp magazines and follows the legendary Clades, a family of explorers whose differences threaten to topple their latest and, by far most crucial, mission.

Avatar 2 (2022) (20th Century Studios)

Release Date: December 16, 2022

Director: James Cameron

Starring: Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Stephen Lang, Sigourney Weaver

The long-awaited sequel to director Cameron’s box-office hit and Best Picture nominee checks in with Worthington’s former human, Jake Sully, and his partner, Neytiri (Saldana), a member of Na’vi royalty. Weaver, whose character died in the first film, is back in a new role. Lang, whose character also died in the first film, is also back (somehow). New cast members include Kate Winslet, Michelle Yeoh and David Thewlis. Production was delayed on this film, as well as Avatar 3, 4, and 5 , due to coronavirus concerns.

Rosaline (20th Century Studios)

Release Date: 2022

Director: Karen Maine

Starring: Kaitlyn Dever

This dark comedy is based on the “other” woman in the story of Romeo and Juliet — the ex Romeo is still pining after when he sets eyes on Juliet. Based on the novel When You Were Mine by Rebecca Serle, this modern take on the story will star Booksmart’s Dever and comes from a script by (500) Days of Summer’s Scott Neustadter and Michael H. Weber. It will be released in 2022 on Disney+

Rodrick Rules

Release Date: 2022

Director: TBD

Starring: TBD

A second animated film from the Diary of a Wimpy Kid book series will premiere in 2022 on Disney+. It is not to be confused with the 2011 live-action film with a similar name.

Rye Lane (Searchlight Pictures)

Release Date: 2022

Director: Raine Allen-Miller

Starring: Vivian Oparah, David Jonsson

According to Deadline, “the rom-com is about two youngsters reeling from bad breakups who connect over an eventful day in South-London.”

Three Men and a Baby

Release Date: 2022

Director: Mo Marable

Starring: Zac Efron

High School Musical alum Efron will, presumably, be one of the three men (and not the baby) in this remake of the 1980s film about a trio of guys out of their element when one of them unexpectedly becomes a father. Marable is directing, according to Deadline. Disney had planned for the film to be released in 2022 on Disney+.

Rise

Release Date: 2022

Director: Akin Omotoso

Starring: Uche Agada, Ral Agada, Jaden Osimuwa

Based on the true story of three Nigerian-Greek brothers who went from anonymity to the fame of professional basketball. It will premiere on Disney+.

The Marvels (2023)

Release Date: February 17, 2023

Director: Nia DaCosta

Starring: Brie Larson

Captain Marvel star Brie Larson will return for the second film, which we will finally see in the summer of 2022. In January 2020, it was announced that WandaVision’s Megan McDonnell would write the script. it was announced at The Walt Disney Company’s December 2020 investor day that Nia DaCosta would direct and that Iman Vellani, who plays Ms. Marvel in that titular Disney+ TV show, will appear in this film.

Haunted Mansion

Release date: March 10, 2023

Director: Justin Simien

Starring: Rosario Dawson, LaKeith Stanfield, Tiffany Haddish and Owen Wilson

Based on the classic Disney theme park attraction with the hope that this can become a franchise akin to Pirates of the Caribbean or Jungle Cruise, the film focuses on a mother and son who find a, well, haunted mansion.

The Little Mermaid

Release Date: May 26, 2023

Director: Rob Marshall

Starring: Halle Bailey, Awkwafina, Daveed Diggs

This remake of the Disney classic is one of the most anticipated releases the studio has coming – at least, if the feverishness of the rumor mill is anything to go by. We know that R&B star Halle Bailey will play Ariel, Daveed Diggs will play Sebastian, Awkwafina will play Scuttle, and Jonah Hauer-King will play Prince Eric.

The film will include music from the animated smash as well as new songs from Alan Menken and Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Untitled Indiana Jones Film

Release date: June 30, 2023

Director: James Mangold

Starring: Harrison Ford, Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Mads Mikkelsen

Ready your leather jackets and fedoras. After much waiting, the fifth installment of the Indiana Jones franchise will finally arrive in theaters in summer 2023. While plot details about the rugged archaeologist’s latest adventures have truly yet to be unearthed, star Harrison Ford is set to return, while Steven Spielberg has handed the directing reins over to Ford v Ferrari and Logan helmer James Mangold. The film had been scheduled to be released in July 2022, but it was announced in October 2021 that Disney was pushing its release to June 2023.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

Release Date: July 28, 2023

Director: Peyton Reed

Starring: Paul Rudd

The third chapter in the Rudd-starring superhero standalone “is going to be a much bigger, more sprawling movie than the first two,” director Reed said when visiting SiriusXM’s The Jess Cagle Show in August 2020. Reed also teased then that “it’s going to have a very different visual template.” It was confirmed during parent The Walt Disney Company’s December 2020 investor meeting that Kathryn Newton was joining the cast as Cassie Lang and Jonathan Majors would play Kang the Conqueror. In addition to Rudd, previous cast members Evangeline Lilly, Michael Douglas, and Michelle Pfeiffer will also return. In October 2021, it was announced that the film had been pushed from February 2023 to July 2023.

Chang Can Dunk

Release Date: 2023

Director: Jingyi Shao

Starring: Bloom Li

Bloom Li plays an unpopular teen who loves basketball but is underestimated. In fact, he’s obsessed with mastering a slam dunk almost as much as he is infatuated with his romantic interest, Kristy.

Kingsman: The Blue Blood (20th Century Studios)

Release Date: 2023

Director: Matthew Vaughn

Starring: Colin Firth, Taron Egerton

Details for the fourth film in the franchise have yet to be announced, but stars Firth and Egerton are expected to return.

The Boogeyman (20th Century Studios)

Release Date: 2023

Director: Rob Savage

Starring: Sophie Thatcher, Chris Messina

This adaptation of the Stephen King short story is about two children aware of an evil presence in their house but can’t get their father to notice. It will premiere on Hulu.

Untitled Aziz Ansari Film (Searchlight Pictures)

Release Date: 2023

Director: Aziz Ansari

Starring: Aziz Ansari, Bill Murray

Deadline reports that Ansari wrote, directed and is co-starring in this at-yet-to-be-titled dramedy based on the book, Being Mortal: Medicine and What Matters in the End

Avatar 3 (20th Century Studios)

Release date: December 20, 2024

Director: James Cameron

Starring: Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana

Avatar 4 (20th Century Studios)

Release date: December 18, 2026

Director: James Cameron

Starring: Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana

Avatar 5 (20th Century Studios)

Release date: December 22, 2028

Director: James Cameron

Starring: Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana

Awaiting Premiere Dates

Below are projects that have been announced, are in some state of development – we define “stalled” as a state of development – and whose dates we’re still awaiting for. A number are projects that are set to premiere on Disney’s new streaming service, Disney+, and a number were taken off the schedule following the coronavirus outbreak and have not been re-dated.

For more info on upcoming Marvel films without release dates, check our our full list of upcoming Marvel movies.

Star Wars: Rogue Squadron

Release Date: TBD

Director: Patty Jenkins

Starring: TBD

The first-ever Star Wars film to be directed by a woman follows a group of fighter pilots who band together to defend good from evil. Officially, the film is supposed to come out in December 2023, but The Hollywood Reporter broke the news in November 2021 that it had been taken off the production schedule.

Nimona (20th Century Studios)

Director: Patrick Osborne

Starring: TBD

This animated film is based on the graphic novels by Noelle Stevenson – a.k.a. the creator of Netflix’s She-Ra and the Princesses of Power – and tells the story of a young shape shifter who happens to be the sidekick of a super-villain.

Hollywood Stargirl

Director: Julia Hart

Starring: Grace VanderWaal

The sequel to the 2020 teen drama Stargirl has a cast that also includes Uma Thurman, Judy Greer and Judd Hirsch.

Night at the Museum: Kahmunrah Rises Again (20th Century Studios)

Director: Shawn Levy

Starring: Owen Wilson, Steve Coogan, David Hornsby

The fourth film in the franchise will be CGI-animated and focus on Nick, the son of Ben Stiller’s Larry, who is hesitant to follow in his father’s footsteps as nightwatchman. Returning cast members who lend their voices to this film include Owen Wilson, Steve Coogan and Ricky Gervais while David Hornsby takes over the role of Theodore Roosevelt from the late Robin Williams.

Fantastic Four

Director: Jon Watts

Starring: TBD

It was announced during The Walt Disney Company’s December 2020 investor day that Jon Watts was on board to helm a long-rumored new version of the Fantastic Four series. It’s been reported that the film will premiere in 2023.

Next Goal Wins (Searchlight Pictures)

Director: Taika Waititi

Starring: Michael Fassbender, Elisabeth Moss

The anti-Ted Lasso? This film, which is based on sports documentary by Mike Brett and Steve Jamison, it’s about a Dutch-American football coach who is tasked with turning the American Samoa national team — considered one of the weakest football teams in the world — into an elite squad.

Children of Blood & Bone

Director: Rick Famuyiwa

Starring: TBD

In 2019, Deadline reported that This is Us’s Kay Oyegun is adapting the film based on Tomi Adeyemi’s young adult fantasy novel about a young girl who attempts to restore magic to her kingdom. It was also reported that year that Rick Famuyiwa would direct.

New Pirates of the Caribbean Movie

Director: TBD

Starring: TBD

The ship that doesn’t ever seem to sink will keep sailing with Disney’s newest attempt to revive the franchise. Initially, Deadpool writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick were hired for the project, but in October 2019 it was announced that franchise vet Ted Elliott and Chernobyl writer Craig Mazin were taking over writing duties. No word on cast and director or on whether Jack Sparrow (Johnny Depp) will be a part of the new story.

New Pirates of the Caribbean Movie

Director: TBD

Starring: Margot Robbie

The above Pirates film should not be confused with the one set to star Margot Robbie. This film, which The Hollywood Reporter says will be penned by Birds of Prey screenwriter Christina Hodson, will reportedly be female-fronted and be its own story that will introduce new characters beyond those already part of Jack Sparrow’s orbit.

29 Dates

Director: Richard Wong

Starring: TBD

This young adult rom-com, which is based on the Melissa de la Cruz novel, will appear on Disney+. While no cast or writer has been announced, we know that this story centers on a 16-year-old Korean exchange student who meets a host of eligible bachelors from around the globe. It has been compared to author Jenny Han’s To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before series.

Peter Pan & Wendy

Director: David Lowery

Starring: Alexander Molony, Ever Anderson, Jude Law

Something to crow about? In March 2020, Variety reported that newcomer Ever Anderson would play Wendy and The Reluctant Landlord’s Alexander Molony will play Peter in this live-action version of the 1953 Disney animated classic. It was confirmed at the December 2020 The Walt Disney Company investors day that Jude Law would play Captain Hook and Yara Shahidi will play Tinker Bell. Pete’s Dragon’s David Lowery will direct.

The film will air on Disney+.

Robin Hood Live-Action Movie

Director: Carlos López Estrada

Starring: TBD

Another classic animated Disney film to get the live-action/CGI treatment is 1973’s animated musical Robin Hood. In April 2020, Disney announced that Lopez Estrada would be directing a new adaptation of this movie with Lady and the Tramp’s Kari Granlund writing the script. The film will air on Disney+.

Cruella 2

Director: Craig Gillespie

Starring: Emma Stone

Soon after the 2021 release of Disney’s villain origin story, Cruella, news broke that a sequel was in early development. Variety reported at the time that director Craig Gillespie and screenwriter Tony McNamara were expected to return. A couple months later, Deadline confirmed that Emma Stone had a deal to be in the second film.

Live-Action Snow White Movie

Director: Marc Webb

Starring: Rachel Zegler

After falling asleep for several years, the live-action remake of Snow White and the Seven Dwarves has risen with West Side Story’s Rachel Zegler set to lead. Variety reported in 2021 that Marc Webb will direct and that production on the still-untitled film would begin in 2022.

Deadpool 3

Director: TBD

Starring: Ryan Reynolds

Cue the creative ad campaigns and Hugh Jackman insults. Ryan Reynolds’ sardonic super hero is back for another installment. The Great North and Bob’s Burgers’ Wendy Molyneux and Lizzie Molyneux-Loeglin are writing the script for the third movie, according to Deadline. The article also stated that David Leitch, who directed the second film, would likely not return for this movie due to scheduling conflicts. No word on if Celine Dion would appear.

Keeper of the Lost Cities

Director: Ben Affleck

Starring: TBD

Deadline reported in 2021 that Oscar winner Affleck would direct this cinematic adaptation of Shannon Messenger’s best-selling book series. He’s also working with Kate Gritmon to adapt the script about “a telepathic girl [who] must figure out why she is the key to her brand-new world before the wrong person finds the answer first.”

Muppet Man

Director: TBD

Starring: TBD

Someday we’ll find it … this movie about Jim Henson, which has been in the works for some time. Deadline reported in 2021 that playwright and screenwriter Michael Mitnick was rewriting the script by Aaron and Jordan Kandell and that the film about the Muppets creator was in development.

The Simpsons Movie 2 (20th Century Studios)

Director: TBD

Starring: TBD

Comic Book Guy — and other Simpsons characters who care about details — would like you to know that the long-awaited second Simpsons movie is a standalone film and not a sequel. At least, that was the word from series producer Al Jean when he was asked about it in 2020.

Planet of the Apes 4 (20th Century Studios)

Director: Wes Ball

Starring: TBD

Director Ball told Discussing Film in 2020 that he’d already been in pre-production on the film and working with writer Josh Friedman when the coronavirus pandemic shut down Hollywood and the rest of the world. He also said in that interview that “we have a take. We have a way of staying in the universe that was created before us, but we’re also opening ourselves up in being able to do some really cool new stuff.”

Live-Action The Aristocats

Director: TBD

Starring: TBD

Not to be confused with the Paul Provenza comedy documentary The Aristocrats, this film will be a live-action reimagining of the 1970 film about Parisian cats who suddenly learn they have inherited a fortune from their owner. Deadline reported in 2022 that Will Gluck and Keith Bunin were writing the script.

Master and Commander

Director: TBD

Starring: TBD

Deadline reported in 2021 that 20th Century was charting a course for another Master and Commander movie with Patrick Ness writing the script. The first film, which starred Russell Crowe and was directed by Peter Weir, was set during the Napoleonic Wars and was a best picture Oscar nominee. A cast and director have not been announced for this film.

Poor Things (Searchlight Pictures)

Director: Yorgos Lanthimos

Starring: Jerrod Carmichael, Emma Stone

Based on the Alasdair Grey novel, Variety describes the plot as a Victorian-set drama with a Frankenstein twist in which “Stone plays a young woman named Belle Baxter who is brought back to life by an eccentric and brilliant scientist.” The Favourite’s Tony McNamara wrote the script.

Not Okay (Searchlight Pictures)

Director: Quinn Shephard

Starring: Zoey Deutch

According to Deadline, Deutch plays a young woman desperate for attention who “desperate for friends and fame, fakes a trip to Paris to up her social media presence. When a terrifying incident takes place in the real world and becomes part of her imaginary trip, her white lie becomes a moral quandary that offers her all the attention she’s wanted.”

Chevalier (Searchlight Pictures)

Director: Stephen Williams

Starring: Kelvin Harrison Jr., Samara Weaving, Lucy Boynton and Minnie Driver

Variety reports that Atlanta and Fargo writer Stefani Robinson is penning the biopic about the man known as the “Black Mozart” — a.k.a. a musical prodigy born in the 1700s French Caribbean who was the child of an African slave and a French plantation owner and who rose to fame as both a violinist and composer but also a champion fencer (among other moments of notoriety). Harrison Jr., who played Fred Hampton in Aaron Sorkin’s The Trial of the Chicago 7, will star in the film.

See How They Run (Searchlight Pictures)

Director: Tom George

Starring: Saoirse Ronan, Sam Rockwell

A whodunnit set in the 1950s London theater scene about what happens when members of a production start dying. Rockwell plays a world-weary inspector assigned to the case with Ronan playing his ambitious gumshoe sidekick. The all-star cast also includes David Oyelowo, Adrien Brody, Ruth Wilson, and Harris Dickinson.

Empire of Light (Searchlight Pictures)

Director: Sam Mendes

Starring: Olivia Colman

Mendes is directing and writing the film, which Variety says is described as “a love story set in and around a beautiful old cinema on the South Coast of England in the 1980s.”

Spooked

Director: Peter Foott

Starring: TBD

News came in 2020 that Irish filmmaker Foott was developing a Disney+ supernatural comedy that The Hollywood Reporter says “involves a Halloween night gone awry as trick or treaters are transformed into whatever costume they are wearing.”

The Return of the Rocketeer

Director: TBD

Starring: David Oyelowo

After some false starts, a live-action remake of the 1991 film The Rocketeer is in the works with David Oyelowo on board as an executive producer and a potential lead. Deadline reports that Ed Ricourt is writing the project, which will focus on a “retired Tuskegee airman who takes up the Rocketeer mantle.”

Jungle Cruise 2

Director: Jaume Collet-Serra

Starring: Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt

After the success of 2021’s Jungle Cruise, it shouldn’t be much of a surprise that plans were quickly in the works for a sequel film. Deadline reported in 2021 that original stars Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt were set to return for the second film and that director Jaume Collet-Serra and writer Michael Green were also returning.

Free Guy 2

Director: TBD

Starring: Ryan Reynolds

Star Reynolds Tweeted soon after Free Guy’s summer 2021 premiere that Disney would be interested in doing a second film. What that film would look like and whether Shawn Levy would return as director are still TBD — especially since Disney itself hasn’t officially made any comment on the matter.

Sister Act 3

Director: TBD

Starring: Whoopi Goldberg

Regina Y. Hicks and Karin Gist have been tapped to write the script for the latest installment in the franchise and Goldberg has stated that she is involved. It will air on Disney+.

Persuasion (Searchlight Pictures)

Director: Mahalia Belo

Starring: Sarah Snook

Succession star Snook is headlining this adaptation of Jane Austen’s last completed novel, which follows a (what else?) headstrong and independent heroine. It is not to be confused with another adaptation of the book, which stars Dakota Johnson and is directed by Carrie Cracknell.

Shrunk

Director: Joe Johnston

Starring: Rick Moranis, Josh Gad

A follow-up to the Honey, I Shrunk The Kids franchise familiar to late Gen Xers and older Millennials, the film will focus on Gad’s Nick Szalinski — son of Moranis’ Wayne from the original film series — who continues with his dad’s size-changing experiments. It will air on Disney+.

Quasi (Searchlight Pictures)

Director: Kevin Heffernan

Starring: Kevin Heffernan, Steve Lemme, Jay Chandrasekhar, Paul Soter, Erik Stolhanske and Adrianne Palicki

Super Troopers production company Broken Lizard is developing a parody of the Hunchback of Notre Dame story for Disney+. It is not to be confused with a live-action version of the Disney film that Josh Gad is producing.

Starlight (20th Century Studios)

Director: Joe Cornish

Starring: TBD

Attack the Block’s Cornish is adapting Mark Millar’s comic. According to Deadline, which broke the news, it “centers on a space hero who saved the universe 35 years ago but when he came back to Earth, no one believed his fantastic stories. He married, had kids and settled into old age, but then his old rocket ship shows up, and he is called back for one fantastic adventure.”

The Menu (Searchlight Pictures)

Director: Mark Mylod

Starring: TBD

Variety reported in 2020 that Succession director Mylod has replaced Alexander Payne as the helmer of this comedic psychological thriller set in the world of eccentric culinary culture.

Tower of Terror

Director: TBD

Starring: Scarlett Johansson

Another project based on a popular Disney attraction, Black Widow’s Johansson will produce and star in this film according to Collider. Toy Story 4 director Josh Cooley will write the script.

Untitled Alien Film (20th Century Studios)

Director: Fede Álvarez

Starring: TBD

The Hollywood Reporter broke the news in March 2022 that Álvarez, who worked on 2013’s remake of Evil Dead and 2015’s Don’t Breathe, will write and direct the film. Ridley Scott, who directed the original 1979 movie, will produce. It will air on Hulu.

Aladdin Spin-Off

Director: TBD

Starring: Billy Magnussen

Variety reported in 2019 that Disney had hired Jordan Dunn and Michael Kvamme to write a spin-off of its live-action version of Aladdin that would focus on Magnussen’s smarmy Prince Anders. Magnussen will reprise his role in the film, which is set to air on Disney+.

Lion King Prequel

Director: Barry Jenkins

Starring: TBD

The Hollywood Reporter wrote in 2020 that Jenkins was planning a prequel to Jon Favreau’s 2019 live-action version of The Lion King. Jenkins confirmed to Variety in 2022 that plans were still in the works and that “kings aren’t just born, they aren’t just made. They have to become who they are.”

Prom Pact

Director: Anya Adams

Starring: Peyton Elizabeth Lee, Milo Manheim

Anthony Lombardo is writing this teen rom-com about friends, and fellow high school outsiders, who are over their school’s ’80s-themed Promposals.

Tron: Ares (20th Century Studios)

Director: Garth Davis

Starring: Jared Leto

Variety reported in 2020 that Lion director Davis would be helming the latest Tron film, which is set to star Leto.

Perfect (Searchlight Pictures)

Director: Olivia Wilde

Starring: Thomasin McKenzie, Mckenna Grace

Wilde directs the biopic about Kerri Strug, the Olympic gold medalist who famously fought a painful injury to bring her team to victory.

Blade

Director: Bassam Tariq

Starring: Mahershala Ali

Mogul Mowgli’s Tariq is directing the newest Blade film, which will star Oscar winner Ali and with Watchman writer Stacy Osei-Kuffour penning the script.

Alvin Ailey Biopic (Searchlight Pictures)

Director: Barry Jenkins

Starring: TBD

Deadline reported in 2019 that Moonlight director Jenkins was developing an as-yet-to-be-titled biopic about the famed choreographer.

Buster Keaton Biopic (20th Century Studios)

Director: James Mangold

Starring: TBD

Deadline reported in 2022 that Mangold was developing a film based on Marion Meade’s book, Buster Keaton: Cut to the Chase. As to who will play the silent film star? That is still unknown.

Boston Strangler (20th Century Studios)

Director: Matt Ruskin

Starring: Keira Knightley

Despite its title, this film isn’t so much about the serial killer as it is about the reporter, oretta McLaughlin (portrayed by Knightley), who connected the cases. According to Deadline, which broke the news of the project, McLaughlin and “fellow reporter Jean Cole challenged the sexism of the early 1960s to report on the city’s most notorious serial killer and worked tirelessly to keep women informed.”

Clue (20th Century Studios)

Director: James Bobin

Starring: Ryan Reynolds

Who will have flames on the side of their faces this time around? Variety reported in 2020 that Muppets filmmaker Bobin was working on a new version of the classic murder-mystery comedy Clue after Jason Bateman dropped out. Reynolds would star with Deadpool writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick penning the script.

Crater

Director: Kyle Patrick Alvarez

Starring: Isaiah Russell-Bailey, Mckenna Grace, Billy Barratt, Kid Cudi

Disney+’s coming-of-age adventure film stars Russell-Bailey as Caleb O’Conell, a boy raised on a lunar mining colony who explores a mysterious crater with his four best friends before he is permanently relocated to another planet.

Captain America 4

Director: TBD

Starring: Anthony Mackie

Deadline reported in 2021 that Mackie — who officially became Captain America at the end of the Marvel series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier — would reprise the role in the fourth film in the Captain America portion of the MCU.

Flamin’ Hot (Searchlight Pictures)

Director: Eva Longoria

Starring: Jesse Garcia, Annie Gonzalez

Catching lots of heat when it was announced, Longoria directed this biopic about Richard Montañez, a Mexican American who made the Flamin’ Hot Cheetos snack a pop-culture phenomenon.

Flight of the Navigator

Director: Bryce Dallas Howard

Starring: TBD

Actor-director Howard is remaking the 1986 sci-fi adventure movie for Disney+, switching the lead from a 12-year-old boy who goes missing and reappears eight years later to a female character.

Going Electric (Searchlight Pictures)

Director: James Mangold

Starring: Timothée Chalamet

Tangled up in Chalamet? Mr. Tambourine Mangold? The Ford v. Ferrari director and Dune star have long been attached to a biopic about folk music legend Bob Dylan, with the singer attached to produce.

More Untitled Marvel, Live-Action Disney, Animated, and Pixar Films Also On the Way

That isn’t all. As per usual, there are a number of movies that are shrouded in mystery – some of which come to us from the next phases of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and from Pixar. Here is the full list of those.

Untitled Searchlight Film

Release Date: April 8, 2022

Untitled Searchlight Film

Release Date: June 10, 2022

Untitled Searchlight Film

Release Date: August 12, 2022

Untitled 20th Century Film

Release Date: September 23, 2022

Untitled Marvel Film

Release Date: October 7, 2022

Untitled 20th Century Film

Release Date: December 23, 2022

Untitled Marvel Film

Release Date: May 5, 2023

Untitled Pixar Animation Film

Release Date: June 16, 2023

Untitled Disney Live-Action

Release Date: August 11, 2023

Untitled 20th Century Film

Release Date: September 15, 2023

Untitled 20th Century Film

Release Date: October 20, 2023

Untitled Marvel Film

Release Date: November 3, 2023

Untitled 20th Century Film

Release Date: November 10, 2023

Untitled Disney Animation Film

Release Date: November 22, 2023

Untitled Disney Live-Action Film

Release Date: March 22, 2024

Untitled Marvel Film

Release Date: May 24, 2024

Untitled Pixar Animation Film

Release Date: June 14, 2024

Untitled Disney Live-Action Film

Release Date: July 5, 2024

Untitled Marvel Film

Release Date: July 26, 2024

Untitled Marvel Film

Release Date: November 8, 2024

Untitled Star Wars Film

Release Date: December 19, 2025

Untitled Star Wars Film

Release Date: December 17, 2027

