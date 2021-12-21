Updated December 21, 2021.



2020 was the first time in more than a decade without a single Marvel Studios film in release. Though the year was meant to usher in Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the effects of a real worldwide pandemic halted the company’s momentum as release dates had to be postponed to deal with theater closures, safety concerns, and production shutdowns.

But all pandemics end (right?!), and though COVID-19 continues to appear in waves, Black Widow finally debuted in theaters at the beginning of July. Loki, meanwhile, dominated the conversation on Twitter, proving the wisdom of Marvel Studios branching into television. At least from that standpoint, Phase 4 is already a success.

Beyond that, of course, the horizon includes some exciting additions to Marvel’s universe, like Mahershala Ali as Blade, Tatiana Maslany as She-Hulk, and the eventual arrival of Marvel’s first family, The Fantastic Four. (Finally confirmed by Marvel Studios head honcho Kevin Feige at Disney’s Internet-breaking Investors Day in December 2020.) As we have for the last few years, we’re keeping track of it all in this comprehensive guide of every upcoming Marvel Studios film (and television show) with a handy calendar of Marvel films into 2023.

As always, we will continue to update this page frequently as new details emerge. And be careful: There are spoilers ahead. (Want to see what the other camp is up to? Check out our full breakdown of upcoming DC movies.)

COMING SOON IN PHASE 4

These are the projects Marvel announced and dated. They represent the entirety of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s fourth phase and feature a number of sequels – but at least one new concept will likely become your latest Marvel obsession.

Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness



(Photo by © Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures, © Marvel Studios)

Release Date: May 6, 2022

What We Know: Director Scott Derrickson finally signed on to return in December of 2018, but his involvement with the film ended in early January of 2019 when he departed the production, citing “creative differences.” His replacement is Spider-Man and The Evil Dead’s Sam Raimi, making a return of sorts to the Marvel universe. Benedict Cumberbatch returns as the Sorcerer Supreme with Elizabeth Olsen joining him as the Scarlet Witch in what Derrickson originally called “the first scary MCU movie” — though some believe Marvel’s unease with that mission statement led to his departure. Raimi’s bonafides as a horror director suggest the film may still have some scares, but the script is being reworked by Loki head writer Michael Waldron and may yet conform to the Marvel house style. As teased at the end of the first film, Mordo (Chiwetel Ejiofor) will return, as will Rachel McAdams and Benedict Wong. The film, which is still a ways from beginning production, is now set for release in March 2022 following multiple changes to Marvel Studios’ schedule. At the December 2020 Disney Investor Day presentation, Feige confirmed Xochitl Gomez will play Young Avengers favorite America Chavez. Production wrapped in mid-April. In May, writer Michael Waldron told Vanity Fair he wrote the script “from scratch” following Derrickson’s departure. In June, he added that film will lean into a “scarier direction,” even though he also mentioned it is not a horror film. In December, a trailer for the film served as the Spider-Man: No Way Home post-credit stinger. In it, Strange approaches Wanda for aid. A subsequent scene also sees the pair and America Chavez fighting a creature who is either Shuma-Gorath or Gargantos, depending on who you talk to. But perhaps most surprising, Cumberbatch will be doing double duty as Strange and, it seems, the Strange Supreme from What If…?

How It Fits in the MCU: The addition of America Chavez all but confirms reality-hopping will matter greatly in the coming years – that ability is a key part of her skill set. The events of Loki and WandaVision (to say nothing of what occurs in No Way Home) also suggest Strange will discover the real enemy lurking in the Multiverse as he deals with both Wanda’s actions and his own. The trailer even posits that enemy is Strange himself.

Meanwhile, Wong’s status as the Sorcerer Supreme (as revealed in No Way Home) explains some of his actions in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. You almost have to wonder if some of that will pay off in Multiverse of Madness.

Ms. Marvel (series)

Premiere Date: Summer 2022

What We Know: Based on the Kamala Khan character created in 2013 by Sana Amanat, Stephen Wacker, G. Willow Wilson, and Adrian Alphona, the series will introduce the popular teen Inhuman to the MCU. And as Feige put it at the 2019 D23 Expo, “You will meet her in her Disney+ series and see her in our films,” a commitment to what Ms. Marvel fans have wanted for ages. At the same time Bisha K. Ali was revealed as the series showrunner. In September of 2020, Bad Boys for Life filmmakers Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, documentary short Oscar winner Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, and Meera Menon emerged as the list of directors for the program. Shortly there after, Iman Vellani won the starring role of Kamala Khan. In February of 2021, Laurel Marsden reportedly joined the cast, which includes Vellani, Rish Shah, Mohan Kapur, Zenobia Shroff, Yasmeen Fletcher, Saagar Shaikh, and Matt Lintz. Production wrapped in early May. Despite Feige claiming the series would stream in late 2021, scheduling and production realities around the Marvel Multiverse pushed the series to a Summer 2022 release. In November, a Marvel sizzle reel offered a few more glimpses of Kamala as she fangirls over Captain Marvel and starts to test her own powers.

How It Fits in the MCU: The series will reportedly feature some Inhumans besides Kamala, suggesting Marvel Studios will attempt to revive the concept after Marvel Television’s Inhumans seemingly poisoned the well. Also, Feige’s promise that Kamala will appear in films following her debut leaves us wondering if there will be some sort of Young Avengers type film by 2025. In the meantime, Vellani will appear in The Marvels alongside WandaVision’s Teyonah Parris.

Thor: Love And Thunder



(Photo by © Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures, © Marvel Studios)

Release Date: July 8, 2022

What We Know: Shortly before Comic-Con 2019, Thor: Ragnarok director Taika Waititi signed on to return for a fourth installment in the God of Thunder franchise. Chris Hemsworth will return as the wandering Odinson… but not necessarily as Thor. In a surprise move, Marvel revealed Natalie Portman is returning to the series as the new Mighty Thor, a twist pulled from an excellent Thor comic book series by Jason Aaron, Russell Dauterman, and others. Meanwhile, Tessa Thompson will return as Valkyrie, the king of New Asgard who must find a Queen, and we assume Loki (Tom Hiddleston) – in either of his manifestations – will return to mercilessly tease his now nameless brother. As 2020 began, Christian Bale emerged as a potential new member of the cast – Marvel subsequently confirmed he will play the main antagonist, Gorr the God Butcher. In February that year, Someone Great filmmaker Jennifer Kaytin Robinson reportedly joined Waititi as a co-writer. That March, Vin Diesel revealed the Guardians of the Galaxy will make some sort of appearance – which we’ve always assumed would be the case – but the addition of Chris Pratt to the cast, announced in November of 2020, confirmed the Guardians will be along for the ride. Production began in early 2021 with all manner of Guardians characters reportedly spotted on set and Jaimie Alexander said to be returning as Lady Sif, who must have been away from Asgard during the events of Ragnarok. In April of 2021, Russell Crowe seemingly confirmed he is playing Olympian god Zeus during a radio call-in show. In June of 2021, Chris Hemsworth took to Instagram to share a photo of himself and Taika Waititi, in costume and on set, to announce that filming had officially wrapped on Love and Thunder.

How It Fits in the MCU: Now that we know where Loki is in his own series, it remains to be seen if he’ll even be able to take part in the film. Nevertheless, it is possible the Multiverse will make its presence known even if the former God of Mischief is missing for the first time in the Thor film series. Also, as the film will predate Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, you can expect Rocket (Bradley Cooper) to offer a tearful goodbye as Odinson leaves the group to deal with his loss of name and status.

PHASE 5 AND BEYOND

During the 2019 Comic-Con presentation, Kevin Feige made a few strategic teases about Phase 5, which was set to begin after the release of Love and Thunder. MCU Phases are not set in stone, though – and can even be changed after the fact – so a 2021 teaser of upcoming Marvel Studios films appeared to move the change of phase to 2023. For the moment, though, we’re going to keep the following projects as Phase 5 until Feige appears on stage with an updated calendar. Also, not everything is officially on the release schedule, but we have our guesses as to when some of the features will be released – check them out below.

She-Hulk (series)



(Photo by © Marvel Studios, © Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

Premiere Date: 2022

What We Think Might Happen: According to Feige, “Bruce Banner is no longer the only Hulk in the MCU.” Based on fan favorite She-Hulk, the Disney+ series will focus on Bruce’s cousin Jennifer Walters. As the Marvel chief put it, “She’s a Hulk and she’s a lawyer.” Fans of a 2014 run by Charles Soule and Javier Pulido hope some of its irreverent tone and legal action will filter its way into the series. Though She-Hulk was the last series announced at the 2019 D23 Expo, it also became one of the quickest to come together with head writer Jessica Gao – a Rick & Morty veteran whose appointment suggests the series will be more comedic – director Cat Coiro, and star Tatiana Maslany, who joined the series in September of 2020, signing on. At the December 2020 Disney Investor Day Presentation, Feige confirmed Maslany as the star, and announced Mark Ruffalo and Tim Roth will appear as The Hulk and The Abomination, respectively. Also, when referencing Jen’s day job, Feige said, “you never know what Marvel characters are going to up” in the courtroom, leaving many to speculate what it means for Marvel’s other well-known superhero lawyer. A.P. Bio veteran Anu Valia will also direct episodes. In January of 2021, Ginger Gonzaga reportedly joined the cast as Jennifer’s unnamed best friend. Considering that role is typically filled by Marvel Comics character Patsy Walker – a.k.a. Hellcat – it is possible She-Hulk will offer the first concrete change from the old Marvel Television programs. On Jessica Jones, Patsy was better known as Trish and played by Rachael Taylor. In April, Renée Elise Goldsberry joined the program as a character reportedly called “Amelia.” “In June, Jameela Jamil reportedly joined the series as Titania, a super-strong woman who has tussled with Jennifer in the comics from time to time. In November 2021, a Disney+ Day sizzle reel offer a first look at Maslany as Jennifer, a first glimpse at the CGI She-Hulk, and the relationship between the title character and her cousin Bruce.

How It Fits in the MCU: Besides Jennifer’s familial relationship to Bruce, she’s been known to take on well-known Marvel characters as clients and even tussle with Daredevil in court. In fact, depending on the timing of the She-Hulk TV series, Matt Murdoch could make his return to the MCU within the series. Also, we imagine the series will address why Bruce isn’t hulked out in the Shang-Chi mid-credit stinger.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever



(Photo by © Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures, © Marvel Studios)

Release Date: November 11, 2022

What We Think Might Happen: Despite the tragic death of Chadwick Boseman on August 28, 2020, plans for Black Panther II press on. It seems the sudden and awful casting change only delayed production by a couple of months. Filming is reportedly set to begin in July of 2021 with Shuri (Letitia Wright) taking on a larger role and actor Tenoch Huerta in talks to play the primary antagonist. Presumably, the film will detail the succession of Shuri to the throne and her attempts to become the next Black Panther. M’Baku (Winston Duke) may challenge her claim and Huerta’s character will no doubt try to upset the balance of power in Wakanda. Of course, speculation rides high on just who he will play. Rumors stretching back years indicate Namor the Submariner will make his MCU debut as the film’s antagonist. The character, long in the control of Universal, is reportedly back in Marvel’s hands and could prove a worthy adversary to Shuri. In December of 2020, Marvel changed the release date to the July 2022 slot and Feige re-affirmed the studio will not recast T’Challa in honor of Boseman. In May 2021, the studio revealed the title for the sequel will be Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Later that month, Danai Gurira set her return as Okoye. Production began at the end of June. In July, Winston Duke told Collider he was returning to play M’Baku in the sequel. In August, Feige revealed to Comicbook.com that Ironheart’s Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne) will debut in the film ahead of her Disney+ series. That same month, Wright injured her back and left the production to recuperate in the UK. In the months since, her COVID-19 vaccination status has become a concern for the production as she will not be able to re-enter the US without taking one of the vaccines. All this time, filming continued without her, but hit a standstill going into the holiday season, according to reports.

How It Fits in the MCU: The change in Wakandan leadership could have far-reaching effects, particularly as the embassies T’Challa envisioned were presumably built in his absence after Infinity War. Additionally, if Namor is the antagonist, his retroactive status as Marvel’s first mutant may open the path to the X-Men’s MCU introduction. Also, with Riri making her debut in the film, we have to wonder if she benefited from one of those embassy programs. It would be a nice way to keep T’Challa’s legacy alive in the wider MCU

The Marvels



(Photo by © Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures, © Marvel Studios)

Release Date: February 17, 2023

What We Think Might Happen: In January 2020, Marvel reportedly hired WandaVision staff writer Megan McDonnell to begin drafting a sequel to Captain Marvel. Brie Larson will return as Carol, and considering how vital they were to the first film, you can probably expect Samuel L. Jackson and Ben Mendelsohn to return as Fury and Talos. In August of 2020, Candyman director Nia Costa took the director’s chair from the first film’s Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck, who were not expected to return. At the 2020 Disney Investor Day presentation, Feige revealed Ms. Marvel star Iman Vellani and WandaVision’s Teyonah Parris (as a grown-up Monica Rambeau) were joining the cast, confirming the film will take place in the modern-day MCU. Also, with Black Panther II’s move to July 8, 2022, the film has moved out of its long-held release window of July in that year. It is now slated for release on November 11, 2022. In the new Phase 4 video trailer, it was revealed the film will now be called The Marvels. In June, Park Seo Joon reportedly joined the production. Larson also announced her YouTube show will be on hiatus while she goes back to her “day job.” In October, the film was delayed to February 2023 in light of various scheduling changes and production delays around the whole Marvel operation.

How It Fits in the MCU: Considering the continued cosmic emphasis post-Endgame, it is entirely possible The Marvels will follow-up on ideas from Guardians of the Galaxy and Eternals. With Ms. Marvel and Parris’s grown-up Monica Rambeau joining Carol on this adventure, we know the film will feature Earth in some capacity. Also, we expect Fury’s armada will be of great interest to Carol.

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special

(Photo by © Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures, © Marvel Studios)

Premiere Date: Holiday 2022

What We Know: A first for Marvel Studios, the special will be filmed concurrently with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and stream the holiday season prior to the feature’s release. James Gunn will write and direct the special, which we imagine will nod as much to The Star Wars Holiday Special as it will the Guardians’ own situation. We hope this means someone will do a big song-and-dance. According to Gunn, the special will be set between Thor: Love and Thunder and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. In August, he also revealed that the special is in-canon and will feature details leading into Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

How It Fits in the MCU: Although the special will be canon, we hope it makes some canonically dubious choices like Star Wars’s infamous foray into holiday entertainment. In any event, we expect to see Groot dressed with Christmas lights and Nebula enacting her own weird version of The Gift of the Magi.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

(Photo by © Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures, © Marvel Studios)

Premiere Date: July 28, 2023

What We Think Might Happen: Picking up sometime after Endgame, Scott still needs to put his life back together – granted, he does that constantly. This time, though, he is an acknowledged hero, which should help some. Although, one imagines his relationship with Cassie (Kathryn Newton, taking over from Emma Fuhrmann) will be fairly different. Also Hope (Evangeline Lilly), Hank (Michael Douglas), and Janet (Michelle Pfeiffer) will need to adjust to life after returning from the Snap. But their attempt at finding a new normal will be upset by the arrival of Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors), a time traveler with a fantastic connection to the Marvel universe. In April of 2019, Rick and Morty scribe Jeff Loveness emerged as the film’s writer with director Peyton Reed set to return for his third heist with Scott and the gang. In December of 2020, Marvel revealed the title – Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania – and confirmed Newton and Majors’s roles in the film. Production began in mid-May. In October, Bill Murray set social media on fire by announcing he has a part in the film.

How It Fits in the MCU: Considering the Ant-Man films have always been fun MCU side stories, it’s difficult to forecast how Quantumania will fit into the the larger scope. But with Majors joining the production as Kang in September of 2020, it’s clear the film will introduce some aspects of Fantastic Four lore into the MCU. At the same time, the Ant-Man movies have always been plucky outliers when it comes to the grand tapestries Marvel likes to create.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

(Photo by © Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures, © Marvel Studios)

Release Date: May 5, 2023

What We Think Might Happen: Now that the saga of James Gunn’s expulsion from the film has ended with him back in the director’s chair, and Endgame has revealed the Guardians’ fates through Phase Three, we can speculate wildly about Vol.3. Set after Thor: Love and Thunder, Vol. 3 will presumably see Peter Quill (Chris Pratt) searching for Gamora (Zoe Saldana) while Rocket continues to get over the absent Odinson. There is also the often-delayed debut of Adam Warlock to consider. The character very nearly appeared in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 and Infinity War, but fell away as both movies were stuffed to the air ducts with characters. It is possible he will finally do something in the MCU besides sit in an egg. Also, before Gunn’s temporary departure, he referred to the film as a conclusion to the story he began telling in the first installment, so it is possible the film will have an Endgame-like resolution. Is Star-Lord long for this universe? At the 2020 Disney Investor Day presentation, Feige confirmed the film will be released in 2023, with the subsequent 2021 sizzle reel finally confirming the May 5 release date. Production began in November of 2021 with Gunn releasing a photo of the cast, which included the surprise reveal of Peacemaker’s Chukwudi Iwuji in an unknown role. Production finally began in early November of 2021.

How It Fits in the MCU: With Gunn confirming the film will take place after Love and Thunder, the story options are limitless. That said, the Guardians may stumble onto the reason Fury is building a space fleet without understanding what they’ve discovered.

Fantastic Four



(Photo by )

Release Date: July 28, 2023 (our guess)

What We Think Might Happen: At 2019 Comic-Con, Feige merely mentioned he “ran out of time” to discuss the Fantastic Four or mutants. While both concepts will eventually make their way into the MCU, we expected that integrating Marvel’s first family will be the priority and maybe even the whole point of Phase 5. Like many on the internet have suggested, placing them in the 1960s during their first film – but making the world forget about them for decades – is an elegant way to introduce them and acknowledge their absence all this time. In that context, they also serve as a great replacement for the similarly time-lost Captain America. In December of 2020, Marvel announced Spider-Man: Far From Home director Jon Watts will helm the project. For the longest time, we kept the film at the last possible release date, but with its title car teased in a May 2021 sizzle reel, we now think it will come together before Blade. Also, since the video was referred to as a Phase 4 preview, it is possible this film will be the last before Phase 5 begins

How It Fits in the MCU: The Fantastic Four bring with them a surprisingly robust rouges gallery. To be honest, we’re a little more excited to see Doctor Doom, Annihilus, and Galactus make their MCU introductions than the Richards clan – although, Kang’s involvement in Ant-Man 3 means the family will be important in the MCU by 2024. At the same time, it would also be a thrill to see the Baxter Building join the New York skyline.

Blade

(Photo by © Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures, © Marvel Studios)

Release Date: November 10, 2023 (our guess)

What We Know: Feige stunned the 2019 Comic-Con crowd by announcing Mahershala Ali will be the MCU’s version of Blade. The daywalker will appear in his own film sometime during Phase 5, but specific details about the project will likely come to light soon. Although so much about Blade is still fluid, some things are starting to come into shape with Stacy Osei-Kuffour signing up to write the project and Feige admitted the film will be a PG-13 affair. As the film’s title card was not featured in the May 2021 preview video, we’re going to assume the project is now slated for one of the later 2023 release slots. In July, word broke indicating Bassam Tariq will direct the picture, so perhaps the mystery of Blade’s release date will be answered soon.

In May, Disney released an updated schedule indicating an untitled Marvel movie originally set for release on October 7, 2022 will instead debut on October 6, 2023. That release date was subsequently removed entirely from the schedule, leaving November 10, 2023 as a potential slot for the film. In November of 2021, Delroy Lindo emerged as he second person cast for the film. Although it is unclear who he will play, the internet quickly seized on the possibility of Jamal Afari, Blade’s mentor in the comics who was revamped into Whistler for the first Blade trilogy.

How It Fits in the MCU: While the MCU is a realm of science, mysticism, cosmic entities, and traditional crime, it lacks for genuine monsters. Emerging from Marvel Comics’ The Tomb of Dracula, Blade will no doubt be our guide into a darker corner of the MCU where one find things that go bump in the night. Luckily, he’s pretty good with a sword and can vanquish them with relative ease. Of course, the literal demons of the Marvel Universe may present more of a challenge. In terms of a more concrete connection to the MCU, the character made a disembodied appearance in Eternals, stopping Dane Whitman (Kit Harrington) from embracing his destiny and, seemingly, adding the character to Blade’s corner of the Marvel Universe.

Captain America 4

(Photo by ©Marvel Studios)

Release Date: February 16, 2024 (our guess)

What We Think Might Happen: Immediately following the final episode of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, news broke of series writers Malcom Spellman and Dalan Musson beginning work on a script for the fourth Captain America film. It will continue with Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie, who closed his deal to star in August of 2021) as Cap and how he fulfills the role in a world still recovering from the Blip. Perhaps it will also address his connection to the Avengers (or what’s left of them). But as the film is one of the furthest from release, a lot of other stories will occur before it hits theaters. To put it in context, nearly all of the Disney+ series announced to date – and all of the characters introduced within them – will have aired. Add Blade and the Fantastic Four to the roster, and you have a substantially different set of heroes from the ones active during Sam’s previous big-screen adventure.

How It Fits in the MCU: With Sam firmly established as the new Captain America and the announced changes in GRC policy going forward, shows like Armor Wars (see below) will presumably pick up the geopolitical threads and establish at least part of the crisis Sam will need to resolve in his first feature film as Cap. Also, is it possible for Armor Wars and Secret Invasion to occur without Sam making an appearance?

Deadpool 3



(Photo by © 20th Century Fox)

Release Date: May 3, 2024 (our guess)

What We Think Might Happen: With the news that former Bob’s Burgers writers Lizzie Molyneux-Logelin and Wendy Molyneux are scripting the third film in the funny X-related franchise, any number of things could happen. But we think the film will serve as the introduction of the X-Men in a roundabout way. Consider Deadpool’s (Ryan Reynolds) fourth-wall–breaking abilities and how they could be used to make him the only person cognizant that a fundamental change occurred to the universe. His quest to understand what happened and why his life is different could form an interesting story – particularly if it is built around finding the formerly dead Vanessa (Morena Baccarin) or discovering she never existed in his new reality. Although concrete plot details are unknown, Feige admitted in early 2021 that the film is in development and will be R-rated, but production would not begin until 2022. In September, Disney announced a number of release slots held in reserve for Marvel films throughout 2024. But as the film still lacks a director, we’re holding it as the film project furthest away from release. Although, it and Captain America 4 continue to jockey for the slot.

How It Fits in the MCU: As it will be the first R-rated MCU film, it sort of doesn’t. At the same time, the character is the perfect way to irreverently introduce mutants into the MCU… provided Black Panther: Wakanda Forever doesn’t get there first.

Spider-Man 4



(Photo by Matt Kennedy/©Sony Pictures Releasing)

Release Date: July 26, 2024 (our guess)

What We Know: Mere hours into Spider-Man: No Way Home’s theatrical run, Feige confirmed Marvel Studios and Sony are already developing a fourth MCU Spider-Man film. Indeed, No Way Home producer Amy Pascal indicated in early December that a second trilogy was in the works, but Sony Pictures CEO Tom Rothman walked that back at the film’s Los Angeles premiere. And yet, the conclusion of No Way Home makes it clear Peter Parker (Tom Holland) has a part to play in the next few phases. In the meantime, of course, he still needs to clear Spider-Man’s name and get some vestiges of his life back. Also, there is that piece of Venom left behind in Mexico …

Meanwhile, we’re slotting the project into the July 2024 opening in honor of the first two MCU Spider-Man films. But considering No Way Home’s Christmastime success and the fact Sony has its own release calendar, it is always possible Spider-Man will become a holiday fixture.

How It Fits in the MCU: Bear with us as we speculate wildly. The Venom symbiote may be a long-game thing, waiting in the wings until a possible Avengers: Secret Wars film – in honor of the comic book event title of the same name in which Peter first received the black spider-suit – so Spider-Man 4 could concern itself with a hero trying to re-establish his cred in a New York filled with Hawkeyes, Daredevils, She-Hulks, and the Fantastic Four. In fact, a cinematic re-creation of The Amazing Spider-Man #1 (in which Peter tries to join the FF) would be an amazing starting point. Also, it is always possible he’ll find organized crime kingpin Wilson Fisk (Vincent D’Onofrio) as his new opponent.

Shang-Chi 2

(Photo by ©Marvel Studios 2021. All Rights Reserved.)

Release Date: November 8, 2024 (our guess)

What We Know: Early in December of 2021, word broke indicating director Destin Daniel Cretton will return to helm a Shang-Chi sequel and develop other projects for Disney and Marvel. Presumably, Simu Liu and Awkwafina will return as Shang-Chi and Katy with Meng’er Zhang continuing to rebuild the Ten Rings as Xialing. We also imagine Wong will appear in some capacity, as the signal Shang-Chi’s Ten Rings are sending into space will lead something to Earth. Of course, readers of the current Gene Luen Yang-written Shang-Chi comic book may wonder if, perhaps, the Five Weapons Society will be introduced.

How It Fits in the MCU: The signal broadcasting into space is the big one here. Will it attract a dragon-like alien race to the epicenter of the Blip? Is it the thing Nick Fury has been preparing for? Or is it a huge diversion while the Ten Rings return to prominence in the criminal underworld? And speaking of Xialing’s future as a crime boss, she will face opponents like Sharon Carter (Emily VanCamp) and Kingpin in her quest to be more successful than her late father.

Moon Knight (series)



(Photo by © Marvel Studios, © Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

Premiere Date: TBA

What We Know: The subject of many rumors during Marvel’s alliance with Netflix, Disney+ will serve as home to a Moon Knight series. As Feige explained at D23 in 2019, it is an “action adventure series” featuring the Marvel character Mark Specter. “He was left for dead and he may or may not be infused with powers from the moon god,” he explained. “Or he might be crazy.” In November of 2019, Umbrella Academy’s Jeremy Slater signed on as an executive producer and showrunner, with Beau DeMayo joining the writing staff in January of 2020. In October of that year, Oscar Isaac emerged as the man to play Mark Spencer. Although Feige declined to confirm Isaac’s involvement in the project during the 2020 Disney Investor’s Day presentation, he did reveal Egyptian filmmaker Mohamed Diab will direct the series. In January of 2021, Ethan Hawke reportedly joined the cast as the lead villain. In November, the Disney+ Day sizzle reel offered a first look at Isaac’s Specter and the briefest glimpse of the Moon Knight costume.

How It Fits in the MCU: Considering Moon Knight’s potentially mystical origins and associations with characters like Werewolf by Night, it is possible his series may have some implications for Blade – provided they are produced around the same time.

Secret Invasion (series)



(Photo by © Marvel Studios, © Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

Premiere Date: TBA

What We Know: Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) and Talos (Ben Mendelsohn) will deal with a sect of ill-intentioned Skrulls hiding on Earth and infiltrating “every level of life on Earth.” Word of the series first broke in September as an unspecified Nick Fury project, but calling it Secret Invasion leads to something very pointed as Feige referred to the original Secret Invasion comic book event series as “the biggest” since Civil War. Kyle Bradstreet will serve as the program’s executive producer. In April of 2021, news broke indicating both The Crown’s Olivia Colman and Game of Thrones’ Emilia Clarke would be joining the cast. As both played royalty in other prestige series, speculation on their parts immediately centered on Skrull Empress Veranke, the main antagonist of the Secret Invasion comic book storyline. Nevertheless, it is unclear who they will play. In May of 2021, Thomas Bezucha and Ali Selim signed on to direct the series. Later in the month, Christopher McDonald joined the series in a role said to be original for the program, but with the potential to cross over into other aspects of the MCU. November’s Disney+ Day video saw a brief glimpse of a grizzled and visibly older Fury alongside a decidedly more Skrull-like title card.

How It Fits in the MCU: Picking up from Talos’s appearances in Captain Marvel and Spider-Man: Far From Home, the series will dramatize one of the possible Phase 4 or 5 stories we’ve been talking about since the conclusion of Endgame. That said, we still have to wonder if this is the threat Fury has been building a space armada to defeat or if the Skrull invasion is its own thing. Also, we suspect at least one character we’ve seen in a Disney+ series has been replaced with a Skrull; a concern that will only grow with each subsequent series (and film) until Secret Invasion streams.

Ironheart (series)



(Photo by © Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures, © Marvel Studios)

Premiere Date: TBA

What We Know: Based on the character recently introduced into Marvel comics by Brian Michael Bendis and artist Mike Deodato (with a subsequent redesign by Eve Ewing and Kevin Libranda), Riri Williams (Dominque Thorne) is a robotics genius who builds a suit of armor more advanced than anything Tony Stark devised in his lifetime. She’ll probably need it as Tony left behind plenty of enemies who want control of his style of tech. Both Ironheart and Secret Invasion will tie back into an upcoming MCU feature film. In April of 2021, word broke indicating poet and Snowpiercer veteran Chinaka Hodge will serve as the program’s showrunner and executive producer. The character will also debut in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

How It Fits in the MCU: Considering Riri is one of the younger Marvel characters, we imagine she will cross paths with Kamala and Kate before too long. Also, with her connection to Stark, we imagine she will be part of the upcoming Armor Wars series in some fashion.

Armor Wars (series)

(Photo by © Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures, © Marvel Studios)

Premiere Date: TBA

What We Know: According to Feige, this series will be Tony Stark’s “worst fears come to life” as bad actors get ahold of some Iron Man tech. Only Colonel James Rhodes (Don Cheadle) – a.k.a. War Machine – will be in a position to stop them. In August, Black Monday’s Yassir Lester emerged as the series’ head writer.

How It Fits in the MCU: Cheadle, of course, has played Rhodey since Iron Man 2 and survived terrible color schemes for his armor, the crushing of his legs, and the Snap. So he’s well-placed to defend Tony’s technology. Also, as we mentioned earlier, we can’t help but think Ironheart will show up to offer him some aid.

I Am Groot (series)



(Photo by © Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures, © Marvel Studios)

Premiere Date: TBA

What We Know: As Feige announced at the December 2020 Investor Day presentation, this series will be a collection of animated shorts featuring Baby Groot. It is unclear if the other Guardians will appear in some capacity, but “several new and unusual characters” will be introduced.

How It Fits in the MCU: Like the Guardians Holiday Special and What If …?, it is unclear how these animated shorts will continue to overarching Marvel story. If they can’t forward big plot developments, maybe they can deepen the characters or sneak in something important, like Adam Warlock or the Beyonder.

Ryan Coogler’s Wakanda-Set Television Series (series)



(Photo by Matt Kennedy/Marvel Studios)

Premiere Date: TBA

What We Know: As part of an overall deal with Disney, Black Panther director Ryan Coogler will develop and produce a series set in Wakanda. It is unclear if it will tell more tales of the country’s past or expand on ideas and characters seen in the film and its sequel. Beyond its setting, nothing else is known.

How It Fits in the MCU: As we still don’t know if T’Challa’s attempt to join the world stage worked out for Wakanda, this could be the place examine that initiative. Or, at least, the effect the policy had on the people who live there.

Untitled Okoye Series

(Photo by Marvel Studios, Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

Premiere Date: TBA

What We Know: In late May, word broke indicating Danai Gurira will lead a Disney+ spinoff detailing Okoye’s rise through the Dora Milaje ranks. This project appears to be an additional Wakanda concept beyond the project Coogler is developing.

How It Fits in the MCU: Focusing on Okoye – and the other Dora Milaje for that matter – offers untold possibilities for story and further exploration of Wakanda. It could also strengthen her ties to characters beyond its borders.

Echo (series)

Premiere Date: TBA

What We Know: In March of 2021, word broke indicating the Echo character from Disney+’s Hawkeye will get her own show. Etan Cohen and Emily Cohen will reportedly serve as writers and executive producers of the series with Alaqua Cox presumably reprising her role as the deaf assassin with a knack for picking up her opponents’ fighting styles. Marvel confirmed the series’ existence during the November 2021 Disney+ Day announcements

How It Fits in the MCU: Presumably, Echo’s story continues on from the events of Hawkeye and, perhaps, straight into the designs of the Contessa. Echo’s mimicry sure seems like an asset the Contessa would want for her team. In the comics, the character has appeared alongside Moon Knight and Daredevil, so her crossover potential is pretty endless.

Agatha: House of Darkness (series)

Premiere Date: TBA

What We Know: Although reportedly in development for some time, Marvel confirmed Agatha will be joining the roster during November’s Disney+ Day announcements. The series will see Kathryn Hahn return as lovable witch Agatha Harkness. Presumably, she will have to find her way out of being nosy neighbor Agnes and then restore her powers for another fight with Wanda. Or, maybe, this will finally be the show to introduce Mephisto. WandaVision’s Jac Schaeffer will once again serve as head writer, so maybe the series will also lean on single-character spinoff shows like Rhoda and Frasier for inspiration.

How It Fits in the MCU: With Blade, Wanda’s growing magic, and whatever Doctor Strange discovers in his next two film appearances, the increasing horror elements making their way into the MCU may be best explored by someone cloaked in traditional witchy trappings. Agatha just happens to fit that description perfectly.

Marvel Zombies (series)

Premiere Date: TBA

What We Know: Announced during November’s Disney+ Day, Marvel Studio’s second animated series will presumably take place in the What If…? reality where a zombie outbreak changed much of the world and left Wakanda as the only nation spared the ravages of the undead. Such a scenario would seemingly place Peter Parker, T’Challa, and the disembodied head of Scott Lang as the stars.

How It Fits in the MCU: Although animated and in a separate reality, a series about zombies speaks to the growing horror elements within the MCU proper.

Spider-Man: Freshman Year (series)

Premiere Date: TBA

What We Know: Freshman Year will be an animated series taking Peter back to his first year in high school. It will also cover some of the origin story Spidey’s introduction to the MCU that was skipped over. Craig of the Creek’s Jeff Trammell serves as executive producer.

How It Fits in the MCU: Considering it will be the missing origin story, we expect it well finally give a face and voice to Uncle Ben while, perhaps, tipping its hat to other MCU events.

Untitled Scarlett Johansson Production

Release Date: TBA

What We Know: During a November 2021 American Cinematheque award ceremony in Scarlett Johansson’s honor, Feige let slip that the Black Widow star will be producing a project for Marvel Studios. Characterizing it as “top secret,” the studio chief also said the production will have nothing to do with Black Widow.

Johansson’s involvement with Marvel is somewhat surprising, as she sued Disney over the Disney+ premiere of Black Widow earlier in 2021. Although such suits are not uncommon, there seemed to be an unusual level of animosity between Disney and Johansson’s team – in the press, at least. But with the matter resolved, it seems Johansson will still take part in Marvel’s future endeavors.

How It Fits in the MCU: Since this is a “top secret” project, anything is on the table – including a film version of A-Force, the all-female Avengers team. Also, although we’re listing this as a movie project, it is also possible this will be a Disney+ series.

Untitled Destin Daniel Cretton TV Comedy (series)

Premiere Date: TBA

What We Know: Beyond Cretton’s involvement as part of his overall Disney deal, little else is known. As seen in the first Shang-Chi, he has a great sense of humor. Subject matter could range from something like a Wong-fronted series (please!) to something focusing on Damage Control (also, please).

How It Fits in the MCU: As the Disney+ series have proven so far, the project could illuminate an established supporting character or shine a spotlight on an entirely new one.

FULL LIST OF UPCOMING MARVEL MOVIES

May 6, 2022 – Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

July 8, 2022 – Thor: Love and Thunder

November 11, 2022 – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

February 17, 2023 – The Marvels

May 5, 2023 – Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

July 28, 2023 – And-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

October 6, 2023 – Untitled Marvel Movie 1 (Our Guess: Fantastic Four)

November 10, 2023 – Untitled Marvel Movie 2 (Our Guess: Blade)

February 16, 2024 – Untitled Marvel Movie 3 (Our Guess: Captain America 4)

May 3, 2024 – Untitled Marvel Movie 4 (Our Guess: Deadpool 3)

July 26, 2024 – Untitled Marvel Movie 5 (Our Guess: Spider-Man 4)

November 8, 2024 – Untitled Marvel Movie 6 (Our Guess: Shang-Chi 2)

Thumbnail image: ©Marvel Studios