Essential Slasher Movies

Slashers — that gloriously grubby, stabby subsection of horror — were first unsheathed in the early 1970s, when Mario Bava stalked his cavorting, frequently disrobed victims around in A Bay of Blood. You can even look to Texas Chain Saw Massacre from the same time period, or even go back and pay Alfred Hitchcock a visit as he’s filling up the bathtub in Psycho.

But the Bava Blood bash set up mood of the slasher: Sexually charged, with a degree of mystery, where the ample cast of characters one-by-one take a sharp turn into doom. Slashers can be stylish (Opera, Dressed to Kill), carnal (Torso, Friday the 13th), grimly violent (The Prowler, The Burning), trashy (Pieces, The Slumber Party Massacre) and even supernatural (Halloween, Child’s Play). We’re studying all sides of the blade as we assemble movies that best represent this killer genre in the Essential Slasher Movies.

#1 Psycho (1960) 97% #1 Adjusted Score: 112462% Critics Consensus: Infamous for its shower scene, but immortal for its contribution to the horror genre. Because Psycho was filmed with tact, grace, and art, Hitchcock didn't just create modern horror, he validated it. Synopsis: Phoenix secretary Marion Crane (Janet Leigh), on the lam after stealing $40,000 from her employer in order to run away... Phoenix secretary Marion Crane (Janet Leigh), on the lam after stealing $40,000 from her employer in order to run away... [More]

#2 Halloween (1978) 96% #2 Adjusted Score: 105143% Critics Consensus: Scary, suspenseful, and viscerally thrilling, Halloween set the standard for modern horror films. Synopsis: On a cold Halloween night in 1963, six year old Michael Myers brutally murdered his 17-year-old sister, Judith. He was... On a cold Halloween night in 1963, six year old Michael Myers brutally murdered his 17-year-old sister, Judith. He was... [More]

#3 A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984) 95% #3 Adjusted Score: 99942% Critics Consensus: Wes Craven's intelligent premise, combined with the horrifying visual appearance of Freddy Krueger, still causes nightmares to this day. Synopsis: In Wes Craven's classic slasher film, several Midwestern teenagers fall prey to Freddy Krueger (Robert Englund), a disfigured midnight mangler... In Wes Craven's classic slasher film, several Midwestern teenagers fall prey to Freddy Krueger (Robert Englund), a disfigured midnight mangler... [More]

#4 Pearl (2022) 93% #4 Adjusted Score: 104608% Critics Consensus: Pearl finds Ti West squeezing fresh gore out of the world he created with X -- and once again benefiting from a brilliant Mia Goth performance. Synopsis: Filmmaker Ti West returns with another chapter from the twisted world of X, in this astonishing follow-up to the year's... Filmmaker Ti West returns with another chapter from the twisted world of X, in this astonishing follow-up to the year's... [More]

#5 Terrifier 2 (2022) 86% #5 Adjusted Score: 89630% Critics Consensus: Terrifier 2 outdoes the original in every way -- which makes it bad news for the squeamish, but a bloody good time for genre enthusiasts. Synopsis: After being resurrected by a sinister entity, Art the Clown returns to the timid town of Miles County where he... After being resurrected by a sinister entity, Art the Clown returns to the timid town of Miles County where he... [More]

#6 Freaky (2020) 83% #6 Adjusted Score: 97472% Critics Consensus: An entertaining slasher with a gender-bending, body-swapping twist, this horror-comedy juggles genres with Freaky fun results. Synopsis: Seventeen-year-old Millie Kessler spends her days trying to survive high school and the cruel actions of the popular crowd. But... Seventeen-year-old Millie Kessler spends her days trying to survive high school and the cruel actions of the popular crowd. But... [More]

#7 The Texas Chain Saw Massacre (1974) 83% #7 Adjusted Score: 92202% Critics Consensus: Thanks to a smart script and documentary-style camerawork, The Texas Chainsaw Massacre achieves start-to-finish suspense, making it a classic in low-budget exploitation cinema. Synopsis: When Sally (Marilyn Burns) hears that her grandfather's grave may have been vandalized, she and her paraplegic brother, Franklin (Paul... When Sally (Marilyn Burns) hears that her grandfather's grave may have been vandalized, she and her paraplegic brother, Franklin (Paul... [More]

#8 Dressed to Kill (1980) 83% #8 Adjusted Score: 88926% Critics Consensus: With arresting visuals and an engrossingly lurid mystery, Dressed to Kill stylishly encapsulates writer-director Brian De Palma's signature strengths. Synopsis: When Liz Blake (Nancy Allen), a prostitute, sees a mysterious woman brutally slay homemaker Kate Miller (Angie Dickinson), she finds... When Liz Blake (Nancy Allen), a prostitute, sees a mysterious woman brutally slay homemaker Kate Miller (Angie Dickinson), she finds... [More]

#9 Scream (1996) 81% #9 Adjusted Score: 87117% Critics Consensus: Horror icon Wes Craven's subversive deconstruction of the genre is sly, witty, and surprisingly effective as a slasher film itself, even if it's a little too cheeky for some. Synopsis: The sleepy little town of Woodsboro just woke up screaming. There's a killer in their midst who's seen a few... The sleepy little town of Woodsboro just woke up screaming. There's a killer in their midst who's seen a few... [More]

#10 You're Next (2011) 80% #10 Adjusted Score: 86190% Critics Consensus: You're Next's energetic and effective mix of brutal gore and pitch black humor will please horror buffs and beyond. Synopsis: The Davisons, an upper-class family, are extremely wealthy -- but also estranged. In an attempt to mend their broken family... The Davisons, an upper-class family, are extremely wealthy -- but also estranged. In an attempt to mend their broken family... [More]

#11 Halloween (2018) 79% #11 Adjusted Score: 100544% Critics Consensus: Halloween largely wipes the slate clean after decades of disappointing sequels, ignoring increasingly elaborate mythology in favor of basic - yet still effective - ingredients. Synopsis: It's been 40 years since Laurie Strode survived a vicious attack from crazed killer Michael Myers on Halloween night. Locked... It's been 40 years since Laurie Strode survived a vicious attack from crazed killer Michael Myers on Halloween night. Locked... [More]

#12 Candyman (1992) 79% #12 Adjusted Score: 86105% Critics Consensus: Though it ultimately sacrifices some mystery in the name of gory thrills, Candyman is a nuanced, effectively chilling tale that benefits from an interesting premise and some fine performances. Synopsis: Skeptical graduate student Helen Lyle (Virginia Madsen) befriends Anne-Marie McCoy (Vanessa Williams) while researching superstitions in a housing project on... Skeptical graduate student Helen Lyle (Virginia Madsen) befriends Anne-Marie McCoy (Vanessa Williams) while researching superstitions in a housing project on... [More]

#13 Scream VI (2023) 76% #13 Adjusted Score: 93707% Critics Consensus: Certain aspects of horror's most murderously meta franchise may be going stale, but a change of setting and some inventive set pieces help keep Scream VI reasonably sharp. Synopsis: Following the latest Ghostface killings, the four survivors leave Woodsboro behind and start a fresh chapter.... Following the latest Ghostface killings, the four survivors leave Woodsboro behind and start a fresh chapter.... [More]

#14 Night Warning (1981) 93% #14 Adjusted Score: 93656% Critics Consensus: No consensus yet. Synopsis: An obsessive and murderous woman (Susan Tyrrell) tries to control her nephew, a 17-year-old basketball player (Jimmy McNichol).... An obsessive and murderous woman (Susan Tyrrell) tries to control her nephew, a 17-year-old basketball player (Jimmy McNichol).... [More]

#15 Opera (1987) 90% #15 Adjusted Score: 91193% Critics Consensus: The Opera house location gives plenty to work with for director Dario Argento, who hits his decadently bloody high notes here. Synopsis: A hooded figure forces a young diva (Cristina Marsillach) to watch as he murders performers in a production of Verdi's... A hooded figure forces a young diva (Cristina Marsillach) to watch as he murders performers in a production of Verdi's... [More]

#16 The Stepfather (1987) 89% #16 Adjusted Score: 91760% Critics Consensus: No consensus yet. Synopsis: Jerry Blake (Terry O'Quinn) is a family man, but he happens to have a series of families, with each one... Jerry Blake (Terry O'Quinn) is a family man, but he happens to have a series of families, with each one... [More]

#17 A Bay of Blood (1971) 86% #17 Adjusted Score: 86837% Critics Consensus: No consensus yet. Synopsis: Following the murder of Countess Federica Donati (Isa Miranda), an heiress possessing a beautiful piece of beachfront property, members of... Following the murder of Countess Federica Donati (Isa Miranda), an heiress possessing a beautiful piece of beachfront property, members of... [More]

#18 Sleepaway Camp (1983) 81% #18 Adjusted Score: 83137% Critics Consensus: Sleepaway Camp is a standard teen slasher elevated by occasional moments of John Waters-esque weirdness and a twisted ending. Synopsis: Bunks and the showers are a mad stabber's beat at a summer camp strictly for teens.... Bunks and the showers are a mad stabber's beat at a summer camp strictly for teens.... [More]

#19 The Burning (1981) 77% #19 Adjusted Score: 77436% Critics Consensus: No consensus yet. Synopsis: At summer camp, some teenagers pull a prank on the camp's caretaker, Cropsy (Lou David). But the joke goes terribly... At summer camp, some teenagers pull a prank on the camp's caretaker, Cropsy (Lou David). But the joke goes terribly... [More]

#20 Alice, Sweet Alice (1976) 77% #20 Adjusted Score: 77824% Critics Consensus: No consensus yet. Synopsis: Favorite daughter Karen (Brooke Shields) is viciously strangled and set afire in church on the day of her First Communion,... Favorite daughter Karen (Brooke Shields) is viciously strangled and set afire in church on the day of her First Communion,... [More]

#21 The Prowler (1981) 75% #21 Adjusted Score: 66240% Critics Consensus: No consensus yet. Synopsis: A crazed World War II veteran gets revenge on his ex-girlfriend and her boyfriend, then stalks teens 35 years later.... A crazed World War II veteran gets revenge on his ex-girlfriend and her boyfriend, then stalks teens 35 years later.... [More]

#22 Child's Play (1988) 74% #22 Adjusted Score: 78417% Critics Consensus: Child's Play occasionally stumbles across its tonal tightrope of comedy and horror, but its genuinely creepy monster and some deft direction by Tom Holland makes this chiller stand out on the shelf. Synopsis: Gunned down by Detective Mike Norris (Chris Sarandon), dying murderer Charles Lee Ray (Brad Dourif) uses black magic to put... Gunned down by Detective Mike Norris (Chris Sarandon), dying murderer Charles Lee Ray (Brad Dourif) uses black magic to put... [More]

#23 Happy Death Day (2017) 70% #23 Adjusted Score: 78264% Critics Consensus: Happy Death Day puts a darkly humorous sci-fi spin on slasher conventions, with added edge courtesy of a starmaking performance from Jessica Rothe. Synopsis: Tree Gelbman is a blissfully self-centered collegian who wakes up on her birthday in the bed of a student named... Tree Gelbman is a blissfully self-centered collegian who wakes up on her birthday in the bed of a student named... [More]

#24 Black Christmas (1974) 68% #24 Adjusted Score: 71736% Critics Consensus: The rare slasher with enough intelligence to wind up the tension between bloody outbursts, Black Christmas offers fiendishly enjoyable holiday viewing for genre fans. Synopsis: As winter break begins, a group of sorority sisters, including Jess (Olivia Hussey) and the often inebriated Barb (Margot Kidder),... As winter break begins, a group of sorority sisters, including Jess (Olivia Hussey) and the often inebriated Barb (Margot Kidder),... [More]

#25 A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors (1987) 67% #25 Adjusted Score: 72370% Critics Consensus: A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors offers an imaginative and surprisingly satisfying rebound for a franchise already starting to succumb to sequelitis. Synopsis: During a hallucinatory incident, young Kristen Parker (Patricia Arquette) has her wrists slashed by dream-stalking monster Freddy Krueger (Robert Englund).... During a hallucinatory incident, young Kristen Parker (Patricia Arquette) has her wrists slashed by dream-stalking monster Freddy Krueger (Robert Englund).... [More]

#26 The Funhouse (1981) 67% #26 Adjusted Score: 68318% Critics Consensus: No consensus yet. Synopsis: Rebellious teen Amy (Elizabeth Berridge) defies her parents by going to a trashy carnival that has pulled into town. In... Rebellious teen Amy (Elizabeth Berridge) defies her parents by going to a trashy carnival that has pulled into town. In... [More]

#27 Friday the 13th (1980) 66% #27 Adjusted Score: 71809% Critics Consensus: Rather quaint by today's standards, Friday the 13th still has its share of bloody surprises and a '70s-holdover aesthetic to slightly compel. Synopsis: Crystal Lake's history of murder doesn't deter counselors from setting up a summer camp in the woodsy area. Superstitious locals... Crystal Lake's history of murder doesn't deter counselors from setting up a summer camp in the woodsy area. Superstitious locals... [More]

#28 Maniac Cop 2 (1991) 62% #28 Adjusted Score: 62296% Critics Consensus: No consensus yet. Synopsis: Renegade police officer Matthew Cordell (Robert Z'Dar) once roamed the streets of New York City unleashing his murderous brand of... Renegade police officer Matthew Cordell (Robert Z'Dar) once roamed the streets of New York City unleashing his murderous brand of... [More]

#29 Torso (1973) 60% #29 Adjusted Score: 60176% Critics Consensus: No consensus yet. Synopsis: A hooded killer with a hacksaw stalks college coeds (Suzy Kendall, Tina Aumont).... A hooded killer with a hacksaw stalks college coeds (Suzy Kendall, Tina Aumont).... [More]

#30 My Bloody Valentine (1981) 58% #30 Adjusted Score: 59870% Critics Consensus: No consensus yet. Synopsis: Friends defy the rules of a legendary murderer and discover he is real when they start celebrating Valentine's Day.... Friends defy the rules of a legendary murderer and discover he is real when they start celebrating Valentine's Day.... [More]

#31 It's a Wonderful Knife (2023) 55% #31 Adjusted Score: 59021% Critics Consensus: It's a Wonderful Knife takes an enthusiastic stab at holiday-themed horror-comedy, even if it doesn't cut quite as deep as it should. Synopsis: A year after saving her town from a psychotic killer on Christmas Eve, Winnie Carruthers' life is less than wonderful... A year after saving her town from a psychotic killer on Christmas Eve, Winnie Carruthers' life is less than wonderful... [More]

#32 Friday the 13th, Part VI: Jason Lives (1986) 53% #32 Adjusted Score: 55388% Critics Consensus: Friday the 13th: Part VI - Jason Lives indeed brings back ol' Vorhees, along with a sense of serviceable braindead fun. Synopsis: Years ago, Tommy Jarvis (Thom Mathews) killed infamous hockey-masked murderer Jason Voorhees (C.J. Graham), and the intensity of the experience... Years ago, Tommy Jarvis (Thom Mathews) killed infamous hockey-masked murderer Jason Voorhees (C.J. Graham), and the intensity of the experience... [More]

#33 The House on Sorority Row (1982) 50% #33 Adjusted Score: 50362% Critics Consensus: No consensus yet. Synopsis: Seven sorority sisters drown their housemother (Lois Kelso Hunt), then meet the son she hid for 20 years.... Seven sorority sisters drown their housemother (Lois Kelso Hunt), then meet the son she hid for 20 years.... [More]

#34 Prom Night (1980) 48% #34 Adjusted Score: 49700% Critics Consensus: Horror aficionados might have a ball with Prom Night, but a lack of mystery and inability to capitalize on the dance hall setting makes for a generic night of mayhem. Synopsis: This slasher movie follows a relentless killer who is out to avenge the death of a young girl who died... This slasher movie follows a relentless killer who is out to avenge the death of a young girl who died... [More]

#35 I Know What You Did Last Summer (1997) 46% #35 Adjusted Score: 51010% Critics Consensus: A by-the-numbers slasher that arrived a decade too late, the mostly tedious I Know What You Did Last Summer will likely only hook diehard fans of the genre. Synopsis: A year after running over a fisherman and dumping his body in the water, four friends reconvene when Julie (Jennifer... A year after running over a fisherman and dumping his body in the water, four friends reconvene when Julie (Jennifer... [More]

#36 Silent Night, Deadly Night (1984) 46% #36 Adjusted Score: 47664% Critics Consensus: No consensus yet. Synopsis: An orphan raised by nuns (Lilyan Chauvin, Gilmer McCormick) grows up to be a killer toy-store Santa Claus.... An orphan raised by nuns (Lilyan Chauvin, Gilmer McCormick) grows up to be a killer toy-store Santa Claus.... [More]

#37 The Slumber Party Massacre (1982) 46% #37 Adjusted Score: 47712% Critics Consensus: No consensus yet. Synopsis: Someone with a power drill shows up uninvited to Trish's (Michele Michaels) high-school pajama party.... Someone with a power drill shows up uninvited to Trish's (Michele Michaels) high-school pajama party.... [More]

#38 Pieces (1982) 43% #38 Adjusted Score: 43582% Critics Consensus: No consensus yet. Synopsis: A frustrated Boston detective searches for the maniac responsible for mutilating a number of university coeds.... A frustrated Boston detective searches for the maniac responsible for mutilating a number of university coeds.... [More]

#39 Switchblade Romance (2003) 41% #39 Adjusted Score: 45287% Critics Consensus: There is indeed a good amount of tension in this French slasher, but the dubbing is bad and the end twist unbelievable. Synopsis: A beautiful young Frenchwoman, Alex (Maïwenn Le Besco), travels out to the country to visit her family and brings along... A beautiful young Frenchwoman, Alex (Maïwenn Le Besco), travels out to the country to visit her family and brings along... [More]

#40 Maniac (1980) 40% #40 Adjusted Score: 41349% Critics Consensus: No consensus yet. Synopsis: Childhood abuse triggers a man (Joe Spinell) to kill women and use their scalps to dress his mannequins.... Childhood abuse triggers a man (Joe Spinell) to kill women and use their scalps to dress his mannequins.... [More]

#41 Happy Birthday to Me (1981) 29% #41 Adjusted Score: 29546% Critics Consensus: No consensus yet. Synopsis: Preppie Virginia (Melissa Sue Anderson) could be the one skewering classmates who skipped her birthday party years before.... Preppie Virginia (Melissa Sue Anderson) could be the one skewering classmates who skipped her birthday party years before.... [More]

#42 House of Wax (2005) 28% #42 Adjusted Score: 33879% Critics Consensus: Bearing little resemblance to the 1953 original, House of Wax is a formulaic but better-than-average teen slasher flick. Synopsis: A gang of college friends, including Wade (Jared Padalecki) and his girlfriend, Carly (Elisha Cuthbert), are en route to a... A gang of college friends, including Wade (Jared Padalecki) and his girlfriend, Carly (Elisha Cuthbert), are en route to a... [More]

#43 Cobra (1986) 17% #43 Adjusted Score: 18597% Critics Consensus: A disengaged Sylvester Stallone plays the titular Cobra with no bite in this leaden action thriller, queasily fixated on wanton carnage and nothing else. Synopsis: Los Angeles policeman Lt. Marion "Cobra" Cobretti (Sylvester Stallone) finds himself at the center of a spate of murders carried... Los Angeles policeman Lt. Marion "Cobra" Cobretti (Sylvester Stallone) finds himself at the center of a spate of murders carried... [More]