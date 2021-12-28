(Photo by A24)

All A24 Movies Ranked

Indie movie company A24 has built an almost unprecedented level of brand identity and loyalty. Savvy moviegoers actually get excited seeing their rainbow chromatic card in front of movies, despite A24 not being associated with any one filmmaker (like J.J. Abrams with Bad Robot), genre (horror and Blumhouse), or medium (animation studios like Pixar). It’s simply a soft style that threads through the best movies they put out, not quite definable, that’s catnip to open-minded filmgoers and critics alike.

A24 began in 2013 with A Glimpse Inside the Mind of Charles Swan III, directed by Roman Coppola. It was decidedly not a box office or critical success, but does present one of A24’s modus operandi: Giving risky movies from established outsider filmmakers a shot in the theatrical space. You’ll see it again with Harmony Korine’s Spring Breakers, Sean Baker’s The Florida Project, Mike Mills’ 20th Century Women, and Sofia Coppola’s The Bling Ring. Barry Jenkins’ Moonlight won Best Picture in 2017, demonstrating A24 has got their finger on the cultural pulse (with credit to the Academy as well, of course).

Meanwhile, leaning into directorial debuts has paid off dividends, in the form of Greta Gerwig’s Lady Bird, Alex Garland’s Ex Machina, Robert Eggers’ The Witch, and Ari Aster’s Hereditary. The studio’s recent hits include Minari, Lamb, The Green Knight, Red Rocket, C’mon C’mon, and The Tragedy of Macbeth. Now, we’re ranking all A24 movies by Tomatometer!

#102 Mojave (2015) 31% #102 Adjusted Score: 33720% Critics Consensus: Mojave has no shortage of talent on either side of the camera; unfortunately, it amounts to little more than a frustrating missed opportunity. Synopsis: A down-and-out artist (Garrett Hedlund) has a dangerous and shocking encounter with an evil drifter (Oscar Isaac) in the desert,... A down-and-out artist (Garrett Hedlund) has a dangerous and shocking encounter with an evil drifter (Oscar Isaac) in the desert,... [More] Starring: Oscar Isaac, Garrett Hedlund, Louise Bourgoin, Walton Goggins Directed By: William Monahan

#99 Equals (2015) 36% #99 Adjusted Score: 39585% Critics Consensus: Equals is a treat for the eyes, but its futuristic aesthetic isn't enough to make up for its plodding pace and aimlessly derivative story. Synopsis: Nia (Kristen Stewart) and Silas work together in a futuristic society known as the Collective. A seemingly utopian world, the... Nia (Kristen Stewart) and Silas work together in a futuristic society known as the Collective. A seemingly utopian world, the... [More] Starring: Kristen Stewart, Nicholas Hoult, Guy Pearce, Bel Powley Directed By: Drake Doremus

#87 Native Son (2019) 60% #87 Adjusted Score: 62281% Critics Consensus: Native Son's struggles with its problematic source material are uneven but overall compelling, thanks largely to Ashton Sanders' poised work in the central role. Synopsis: A young African-American living in Chicago enters into a seductive new world of money and power after becoming a chauffeur... A young African-American living in Chicago enters into a seductive new world of money and power after becoming a chauffeur... [More] Starring: Ashton Sanders, Margaret Qualley, Nick Robinson, Sanaa Lathan Directed By: Rashid Johnson

#85 Dog Years (2017) 61% #85 Adjusted Score: 60798% Critics Consensus: The Last Movie Star has a few poignant moments thanks to Burt Reynolds and Ariel Winter, but their performances are stranded in a middling drama unworthy of their efforts. Synopsis: An aging screen icon gets lured into accepting an award at a rinky-dink film festival in Nashville, Tenn., sending him... An aging screen icon gets lured into accepting an award at a rinky-dink film festival in Nashville, Tenn., sending him... [More] Starring: Burt Reynolds, Ariel Winter, Chevy Chase, Clark Duke Directed By: Adam Rifkin

#80 Climax (2018) 68% #80 Adjusted Score: 79075% Critics Consensus: Challenging and rewarding in equal measure, Climax captures writer-director Gaspar Noé working near his technically brilliant and visually distinctive peak. Synopsis: When members of a dance troupe are lured to an empty school, drug-laced sangria causes their jubilant rehearsal to descend... When members of a dance troupe are lured to an empty school, drug-laced sangria causes their jubilant rehearsal to descend... [More] Starring: Sofia Boutella, Romain Guillermic, Souheila Yacoub, Kiddy Smile Directed By: Gaspar Noé

#78 Remember (2015) 70% #78 Adjusted Score: 74582% Critics Consensus: Remember risks wandering into exploitative territory, but it's bolstered by some of Egoyan's best latter-day directing and a typically stellar performance from Christopher Plummer. Synopsis: With help from a fellow Holocaust survivor (Martin Landau), a widower (Christopher Plummer) who struggles with memory loss embarks on... With help from a fellow Holocaust survivor (Martin Landau), a widower (Christopher Plummer) who struggles with memory loss embarks on... [More] Starring: Christopher Plummer, Martin Landau, Henry Czerny, Dean Norris Directed By: Atom Egoyan

#73 The Exception (2016) 74% #73 Adjusted Score: 76792% Critics Consensus: The Exception (The Kaiser's Last Kiss) elegantly blends well-dressed period romance and war drama into a solidly crafted story further elevated by Christopher Plummer's excellent work and the efforts of a talented supporting cast. Synopsis: German soldier Stefan Brandt goes on a mission to investigate exiled German Monarch Kaiser Wilhelm II. The Kaiser lives in... German soldier Stefan Brandt goes on a mission to investigate exiled German Monarch Kaiser Wilhelm II. The Kaiser lives in... [More] Starring: Lily James, Jai Courtney, Christopher Plummer, Eddie Marsan Directed By: David Leveaux

#67 Skin (2018) 76% #67 Adjusted Score: 80250% Critics Consensus: Skin could stand to go a bit deeper below its surface, but a worthy story and a committed performance from Jamie Bell make this timely drama well worth a watch. Synopsis: A young man makes the dangerous choice to leave the white supremacist gang he joined as a teenager. With his... A young man makes the dangerous choice to leave the white supremacist gang he joined as a teenager. With his... [More] Starring: Jamie Bell, Danielle Macdonald, Daniel Henshall, Bill Camp Directed By: Guy Nattiv

#65 American Honey (2016) 79% #65 Adjusted Score: 91427% Critics Consensus: American Honey offers a refreshingly unconventional take on the coming-of-age drama whose narrative risks add up to a rewarding experience even if they don't all pay off. Synopsis: Star (Sasha Lane), an adolescent girl from a troubled home, runs away with a traveling sales crew that drives across... Star (Sasha Lane), an adolescent girl from a troubled home, runs away with a traveling sales crew that drives across... [More] Starring: Sasha Lane, Riley Keough, Shia LaBeouf, McCaul Lombardi Directed By: Andrea Arnold

#63 The Monster (2016) 80% #63 Adjusted Score: 82928% Critics Consensus: The Monster uses its effectively simple setup and a powerful lead performance from Zoe Kazan to deliver a traditional yet subtly subversive -- and thoroughly entertaining -- horror story. Synopsis: A divorced mother and her headstrong daughter must make an emergency late-night road trip to see the girl's father. As... A divorced mother and her headstrong daughter must make an emergency late-night road trip to see the girl's father. As... [More] Starring: Zoe Kazan, Scott Speedman, Ella Ballentine, Aaron Douglas Directed By: Bryan Bertino

#62 Mid90s (2018) 80% #62 Adjusted Score: 93449% Critics Consensus: Mid90s tells a clear-eyed yet nostalgic coming-of-age tale that might mark the start of an auspicious new career for debuting writer-director Jonah Hill. Synopsis: In 1990s Los Angeles, a 13-year-old spends his summer navigating between a troubled home life and a crew of new... In 1990s Los Angeles, a 13-year-old spends his summer navigating between a troubled home life and a crew of new... [More] Starring: Sunny Suljic, Lucas Hedges, Na-kel Smith, Gio Galicia Directed By: Jonah Hill

#60 The Lovers (2017) 82% #60 Adjusted Score: 88955% Critics Consensus: With appealing leads and a narrative approach that offers a fresh perspective on familiar themes, The Lovers tells a quietly absorbing story with unexpected emotional resonance. Synopsis: A man and his wife, each embroiled in an extramarital affair, are sent reeling when they suddenly fall for the... A man and his wife, each embroiled in an extramarital affair, are sent reeling when they suddenly fall for the... [More] Starring: Debra Winger, Tracy Letts, Melora Walters, Aidan Gillen Directed By: Azazel Jacobs

#59 High Life (2018) 82% #59 Adjusted Score: 96487% Critics Consensus: High Life is as visually arresting as it is challenging, confounding, and ultimately rewarding - which is to say it's everything film fans expect from director Claire Denis. Synopsis: Monte and his baby daughter are the last survivors of a damned and dangerous mission to the outer reaches of... Monte and his baby daughter are the last survivors of a damned and dangerous mission to the outer reaches of... [More] Starring: Robert Pattinson, Juliette Binoche, André Benjamin, Mia Goth Directed By: Claire Denis

#56 Supersonic (2016) 84% #56 Adjusted Score: 85723% Critics Consensus: Oasis: Supersonic foregoes a comprehensive approach to its multi-platinum subjects in favor of an appreciative -- and stirring -- look at their heady early years. Synopsis: A revealing look at the meteoric rise of seminal '90s rock band Oasis, weaving never-before-seen concert footage with candid interviews... A revealing look at the meteoric rise of seminal '90s rock band Oasis, weaving never-before-seen concert footage with candid interviews... [More] Starring: Noel Gallagher, Liam Gallagher, Paul Arthurs, Mark Coyle Directed By: Mat Whitecross

#51 Share (2019) 86% #51 Adjusted Score: 85837% Critics Consensus: Grim yet compelling, Share avoids rote didacticism thanks to sensitive direction and committed central performances. Synopsis: A disturbing video leaked from a local high school throws a Long Island community into chaos and the national spotlight... A disturbing video leaked from a local high school throws a Long Island community into chaos and the national spotlight... [More] Starring: Rhianne Barreto, Charlie Plummer, Poorna Jagannathan, J.C. MacKenzie Directed By: Pippa Bianco

#47 The Lobster (2015) 87% #47 Adjusted Score: 102618% Critics Consensus: As strange as it is thrillingly ambitious, The Lobster is definitely an acquired taste -- but for viewers with the fortitude to crack through Yorgos Lanthimos' offbeat sensibilities, it should prove a savory cinematic treat. Synopsis: In a dystopian society, single people must find a mate within 45 days or be transformed into an animal of... In a dystopian society, single people must find a mate within 45 days or be transformed into an animal of... [More] Starring: Colin Farrell, Rachel Weisz, Léa Seydoux, John C. Reilly Directed By: Yorgos Lanthimos

#44 Zola (2020) 88% #44 Adjusted Score: 99994% Critics Consensus: Zola captures the stranger-than-fiction appeal of the viral Twitter thread that inspired it -- and announces director/co-writer Janicza Bravo as a filmmaker to watch. Synopsis: "Y'all wanna hear a story about why me & this bitch here fell out? It's kind of long but full... "Y'all wanna hear a story about why me & this bitch here fell out? It's kind of long but full... [More] Starring: Taylour Paige, Riley Keough, Nicholas Braun, Colman Domingo Directed By: Janicza Bravo

#41 Hereditary (2018) 89% #41 Adjusted Score: 112531% Critics Consensus: Hereditary uses its classic setup as the framework for a harrowing, uncommonly unsettling horror film whose cold touch lingers long beyond the closing credits. Synopsis: When the matriarch of the Graham family passes away, her daughter and grandchildren begin to unravel cryptic and increasingly terrifying... When the matriarch of the Graham family passes away, her daughter and grandchildren begin to unravel cryptic and increasingly terrifying... [More] Starring: Toni Collette, Gabriel Byrne, Alex Wolff, Ann Dowd Directed By: Ari Aster

#35 The Lighthouse (2019) 90% #35 Adjusted Score: 113068% Critics Consensus: A gripping story brilliantly filmed and led by a pair of powerhouse performances, The Lighthouse further establishes Robert Eggers as a filmmaker of exceptional talent. Synopsis: Two lighthouse keepers try to maintain their sanity while living on a remote and mysterious New England island in the... Two lighthouse keepers try to maintain their sanity while living on a remote and mysterious New England island in the... [More] Starring: Robert Pattinson, Willem Dafoe, Valeriia Karaman, Logan Hawkes Directed By: Robert Eggers

#34 The Elephant Queen (2018) 91% #34 Adjusted Score: 90444% Critics Consensus: Informative, compassionate, and beautifully filmed, The Elephant Queen should satisfy nature documentary lovers of all ages. Synopsis: An elephant mother leads her herd across an unforgiving African landscape filled with vibrant wildlife.... An elephant mother leads her herd across an unforgiving African landscape filled with vibrant wildlife.... [More] Starring: Chiwetel Ejiofor Directed By: Mark Deeble, Victoria Stone

#29 Locke (2013) 91% #29 Adjusted Score: 99238% Critics Consensus: A one-man show set in a single confined location, Locke demands a powerful performance -- and gets it from a never-more-compelling Tom Hardy. Synopsis: A man's (Tom Hardy) life unravels after he leaves a construction site at a critical time and drives to London... A man's (Tom Hardy) life unravels after he leaves a construction site at a critical time and drives to London... [More] Starring: Tom Hardy, Ruth Wilson, Andrew Scott, Tom Holland Directed By: Steven Knight

#17 Val (2021) 93% #17 Adjusted Score: 99065% Critics Consensus: An absorbingly reflective documentary that benefits from its subject's self-chronicling, Val offers an intimate look at a unique life and career. Synopsis: For over 40 years Val Kilmer, one of Hollywood's most mercurial and/or misunderstood actors has been documenting his own life... For over 40 years Val Kilmer, one of Hollywood's most mercurial and/or misunderstood actors has been documenting his own life... [More] Starring: Val Kilmer, Jack Kilmer Directed By: Ting Poo, Leo Scott

#13 Boys State (2020) 94% #13 Adjusted Score: 103744% Critics Consensus: Startling, upsetting, and overall absorbing, Boys State strikingly depicts American political divisions -- and machinations -- taking root in the next generation. Synopsis: Texas teens learn about American democracy by organizing political parties and running a mock government.... Texas teens learn about American democracy by organizing political parties and running a mock government.... [More] Starring: Directed By: Amanda McBaine, Jesse Moss

#12 First Reformed (2017) 94% #12 Adjusted Score: 107862% Critics Consensus: Brought to life by delicate work from writer-director Paul Schrader and elevated by a standout performance by Ethan Hawke, First Reformed takes a sensitive and suspenseful look at weighty themes. Synopsis: The pastor of a small church in upstate New York spirals out of control after a soul-shaking encounter with an... The pastor of a small church in upstate New York spirals out of control after a soul-shaking encounter with an... [More] Starring: Ethan Hawke, Amanda Seyfried, Philip Ettinger, Cedric Kyles Directed By: Paul Schrader

#10 De Palma (2015) 95% #10 Adjusted Score: 100446% Critics Consensus: De Palma may not make believers out of the director's detractors, but they'll likely share longtime fans' fascination with his career's worth of entertaining stories. Synopsis: Filmmaker Brian De Palma discusses his body of work, including "Sisters," "Obsession," "Carrie," "Dressed to Kill," "Blow Out," "Scarface," "The... Filmmaker Brian De Palma discusses his body of work, including "Sisters," "Obsession," "Carrie," "Dressed to Kill," "Blow Out," "Scarface," "The... [More] Starring: Brian De Palma Directed By: Noah Baumbach, Jake Paltrow

#9 Amy (2015) 95% #9 Adjusted Score: 104076% Critics Consensus: As riveting as it is sad, Amy is a powerfully honest look at the twisted relationship between art and celebrity -- and the lethal spiral of addiction. Synopsis: Archival footage and personal testimonials present an intimate portrait of the life and career of British singer/songwriter Amy Winehouse.... Archival footage and personal testimonials present an intimate portrait of the life and career of British singer/songwriter Amy Winehouse.... [More] Starring: Tony Bennett, Pete Doherty, Salaam Remi, Nick Shymansky Directed By: Asif Kapadia

#7 First Cow (2019) 96% #7 Adjusted Score: 109488% Critics Consensus: First Cow finds director Kelly Reichardt revisiting territory and themes that will be familiar to fans of her previous work -- with typically rewarding results. Synopsis: Two travelers, on the run from a band of vengeful hunters in the 1820s Northwest, dream of striking it rich... Two travelers, on the run from a band of vengeful hunters in the 1820s Northwest, dream of striking it rich... [More] Starring: John Magaro, Orion Lee, Alia Shawkat, Toby Jones Directed By: Kelly Reichardt

#5 The Farewell (2019) 97% #5 Adjusted Score: 118640% Critics Consensus: The Farewell deftly captures complicated family dynamics with a poignant, well-acted drama that marries cultural specificity with universally relatable themes. Synopsis: Billi's family returns to China under the guise of a fake wedding to stealthily say goodbye to their beloved matriarch... Billi's family returns to China under the guise of a fake wedding to stealthily say goodbye to their beloved matriarch... [More] Starring: Awkwafina, Tzi Ma, Diana Lin, Gil Perez-Abraham Directed By: Lulu Wang

#3 Moonlight (2016) 98% #3 Adjusted Score: 123127% Critics Consensus: Moonlight uses one man's story to offer a remarkable and brilliantly crafted look at lives too rarely seen in cinema. Synopsis: A look at three defining chapters in the life of Chiron, a young black man growing up in Miami. His... A look at three defining chapters in the life of Chiron, a young black man growing up in Miami. His... [More] Starring: Mahershala Ali, Alex Hibbert, Ashton Sanders, Trevante Rhodes Directed By: Barry Jenkins