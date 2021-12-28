(Photo by A24)

All A24 Movies Ranked

Indie movie company A24 has built an almost unprecedented level of brand identity and loyalty. Savvy moviegoers actually get excited seeing their rainbow chromatic card in front of movies, despite A24 not being associated with any one filmmaker (like J.J. Abrams with Bad Robot), genre (horror and Blumhouse), or medium (animation studios like Pixar). It’s simply a soft style that threads through the best movies they put out, not quite definable, that’s catnip to open-minded filmgoers and critics alike.

A24 began in 2013 with A Glimpse Inside the Mind of Charles Swan III, directed by Roman Coppola. It was decidedly not a box office or critical success, but does present one of A24’s modus operandi: Giving risky movies from established outsider filmmakers a shot in the theatrical space. You’ll see it again with Harmony Korine’s Spring Breakers, Sean Baker’s The Florida Project, Mike Mills’ 20th Century Women, and Sofia Coppola’s The Bling Ring. Barry Jenkins’ Moonlight won Best Picture in 2017, demonstrating A24 has got their finger on the cultural pulse (with credit to the Academy as well, of course).

Meanwhile, leaning into directorial debuts has paid off dividends, in the form of Greta Gerwig’s Lady Bird, Alex Garland’s Ex Machina, Robert Eggers’ The Witch, and Ari Aster’s Hereditary. The studio’s recent hits include Minari, Lamb, The Green Knight, Red Rocket, C’mon C’mon, and The Tragedy of Macbeth. Now, we’re ranking all A24 movies by Tomatometer!

#111

Sidney Hall (2017)
11%

#111
Adjusted Score: 11734%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: An enigmatic detective embarks on a cross-country search for a once-prominent author who's mysteriously disappeared after a string of dangerous... [More]
Starring: Kyle Chandler, Logan Lerman, Elle Fanning, Blake Jenner
Directed By: Shawn Christensen

#110
#110
Adjusted Score: 15164%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: A Chinese emigrant (Justin Chon) and his best friend (Kevin Wu) rise through the ranks of one of New York's... [More]
Starring: Justin Chon, Kevin Wu, Harry Shum Jr., Shuya Chang
Directed By: Andrew Lau, Andrew Loo

#109
#109
Adjusted Score: 17506%
Critics Consensus: Tiresomely self-indulgent and lacking any storytelling cohesion, this Glimpse Inside the Mind finds little food for thought.
Synopsis: A graphic designer (Charlie Sheen) plays out unusual fantasies in his head as a way of coping with the departure... [More]
Starring: Charlie Sheen, Jason Schwartzman, Bill Murray, Patricia Arquette
Directed By: Roman Coppola

#108

The Sea of Trees (2015)
17%

#108
Adjusted Score: 19457%
Critics Consensus: Dull, maudlin, and fundamentally empty, The Sea of Trees extinguishes the contributions of a talented cast and marks a depressing low point in director Gus Van Sant's career.
Synopsis: After traveling to Japan's Aokigahara Forest, a troubled teacher (Matthew McConaughey) meets a mysterious stranger (Ken Watanabe) who takes him... [More]
Starring: Matthew McConaughey, Ken Watanabe, Naomi Watts, Katie Aselton
Directed By: Gus Van Sant

#107
#107
Adjusted Score: 23327%
Critics Consensus: Stylistically overwrought and tedious, The Adderal Diaries aspires for profundity but instead feels like a shambolic class project thrown together right before it was due.
Synopsis: Suffering from writer's block, author Stephen Elliott (James Franco) reconnects with his estranged father (Ed Harris) while investigating the murder... [More]
Starring: James Franco, Ed Harris, Amber Heard, Cynthia Nixon
Directed By: Pamela Romanowsky

#106

Dark Places (2015)
23%

#106
Adjusted Score: 25672%
Critics Consensus: Dark Places has a strong cast and bestselling source material, but none of it adds up to more than a mediocre thriller that gets tripped up on its own twists.
Synopsis: A woman (Charlize Theron) confronts traumatic, childhood memories of the murder of her mother and two sisters when she investigates... [More]
Starring: Charlize Theron, Nicholas Hoult, Chloë Grace Moretz, Tye Sheridan
Directed By: Gilles Paquet-Brenner

#105

Barely Lethal (2015)
26%

#105
Adjusted Score: 25567%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Seeking a normal adolescence, a special-operations agent (Hailee Steinfeld) fakes her own death and enrolls in high school as an... [More]
Starring: Hailee Steinfeld, Jessica Alba, Samuel L. Jackson, Sophie Turner
Directed By: Kyle Newman

#104

Woodshock (2017)
26%

#104
Adjusted Score: 29477%
Critics Consensus: Woodshock's engages visually, but its half-baked premise is as underwhelming as it is unsatisfying.
Synopsis: A haunted young woman spirals into confusion and chaos after she falls under the spell of a potent, reality-altering drug.... [More]
Starring: Kirsten Dunst, Pilou Asbæk, Joe Cole, Jack Kilmer
Directed By: Kate Mulleavy, Laura Mulleavy

#103

The Captive (2014)
29%

#103
Adjusted Score: 30463%
Critics Consensus: Wan and lugubrious, The Captive represents another atmospheric, beautifully filmed misfire from director Atom Egoyan.
Synopsis: Eight years after a child disappeared without a trace, detectives find disturbing clues that indicate that the girl is still... [More]
Starring: Ryan Reynolds, Rosario Dawson, Mireille Enos, Scott Speedman
Directed By: Atom Egoyan

#102

Mojave (2015)
31%

#102
Adjusted Score: 33720%
Critics Consensus: Mojave has no shortage of talent on either side of the camera; unfortunately, it amounts to little more than a frustrating missed opportunity.
Synopsis: A down-and-out artist (Garrett Hedlund) has a dangerous and shocking encounter with an evil drifter (Oscar Isaac) in the desert,... [More]
Starring: Oscar Isaac, Garrett Hedlund, Louise Bourgoin, Walton Goggins
Directed By: William Monahan

#101

Outlaws (2017)
33%

#101
Adjusted Score: 25987%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: When the leader of a motorcycle gang is released from prison, he must fight his former deputy for control of... [More]
Starring: Ryan Corr, Abbey Lee, Simone Kessell, Josh McConville
Directed By: Stephen McCallum

#100

Cut Bank (2014)
36%

#100
Adjusted Score: 35746%
Critics Consensus: Cut Bank contains typically outstanding work from its solid veteran cast, but it's lost in a dull morass of predictably derivative crime thriller clichés.
Synopsis: Things go from bad to worse when a murder witness (Liam Hemsworth) in small-town Montana tries to leverage the crime... [More]
Starring: Liam Hemsworth, Teresa Palmer, John Malkovich, Billy Bob Thornton
Directed By: Matt Shakman

#99

Equals (2015)
36%

#99
Adjusted Score: 39585%
Critics Consensus: Equals is a treat for the eyes, but its futuristic aesthetic isn't enough to make up for its plodding pace and aimlessly derivative story.
Synopsis: Nia (Kristen Stewart) and Silas work together in a futuristic society known as the Collective. A seemingly utopian world, the... [More]
Starring: Kristen Stewart, Nicholas Hoult, Guy Pearce, Bel Powley
Directed By: Drake Doremus

#98
#98
Adjusted Score: 37541%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Michael, a young United Nations employee, travels to Iraq with his mentor, who wants to show him how successful the... [More]
Starring: Ben Kingsley, Theo James, Jacqueline Bisset, Belçim Bilgin
Directed By: Per Fly

#97
#97
Adjusted Score: 43569%
Critics Consensus: Hot Summer Nights is easy on the eyes and clearly indebted to some great films, but its strengths -- including a charismatic young cast -- are often outweighed by its uninspired story.
Synopsis: An awkward teenager gets in over his head dealing drugs while falling for his business partner's enigmatic sister during one... [More]
Starring: Timothée Chalamet, Alex Roe, Maika Monroe, Maia Mitchell
Directed By: Elijah Bynum

#96

Life After Beth (2014)
45%

#96
Adjusted Score: 48555%
Critics Consensus: In spite of Aubrey Plaza's committed performance, Life After Beth remains a sketch-worthy idea that's been uncomfortably stretched to feature length.
Synopsis: A guy (Dane DeHaan) discovers that his girlfriend (Aubrey Plaza) has returned from the dead, but his joy turns to... [More]
Starring: Aubrey Plaza, Dane DeHaan, John C. Reilly, Molly Shannon
Directed By: Jeff Baena

#95

Tusk (2014)
45%

#95
Adjusted Score: 50246%
Critics Consensus: Tusk is pleasantly ridiculous and charmingly self-deprecating, but that isn't enough to compensate for its thin, overstretched story.
Synopsis: A U.S. podcaster (Justin Long) ventures into the Canadian wilderness to interview an old man (Michael Parks) who has an... [More]
Starring: Michael Parks, Justin Long, Haley Joel Osment, Genesis Rodriguez
Directed By: Kevin Smith

#94

False Positive (2021)
48%

#94
Adjusted Score: 51729%
Critics Consensus: Its classic horror aims exceed its blood-slicked grasp, but False Positive works its way sneakily under the skin.
Synopsis: After months of trying and failing to get pregnant, Lucy (Ilana Glazer) and Adrian (Justin Theroux) finally find their dream... [More]
Starring: Ilana Glazer, Justin Theroux, Pierce Brosnan, Sophia Bush
Directed By: John Lee

#93
#93
Adjusted Score: 52165%
Critics Consensus: How to Talk to Girls at Parties has energy and ambition, but is ultimately too unfocused to do much with either -- or develop its themes into a cohesive whole.
Synopsis: Worlds collide when Enn, a shy teenager in 1970s London, meets the beautiful and rebellious Zan at a party. They... [More]
Starring: Elle Fanning, Alex Sharp, Nicole Kidman, Ruth Wilson
Directed By: John Cameron Mitchell

#92

Slice (2018)
54%

#92
Adjusted Score: 54541%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: In a spooky small town, when a slew of pizza delivery boys are slain on the job, two daring survivors... [More]
Starring: Zazie Beetz, Chance Bennett, Rae Gray, Marilyn Dodds Frank
Directed By: Austin Vesely

#91
#91
Adjusted Score: 100134%
Critics Consensus: Led by a stellar Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth strips the classic story down to its visual and narrative essentials.
Synopsis: Power-hungry Macbeth sets his sights on the Scottish throne after receiving a prophecy from three witches.... [More]
Starring: Denzel Washington, Frances McDormand, Bertie Carvel, Alex Hassell
Directed By: Joel Coen

#90
#90
Adjusted Score: 60734%
Critics Consensus: Trespass Against Us benefits from Michael Fassbender and Brendan Gleeson's typically strong performances, even when they aren't quite enough to balance the story's narrative drift and awkward tonal shifts.
Synopsis: After an elaborate heist goes south, reluctant criminal Chad (Michael Fassbender) must find a way to escape from the clutches... [More]
Starring: Michael Fassbender, Brendan Gleeson, Sean Harris, Lyndsey Marshal
Directed By: Adam Smith

#89
#89
Adjusted Score: 67040%
Critics Consensus: Under the Silver Lake hits its stride slightly more often than it stumbles, but it's hard not to admire - or be drawn in by - writer-director David Robert Mitchell's ambition.
Synopsis: Sam is a disenchanted 33-year-old who discovers a mysterious woman, Sarah, frolicking in his apartment's swimming pool. When she vanishes,... [More]
Starring: Andrew Garfield, Riley Keough, Topher Grace, Patrick Fischler
Directed By: David Robert Mitchell

#88
#88
Adjusted Score: 61890%
Critics Consensus: Woman Walks Ahead gets some extra mileage out of watchable work from Jessica Chastain and Michael Greyeyes, but uneven pacing and two-dimensional characters undermine their efforts.
Synopsis: A headstrong New York painter embarks on a dangerous journey to meet Sitting Bull but must face off with an... [More]
Starring: Jessica Chastain, Michael Greyeyes, Ciarán Hinds, Sam Rockwell
Directed By: Susanna White

#87

Native Son (2019)
60%

#87
Adjusted Score: 62281%
Critics Consensus: Native Son's struggles with its problematic source material are uneven but overall compelling, thanks largely to Ashton Sanders' poised work in the central role.
Synopsis: A young African-American living in Chicago enters into a seductive new world of money and power after becoming a chauffeur... [More]
Starring: Ashton Sanders, Margaret Qualley, Nick Robinson, Sanaa Lathan
Directed By: Rashid Johnson

#86

The Bling Ring (2013)
60%

#86
Adjusted Score: 67353%
Critics Consensus: While it's certainly timely and beautifully filmed, The Bling Ring suffers from director Sofia Coppola's failure to delve beneath the surface of its shallow protagonists' real-life crimes.
Synopsis: A teenager (Israel Broussard) and his gang of fame-obsessed youths (Katie Chang, Taissa Farmiga) use the Internet to track the... [More]
Starring: Israel Broussard, Katie Chang, Taissa Farmiga, Claire Julien
Directed By: Sofia Coppola

#85

Dog Years (2017)
61%

#85
Adjusted Score: 60798%
Critics Consensus: The Last Movie Star has a few poignant moments thanks to Burt Reynolds and Ariel Winter, but their performances are stranded in a middling drama unworthy of their efforts.
Synopsis: An aging screen icon gets lured into accepting an award at a rinky-dink film festival in Nashville, Tenn., sending him... [More]
Starring: Burt Reynolds, Ariel Winter, Chevy Chase, Clark Duke
Directed By: Adam Rifkin

#84

Son of a Gun (2015)
62%

#84
Adjusted Score: 63403%
Critics Consensus: Gritty, stylish, and smart, Son of a Gun serves up plenty of genre thrills while offering a refreshing change of pace for Ewan McGregor.
Synopsis: JR, a teenage criminal, is locked up for a minor crime and forced to adapt to the harsh realities of... [More]
Starring: Brenton Thwaites, Ewan McGregor, Alicia Vikander, Matt Nable
Directed By: Julius Avery

#83

Laggies (2014)
65%

#83
Adjusted Score: 68495%
Critics Consensus: Laggies may not do as much with its ideas as it could, but it's buoyed by a winsome performance from Kiera Knightley, as well as Lynn Shelton's empathetic direction.
Synopsis: When 28-year-old Megan (Keira Knightley) attends her 10-year high-school reunion, she realizes that very little in her life has changed.... [More]
Starring: Keira Knightley, Chloë Grace Moretz, Sam Rockwell, Ellie Kemper
Directed By: Lynn Shelton

#82

The Rover (2014)
66%

#82
Adjusted Score: 72984%
Critics Consensus: Fueled by engaging performances from Guy Pearce and Robert Pattinson, the tension-filled The Rover overcomes its narrative faults through sheer watchability.
Synopsis: In the near future, mankind's greed and excesses have pushed civilization to the breaking point. Society is in decline, and... [More]
Starring: Guy Pearce, Robert Pattinson, Scoot McNairy, David Field
Directed By: David Michôd

#81

Spring Breakers (2012)
67%

#81
Adjusted Score: 73771%
Critics Consensus: Spring Breakers blends stinging social commentary with bikini cheesecake and a bravura James Franco performance.
Synopsis: College students Candy (Vanessa Hudgens), Faith (Selena Gomez), Brit (Ashley Benson) and Cotty (Rachel Korine) are short of the cash... [More]
Starring: James Franco, Vanessa Hudgens, Selena Gomez, Ashley Benson
Directed By: Harmony Korine

#80

Climax (2018)
68%

#80
Adjusted Score: 79075%
Critics Consensus: Challenging and rewarding in equal measure, Climax captures writer-director Gaspar Noé working near his technically brilliant and visually distinctive peak.
Synopsis: When members of a dance troupe are lured to an empty school, drug-laced sangria causes their jubilant rehearsal to descend... [More]
Starring: Sofia Boutella, Romain Guillermic, Souheila Yacoub, Kiddy Smile
Directed By: Gaspar Noé

#79

The Kill Team (2019)
70%

#79
Adjusted Score: 72281%
Critics Consensus: Flawed yet viscerally effective, The Kill Team interrogates battlefield morality with a hard-hitting intensity further amplified by a talented cast.
Synopsis: When a young U.S. soldier in Afghanistan witnesses other recruits killing civilians under the direction of a sadistic sergeant, he... [More]
Starring: Nat Wolff, Alexander Skarsgård, Adam Long, Jonathan Whitesell
Directed By: Dan Krauss

#78

Remember (2015)
70%

#78
Adjusted Score: 74582%
Critics Consensus: Remember risks wandering into exploitative territory, but it's bolstered by some of Egoyan's best latter-day directing and a typically stellar performance from Christopher Plummer.
Synopsis: With help from a fellow Holocaust survivor (Martin Landau), a widower (Christopher Plummer) who struggles with memory loss embarks on... [More]
Starring: Christopher Plummer, Martin Landau, Henry Czerny, Dean Norris
Directed By: Atom Egoyan

#77

Free Fire (2016)
70%

#77
Adjusted Score: 86617%
Critics Consensus: Free Fire aims squarely for genre thrills, and hits its target repeatedly and with great gusto -- albeit with something less than pure cinematic grace.
Synopsis: When a black-market arms deal goes outrageously wrong, Justine finds herself caught in the crossfire, forced to navigate through a... [More]
Starring: Sharlto Copley, Armie Hammer, Brie Larson, Cillian Murphy
Directed By: Ben Wheatley

#76

Enemy (2013)
71%

#76
Adjusted Score: 75682%
Critics Consensus: Thanks to a strong performance from Jake Gyllenhaal and smart direction from Denis Villeneuve, Enemy hits the mark as a tense, uncommonly adventurous thriller.
Synopsis: A mild-mannered college professor (Jake Gyllenhaal) discovers a look-alike actor and delves into the other man's private affairs.... [More]
Starring: Jake Gyllenhaal, Mélanie Laurent, Isabella Rossellini, Sarah Gadon
Directed By: Denis Villeneuve

#75

Low Tide (2019)
72%

#75
Adjusted Score: 72100%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: When teenager Alan and his younger brother find a bag of gold coins in a dead man's island home, they... [More]
Starring: Keean Johnson, Alex Neustaedter, Daniel Zolghadri, Kristine Froseth
Directed By: Kevin McMullin

#74

Swiss Army Man (2016)
72%

#74
Adjusted Score: 83895%
Critics Consensus: Disarmingly odd and thoroughly well-acted, Swiss Army Man offers adventurous viewers an experience as rewarding as it is impossible to categorize.
Synopsis: Being stranded on a deserted island leaves young Hank (Paul Dano) bored, lonely and without hope. As a rope hangs... [More]
Starring: Paul Dano, Daniel Radcliffe, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Antonia Ribero
Directed By: Daniel Scheinert, Daniel Kwan

#73

The Exception (2016)
74%

#73
Adjusted Score: 76792%
Critics Consensus: The Exception (The Kaiser's Last Kiss) elegantly blends well-dressed period romance and war drama into a solidly crafted story further elevated by Christopher Plummer's excellent work and the efforts of a talented supporting cast.
Synopsis: German soldier Stefan Brandt goes on a mission to investigate exiled German Monarch Kaiser Wilhelm II. The Kaiser lives in... [More]
Starring: Lily James, Jai Courtney, Christopher Plummer, Eddie Marsan
Directed By: David Leveaux

#72
#72
Adjusted Score: 77656%
Critics Consensus: Slow-building and atmospheric, The Blackcoat's Daughter resists girls-in-peril clichés in a supernatural thriller that serves as a strong calling card for debuting writer-director Oz Perkins.
Synopsis: During the dead of winter, a troubled young woman (Emma Roberts) embarks on a mysterious journey to an isolated prep... [More]
Starring: Emma Roberts, Kiernan Shipka, Lucy Boynton, James Remar
Directed By: Osgood Perkins

#71
#71
Adjusted Score: 78053%
Critics Consensus: The Death of Dick Long mixes dark humor with provocative ideas to produce a sharp blend that's admittedly uneven but uniquely satisfying.
Synopsis: In small-town Alabama, Zeke and Earl scramble to cover up the unlikely and illegal events that led to their friend's... [More]
Starring: Michael Abbott Jr., Virginia Newcomb, Andre Hyland, Sarah Baker
Directed By: Daniel Scheinert

#70

The Children Act (2017)
74%

#70
Adjusted Score: 80192%
Critics Consensus: The Children Act showcases yet another powerful performance from Emma Thompson, who elevates this undeniably flawed picture into an affecting adult drama.
Synopsis: Judge Fiona May must race against the clock to determine the fate of a teenage boy in need of a... [More]
Starring: Emma Thompson, Fionn Whitehead, Stanley Tucci, Ben Chaplin
Directed By: Richard Eyre

#69

Into the Forest (2015)
76%

#69
Adjusted Score: 78391%
Critics Consensus: Into the Forest grounds its familiar apocalyptic framework with a relatable look at the bond between two sisters, compellingly brought to life by Elliot Page and Evan Rachel Wood.
Synopsis: In the wilds of the Pacific Northwest, two sisters must fight for survival after an apocalyptic blackout leaves them without... [More]
Starring: Ellen Page, Evan Rachel Wood, Max Minghella, Callum Keith Rennie
Directed By: Patricia Rozema

#68

Never Goin' Back (2018)
76%

#68
Adjusted Score: 77982%
Critics Consensus: Never Goin' Back benefits from the chemistry between leads Maia Mitchell and Camila Morrone, whose easy rapport lifts a coming-of-age story with uncommon insight.
Synopsis: Angela and Jessie are best friends intent on taking a wild beach trip, but when their roommate loses all of... [More]
Starring: Maia Mitchell, Camila Morrone, Kyle Mooney, Joel Allen
Directed By: Augustine Frizzell

#67

Skin (2018)
76%

#67
Adjusted Score: 80250%
Critics Consensus: Skin could stand to go a bit deeper below its surface, but a worthy story and a committed performance from Jamie Bell make this timely drama well worth a watch.
Synopsis: A young man makes the dangerous choice to leave the white supremacist gang he joined as a teenager. With his... [More]
Starring: Jamie Bell, Danielle Macdonald, Daniel Henshall, Bill Camp
Directed By: Guy Nattiv

#66

Ginger & Rosa (2012)
78%

#66
Adjusted Score: 82102%
Critics Consensus: Elle Fanning gives a terrific performance in this powerful coming-of-age tale about a pair of teenage girls whose friendship is unnerved by the threat of nuclear war.
Synopsis: In 1962 London, the lifelong friendship between two teenagers (Elle Fanning, Alice Englert) dissolves after one seduces the other's father.... [More]
Starring: Elle Fanning, Alice Englert, Alessandro Nivola, Christina Hendricks
Directed By: Sally Potter

#65

American Honey (2016)
79%

#65
Adjusted Score: 91427%
Critics Consensus: American Honey offers a refreshingly unconventional take on the coming-of-age drama whose narrative risks add up to a rewarding experience even if they don't all pay off.
Synopsis: Star (Sasha Lane), an adolescent girl from a troubled home, runs away with a traveling sales crew that drives across... [More]
Starring: Sasha Lane, Riley Keough, Shia LaBeouf, McCaul Lombardi
Directed By: Andrea Arnold

#64
#64
Adjusted Score: 81357%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: A merciless cowboy sets out on a dangerous journey across the frontier, determined to do whatever it takes to avenge... [More]
Starring: Bill Pullman, Kathy Baker, Jim Caviezel, Tommy Flanagan
Directed By: Jared Moshé

#63

The Monster (2016)
80%

#63
Adjusted Score: 82928%
Critics Consensus: The Monster uses its effectively simple setup and a powerful lead performance from Zoe Kazan to deliver a traditional yet subtly subversive -- and thoroughly entertaining -- horror story.
Synopsis: A divorced mother and her headstrong daughter must make an emergency late-night road trip to see the girl's father. As... [More]
Starring: Zoe Kazan, Scott Speedman, Ella Ballentine, Aaron Douglas
Directed By: Bryan Bertino

#62

Mid90s (2018)
80%

#62
Adjusted Score: 93449%
Critics Consensus: Mid90s tells a clear-eyed yet nostalgic coming-of-age tale that might mark the start of an auspicious new career for debuting writer-director Jonah Hill.
Synopsis: In 1990s Los Angeles, a 13-year-old spends his summer navigating between a troubled home life and a crew of new... [More]
Starring: Sunny Suljic, Lucas Hedges, Na-kel Smith, Gio Galicia
Directed By: Jonah Hill

#61
#61
Adjusted Score: 99916%
Critics Consensus: The Killing of a Sacred Deer continues director Yorgos Lanthimos' stubbornly idiosyncratic streak -- and demonstrates again that his is a talent not to be ignored.
Synopsis: Dr. Steven Murphy is a renowned cardiovascular surgeon who presides over a spotless household with his wife and two children.... [More]
Starring: Bill Camp, Raffey Cassidy, Denise Dal Vera, Colin Farrell
Directed By: Yorgos Lanthimos

#60

The Lovers (2017)
82%

#60
Adjusted Score: 88955%
Critics Consensus: With appealing leads and a narrative approach that offers a fresh perspective on familiar themes, The Lovers tells a quietly absorbing story with unexpected emotional resonance.
Synopsis: A man and his wife, each embroiled in an extramarital affair, are sent reeling when they suddenly fall for the... [More]
Starring: Debra Winger, Tracy Letts, Melora Walters, Aidan Gillen
Directed By: Azazel Jacobs

#59

High Life (2018)
82%

#59
Adjusted Score: 96487%
Critics Consensus: High Life is as visually arresting as it is challenging, confounding, and ultimately rewarding - which is to say it's everything film fans expect from director Claire Denis.
Synopsis: Monte and his baby daughter are the last survivors of a damned and dangerous mission to the outer reaches of... [More]
Starring: Robert Pattinson, Juliette Binoche, André Benjamin, Mia Goth
Directed By: Claire Denis

#58
#58
Adjusted Score: 86775%
Critics Consensus: The Hole in the Ground artfully exploits parental fears with a well-made horror outing that makes up in sheer effectiveness what it lacks in originality.
Synopsis: One night, Sarah's young son disappears into the woods behind their rural home. When he returns, he looks the same,... [More]
Starring: Seána Kerslake, James Quinn Markey, James Cosmo, Kati Outinen
Directed By: Lee Cronin

#57

Midsommar (2019)
83%

#57
Adjusted Score: 108118%
Critics Consensus: Ambitious, impressively crafted, and above all unsettling, Midsommar further proves writer-director Ari Aster is a horror auteur to be reckoned with.
Synopsis: A young American couple, their relationship foundering, travel to a fabled Swedish midsummer festival where a seemingly pastoral paradise transforms... [More]
Starring: Florence Pugh, Jack Reynor, William Jackson Harper, Will Poulter
Directed By: Ari Aster

#56

Supersonic (2016)
84%

#56
Adjusted Score: 85723%
Critics Consensus: Oasis: Supersonic foregoes a comprehensive approach to its multi-platinum subjects in favor of an appreciative -- and stirring -- look at their heady early years.
Synopsis: A revealing look at the meteoric rise of seminal '90s rock band Oasis, weaving never-before-seen concert footage with candid interviews... [More]
Starring: Noel Gallagher, Liam Gallagher, Paul Arthurs, Mark Coyle
Directed By: Mat Whitecross

#55
#55
Adjusted Score: 91180%
Critics Consensus: Poignant and piercingly honest, While We're Young finds writer-director Noah Baumbach delivering some of his funniest lines through some of his most relatable characters.
Synopsis: Middle-aged filmmaker Josh Srebnick (Ben Stiller) and his wife, Cornelia (Naomi Watts), are happily married, but stuck in a rut.... [More]
Starring: Ben Stiller, Naomi Watts, Adam Driver, Amanda Seyfried
Directed By: Noah Baumbach

#54

Waves (2019)
84%

#54
Adjusted Score: 99669%
Critics Consensus: An up-close look at one family's emotional ups and downs, Waves captures complicated dynamics with tenderness and grace.
Synopsis: The epic emotional journey of a suburban African American family as they navigate love, forgiveness and coming together in the... [More]
Starring: Kelvin Harrison Jr., Taylor Russell, Sterling K. Brown, Lucas Hedges
Directed By: Trey Edward Shults

#53

Under the Skin (2013)
84%

#53
Adjusted Score: 95022%
Critics Consensus: Its message may prove elusive for some, but with absorbing imagery and a mesmerizing performance from Scarlett Johansson, Under the Skin is a haunting viewing experience.
Synopsis: Disguising herself as a human female, an extraterrestrial (Scarlett Johansson) drives around Scotland and tries to lure unsuspecting men into... [More]
Starring: Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy McWilliams, Lynsey Taylor Mackay, Dougie McConnell
Directed By: Jonathan Glazer

#52

Lamb (2021)
86%

#52
Adjusted Score: 93732%
Critics Consensus: Darkly imaginative and brought to life by a pair of striking central performances, Lamb shears expectations with its singularly wooly chills.
Synopsis: A childless couple in rural Iceland make an alarming discovery one day in their sheep barn. They soon face the... [More]
Starring: Noomi Rapace, Hilmir Snær Guðnason, Björn Hlynur Haraldsson, Ingvar Sigurdsson
Directed By: Valdimar Jóhannsson

#51

Share (2019)
86%

#51
Adjusted Score: 85837%
Critics Consensus: Grim yet compelling, Share avoids rote didacticism thanks to sensitive direction and committed central performances.
Synopsis: A disturbing video leaked from a local high school throws a Long Island community into chaos and the national spotlight... [More]
Starring: Rhianne Barreto, Charlie Plummer, Poorna Jagannathan, J.C. MacKenzie
Directed By: Pippa Bianco

#50

Red Rocket (2021)
87%

#50
Adjusted Score: 93835%
Critics Consensus: Led by Simon Rex's magnetic performance, Red Rocket is another vibrant, ground-level look at modern American life from director/co-writer Sean Baker.
Synopsis: The audacious new film from writer-director Sean Baker (The Florida Project, Tangerine), starring Simon Rex in a magnetic, live-wire performance,... [More]
Starring: Simon Rex, Suzanna Son, Bree Elrod, Brenda Deiss
Directed By: Sean Baker

#49
#49
Adjusted Score: 91717%
Critics Consensus: Morris from America adds some novel narrative twists to its father-son story -- and gains added resonance thanks to a powerful performance from Craig Robinson.
Synopsis: A 13-year-old rapper (Markees Christmas) focused on hip-hop stardom falls for a rebellious classmate (Lina Keller) after moving from the... [More]
Starring: Craig Robinson, Carla Juri, Lina Keller, Markees Christmas
Directed By: Chad Hartigan

#48
#48
Adjusted Score: 106109%
Critics Consensus: It Comes at Night makes lethally effective use of its bare-bones trappings while proving once again that what's left unseen can be just as horrifying as anything on the screen.
Synopsis: After a mysterious apocalypse leaves the world with few survivors, two families are forced to share a home in an... [More]
Starring: Joel Edgerton, Christopher Abbott, Carmen Ejogo, Riley Keough
Directed By: Trey Edward Shults

#47

The Lobster (2015)
87%

#47
Adjusted Score: 102618%
Critics Consensus: As strange as it is thrillingly ambitious, The Lobster is definitely an acquired taste -- but for viewers with the fortitude to crack through Yorgos Lanthimos' offbeat sensibilities, it should prove a savory cinematic treat.
Synopsis: In a dystopian society, single people must find a mate within 45 days or be transformed into an animal of... [More]
Starring: Colin Farrell, Rachel Weisz, Léa Seydoux, John C. Reilly
Directed By: Yorgos Lanthimos

#46

On the Rocks (2020)
87%

#46
Adjusted Score: 105598%
Critics Consensus: On the Rocks isn't as potent as its top-shelf ingredients might suggest, but the end result still goes down easy -- and offers high proof of Bill Murray's finely aged charm.
Synopsis: A New York woman and her impulsive, larger-than-life father try to find out if her husband is having an affair.... [More]
Starring: Bill Murray, Rashida Jones, Marlon Wayans, Jessica Henwick
Directed By: Sofia Coppola

#45
#45
Adjusted Score: 104910%
Critics Consensus: 20th Century Women offers Annette Bening a too-rare opportunity to shine in a leading role -- and marks another assured step forward for writer-director Mike Mills.
Synopsis: In 1979 Santa Barbara, Calif., Dorothea Fields is a determined single mother in her mid-50s who is raising her adolescent... [More]
Starring: Annette Bening, Elle Fanning, Greta Gerwig, Billy Crudup
Directed By: Mike Mills

#44

Zola (2020)
88%

#44
Adjusted Score: 99994%
Critics Consensus: Zola captures the stranger-than-fiction appeal of the viral Twitter thread that inspired it -- and announces director/co-writer Janicza Bravo as a filmmaker to watch.
Synopsis: "Y'all wanna hear a story about why me & this bitch here fell out? It's kind of long but full... [More]
Starring: Taylour Paige, Riley Keough, Nicholas Braun, Colman Domingo
Directed By: Janicza Bravo

#43

The Souvenir (2019)
89%

#43
Adjusted Score: 99681%
Critics Consensus: Made by a filmmaker in command of her craft and a star perfectly matched with the material, The Souvenir is a uniquely impactful coming of age drama.
Synopsis: A shy film student begins finding her voice as an artist while navigating a turbulent courtship with a charismatic but... [More]
Starring: Honor Swinton Byrne, Tom Burke, Tilda Swinton, Richard Ayoade
Directed By: Joanna Hogg

#42

The Green Knight (2021)
89%

#42
Adjusted Score: 106141%
Critics Consensus: The Green Knight honors and deconstructs its source material in equal measure, producing an absorbing adventure that casts a fantastical spell.
Synopsis: An epic fantasy adventure based on the timeless Arthurian legend, THE GREEN KNIGHT tells the story of Sir Gawain (Dev... [More]
Starring: Dev Patel, Alicia Vikander, Joel Edgerton, Sarita Choudhury
Directed By: David Lowery

#41

Hereditary (2018)
89%

#41
Adjusted Score: 112531%
Critics Consensus: Hereditary uses its classic setup as the framework for a harrowing, uncommonly unsettling horror film whose cold touch lingers long beyond the closing credits.
Synopsis: When the matriarch of the Graham family passes away, her daughter and grandchildren begin to unravel cryptic and increasingly terrifying... [More]
Starring: Toni Collette, Gabriel Byrne, Alex Wolff, Ann Dowd
Directed By: Ari Aster

#40

Obvious Child (2014)
90%

#40
Adjusted Score: 96843%
Critics Consensus: Tackling a sensitive subject with maturity, honesty, and wit, Obvious Child serves as a deeply promising debut for writer-director Gillian Robespierre.
Synopsis: An immature, newly unemployed comic (Jenny Slate) must navigate the murky waters of adulthood after her fling with a graduate... [More]
Starring: Jenny Slate, Jake Lacy, Gaby Hoffman, Gabe Liedman
Directed By: Gillian Robespierre

#39

Lean on Pete (2017)
90%

#39
Adjusted Score: 100073%
Critics Consensus: Lean on Pete avoids mawkish melodrama, offering an empathetic yet clear-eyed portrayal of a young man at a crossroads that confirms Charley Plummer as a major talent.
Synopsis: Charley, a teen living with his single father, finds work caring for an aging racehorse named Lean on Pete. When... [More]
Starring: Charlie Plummer, Chloë Sevigny, Steve Zahn, Justin Rain
Directed By: Andrew Haigh

#38
#38
Adjusted Score: 98389%
Critics Consensus: Gritty, gripping, and weighted with thought-provoking heft, A Most Violent Year represents another strong entry in writer-director J.C. Chandor's impressive filmography.
Synopsis: In 1981 New York, a fuel supplier (Oscar Isaac) tries to adhere to his own moral compass amid the rampant... [More]
Starring: Oscar Isaac, Jessica Chastain, David Oyelowo, Alessandro Nivola
Directed By: J.C. Chandor

#37

Green Room (2015)
90%

#37
Adjusted Score: 105288%
Critics Consensus: Green Room delivers unapologetic genre thrills with uncommon intelligence and powerfully acted élan.
Synopsis: Members (Anton Yelchin, Alia Shawkat) of a punk-rock band and a tough young woman (Imogen Poots) battle murderous white supremacists... [More]
Starring: Anton Yelchin, Imogen Poots, Alia Shawkat, Joe Cole
Directed By: Jeremy Saulnier

#36

The Witch (2015)
90%

#36
Adjusted Score: 111006%
Critics Consensus: As thought-provoking as it is visually compelling, The Witch delivers a deeply unsettling exercise in slow-building horror that suggests great things for debuting writer-director Robert Eggers.
Synopsis: In 1630 New England, panic and despair envelops a farmer, his wife and their children when youngest son Samuel suddenly... [More]
Starring: Anya Taylor-Joy, Ralph Ineson, Kate Dickie, Harvey Scrimshaw
Directed By: Robert Eggers

#35

The Lighthouse (2019)
90%

#35
Adjusted Score: 113068%
Critics Consensus: A gripping story brilliantly filmed and led by a pair of powerhouse performances, The Lighthouse further establishes Robert Eggers as a filmmaker of exceptional talent.
Synopsis: Two lighthouse keepers try to maintain their sanity while living on a remote and mysterious New England island in the... [More]
Starring: Robert Pattinson, Willem Dafoe, Valeriia Karaman, Logan Hawkes
Directed By: Robert Eggers

#34
#34
Adjusted Score: 90444%
Critics Consensus: Informative, compassionate, and beautifully filmed, The Elephant Queen should satisfy nature documentary lovers of all ages.
Synopsis: An elephant mother leads her herd across an unforgiving African landscape filled with vibrant wildlife.... [More]
Starring: Chiwetel Ejiofor
Directed By: Mark Deeble, Victoria Stone

#33
#33
Adjusted Score: 94419%
Critics Consensus: Well-acted and steeped in Southern atmosphere, Mississippi Grind is a road movie and addiction drama that transcends each of its well-worn genres.
Synopsis: Convinced that his newfound friend (Ryan Reynolds) is a good-luck charm, a gambling addict (Ben Mendelsohn) takes the man on... [More]
Starring: Ryan Reynolds, Ben Mendelsohn, Sienna Miller, Analeigh Tipton
Directed By: Ryan Fleck, Anna Boden

#32

In Fabric (2018)
91%

#32
Adjusted Score: 100500%
Critics Consensus: In Fabric's gauzy giallo allure weaves a surreal spell, blending stylish horror and dark comedy to offer audiences a captivating treat.
Synopsis: A lonely divorcee visits a bewitching London department store to find a dress to transform her life. She soon finds... [More]
Starring: Marianne Jean-Baptiste, Sidse Babett Knudsen, Hayley Squires, Leo Bill
Directed By: Peter Strickland

#31
#31
Adjusted Score: 97984%
Critics Consensus: The Spectacular Now is an adroit, sensitive film that avoids typical coming-of-age story trappings.
Synopsis: An innocent, bookish teenager (Shailene Woodley) begins dating the charming, freewheeling high-school senior (Miles Teller) who awoke on her lawn... [More]
Starring: Miles Teller, Shailene Woodley, Brie Larson, Jennifer Jason Leigh
Directed By: James Ponsoldt

#30

Gloria Bell (2018)
91%

#30
Adjusted Score: 102519%
Critics Consensus: Free of visual or narrative embellishments, Gloria Bell rests almost completely on Julianne Moore's performance in the title role -- and she's gloriously up to the task.
Synopsis: A free-spirited divorcee spends her nights on the dance floor, joyfully letting loose at clubs around Los Angeles. She soon... [More]
Starring: Julianne Moore, John Turturro, Michael Cera, Brad Garrett
Directed By: Sebastián Lelio

#29

Locke (2013)
91%

#29
Adjusted Score: 99238%
Critics Consensus: A one-man show set in a single confined location, Locke demands a powerful performance -- and gets it from a never-more-compelling Tom Hardy.
Synopsis: A man's (Tom Hardy) life unravels after he leaves a construction site at a critical time and drives to London... [More]
Starring: Tom Hardy, Ruth Wilson, Andrew Scott, Tom Holland
Directed By: Steven Knight

#28

A Ghost Story (2017)
91%

#28
Adjusted Score: 110993%
Critics Consensus: A Ghost Story deftly manages its ambitious themes through an inventive, artful, and ultimately poignant exploration of love and loss.
Synopsis: A passionate young couple, unexpectedly separated by a shocking loss, discover an eternal connection and a love that is infinite.... [More]
Starring: Casey Affleck, Rooney Mara, Kenneisha Thompson, Grover Coulson
Directed By: David Lowery

#27
#27
Adjusted Score: 116493%
Critics Consensus: Oh, hai Mark. The Disaster Artist is a surprisingly poignant and charming movie-about-a-movie that explores the creative process with unexpected delicacy.
Synopsis: The incredible true story of aspiring filmmaker and Hollywood outsider Tommy Wiseau as he and his best friend defiantly pursue... [More]
Starring: James Franco, Dave Franco, Seth Rogen, Zac Efron
Directed By: James Franco

#26
#26
Adjusted Score: 95110%
Critics Consensus: A Prayer Before Dawn is far from an easy watch, but this harrowing prison odyssey delivers rich rewards -- led by an outstanding central performance from Joe Cole.
Synopsis: The amazing true story of Billy Moore, an English boxer incarcerated in Thailand's most notorious prison. Thrown into a world... [More]
Starring: Joe Cole, Billy Moore, Pornchanok Mabklang, Panya Yimmumphai
Directed By: Jean-Stéphane Sauvaire

#25

The Humans (2021)
92%

#25
Adjusted Score: 97340%
Critics Consensus: The Humans takes its Tony-winning source material from stage to screen without sacrificing the essence of writer-director Stephen Karam's dysfunctional drama.
Synopsis: Erik Blake has gathered three generations of his Pennsylvania family to celebrate Thanksgiving at his daughter's apartment in lower Manhattan.... [More]
Starring: Richard Jenkins, Amy Schumer, Steven Yeun, Jayne Houdyshell
Directed By: Stephen Karam

#24

Slow West (2015)
92%

#24
Adjusted Score: 96045%
Critics Consensus: Slow West serves as an impressive calling card for first-time writer-director John M. Maclean -- and offers an inventive treat for fans of the Western.
Synopsis: A bounty hunter (Michael Fassbender) keeps his true motive a secret from the naive Scottish teenager (Kodi Smit-McPhee) he's offered... [More]
Starring: Michael Fassbender, Kodi Smit-McPhee, Ben Mendelsohn, Caren Pistorius
Directed By: John Maclean

#23
#23
Adjusted Score: 97210%
Critics Consensus: Brilliantly performed and smartly unconventional, The End of the Tour pays fitting tribute to a singular talent while offering profoundly poignant observations on the human condition.
Synopsis: Writer and journalist David Lipsky (Jesse Eisenberg) interviews author David Foster Wallace (Jason Segel) for Rolling Stone magazine.... [More]
Starring: Jesse Eisenberg, Jason Segel, Becky Ann Baker, Anna Chlumsky
Directed By: James Ponsoldt

#22

Saint Maud (2019)
92%

#22
Adjusted Score: 102087%
Critics Consensus: A brilliantly unsettling blend of body horror and psychological thriller, Saint Maud marks an impressive debut for writer-director Rose Glass.
Synopsis: The debut film from writer-director Rose Glass, Saint Maud is a chilling and boldly original vision of faith, madness, and... [More]
Starring: Morfydd Clark, Jennifer Ehle, Lily Frazer, Lily Knight
Directed By: Rose Glass

#21
#21
Adjusted Score: 104584%
Critics Consensus: An affecting story powerfully told, The Last Black Man in San Francisco immediately establishes director Joe Talbot as a filmmaker to watch.
Synopsis: Jimmie and his best friend Mont try to reclaim the house built by Jimmie's grandfather, launching them on a poignant... [More]
Starring: Jimmie Fails, Jonathan Majors, Rob Morgan, Tichina Arnold
Directed By: Joe Talbot

#20

Good Time (2017)
92%

#20
Adjusted Score: 108695%
Critics Consensus: A visual treat filled out by consistently stellar work from Robert Pattinson, Good Time is a singularly distinctive crime drama offering far more than the usual genre thrills.
Synopsis: A bank robber stops at nothing to free his brother from prison, launching himself into a nightlong odyssey through New... [More]
Starring: Robert Pattinson, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Barkhad Abdi, Benny Safdie
Directed By: Josh Safdie, Benny Safdie

#19

Ex Machina (2015)
92%

#19
Adjusted Score: 103673%
Critics Consensus: Ex Machina leans heavier on ideas than effects, but it's still a visually polished piece of work -- and an uncommonly engaging sci-fi feature.
Synopsis: Caleb Smith (Domhnall Gleeson) a programmer at a huge Internet company, wins a contest that enables him to spend a... [More]
Starring: Domhnall Gleeson, Oscar Isaac, Alicia Vikander, Sonoya Mizuno
Directed By: Alex Garland

#18

Uncut Gems (2019)
92%

#18
Adjusted Score: 112443%
Critics Consensus: Uncut Gems reaffirms the Safdies as masters of anxiety-inducing cinema -- and proves Adam Sandler remains a formidable dramatic actor when given the right material.
Synopsis: A charismatic jeweler makes a high-stakes bet that could lead to the windfall of a lifetime. In a precarious high-wire... [More]
Starring: Adam Sandler, LaKeith Stanfield, Julia Fox, Kevin Garnett
Directed By: Benny Safdie, Josh Safdie

#17

Val (2021)
93%

#17
Adjusted Score: 99065%
Critics Consensus: An absorbingly reflective documentary that benefits from its subject's self-chronicling, Val offers an intimate look at a unique life and career.
Synopsis: For over 40 years Val Kilmer, one of Hollywood's most mercurial and/or misunderstood actors has been documenting his own life... [More]
Starring: Val Kilmer, Jack Kilmer
Directed By: Ting Poo, Leo Scott

#16

Room (2015)
93%

#16
Adjusted Score: 106196%
Critics Consensus: Led by incredible work from Brie Larson and Jacob Tremblay, Room makes for an unforgettably harrowing -- and undeniably rewarding -- experience.
Synopsis: Held captive for years in an enclosed space, a woman (Brie Larson) and her young son (Jacob Tremblay) finally gain... [More]
Starring: Brie Larson, Jacob Tremblay, Joan Allen, Sean Bridgers
Directed By: Lenny Abrahamson

#15
#15
Adjusted Score: 97808%
Critics Consensus: Drawing on another terrific performance from Honor Swinton Byrne, The Souvenir Part II continues its story with profound emotional complexity and elegant storytelling.
Synopsis: In the aftermath of her tumultuous relationship with a charismatic but manipulative older man, Julie begins to untangle her fraught... [More]
Starring: Honor Swinton Byrne, Jaygann Ayeh, Tilda Swinton, Richard Ayoade
Directed By: Joanna Hogg

#14

C'mon C'mon (2021)
94%

#14
Adjusted Score: 102408%
Critics Consensus: The sweet chemistry between Joaquin Phoenix and Woody Norman is complemented by writer-director Mike Mills' empathetic work, helping C'mon C'mon transcend its familiar trappings.
Synopsis: Johnny (Joaquin Phoenix) and his young nephew (Woody Norman) forge a tenuous but transformational relationship when they are unexpectedly thrown... [More]
Starring: Joaquin Phoenix, Gaby Hoffmann, Woody Norman, Scoot McNairy
Directed By: Mike Mills

#13

Boys State (2020)
94%

#13
Adjusted Score: 103744%
Critics Consensus: Startling, upsetting, and overall absorbing, Boys State strikingly depicts American political divisions -- and machinations -- taking root in the next generation.
Synopsis: Texas teens learn about American democracy by organizing political parties and running a mock government.... [More]
Starring:
Directed By: Amanda McBaine, Jesse Moss

#12

First Reformed (2017)
94%

#12
Adjusted Score: 107862%
Critics Consensus: Brought to life by delicate work from writer-director Paul Schrader and elevated by a standout performance by Ethan Hawke, First Reformed takes a sensitive and suspenseful look at weighty themes.
Synopsis: The pastor of a small church in upstate New York spirals out of control after a soul-shaking encounter with an... [More]
Starring: Ethan Hawke, Amanda Seyfried, Philip Ettinger, Cedric Kyles
Directed By: Paul Schrader

#11

Krisha (2015)
95%

#11
Adjusted Score: 98252%
Critics Consensus: Raw, bracingly honest, and refreshingly unconventional, Krisha wrings fresh -- and occasionally uncomfortable -- truths from a seemingly familiar premise.
Synopsis: Tensions rise at a Thanksgiving gathering when a troubled woman (Krisha Fairchild) reunites with the extended family that she abandoned... [More]
Starring: Krisha Fairchild, Robyn Fairchild, Bill Wise, Chris Doubek
Directed By: Trey Edward Shults

#10

De Palma (2015)
95%

#10
Adjusted Score: 100446%
Critics Consensus: De Palma may not make believers out of the director's detractors, but they'll likely share longtime fans' fascination with his career's worth of entertaining stories.
Synopsis: Filmmaker Brian De Palma discusses his body of work, including "Sisters," "Obsession," "Carrie," "Dressed to Kill," "Blow Out," "Scarface," "The... [More]
Starring: Brian De Palma
Directed By: Noah Baumbach, Jake Paltrow

#9

Amy (2015)
95%

#9
Adjusted Score: 104076%
Critics Consensus: As riveting as it is sad, Amy is a powerfully honest look at the twisted relationship between art and celebrity -- and the lethal spiral of addiction.
Synopsis: Archival footage and personal testimonials present an intimate portrait of the life and career of British singer/songwriter Amy Winehouse.... [More]
Starring: Tony Bennett, Pete Doherty, Salaam Remi, Nick Shymansky
Directed By: Asif Kapadia

#8

Menashe (2017)
96%

#8
Adjusted Score: 103268%
Critics Consensus: Menashe offers an intriguing look at a culture whose unfamiliarity to many viewers will be rendered irrelevant by the story's universally affecting themes and thoughtful approach.
Synopsis: Deep in the heart of New York's notoriously secretive Hasidic Jewish community, Menashe, a good-hearted but somewhat hapless grocery store... [More]
Starring: Menashe Lustig, Ruben Niborski, Yoel Weisshaus, Meyer Schwartz
Directed By: Joshua Z Weinstein

#7

First Cow (2019)
96%

#7
Adjusted Score: 109488%
Critics Consensus: First Cow finds director Kelly Reichardt revisiting territory and themes that will be familiar to fans of her previous work -- with typically rewarding results.
Synopsis: Two travelers, on the run from a band of vengeful hunters in the 1820s Northwest, dream of striking it rich... [More]
Starring: John Magaro, Orion Lee, Alia Shawkat, Toby Jones
Directed By: Kelly Reichardt

#6
#6
Adjusted Score: 118744%
Critics Consensus: The Florida Project offers a colorfully empathetic look at an underrepresented part of the population that proves absorbing even as it raises sobering questions about modern America.
Synopsis: Set in the shadow of the most magical place on Earth, 6-year-old Moonee and her two best friends forge their... [More]
Starring: Willem Dafoe, Brooklynn Prince, Bria Vinaite, Valeria Cotto
Directed By: Sean Baker

#5

The Farewell (2019)
97%

#5
Adjusted Score: 118640%
Critics Consensus: The Farewell deftly captures complicated family dynamics with a poignant, well-acted drama that marries cultural specificity with universally relatable themes.
Synopsis: Billi's family returns to China under the guise of a fake wedding to stealthily say goodbye to their beloved matriarch... [More]
Starring: Awkwafina, Tzi Ma, Diana Lin, Gil Perez-Abraham
Directed By: Lulu Wang

#4

Minari (2020)
98%

#4
Adjusted Score: 118948%
Critics Consensus: Led by arresting performances from Steven Yeun and Yeri Han, Minari offers an intimate and heart-wrenching portrait of family and assimilation in 1980s America.
Synopsis: A tender and sweeping story about what roots us, Minari follows a Korean-American family that moves to a tiny Arkansas... [More]
Starring: Steven Yeun, Yeri Han, Youn Yuh-jung, Will Patton
Directed By: Lee Isaac Chung

#3

Moonlight (2016)
98%

#3
Adjusted Score: 123127%
Critics Consensus: Moonlight uses one man's story to offer a remarkable and brilliantly crafted look at lives too rarely seen in cinema.
Synopsis: A look at three defining chapters in the life of Chiron, a young black man growing up in Miami. His... [More]
Starring: Mahershala Ali, Alex Hibbert, Ashton Sanders, Trevante Rhodes
Directed By: Barry Jenkins

#2

Eighth Grade (2018)
99%

#2
Adjusted Score: 118421%
Critics Consensus: Eighth Grade takes a look at its titular time period that offers a rare and resounding ring of truth while heralding breakthroughs for writer-director Bo Burnham and captivating star Elsie Fisher.
Synopsis: Thirteen-year-old Kayla endures the tidal wave of contemporary suburban adolescence as she makes her way through the last week of... [More]
Starring: Elsie Fisher, Daniel Zolghadri, Fred Hechinger, Imani Lewis
Directed By: Bo Burnham

#1

Lady Bird (2017)
99%

#1
Adjusted Score: 128263%
Critics Consensus: Lady Bird delivers fresh insights about the turmoil of adolescence -- and reveals writer-director Greta Gerwig as a fully formed filmmaking talent.
Synopsis: A teenager (Saoirse Ronan) navigates a loving but turbulent relationship with her strong-willed mother (Laurie Metcalf) over the course of... [More]
Starring: Saoirse Ronan, Laurie Metcalf, Timothée Chalamet, Lucas Hedges
Directed By: Greta Gerwig

Movie & TV News

Tag Cloud

indiana jones Summer MTV Sundance TV marvel comics video on demand theme song Rom-Com live event CBS All Access zero dark thirty remakes Paramount tv talk Shondaland SXSW docuseries Black History Month book Cannes black comiccon doctor who dramedy Epix Food Network suspense series aapi royal family Trailer Adult Swim films Drama Peacock Chernobyl Image Comics posters Mary Poppins Returns heist movie Warner Bros. American Society of Cinematographers spider-man Country trophy Amazon Studios what to watch high school Interview History blaxploitation king kong scary aliens Hollywood Foreign Press Association kids Reality Infographic Comics on TV Television Critics Association Tomatazos transformers jurassic park FOX sag awards crime drama international disaster Freeform cooking 2021 boxing Comic Book Hear Us Out Crackle Ellie Kemper twilight Comedy Central Western Pop TV critic resources Shudder Stephen King TCA Winter 2020 stop motion ABC Signature razzies Captain marvel slashers Disney justice league Biopics AMC Plus 2017 directors gangster GLAAD SDCC critics Funimation Endgame Martial Arts Black Mirror Star Wars A&E award winner Film The Walking Dead A24 Walt Disney Pictures know your critic Sneak Peek scene in color Tarantino Chilling Adventures of Sabrina crossover james bond Winter TV Marvel strong female leads chucky Christmas Watching Series Quiz breaking bad screenings BBC America Universal Pictures hidden camera parents diversity Paramount Plus ID Horror Dark Horse Comics Turner OWN Valentine's Day Pixar Pacific Islander new star wars movies Apple halloween universal monsters Box Office feel good Disney Channel target Prime Video game show festival WGN Binge Guide natural history Instagram Live The Academy 20th Century Fox 21st Century Fox indie space politics hist docudrama 2019 finale Extras cats Esquire Heroines IMDb TV Pirates superhero live action golden globe awards Star Trek Lucasfilm TCM ESPN DirecTV The Witch blockbuster 007 mob women canceled TV shows GIFs Oscars prank Columbia Pictures canceled australia television Schedule National Geographic sitcom reboot comedies dragons Television Academy Alien nature cancelled TV series comics Pet Sematary Mary Tyler Moore NBA cartoon Awards police drama comic book movies boxoffice kaiju Comedy Musical Mary poppins Baby Yoda USA Network GoT criterion new york medical drama technology Amazon Prime Video LGBTQ travel action-comedy ratings YouTube Red king arthur nfl PaleyFest Mindy Kaling renewed TV shows Character Guide IFC worst movies emmy awards slasher Winners marvel cinematic universe Cartoon Network Syfy Rock Animation documentary CMT psycho ghosts CW Seed BBC One art house TLC Academy Awards binge IFC Films YouTube Premium all-time video sopranos japan Set visit dexter Spring TV spy thriller HBO godzilla cancelled reviews psychological thriller documentaries YouTube book adaptation Musicals CNN versus NBC FXX sequels 2015 FX on Hulu political drama 93rd Oscars Cosplay young adult 2020 PBS Certified Fresh miniseries a nightmare on elm street best RT History concert 99% rotten movies we love legend Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt Holidays 2016 revenge Crunchyroll spain screen actors guild Sci-Fi Fantasy President Elton John telelvision Lionsgate First Look comic crime The Purge Nat Geo venice VICE Music classics Emmys unscripted Logo Fall TV 79th Golden Globes Awards FX ABC Family Discovery Channel Broadway Marathons 4/20 vampires Nickelodeon mutant Amazon Prime Tubi Hulu Wes Anderson romance Netflix adaptation Video Games DC Comics TV movies 1990s BAFTA Election adventure E3 sports rom-coms Travel Channel TIFF BET Awards Sundance Now game of thrones Holiday Acorn TV Mudbound Hallmark quibi spanish romantic comedy Kids & Family spinoff ViacomCBS Disney streaming service El Rey foreign rt labs nbcuniversal Trivia vs. Classic Film pirates of the caribbean Exclusive Video Fargo sequel Sundance Year in Review based on movie Amazon See It Skip It AMC Tumblr superman adenture Neflix jamie lee curtis Red Carpet dc Countdown Grammys Spike singing competition 71st Emmy Awards Universal werewolf casting Lifetime Christmas movies Polls and Games BET ITV dark stand-up comedy 24 frames Bravo mockumentary die hard hollywood biopic Disney Plus Rocketman cops comic books Disney+ Disney Plus Hallmark Christmas movies TCA 45 The Walt Disney Company toronto Pop 2018 Paramount Network supernatural Tokyo Olympics First Reviews TCA Awards OneApp war Britbox Thanksgiving Brie Larson asian-american festivals movies hispanic Photos Mystery thriller laika news Fox Searchlight X-Men Ovation cults Lifetime composers black comedy PlayStation rotten Awards Tour mcc deadpool USA south america The CW streaming movies HBO Max cars Superheroe football anthology Teen zombie batman Creative Arts Emmys Superheroes dreamworks social media Marvel Studios Nominations Toys MSNBC science fiction archives joker fast and furious TNT true crime Sony Pictures TV renewals Comic-Con@Home 2021 Showtime Legendary Writers Guild of America elevated horror Netflix Christmas movies lord of the rings mission: impossible saw obituary Reality Competition Turner Classic Movies teaser talk show richard e. Grant movie popular halloween tv Spectrum Originals toy story DC streaming service TV One Song of Ice and Fire HFPA Trophy Talk serial killer New York Comic Con E! NYCC Marvel Television TCA 2017 APB Emmy Nominations Opinion french Action leaderboard Apple TV+ fresh historical drama dogs stoner independent 72 Emmy Awards spanish language witnail biography TV Land TV wonder woman TBS 73rd Emmy Awards VH1 BBC japanese christmas movies cancelled television trailers Arrowverse Vudu discovery animated cinemax free movies italian rt labs critics edition ABC genre zombies WarnerMedia Women's History Month basketball worst streaming The Arrangement Rocky rt archives Podcast anime 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards children's TV scorecard LGBT latino satire kong blockbusters child's play green book CBS cancelled TV shows HBO Go Apple TV Plus VOD franchise DGA Fox News facebook hispanic heritage month SundanceTV comic book movie golden globes new zealand spider-verse Super Bowl monster movies Anna Paquin Pride Month DC Universe crime thriller Masterpiece Film Festival Family olympics Avengers robots Calendar dceu TruTV Starz San Diego Comic-Con harry potter name the review debate YA 90s RT21 scary movies MCU Ghostbusters period drama Premiere Dates Best and Worst
Copyright ©  2018 Fandango. All rights reserved.
Terms of Service         Privacy Policy