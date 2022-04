92 Best Computer-Animated Movies Ranked by Tomatometer

Ever since the 1995 release of Toy Story, when feature animation bounded from paper reams and into the domain of the digital, it’s been to infinity and beyond in creative storytelling. We’ve traveled the sky by house and balloon (Up), crossed dimensions with Spider-Man (Into the Spider-Verse), swam the deepest oceans (Finding Nemo) while learning the value of family along with super glue (The Lego Movie).

In these feats of imagination, Cars rule the world, superheroes and villains can turn their lives around (The Incredibles, Despicable Me), and a squirrel chasing an acorn becomes a Sisyphean myth. It’s where we can believe in fairy tales again (Frozen, Brave)…while having a good laugh at their expense (Shrek). We’ve also witnessed processed meats do some things in Sausage Party we’d rather not speak of again.

A whole industry of is supported by this medium, including the previously mentioned Pixar, Blue Sky Studios (Ice Age), Illumination (The Secret Life of Pets), and Sony Pictures Animation (Hotel Transylvania). And let’s not forget DreamWorks Animation (How to Train Your Dragon), whose latest film Trolls World Tour, which broke streaming records when it went straight to on-demand, skipping theatrical.

Wherever the story takes us from , we’ve ranked the most critically approved films of the genre in our list of the best-reviewed computer-animated movies. Each entry had to reach at least 20 reviews before we put them up for consideration, where we then ranked them by Tomatometer. So, enjoy our guide to the best computer-animated movies ever made.



#7 Zootopia (2016) 98% #7 Adjusted Score: 116279% Critics Consensus: The brilliantly well-rounded Zootopia offers a thoughtful, inclusive message that's as rich and timely as its sumptuously state-of-the-art animation -- all while remaining fast and funny enough to keep younger viewers entertained. Synopsis: From the largest elephant to the smallest shrew, the city of Zootopia is a mammal metropolis where various animals live... From the largest elephant to the smallest shrew, the city of Zootopia is a mammal metropolis where various animals live... [More] Starring: Ginnifer Goodwin, Jason Bateman, Shakira, Idris Elba Directed By: Byron Howard, Rich Moore

#11 Coco (2017) 97% #11 Adjusted Score: 124513% Critics Consensus: Coco's rich visual pleasures are matched by a thoughtful narrative that takes a family-friendly -- and deeply affecting -- approach to questions of culture, family, life, and death. Synopsis: Despite his family's generations-old ban on music, young Miguel dreams of becoming an accomplished musician like his idol Ernesto de... Despite his family's generations-old ban on music, young Miguel dreams of becoming an accomplished musician like his idol Ernesto de... [More] Starring: Anthony Gonzalez, Gael García Bernal, Benjamin Bratt, Alanna Ubach Directed By: Lee Unkrich

#15 Ratatouille (2007) 96% #15 Adjusted Score: 106534% Critics Consensus: Fast-paced and stunningly animated, Ratatouille adds another delightfully entertaining entry -- and a rather unlikely hero -- to the Pixar canon. Synopsis: Remy (Patton Oswalt), a resident of Paris, appreciates good food and has quite a sophisticated palate. He would love to... Remy (Patton Oswalt), a resident of Paris, appreciates good food and has quite a sophisticated palate. He would love to... [More] Starring: Patton Oswalt, Ian Holm, Lou Romano, Brian Dennehy Directed By: Brad Bird

#17 Soul (2020) 95% #17 Adjusted Score: 120291% Critics Consensus: A film as beautiful to contemplate as it is to behold, Soul proves Pixar's power to deliver outstanding all-ages entertainment remains undimmed. Synopsis: Joe is a middle-school band teacher whose life hasn't quite gone the way he expected. His true passion is jazz... Joe is a middle-school band teacher whose life hasn't quite gone the way he expected. His true passion is jazz... [More] Starring: Jamie Foxx, Tina Fey, Phylicia Rashad, Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson Directed By: Pete Docter

#18 Moana (2016) 95% #18 Adjusted Score: 113460% Critics Consensus: With a title character as three-dimensional as its lush animation and a story that adds fresh depth to Disney's time-tested formula, Moana is truly a family-friendly adventure for the ages. Synopsis: An adventurous teenager sails out on a daring mission to save her people. During her journey, Moana meets the once-mighty... An adventurous teenager sails out on a daring mission to save her people. During her journey, Moana meets the once-mighty... [More] Starring: Dwayne Johnson, Auli'i Cravalho, Rachel House, Temuera Morrison Directed By: John Musker, Ron Clements

#19 WALL-E (2008) 95% #19 Adjusted Score: 106244% Critics Consensus: Wall-E's stellar visuals testify once again to Pixar's ingenuity, while its charming star will captivate younger viewers -- and its timely story offers thought-provoking subtext. Synopsis: WALL-E, short for Waste Allocation Load Lifter Earth-class, is the last robot left on Earth. He spends his days tidying... WALL-E, short for Waste Allocation Load Lifter Earth-class, is the last robot left on Earth. He spends his days tidying... [More] Starring: Ben Burtt, Elissa Knight, Jeff Garlin, Fred Willard Directed By: Andrew Stanton

#21 Incredibles 2 (2018) 93% #21 Adjusted Score: 117302% Critics Consensus: Incredibles 2 reunites Pixar's family crimefighting team for a long-awaited follow-up that may not quite live up to the original, but comes close enough to earn its name. Synopsis: Telecommunications guru Winston Deavor enlists Elastigirl to fight crime and make the public fall in love with superheroes once again.... Telecommunications guru Winston Deavor enlists Elastigirl to fight crime and make the public fall in love with superheroes once again.... [More] Starring: Craig T. Nelson, Holly Hunter, Sarah Vowell, Huck Milner Directed By: Brad Bird

#23 The Little Prince (2015) 93% #23 Adjusted Score: 97760% Critics Consensus: Beautifully animated and faithful to the spirit of its classic source material, The Little Prince is a family-friendly treat that anchors thrilling visuals with a satisfying story. Synopsis: The Aviator introduces a girl to a world where she rediscovers her childhood and learns that it's human connections that... The Aviator introduces a girl to a world where she rediscovers her childhood and learns that it's human connections that... [More] Starring: Jeff Bridges, Rachel McAdams, James Franco, Marion Cotillard Directed By: Mark Osborne

#35 Onward (2020) 88% #35 Adjusted Score: 112914% Critics Consensus: It may suffer in comparison to Pixar's classics, but Onward makes effective use of the studio's formula -- and stands on its own merits as a funny, heartwarming, dazzlingly animated adventure. Synopsis: Teenage elf brothers Ian and Barley embark on a magical quest to spend one more day with their late father.... Teenage elf brothers Ian and Barley embark on a magical quest to spend one more day with their late father.... [More] Starring: Tom Holland, Chris Pratt, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Octavia Spencer Directed By: Dan Scanlon

#37 Rango (2011) 88% #37 Adjusted Score: 96146% Critics Consensus: Rango is a smart, giddily creative burst of beautifully animated entertainment, and Johnny Depp gives a colorful vocal performance as a household pet in an unfamiliar world. Synopsis: A chameleon (Johnny Depp) who has lived as a sheltered family pet finds himself in the grip of an identity... A chameleon (Johnny Depp) who has lived as a sheltered family pet finds himself in the grip of an identity... [More] Starring: Johnny Depp, Isla Fisher, Abigail Breslin, Ned Beatty Directed By: Gore Verbinski

#43 The Bad Guys (2022) 86% #43 Adjusted Score: 93348% Critics Consensus: Fast-paced, funny, and full of colorful visual appeal, The Bad Guys is good news for audiences seeking options the whole family can enjoy. Synopsis: In the new action comedy from DreamWorks Animation, based on the New York Times best-selling book series, a crackerjack criminal... In the new action comedy from DreamWorks Animation, based on the New York Times best-selling book series, a crackerjack criminal... [More] Starring: Sam Rockwell, Zazie Beetz, Marc Maron, Awkwafina Directed By: Pierre Perifel

#51 Abominable (2019) 82% #51 Adjusted Score: 91306% Critics Consensus: Working with admittedly familiar ingredients, Abominable offers audiences a beautifully animated and overall engaging adventure that the whole family can enjoy. Synopsis: After discovering a Yeti on the roof of her apartment building, teenage Yi and her two friends embark on an... After discovering a Yeti on the roof of her apartment building, teenage Yi and her two friends embark on an... [More] Starring: Chloe Bennet, Albert Tsai, Tenzing Norgay Trainor, Joseph Izzo Directed By: Jill Culton

#54 Monsters University (2013) 80% #54 Adjusted Score: 87415% Critics Consensus: Offering Monsters, Inc. fans a return visit with beloved characters, Monsters University delivers funny and thoughtful family entertainment for viewers of any age. Synopsis: Ever since he was a kid monster, Mike Wazowski (Billy Crystal) has dreamed of becoming a Scarer. To make his... Ever since he was a kid monster, Mike Wazowski (Billy Crystal) has dreamed of becoming a Scarer. To make his... [More] Starring: Billy Crystal, John Goodman, Steve Buscemi, Helen Mirren Directed By: Dan Scanlon

#62 The Good Dinosaur (2015) 76% #62 Adjusted Score: 84076% Critics Consensus: The Good Dinosaur delivers thrillingly beautiful animation in service of a worthy story that, even if it doesn't quite live up to the lofty standards set by Pixar, still adds up to charming, family-friendly entertainment. Synopsis: Luckily for young Arlo, his parents (Jeffrey Wright, Frances McDormand) and his two siblings, the mighty dinosaurs were not wiped... Luckily for young Arlo, his parents (Jeffrey Wright, Frances McDormand) and his two siblings, the mighty dinosaurs were not wiped... [More] Starring: Jeffrey Wright, Frances McDormand, Maleah Padilla, Ryan Teeple Directed By: Peter Sohn

#64 Smallfoot (2018) 76% #64 Adjusted Score: 82327% Critics Consensus: Smallfoot offers a colorful distraction that should keep younger viewers entertained - and a story whose message might even resonate with older audiences. Synopsis: Migo is a friendly Yeti whose world gets turned upside down when he discovers something that he didn't know existed... Migo is a friendly Yeti whose world gets turned upside down when he discovers something that he didn't know existed... [More] Starring: Channing Tatum, James Corden, Zendaya, Common Directed By: Karey Kirkpatrick

#77 Megamind (2010) 72% #77 Adjusted Score: 78191% Critics Consensus: It regurgitates plot points from earlier animated efforts, and isn't quite as funny as it should be, but a top-shelf voice cast and strong visuals help make Megamind a pleasant, if unspectacular, diversion. Synopsis: Though he is the most-brilliant supervillain the world has known, Megamind (Will Ferrell) is the least-successful. Thwarted time and again... Though he is the most-brilliant supervillain the world has known, Megamind (Will Ferrell) is the least-successful. Thwarted time and again... [More] Starring: Will Ferrell, Brad Pitt, Tina Fey, Jonah Hill Directed By: Tom McGrath

#78 Rio (2011) 72% #78 Adjusted Score: 77825% Critics Consensus: This straightforward movie reaches great heights thanks to its colorful visual palette, catchy music, and funny vocal performances. Synopsis: Captured by smugglers when he was just a hatchling, a macaw named Blu (Jesse Eisenberg) never learned to fly and... Captured by smugglers when he was just a hatchling, a macaw named Blu (Jesse Eisenberg) never learned to fly and... [More] Starring: Anne Hathaway, Jesse Eisenberg, Jemaine Clement, Leslie Mann Directed By: Carlos Saldanha

#80 Sing (2016) 71% #80 Adjusted Score: 82836% Critics Consensus: Sing delivers colorfully animated, cheerfully undemanding entertainment with a solid voice cast and a warm-hearted -- albeit familiar -- storyline that lives up to its title. Synopsis: Dapper Koala Buster Moon presides over a once-grand theater that has fallen on hard times. An eternal optimist, and a... Dapper Koala Buster Moon presides over a once-grand theater that has fallen on hard times. An eternal optimist, and a... [More] Starring: Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon, Seth MacFarlane, Scarlett Johansson Directed By: Garth Jennings

#83 Cars 3 (2017) 69% #83 Adjusted Score: 85714% Critics Consensus: Cars 3 has an unexpectedly poignant story to go with its dazzling animation, suggesting Pixar's most middle-of-the-road franchise may have a surprising amount of tread left. Synopsis: Blindsided by a new generation of blazing-fast cars, the legendary Lighting McQueen finds himself pushed out of the sport that... Blindsided by a new generation of blazing-fast cars, the legendary Lighting McQueen finds himself pushed out of the sport that... [More] Starring: Owen Wilson, Cristela Alonzo, Armie Hammer, Chris Cooper Directed By: Brian Fee

#85 Turbo (2013) 67% #85 Adjusted Score: 70334% Critics Consensus: It's nowhere near as inventive as its off-the-wall premise might suggest, but Turbo boasts just enough colorful visual thrills and sharp voice acting to recommend as undemanding family-friendly fare. Synopsis: Turbo (Ryan Reynolds) is a speed-obsessed snail with an unusual dream: to become the world's greatest racer. This odd snail... Turbo (Ryan Reynolds) is a speed-obsessed snail with an unusual dream: to become the world's greatest racer. This odd snail... [More] Starring: Ryan Reynolds, Paul Giamatti, Michael Peña, Samuel L. Jackson Directed By: David Soren

#86 Storks (2016) 65% #86 Adjusted Score: 73491% Critics Consensus: Colorful animation and a charming cast help Storks achieve a limited liftoff, but scattershot gags and a confused, hyperactively unspooled plot keep it from truly soaring. Synopsis: Storks deliver babies -- or at least they used to. Now, they deliver packages for a global internet retail giant.... Storks deliver babies -- or at least they used to. Now, they deliver packages for a global internet retail giant.... [More] Starring: Andy Samberg, Katie Crown, Kelsey Grammer, Jennifer Aniston Directed By: Nicholas Stoller, Doug Sweetland