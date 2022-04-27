92 Best Computer-Animated Movies Ranked by Tomatometer

Ever since the 1995 release of Toy Story, when feature animation bounded from paper reams and into the domain of the digital, it’s been to infinity and beyond in creative storytelling. We’ve traveled the sky by house and balloon (Up), crossed dimensions with Spider-Man (Into the Spider-Verse), swam the deepest oceans (Finding Nemo) while learning the value of family along with super glue (The Lego Movie).

In these feats of imagination, Cars rule the world, superheroes and villains can turn their lives around (The Incredibles, Despicable Me), and a squirrel chasing an acorn becomes a Sisyphean myth. It’s where we can believe in fairy tales again (Frozen, Brave)…while having a good laugh at their expense (Shrek). We’ve also witnessed processed meats do some things in Sausage Party we’d rather not speak of again.

A whole industry of is supported by this medium, including the previously mentioned Pixar, Blue Sky Studios (Ice Age), Illumination (The Secret Life of Pets), and Sony Pictures Animation (Hotel Transylvania). And let’s not forget DreamWorks Animation (How to Train Your Dragon), whose latest film Trolls World Tour, which broke streaming records when it went straight to on-demand, skipping theatrical.

Wherever the story takes us from , we’ve ranked the most critically approved films of the genre in our list of the best-reviewed computer-animated movies. Each entry had to reach at least 20 reviews before we put them up for consideration, where we then ranked them by Tomatometer. So, enjoy our guide to the best computer-animated movies ever made.



#7 Zootopia (2016) 98% #7 Adjusted Score: 116279% Critics Consensus: The brilliantly well-rounded Zootopia offers a thoughtful, inclusive message that's as rich and timely as its sumptuously state-of-the-art animation -- all while remaining fast and funny enough to keep younger viewers entertained. Synopsis: From the largest elephant to the smallest shrew, the city of Zootopia is a mammal metropolis where various animals live... From the largest elephant to the smallest shrew, the city of Zootopia is a mammal metropolis where various animals live... [More] Starring: Ginnifer Goodwin, Jason Bateman, Shakira, Idris Elba Directed By: Byron Howard, Rich Moore

#19 WALL-E (2008) 95% #19 Adjusted Score: 106244% Critics Consensus: Wall-E's stellar visuals testify once again to Pixar's ingenuity, while its charming star will captivate younger viewers -- and its timely story offers thought-provoking subtext. Synopsis: WALL-E, short for Waste Allocation Load Lifter Earth-class, is the last robot left on Earth. He spends his days tidying... WALL-E, short for Waste Allocation Load Lifter Earth-class, is the last robot left on Earth. He spends his days tidying... [More] Starring: Ben Burtt, Elissa Knight, Jeff Garlin, Fred Willard Directed By: Andrew Stanton

#35 Onward (2020) 88% #35 Adjusted Score: 112914% Critics Consensus: It may suffer in comparison to Pixar's classics, but Onward makes effective use of the studio's formula -- and stands on its own merits as a funny, heartwarming, dazzlingly animated adventure. Synopsis: Teenage elf brothers Ian and Barley embark on a magical quest to spend one more day with their late father.... Teenage elf brothers Ian and Barley embark on a magical quest to spend one more day with their late father.... [More] Starring: Tom Holland, Chris Pratt, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Octavia Spencer Directed By: Dan Scanlon

#37 Rango (2011) 88% #37 Adjusted Score: 96146% Critics Consensus: Rango is a smart, giddily creative burst of beautifully animated entertainment, and Johnny Depp gives a colorful vocal performance as a household pet in an unfamiliar world. Synopsis: A chameleon (Johnny Depp) who has lived as a sheltered family pet finds himself in the grip of an identity... A chameleon (Johnny Depp) who has lived as a sheltered family pet finds himself in the grip of an identity... [More] Starring: Johnny Depp, Isla Fisher, Abigail Breslin, Ned Beatty Directed By: Gore Verbinski

#64 Smallfoot (2018) 76% #64 Adjusted Score: 82327% Critics Consensus: Smallfoot offers a colorful distraction that should keep younger viewers entertained - and a story whose message might even resonate with older audiences. Synopsis: Migo is a friendly Yeti whose world gets turned upside down when he discovers something that he didn't know existed... Migo is a friendly Yeti whose world gets turned upside down when he discovers something that he didn't know existed... [More] Starring: Channing Tatum, James Corden, Zendaya, Common Directed By: Karey Kirkpatrick

#77 Megamind (2010) 72% #77 Adjusted Score: 78191% Critics Consensus: It regurgitates plot points from earlier animated efforts, and isn't quite as funny as it should be, but a top-shelf voice cast and strong visuals help make Megamind a pleasant, if unspectacular, diversion. Synopsis: Though he is the most-brilliant supervillain the world has known, Megamind (Will Ferrell) is the least-successful. Thwarted time and again... Though he is the most-brilliant supervillain the world has known, Megamind (Will Ferrell) is the least-successful. Thwarted time and again... [More] Starring: Will Ferrell, Brad Pitt, Tina Fey, Jonah Hill Directed By: Tom McGrath

#78 Rio (2011) 72% #78 Adjusted Score: 77825% Critics Consensus: This straightforward movie reaches great heights thanks to its colorful visual palette, catchy music, and funny vocal performances. Synopsis: Captured by smugglers when he was just a hatchling, a macaw named Blu (Jesse Eisenberg) never learned to fly and... Captured by smugglers when he was just a hatchling, a macaw named Blu (Jesse Eisenberg) never learned to fly and... [More] Starring: Anne Hathaway, Jesse Eisenberg, Jemaine Clement, Leslie Mann Directed By: Carlos Saldanha

#80 Sing (2016) 71% #80 Adjusted Score: 82836% Critics Consensus: Sing delivers colorfully animated, cheerfully undemanding entertainment with a solid voice cast and a warm-hearted -- albeit familiar -- storyline that lives up to its title. Synopsis: Dapper Koala Buster Moon presides over a once-grand theater that has fallen on hard times. An eternal optimist, and a... Dapper Koala Buster Moon presides over a once-grand theater that has fallen on hard times. An eternal optimist, and a... [More] Starring: Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon, Seth MacFarlane, Scarlett Johansson Directed By: Garth Jennings

#83 Cars 3 (2017) 69% #83 Adjusted Score: 85714% Critics Consensus: Cars 3 has an unexpectedly poignant story to go with its dazzling animation, suggesting Pixar's most middle-of-the-road franchise may have a surprising amount of tread left. Synopsis: Blindsided by a new generation of blazing-fast cars, the legendary Lighting McQueen finds himself pushed out of the sport that... Blindsided by a new generation of blazing-fast cars, the legendary Lighting McQueen finds himself pushed out of the sport that... [More] Starring: Owen Wilson, Cristela Alonzo, Armie Hammer, Chris Cooper Directed By: Brian Fee