92 Best Computer-Animated Movies Ranked by Tomatometer

Ever since the 1995 release of Toy Story, when feature animation bounded from paper reams and into the domain of the digital, it’s been to infinity and beyond in creative storytelling. We’ve traveled the sky by house and balloon (Up), crossed dimensions with Spider-Man (Into the Spider-Verse), swam the deepest oceans (Finding Nemo) while learning the value of family along with super glue (The Lego Movie).

In these feats of imagination, Cars rule the world, superheroes and villains can turn their lives around (The Incredibles, Despicable Me), and a squirrel chasing an acorn becomes a Sisyphean myth. It’s where we can believe in fairy tales again (Frozen, Brave)…while having a good laugh at their expense (Shrek). We’ve also witnessed processed meats do some things in Sausage Party we’d rather not speak of again.

A whole industry of is supported by this medium, including the previously mentioned Pixar, Blue Sky Studios (Ice Age), Illumination (The Secret Life of Pets), and Sony Pictures Animation (Hotel Transylvania). And let’s not forget DreamWorks Animation (How to Train Your Dragon), whose latest film Trolls World Tour, which broke streaming records when it went straight to on-demand, skipping theatrical.

Wherever the story takes us from , we’ve ranked the most critically approved films  of the genre in our list of the best-reviewed computer-animated movies. Each entry had to reach at least 20 reviews before we put them up for consideration, where we then ranked them by Tomatometer. So, enjoy our guide to the best computer-animated movies ever made.

#1

Toy Story 2 (1999)
100%

#1
Adjusted Score: 107532%
Critics Consensus: The rare sequel that arguably improves on its predecessor, Toy Story 2 uses inventive storytelling, gorgeous animation, and a talented cast to deliver another rich moviegoing experience for all ages.
Synopsis: Woody (Tom Hanks) is stolen from his home by toy dealer Al McWhiggin (Wayne Knight), leaving Buzz Lightyear (Tim Allen)... [More]
Starring: Tom Hanks, Tim Allen, Joan Cusack, Kelsey Grammer
Directed By: Ash Brannon, John Lasseter, Lee Unkrich

#2

Toy Story (1995)
100%

#2
Adjusted Score: 106270%
Critics Consensus: Entertaining as it is innovative, Toy Story reinvigorated animation while heralding the arrival of Pixar as a family-friendly force to be reckoned with.
Synopsis: Woody (Tom Hanks), a good-hearted cowboy doll who belongs to a young boy named Andy (John Morris), sees his position... [More]
Starring: Tom Hanks, Tim Allen, Don Rickles, Jim Varney
Directed By: John Lasseter

#3

Finding Nemo (2003)
99%

#3
Adjusted Score: 109302%
Critics Consensus: Breathtakingly lovely and grounded by the stellar efforts of a well-chosen cast, Finding Nemo adds another beautifully crafted gem to Pixar's crown.
Synopsis: Marlin (Albert Brooks), a clown fish, is overly cautious with his son, Nemo (Alexander Gould), who has a foreshortened fin.... [More]
Starring: Albert Brooks, Ellen DeGeneres, Alexander Gould, Willem Dafoe
Directed By: Andrew Stanton

#4
#4
Adjusted Score: 106543%
Critics Consensus: Boasting dazzling animation, a script with surprising dramatic depth, and thrilling 3-D sequences, How to Train Your Dragon soars.
Synopsis: Hiccup (Jay Baruchel) is a Norse teenager from the island of Berk, where fighting dragons is a way of life.... [More]
Starring: Jay Baruchel, Gerard Butler, America Ferrera, Jonah Hill
Directed By: Chris Sanders, Dean DeBlois

#5

Inside Out (2015)
98%

#5
Adjusted Score: 114359%
Critics Consensus: Inventive, gorgeously animated, and powerfully moving, Inside Out is another outstanding addition to the Pixar library of modern animated classics.
Synopsis: Riley (Kaitlyn Dias) is a happy, hockey-loving 11-year-old Midwestern girl, but her world turns upside-down when she and her parents... [More]
Starring: Amy Poehler, Phyllis Smith, Richard Kind, Bill Hader
Directed By: Pete Docter

#6

Toy Story 3 (2010)
98%

#6
Adjusted Score: 110910%
Critics Consensus: Deftly blending comedy, adventure, and honest emotion, Toy Story 3 is a rare second sequel that really works.
Synopsis: With their beloved Andy preparing to leave for college, Woody (Tom Hanks), Buzz Lightyear (Tim Allen), Jessie (Joan Cusack), and... [More]
Starring: Tom Hanks, Tim Allen, Joan Cusack, Ned Beatty
Directed By: Lee Unkrich

#7

Zootopia (2016)
98%

#7
Adjusted Score: 116279%
Critics Consensus: The brilliantly well-rounded Zootopia offers a thoughtful, inclusive message that's as rich and timely as its sumptuously state-of-the-art animation -- all while remaining fast and funny enough to keep younger viewers entertained.
Synopsis: From the largest elephant to the smallest shrew, the city of Zootopia is a mammal metropolis where various animals live... [More]
Starring: Ginnifer Goodwin, Jason Bateman, Shakira, Idris Elba
Directed By: Byron Howard, Rich Moore

#8

Up (2009)
98%

#8
Adjusted Score: 110116%
Critics Consensus: An exciting, funny, and poignant adventure, Up offers an impeccably crafted story told with wit and arranged with depth, as well as yet another visual Pixar treat.
Synopsis: Carl Fredricksen (Ed Asner), a 78-year-old balloon salesman, is about to fulfill a lifelong dream. Tying thousands of balloons to... [More]
Starring: Ed Asner, Christopher Plummer, Jordan Nagai, Bob Peterson
Directed By: Pete Docter, Bob Peterson

#9

Toy Story 4 (2019)
97%

#9
Adjusted Score: 125150%
Critics Consensus: Heartwarming, funny, and beautifully animated, Toy Story 4 manages the unlikely feat of extending -- and perhaps concluding -- a practically perfect animated saga.
Synopsis: Woody, Buzz Lightyear and the rest of the gang embark on a road trip with Bonnie and a new toy... [More]
Starring: Tom Hanks, Tim Allen, Annie Potts, Tony Hale
Directed By: Josh Cooley

#10
#10
Adjusted Score: 121565%
Critics Consensus: Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse matches bold storytelling with striking animation for a purely enjoyable adventure with heart, humor, and plenty of superhero action.
Synopsis: Bitten by a radioactive spider in the subway, Brooklyn teenager Miles Morales suddenly develops mysterious powers that transform him into... [More]
Starring: Shameik Moore, Jake Johnson, Hailee Steinfeld, Mahershala Ali
Directed By: Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey, Rodney Rothman

#11

Coco (2017)
97%

#11
Adjusted Score: 124513%
Critics Consensus: Coco's rich visual pleasures are matched by a thoughtful narrative that takes a family-friendly -- and deeply affecting -- approach to questions of culture, family, life, and death.
Synopsis: Despite his family's generations-old ban on music, young Miguel dreams of becoming an accomplished musician like his idol Ernesto de... [More]
Starring: Anthony Gonzalez, Gael García Bernal, Benjamin Bratt, Alanna Ubach
Directed By: Lee Unkrich

#12

The Incredibles (2004)
97%

#12
Adjusted Score: 107415%
Critics Consensus: Bringing loads of wit and tons of fun to the animated superhero genre, The Incredibles easily lives up to its name.
Synopsis: In this lauded Pixar animated film, married superheroes Mr. Incredible (Craig T. Nelson) and Elastigirl (Holly Hunter) are forced to... [More]
Starring: Craig T. Nelson, Holly Hunter, Samuel L. Jackson, Jason Lee
Directed By: Brad Bird

#13
#13
Adjusted Score: 106740%
Critics Consensus: Eye-catching and energetic, The Mitchells vs. the Machines delivers a funny, feel-good story that the whole family can enjoy.
Synopsis: Young Katie Mitchell embarks on a road trip with her proud parents, younger brother and beloved dog to start her... [More]
Starring: Abbi Jacobson, Danny McBride, Maya Rudolph, Mike Rianda
Directed By: Mike Rianda

#14

The LEGO Movie (2014)
96%

#14
Adjusted Score: 106178%
Critics Consensus: Boasting beautiful animation, a charming voice cast, laugh-a-minute gags, and a surprisingly thoughtful story, The Lego Movie is colorful fun for all ages.
Synopsis: Emmet (Chris Pratt), an ordinary LEGO figurine who always follows the rules, is mistakenly identified as the Special -- an... [More]
Starring: Chris Pratt, Will Ferrell, Morgan Freeman, Elizabeth Banks
Directed By: Phil Lord, Christopher Miller

#15

Ratatouille (2007)
96%

#15
Adjusted Score: 106534%
Critics Consensus: Fast-paced and stunningly animated, Ratatouille adds another delightfully entertaining entry -- and a rather unlikely hero -- to the Pixar canon.
Synopsis: Remy (Patton Oswalt), a resident of Paris, appreciates good food and has quite a sophisticated palate. He would love to... [More]
Starring: Patton Oswalt, Ian Holm, Lou Romano, Brian Dennehy
Directed By: Brad Bird

#16

Monsters, Inc. (2001)
96%

#16
Adjusted Score: 103081%
Critics Consensus: Clever, funny, and delightful to look at, Monsters, Inc. delivers another resounding example of how Pixar elevated the bar for modern all-ages animation.
Synopsis: Monsters Incorporated is the largest scare factory in the monster world, and James P. Sullivan (John Goodman) is one of... [More]
Starring: John Goodman, Billy Crystal, Mary Gibbs, Steve Buscemi
Directed By: Pete Docter

#17

Soul (2020)
95%

#17
Adjusted Score: 120291%
Critics Consensus: A film as beautiful to contemplate as it is to behold, Soul proves Pixar's power to deliver outstanding all-ages entertainment remains undimmed.
Synopsis: Joe is a middle-school band teacher whose life hasn't quite gone the way he expected. His true passion is jazz... [More]
Starring: Jamie Foxx, Tina Fey, Phylicia Rashad, Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson
Directed By: Pete Docter

#18

Moana (2016)
95%

#18
Adjusted Score: 113460%
Critics Consensus: With a title character as three-dimensional as its lush animation and a story that adds fresh depth to Disney's time-tested formula, Moana is truly a family-friendly adventure for the ages.
Synopsis: An adventurous teenager sails out on a daring mission to save her people. During her journey, Moana meets the once-mighty... [More]
Starring: Dwayne Johnson, Auli'i Cravalho, Rachel House, Temuera Morrison
Directed By: John Musker, Ron Clements

#19

WALL-E (2008)
95%

#19
Adjusted Score: 106244%
Critics Consensus: Wall-E's stellar visuals testify once again to Pixar's ingenuity, while its charming star will captivate younger viewers -- and its timely story offers thought-provoking subtext.
Synopsis: WALL-E, short for Waste Allocation Load Lifter Earth-class, is the last robot left on Earth. He spends his days tidying... [More]
Starring: Ben Burtt, Elissa Knight, Jeff Garlin, Fred Willard
Directed By: Andrew Stanton

#20

Finding Dory (2016)
94%

#20
Adjusted Score: 116215%
Critics Consensus: Funny, poignant, and thought-provoking, Finding Dory delivers a beautifully animated adventure that adds another entertaining chapter to its predecessor's classic story.
Synopsis: Dory (Ellen DeGeneres) is a wide-eyed, blue tang fish who suffers from memory loss every 10 seconds or so. The... [More]
Starring: Ellen DeGeneres, Albert Brooks, Ed O'Neill, Kaitlin Olson
Directed By: Andrew Stanton

#21

Incredibles 2 (2018)
93%

#21
Adjusted Score: 117302%
Critics Consensus: Incredibles 2 reunites Pixar's family crimefighting team for a long-awaited follow-up that may not quite live up to the original, but comes close enough to earn its name.
Synopsis: Telecommunications guru Winston Deavor enlists Elastigirl to fight crime and make the public fall in love with superheroes once again.... [More]
Starring: Craig T. Nelson, Holly Hunter, Sarah Vowell, Huck Milner
Directed By: Brad Bird

#22
#22
Adjusted Score: 109078%
Critics Consensus: Another gorgeously animated, skillfully voiced entry in the Disney canon, Raya and the Last Dragon continues the studio's increased representation while reaffirming that its classic formula is just as reliable as ever.
Synopsis: Long ago, in the fantasy world of Kumandra, humans and dragons lived together in harmony. But when sinister monsters known... [More]
Starring: Kelly Marie Tran, Awkwafina, Izaac Wang, Gemma Chan
Directed By: Don Hall, Carlos López Estrada

#23
#23
Adjusted Score: 97760%
Critics Consensus: Beautifully animated and faithful to the spirit of its classic source material, The Little Prince is a family-friendly treat that anchors thrilling visuals with a satisfying story.
Synopsis: The Aviator introduces a girl to a world where she rediscovers her childhood and learns that it's human connections that... [More]
Starring: Jeff Bridges, Rachel McAdams, James Franco, Marion Cotillard
Directed By: Mark Osborne

#24

Arthur Christmas (2011)
92%

#24
Adjusted Score: 98690%
Critics Consensus: Aardman Animations broadens their humor a bit for Arthur Christmas, a clever and earnest holiday film with surprising emotional strength.
Synopsis: Everyone knows that, each Christmas, Santa Claus delivers presents to every last child on Earth. What everyone doesn't know is... [More]
Starring: James McAvoy, Hugh Laurie, Bill Nighy, Jim Broadbent
Directed By: Sarah Smith

#25

Antz (1998)
92%

#25
Adjusted Score: 96590%
Critics Consensus: Featuring a stellar voice cast, technically dazzling animation, and loads of good humor, Antz should delight both children and adults.
Synopsis: Z the worker ant (Woody Allen) strives to reconcile his own individuality with the communal work-ethic of the ant colony.... [More]
Starring: Woody Allen, Sharon Stone, Gene Hackman, Sylvester Stallone
Directed By: Eric Darnell, Tim Johnson

#26

A Bug's Life (1998)
92%

#26
Adjusted Score: 96408%
Critics Consensus: A Bug's Life is a rousing adventure that blends animated thrills with witty dialogue and memorable characters - and another smashing early success for Pixar.
Synopsis: Flik (Dave Foley) is an inventive ant who's always messing things up for his colony. His latest mishap was destroying... [More]
Starring: Dave Foley, Kevin Spacey, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Hayden Panettiere
Directed By: John Lasseter, Andrew Stanton

#27
#27
Adjusted Score: 99014%
Critics Consensus: Exciting, emotionally resonant, and beautifully animated, How to Train Your Dragon 2 builds on its predecessor's successes just the way a sequel should.
Synopsis: Five years have passed since Hiccup and Toothless united the dragons and Vikings of Berk. Now, they spend their time... [More]
Starring: Jay Baruchel, Cate Blanchett, Gerard Butler, Craig Ferguson
Directed By: Dean DeBlois, Tom Owens

#28
#28
Adjusted Score: 113373%
Critics Consensus: The Lego Batman Movie continues its block-buster franchise's winning streak with another round of dizzyingly funny -- and beautifully animated -- family-friendly mayhem.
Synopsis: There are big changes brewing in Gotham, but if Batman (Will Arnett) wants to save the city from the Joker's... [More]
Starring: Will Arnett, Michael Cera, Rosario Dawson, Ralph Fiennes
Directed By: Chris McKay

#29
#29
Adjusted Score: 106116%
Critics Consensus: The rare trilogy capper that really works, How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World brings its saga to a visually dazzling and emotionally affecting conclusion.
Synopsis: When the sudden appearance of a female Light Fury coincides with the darkest threat their village has ever faced, Hiccup... [More]
Starring: Jay Baruchel, America Ferrera, F. Murray Abraham, Cate Blanchett
Directed By: Dean DeBlois

#30

Frozen (2013)
90%

#30
Adjusted Score: 100595%
Critics Consensus: Beautifully animated, smartly written, and stocked with singalong songs, Frozen adds another worthy entry to the Disney canon.
Synopsis: When their kingdom becomes trapped in perpetual winter, fearless Anna (Kristen Bell) joins forces with mountaineer Kristoff (Jonathan Groff) and... [More]
Starring: Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel, Jonathan Groff, Josh Gad
Directed By: Chris Buck, Jennifer Lee

#31

Big Hero 6 (2014)
90%

#31
Adjusted Score: 98931%
Critics Consensus: Agreeably entertaining and brilliantly animated, Big Hero 6 is briskly-paced, action-packed, and often touching.
Synopsis: Robotics prodigy Hiro (Ryan Potter) lives in the city of San Fransokyo. Next to his older brother, Tadashi, Hiro's closest... [More]
Starring: Ryan Potter, Scott Adsit, T.J. Miller, Jamie Chung
Directed By: Don Hall, Chris Williams

#32

Shrek 2 (2004)
89%

#32
Adjusted Score: 97860%
Critics Consensus: It may not be as fresh as the original, but topical humor and colorful secondary characters make Shrek 2 a winner in its own right.
Synopsis: After returning from their honeymoon and showing home movies to their friends, Shrek and Fiona learn that her parents have... [More]
Starring: Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy, Cameron Diaz, Julie Andrews
Directed By: Andrew Adamson, Kelly Asbury, Conrad Vernon

#33

Tangled (2010)
89%

#33
Adjusted Score: 98218%
Critics Consensus: While far from Disney's greatest film, Tangled is a visually stunning, thoroughly entertaining addition to the studio's classic animated canon.
Synopsis: When the kingdom's most-wanted bandit, Flynn Rider (Zachary Levi), hides in a convenient tower, he immediately becomes a captive of... [More]
Starring: Mandy Moore, Zachary Levi, Donna Murphy, Ron Perlman
Directed By: Nathan Greno, Byron Howard

#34

Bolt (2008)
89%

#34
Adjusted Score: 96900%
Critics Consensus: Bolt is a pleasant animated comedy that overcomes the story's familiarity with strong visuals and likable characters.
Synopsis: The days of canine superstar Bolt (John Travolta) are filled with danger and intrigue ... until the cameras stop rolling.... [More]
Starring: John Travolta, Miley Cyrus, Susie Essman, Mark Walton
Directed By: Chris Williams, Byron Howard

#35

Onward (2020)
88%

#35
Adjusted Score: 112914%
Critics Consensus: It may suffer in comparison to Pixar's classics, but Onward makes effective use of the studio's formula -- and stands on its own merits as a funny, heartwarming, dazzlingly animated adventure.
Synopsis: Teenage elf brothers Ian and Barley embark on a magical quest to spend one more day with their late father.... [More]
Starring: Tom Holland, Chris Pratt, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Octavia Spencer
Directed By: Dan Scanlon

#36
#36
Adjusted Score: 103822%
Critics Consensus: Ralph Breaks the Internet levels up on its predecessor with a funny, heartwarming sequel that expands its colorful universe while focusing on core characters and relationships.
Synopsis: Video game bad guy Ralph and fellow misfit Vanellope von Schweetz must risk it all by traveling to the World... [More]
Starring: John C. Reilly, Sarah Silverman, Gal Gadot, Taraji P. Henson
Directed By: Phil Johnston, Rich Moore

#37

Rango (2011)
88%

#37
Adjusted Score: 96146%
Critics Consensus: Rango is a smart, giddily creative burst of beautifully animated entertainment, and Johnny Depp gives a colorful vocal performance as a household pet in an unfamiliar world.
Synopsis: A chameleon (Johnny Depp) who has lived as a sheltered family pet finds himself in the grip of an identity... [More]
Starring: Johnny Depp, Isla Fisher, Abigail Breslin, Ned Beatty
Directed By: Gore Verbinski

#38

Shrek (2001)
88%

#38
Adjusted Score: 96632%
Critics Consensus: While simultaneously embracing and subverting fairy tales, the irreverent Shrek also manages to tweak Disney's nose, provide a moral message to children, and offer viewers a funny, fast-paced ride.
Synopsis: Once upon a time, in a far away swamp, there lived an ogre named Shrek (Mike Myers) whose precious solitude... [More]
Starring: Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy, Cameron Diaz, John Lithgow
Directed By: Andrew Adamson, Vicky Jenson

#39
#39
Adjusted Score: 95025%
Critics Consensus: The Peanuts Movie offers a colorful gateway into the world of its classic characters and a sweetly nostalgic -- if relatively unambitious -- treat for the adults who grew up with them.
Synopsis: Life always seems complicated for good ol' Charlie Brown (Noah Schnapp), the boy who always tries his best against seemingly... [More]
Starring: Noah Schnapp, Hadley Belle Miller, Mariel Sheets, Alex Garfin
Directed By: Steve Martino

#40

Wreck-It Ralph (2012)
87%

#40
Adjusted Score: 94345%
Critics Consensus: Equally entertaining for both kids and parents old enough to catch the references, Wreck-It Ralph is a clever, colorful adventure built on familiar themes and joyful nostalgia.
Synopsis: Arcade-game character Wreck-It Ralph (John C. Reilly) is tired of always being the "bad guy" and losing to his "good... [More]
Starring: John C. Reilly, Sarah Silverman, Jack McBrayer, Jane Lynch
Directed By: Rich Moore

#41

Kung Fu Panda (2008)
87%

#41
Adjusted Score: 94948%
Critics Consensus: Kung Fu Panda has a familiar message, but the pleasing mix of humor, swift martial arts action, and colorful animation makes for winning Summer entertainment.
Synopsis: Po the panda (Jack Black) works in his family's noodle shop and dreams of becoming a kung-fu master. His dream... [More]
Starring: Jack Black, Angelina Jolie, Jackie Chan, David Cross
Directed By: John Stevenson, Mark Osborne

#42
#42
Adjusted Score: 96004%
Critics Consensus: With a tidy plot, clean animation, and humor that fits its source material snugly, Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie is entertainment that won't drive a wedge between family members.
Synopsis: George Beard and Harold Hutchins are two overly imaginative pranksters who spend hours in a treehouse creating comic books. When... [More]
Starring: Kevin Hart, Ed Helms, Nick Kroll, Thomas Middleditch
Directed By: David Soren

#43

The Bad Guys (2022)
86%

#43
Adjusted Score: 93348%
Critics Consensus: Fast-paced, funny, and full of colorful visual appeal, The Bad Guys is good news for audiences seeking options the whole family can enjoy.
Synopsis: In the new action comedy from DreamWorks Animation, based on the New York Times best-selling book series, a crackerjack criminal... [More]
Starring: Sam Rockwell, Zazie Beetz, Marc Maron, Awkwafina
Directed By: Pierre Perifel

#44
#44
Adjusted Score: 86125%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Raoul and Emile accidentally release a monster from an eccentric scientist's greenhouse and vow to track it down. They soon... [More]
Starring: Adam Goldberg, Catherine O'Hara, Danny Huston, Bob Balaban
Directed By: Bibo Bergeron

#45

Kung Fu Panda 3 (2016)
86%

#45
Adjusted Score: 97222%
Critics Consensus: Kung Fu Panda 3 boasts the requisite visual splendor, but like its rotund protagonist, this sequel's narrative is also surprisingly nimble, adding up to animated fun for the whole family.
Synopsis: Living large and loving life, Po (Jack Black) realizes that he has a lot to learn if he's going to... [More]
Starring: Jack Black, Bryan Cranston, Dustin Hoffman, Angelina Jolie
Directed By: Jennifer Yuh Nelson, Alessandro Carloni

#46

Puss in Boots (2011)
86%

#46
Adjusted Score: 91053%
Critics Consensus: It isn't deep or groundbreaking, but what it lacks in profundity, Puss in Boots more than makes up for with an abundance of wit, visual sparkle, and effervescent charm.
Synopsis: Long before meeting Shrek, Puss in Boots (Antonio Banderas) -- just named a hero for saving a woman from a... [More]
Starring: Antonio Banderas, Salma Hayek, Zach Galifianakis, Billy Bob Thornton
Directed By: Chris Miller

#47
#47
Adjusted Score: 91797%
Critics Consensus: Quirky humor, plucky characters and solid slapstick make this family comedy a frenetically tasty time at the movies.
Synopsis: When hard times hit Swallow Falls, its townspeople can only afford to eat sardines. Flint Lockwood, a failed inventor, thinks... [More]
Starring: Bill Hader, Anna Faris, James Caan, Andy Samberg
Directed By: Christopher Miller, Phil Lord

#48
#48
Adjusted Score: 102835%
Critics Consensus: While it isn't quite as much fun as its predecessor, The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part fits neatly into an animated all-ages franchise with heart and humor to spare.
Synopsis: The citizens of Bricksburg face a dangerous new threat when LEGO DUPLO invaders from outer space start to wreck everything... [More]
Starring: Chris Pratt, Elizabeth Banks, Will Arnett, Tiffany Haddish
Directed By: Mike Mitchell

#49

The Book of Life (2014)
83%

#49
Adjusted Score: 87089%
Critics Consensus: The Book of Life's gorgeous animation is a treat, but it's a pity that its story lacks the same level of craft and detail that its thrilling visuals provide.
Synopsis: In the Mexican town of San Angel, Manolo (Diego Luna), Maria (Zoë Saldana) and Joaquin (Channing Tatum) have been friends... [More]
Starring: Diego Luna, Zoë Saldana, Channing Tatum, Ice Cube
Directed By: Jorge R. Gutierrez

#50

Sausage Party (2016)
82%

#50
Adjusted Score: 97319%
Critics Consensus: Sausage Party is definitely offensive, but backs up its enthusiastic profanity with an impressively high laugh-to-gag ratio -- and a surprisingly thought-provoking storyline.
Synopsis: Life is good for all the food items that occupy the shelves at the local supermarket. Frank (Seth Rogen) the... [More]
Starring: Seth Rogen, Kristen Wiig, Jonah Hill, Bill Hader
Directed By: Conrad Vernon, Greg Tiernan

#51

Abominable (2019)
82%

#51
Adjusted Score: 91306%
Critics Consensus: Working with admittedly familiar ingredients, Abominable offers audiences a beautifully animated and overall engaging adventure that the whole family can enjoy.
Synopsis: After discovering a Yeti on the roof of her apartment building, teenage Yi and her two friends embark on an... [More]
Starring: Chloe Bennet, Albert Tsai, Tenzing Norgay Trainor, Joseph Izzo
Directed By: Jill Culton

#52

Despicable Me (2010)
81%

#52
Adjusted Score: 88048%
Critics Consensus: Borrowing heavily (and intelligently) from Pixar and Looney Tunes, Despicable Me is a surprisingly thoughtful, family-friendly treat with a few surprises of its own.
Synopsis: Supervillain Gru, a man who delights in all things wicked, hatches a plan to steal the moon. Surrounded by an... [More]
Starring: Steve Carell, Jason Segel, Russell Brand, Julie Andrews
Directed By: Chris Renaud, Pierre Coffin

#53
#53
Adjusted Score: 86664%
Critics Consensus: Mr. Peabody & Sherman offers a surprisingly entertaining burst of colorful all-ages fun, despite its dated source material and rather convoluted plot.
Synopsis: Mr. Peabody (Ty Burrell), the most accomplished canine in the world, and his boy, Sherman (Max Charles), use a time... [More]
Starring: Ty Burrell, Max Charles, Ariel Winter, Stephen Colbert
Directed By: Rob Minkoff

#54
#54
Adjusted Score: 87415%
Critics Consensus: Offering Monsters, Inc. fans a return visit with beloved characters, Monsters University delivers funny and thoughtful family entertainment for viewers of any age.
Synopsis: Ever since he was a kid monster, Mike Wazowski (Billy Crystal) has dreamed of becoming a Scarer. To make his... [More]
Starring: Billy Crystal, John Goodman, Steve Buscemi, Helen Mirren
Directed By: Dan Scanlon

#55

Kung Fu Panda 2 (2011)
80%

#55
Adjusted Score: 87372%
Critics Consensus: The storyline arc may seem a tad familiar to fans of the original, but Kung Fu Panda 2 offers enough action, comedy, and visual sparkle to compensate.
Synopsis: Now known as the Dragon Warrior, Po (Jack Black) protects the Valley of Peace alongside his friends and fellow kung... [More]
Starring: Jack Black, Angelina Jolie, Dustin Hoffman, Gary Oldman
Directed By: Jennifer Yuh Nelson

#56
#56
Adjusted Score: 84452%
Critics Consensus: Horton Hears A Who! is both whimsical and heartwarming, and is the rare Dr. Seuss adaptation that stays true to the spirit of the source material.
Synopsis: Animated elephant Horton (Jim Carrey) finds a speck of dust floating in the Jungle of Nool. Upon investigation of the... [More]
Starring: Jim Carrey, Steve Carell, Amy Poehler, Jesse McCartney
Directed By: Jimmy Hayward, Steve Martino

#57

Surf's Up (2007)
79%

#57
Adjusted Score: 84312%
Critics Consensus: Surf's Up is a laid back, visually stunning animated movie that brings a fresh twist to some familiar conventions. Its witty mockumentary format is fun and inventive, and the CGI is breathtakingly realistic.
Synopsis: Surfing means everything to teenage penguin Cody Maverick (Shia LaBeouf). Followed by a documentary film crew, he leaves his home... [More]
Starring: Shia LaBeouf, Jeff Bridges, Zooey Deschanel, Jon Heder
Directed By: Ash Brannon, Chris Buck

#58

Brave (2012)
78%

#58
Adjusted Score: 88557%
Critics Consensus: Brave offers young audiences and fairy tale fans a rousing, funny fantasy adventure with a distaff twist and surprising depth.
Synopsis: Merida (Kelly Macdonald), the impetuous but courageous daughter of Scottish King Fergus (Billy Connolly) and Queen Elinor (Emma Thompson), is... [More]
Starring: Kelly Macdonald, Billy Connolly, Emma Thompson, Julie Walters
Directed By: Mark Andrews, Brenda Chapman

#59
#59
Adjusted Score: 83557%
Critics Consensus: Dazzlingly colorful and frenetic, Madagascar 3 is silly enough for young kids, but boasts enough surprising smarts to engage parents along the way.
Synopsis: Animal pals Alex (Ben Stiller), Marty (Chris Rock), Melman (David Schwimmer) and Gloria (Jada Pinkett Smith) are still trying to... [More]
Starring: Ben Stiller, Chris Rock, David Schwimmer, Jada Pinkett Smith
Directed By: Eric Darnell, Tom McGrath, Conrad Vernon

#60

Ice Age (2002)
77%

#60
Adjusted Score: 82633%
Critics Consensus: Even though Ice Age is treading over the same grounds as Monsters, Inc. and Shrek, it has enough wit and laughs to stand on its own.
Synopsis: Twenty-thousand years ago, Earth is a wondrous, prehistoric world filled with great danger, not the least of which is the... [More]
Starring: Ray Romano, John Alberto Leguizamo, Denis Leary, Goran Visnjic
Directed By: Chris Wedge

#61
#61
Adjusted Score: 87445%
Critics Consensus: Another agreeable outing for the titular prehistoric clan, The Croods: A New Age may be the missing link for parents between more elevated family-friendly fare.
Synopsis: Searching for a safer habitat, the prehistoric Crood family discovers an idyllic, walled-in paradise that meets all of its needs.... [More]
Starring: Nicolas Cage, Emma Stone, Ryan Reynolds, Catherine Keener
Directed By: Joel Crawford

#62
#62
Adjusted Score: 84076%
Critics Consensus: The Good Dinosaur delivers thrillingly beautiful animation in service of a worthy story that, even if it doesn't quite live up to the lofty standards set by Pixar, still adds up to charming, family-friendly entertainment.
Synopsis: Luckily for young Arlo, his parents (Jeffrey Wright, Frances McDormand) and his two siblings, the mighty dinosaurs were not wiped... [More]
Starring: Jeffrey Wright, Frances McDormand, Maleah Padilla, Ryan Teeple
Directed By: Peter Sohn

#63

Happy Feet (2006)
76%

#63
Adjusted Score: 82255%
Critics Consensus: Visually dazzling, with a thoughtful storyline and catchy musical numbers, Happy Feet marks a successful animated debut from the makers of Babe.
Synopsis: Mumble (Elijah Wood), a young emperor penguin, lives in Antarctica. Like others of his kind, he needs to be able... [More]
Starring: Elijah Wood, Robin Williams, Brittany Murphy, Hugh Jackman
Directed By: George Miller

#64

Smallfoot (2018)
76%

#64
Adjusted Score: 82327%
Critics Consensus: Smallfoot offers a colorful distraction that should keep younger viewers entertained - and a story whose message might even resonate with older audiences.
Synopsis: Migo is a friendly Yeti whose world gets turned upside down when he discovers something that he didn't know existed... [More]
Starring: Channing Tatum, James Corden, Zendaya, Common
Directed By: Karey Kirkpatrick

#65

Despicable Me 2 (2013)
75%

#65
Adjusted Score: 82673%
Critics Consensus: Despicable Me 2 offers plenty of eye-popping visual inventiveness and a number of big laughs.
Synopsis: Now that Gru has forsaken a life of crime to raise Margo, Agnes and Edith, he's trying to figure out... [More]
Starring: Steve Carell, Kristen Wiig, Benjamin Bratt, Miranda Cosgrove
Directed By: Chris Renaud, Pierre Coffin

#66

Over the Hedge (2006)
75%

#66
Adjusted Score: 82402%
Critics Consensus: Even if it's not an animation classic, Over the Hedge is clever and fun, and the jokes cater to family members of all ages.
Synopsis: When Verne (Garry Shandling) and fellow woodland friends awake from winter's hibernation, they find they have some new neighbors: humans,... [More]
Starring: Bruce Willis, Garry Shandling, Steve Carell, William Shatner
Directed By: Tim Johnson, Karey Kirkpatrick

#67

Trolls (2016)
75%

#67
Adjusted Score: 85266%
Critics Consensus: Trolls brings its instantly recognizable characters to the big screen in a colorful adventure that, while geared toward the younger set, isn't without rewards for parents.
Synopsis: After the Bergens invade Troll Village, Poppy (Anna Kendrick), the happiest Troll ever born, and the overly-cautious, curmudgeonly Branch (Justin... [More]
Starring: Anna Kendrick, Justin Timberlake, Christopher Mintz-Plasse, Russell Brand
Directed By: Mike Mitchell, Walt Dohrn

#68

Monster House (2006)
75%

#68
Adjusted Score: 82014%
Critics Consensus: Monster House welcoms kids and adults alike into a household full of smart, monstrous fun.
Synopsis: No adults believe three youths' (Mitchel Musso, Spencer Locke, Sam Lerner) assertion that a neighboring residence is a living creature... [More]
Starring: Steve Buscemi, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Mitchel Musso, Spencer Locke
Directed By: Gil Kenan

#69
#69
Adjusted Score: 80878%
Critics Consensus: A sort of Avengers for the elementary school set, Rise of the Guardians is wonderfully animated and briskly paced, but it's only so-so in the storytelling department.
Synopsis: Generation after generation, immortal Guardians like Santa Claus (Alec Baldwin), the Easter Bunny (Hugh Jackman) and the Tooth Fairy (Isla... [More]
Starring: Chris Pine, Alec Baldwin, Jude Law, Isla Fisher
Directed By: Peter Ramsey

#70
#70
Adjusted Score: 83692%
Critics Consensus: Drawing deep from the classic Raiders of the Lost Ark playbook, Steven Spielberg has crafted another spirited, thrilling adventure in the form of Tintin.
Synopsis: While shopping at an outdoor market, young reporter Tintin (Jamie Bell), accompanied by his faithful dog, Snowy, buys a model... [More]
Starring: Jamie Bell, Andy Serkis, Daniel Craig, Nick Frost
Directed By: Steven Spielberg

#71
#71
Adjusted Score: 82314%
Critics Consensus: Though it doesn't approach the depth of the best animated films, Monsters Vs. Aliens has enough humor and special effects to entertain moviegoers of all ages.
Synopsis: When a meteor full of space gunk transforms Susan Murphy (Reese Witherspoon) into a giant, the government renames her Ginormica... [More]
Starring: Reese Witherspoon, Hugh Laurie, Seth Rogen, Will Arnett
Directed By: Rob Letterman, Conrad Vernon

#72

Cars (2006)
74%

#72
Adjusted Score: 82870%
Critics Consensus: Cars offers visual treats that more than compensate for its somewhat thinly written story, adding up to a satisfying diversion for younger viewers.
Synopsis: While traveling to California to race against The King (Richard Petty) and Chick Hicks (Michael Keaton) for the Piston Cup... [More]
Starring: Owen Wilson, Paul Newman, Bonnie Hunt, Larry the Cable Guy
Directed By: John Lasseter

#73
#73
Adjusted Score: 77609%
Critics Consensus: Penguins of Madagascar is fast and brightly colored enough to entertain small children, but too frantically silly to offer real filmgoing fun for the whole family.
Synopsis: Plucky penguins Skipper (Tom McGrath), Kowalski (Chris Miller), Rico (Conrad Vernon) and Private (Christopher Knights) -- the most elite spies... [More]
Starring: Benedict Cumberbatch, John Malkovich, Tom McGrath, Chris Miller
Directed By: Eric Darnell, Simon J. Smith

#74

Flushed Away (2006)
73%

#74
Adjusted Score: 78742%
Critics Consensus: Clever and appealing for both children and adults, Flushed Away marks a successful entry into digital animated features for Aardman Animations.
Synopsis: After an ignoble landing in Ratropolis, a pampered rodent (Hugh Jackman) enlists the help of a sewer scavenger (Kate Winslet)... [More]
Starring: Hugh Jackman, Kate Winslet, Jean Reno, Bill Nighy
Directed By: David Bowers, Sam Fell

#75
#75
Adjusted Score: 78273%
Critics Consensus: Like its non-aerodynamic title characters, The Angry Birds Movie 2 takes improbable yet delightfully entertaining flight, landing humorous hits along the way.
Synopsis: Red, Chuck, Bomb and the rest of their feathered friends are surprised when a green pig suggests that they put... [More]
Starring: Jason Sudeikis, Josh Gad, Leslie Jones, Bill Hader
Directed By: Thurop Van Orman

#76
#76
Adjusted Score: 86182%
Critics Consensus: Fast-paced, funny, and blessed with a talented voice cast, The Secret Life of Pets offers a beautifully animated, cheerfully undemanding family-friendly diversion.
Synopsis: Max (Louis C.K.) is a spoiled terrier who enjoys a comfortable life in a New York building until his owner... [More]
Starring: Louis C.K., Eric Stonestreet, Kevin Hart, Ellie Kemper
Directed By: Chris Renaud

#77

Megamind (2010)
72%

#77
Adjusted Score: 78191%
Critics Consensus: It regurgitates plot points from earlier animated efforts, and isn't quite as funny as it should be, but a top-shelf voice cast and strong visuals help make Megamind a pleasant, if unspectacular, diversion.
Synopsis: Though he is the most-brilliant supervillain the world has known, Megamind (Will Ferrell) is the least-successful. Thwarted time and again... [More]
Starring: Will Ferrell, Brad Pitt, Tina Fey, Jonah Hill
Directed By: Tom McGrath

#78

Rio (2011)
72%

#78
Adjusted Score: 77825%
Critics Consensus: This straightforward movie reaches great heights thanks to its colorful visual palette, catchy music, and funny vocal performances.
Synopsis: Captured by smugglers when he was just a hatchling, a macaw named Blu (Jesse Eisenberg) never learned to fly and... [More]
Starring: Anne Hathaway, Jesse Eisenberg, Jemaine Clement, Leslie Mann
Directed By: Carlos Saldanha

#79

The Croods (2013)
72%

#79
Adjusted Score: 76679%
Critics Consensus: While it may not be as (ahem) evolved as the best modern animated fare, The Croods will prove solidly entertaining for families seeking a fast-paced, funny cartoon adventure.
Synopsis: Prehistoric family the Croods live in a particularly dangerous moment in time. Patriarch Grug (Nicolas Cage), his mate, Ugga (Catherine... [More]
Starring: Nicolas Cage, Emma Stone, Ryan Reynolds, Catherine Keener
Directed By: Chris Sanders, Kirk De Micco

#80

Sing (2016)
71%

#80
Adjusted Score: 82836%
Critics Consensus: Sing delivers colorfully animated, cheerfully undemanding entertainment with a solid voice cast and a warm-hearted -- albeit familiar -- storyline that lives up to its title.
Synopsis: Dapper Koala Buster Moon presides over a once-grand theater that has fallen on hard times. An eternal optimist, and a... [More]
Starring: Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon, Seth MacFarlane, Scarlett Johansson
Directed By: Garth Jennings

#81
#81
Adjusted Score: 82124%
Critics Consensus: A fun follow-up for fans of the original, Trolls World Tour offers a second helping of colorful animation, infectious energy, and sing-along songs.
Synopsis: Poppy and Branch discover that there are six different troll tribes scattered over six different lands. Each tribe is also... [More]
Starring: Anna Kendrick, Justin Timberlake, Rachel Bloom, James Corden
Directed By: Walt Dohrn

#82
#82
Adjusted Score: 74751%
Critics Consensus: While not as clever or inventive as its predecessor, Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2 compensates with enough dazzling visuals to keep younger viewers entertained.
Synopsis: His genius finally recognized by his idol Chester V, inventor Flint Lockwood (Bill Hader) gets to join Chester's company, where... [More]
Starring: Bill Hader, Anna Faris, James Caan, Will Forte
Directed By: Cody Cameron, Kris Pearn

#83

Cars 3 (2017)
69%

#83
Adjusted Score: 85714%
Critics Consensus: Cars 3 has an unexpectedly poignant story to go with its dazzling animation, suggesting Pixar's most middle-of-the-road franchise may have a surprising amount of tread left.
Synopsis: Blindsided by a new generation of blazing-fast cars, the legendary Lighting McQueen finds himself pushed out of the sport that... [More]
Starring: Owen Wilson, Cristela Alonzo, Armie Hammer, Chris Cooper
Directed By: Brian Fee

#84
#84
Adjusted Score: 73113%
Critics Consensus: Meet the Robinsons is a visually impressive children's animated film marked by a story of considerable depth.
Synopsis: Boy genius Lewis gives up hope of retrieving his latest invention, which was stolen by Bowler Hat Guy, then a... [More]
Starring: Angela Bassett, Daniel Hansen, Tom Selleck, Harland Williams
Directed By: Stephen Anderson

#85

Turbo (2013)
67%

#85
Adjusted Score: 70334%
Critics Consensus: It's nowhere near as inventive as its off-the-wall premise might suggest, but Turbo boasts just enough colorful visual thrills and sharp voice acting to recommend as undemanding family-friendly fare.
Synopsis: Turbo (Ryan Reynolds) is a speed-obsessed snail with an unusual dream: to become the world's greatest racer. This odd snail... [More]
Starring: Ryan Reynolds, Paul Giamatti, Michael Peña, Samuel L. Jackson
Directed By: David Soren

#86

Storks (2016)
65%

#86
Adjusted Score: 73491%
Critics Consensus: Colorful animation and a charming cast help Storks achieve a limited liftoff, but scattershot gags and a confused, hyperactively unspooled plot keep it from truly soaring.
Synopsis: Storks deliver babies -- or at least they used to. Now, they deliver packages for a global internet retail giant.... [More]
Starring: Andy Samberg, Katie Crown, Kelsey Grammer, Jennifer Aniston
Directed By: Nicholas Stoller, Doug Sweetland

#87

Epic (2013)
65%

#87
Adjusted Score: 68890%
Critics Consensus: Though its narrative themes are all too familiar, Epic is beautifully animated and crafted with just enough flair to make for solid family entertainment.
Synopsis: Mary Katherine (Amanda Seyfried), or M.K., is a headstrong, spirited teenager who has a strained relationship with her father (Jason... [More]
Starring: Colin Farrell, Josh Hutcherson, Amanda Seyfried, Beyoncé Knowles
Directed By: Chris Wedge

#88

Robots (2005)
64%

#88
Adjusted Score: 70830%
Critics Consensus: Robots delights on a visual level, but the story feels like it came off an assembly line.
Synopsis: In a world of sentient robots, striving young inventor Rodney Copperbottom (Ewan McGregor) wants to work for the avuncular Bigweld... [More]
Starring: Ewan McGregor, Halle Berry, Robin Williams, Greg Kinnear
Directed By: Carlos Saldanha, Chris Wedge

#89
#89
Adjusted Score: 69393%
Critics Consensus: Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa is an improvement on the original, with more fleshed-out characters, crisper animation and more consistent humor.
Synopsis: Alex (Ben Stiller), Morty (Chris Rock) and other zoo animals find a way to escape from Madagascar when the penguins... [More]
Starring: Ben Stiller, Chris Rock, David Schwimmer, Jada Pinkett Smith
Directed By: Eric Darnell, Tom McGrath

#90

Dinosaur (2000)
64%

#90
Adjusted Score: 68266%
Critics Consensus: While Dinosaur's plot is generic and dull, its stunning computer animation and detailed backgrounds are enough to make it worth a look.
Synopsis: This is the story of Aladar (D.B. Sweeney), an iguanodon dinosaur raised by a family of lemurs. Their world is... [More]
Starring: D.B. Sweeney, Alfre Woodard, Ossie Davis, Max Casella
Directed By: Eric Leighton, Ralph Zondag

#91
#91
Adjusted Score: 68740%
Critics Consensus: Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation delivers exactly what fans will expect - which means another 97 agreeably lightweight minutes of fast-paced gags and colorful animation.
Synopsis: Your favorite monster family boards a luxury cruise ship so Dracula can take a summer vacation from the hotel. It's... [More]
Starring: Adam Sandler, Andy Samberg, Selena Gomez, Kevin James
Directed By: Genndy Tartakovsky

#92

The Ant Bully (2006)
62%

#92
Adjusted Score: 65764%
Critics Consensus: Sometimes inventive and witty, this animated adventure into an ant-sized world is a pleasant diversion.
Synopsis: Tired of weathering constant attacks on their colony, ants shrink a destructive boy, named Lucas (Zach Tyler Eisen), to their... [More]
Starring: Zach Tyler Eisen, Julia Roberts, Meryl Streep, Nicolas Cage
Directed By: John A. Davis

